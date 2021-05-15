Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPOSTA INTERDISCIPLINAR TIPOS DE INTELIGÊNCIAS E A GESTÃO DA EMOÇÃO NAS ATIVIDADES PEDAGÓGICAS. E-BOOK GRATUITO
HÁ UM ELO EXISTENTE ENTRE O APREDIZADO E AS EMOÇÕES. PÁGINA 1
Por um ensino que ofereça a imaginação e a sensibilidade. Frase adaptada. Eric Dardel em: O homem e a Terra. Editora: Pers...
A E M O Ç Ã O É U M A M A N E I R A D E C O M P R E E N D E R O M U N D O . JEAN PAUL SARTRE - ESBOÇO PARA UMA TEORIA DAS ...
A PELE DO LIVRO (SOBRE A REVOLUÇÃO TIPOGRÁFICA) ELE NOS DEU E NOS DÁ MUITO PRAZER, MAS RECEBE POUCO OU NENHUM. CAI LUN, ME...
A CHAMADA “JORNADA DO HERÓI” (OU MONOMITO, TERMO CUNHADO PELO ANTROPÓLOGO AMERICANO JOSEPH CAMPBELL) CONSISTE NA IDEIA DE ...
PREPARADOS? VIVEMOS HOJE NÃO EM UMA CONDENACÃO E SIM UMA CONDIÇÃO. LEO FRAIMAM (RE)JEIÇÃO (RE)VOLUÇÃO PÁGINA 6
ENSINOREMOTOEXPRESS FRASE DO "TIÃO" SOBRE ACREDITAR NA CAPACIDADE DE TRANSCENDÊNCIA "NÓIS PODE" DICIONÁRIO DE VALORES. DE ...
TODOS SOMOS UM PÁGINA 8
"A EDUCAÇÃO DEVE DESENVOLVER EM CADA INDIVÍDUO TODA A PERFEIÇÃO DE QUE ELA SEJA CAPAZ" CLIQUE AQUI E ACESSE O E-BOOK: DICI...
O EDUCADOR EMPÁTICO, COMO AFIRMAMOS ANTERIORMENTE, PODE TRAZER UM APOIO EXCPECIONAL A SEUS ALUNOS. OS VALORES E AS NECESSI...
REFERÊNCIA: PEDAGOGIA EMOCIONAL. PÁGINA: 130. NECESSIDADES IRRACIONAIS ILUSÓRIAS TER RAZÃO CONTROLAR SER AMADO SER APRECIA...
O ASPECTO EMOCIONAL É, EM PARTE, RESPONSÁVEL PELA MATRIZ COGNITIVA PRESENTE NAS CRIANÇAS E NOS ADULTOS. AS COMPETÊNCIAS EM...
D A N I E L C H A B O T E M I C H E L C H A B O T , C I T A M Q U A T R O C A T E G O R I A S D O P R A Z E R . F I S I O ...
DANIEL CHABOT E MICHEL CHABOT, CITAM QUATRO CATEGORIAS DO PRAZER. FISIO-PRAZERES SÓCIO- PRAZERES PSICO- PRAZERES IDEO-PRAZ...
DANIEL CHABOT E MICHEL CHABOT, CITAM QUATRO CATEGORIAS DO PRAZER. FISIO-PRAZERES SÓCIO- PRAZERES PSICO- PRAZERES IDEO-PRAZ...
ESTÁ RELACIONADO ÀS ATIVIDADES QUE VISÃO O APERFEIÇOAMENTO E VISÃO DE SI. CONVIDAR OS ALUNOS A IDENTIFICAREM OS SEUS SONHO...
IDEO-PRAZERES DIZ RESPEITO À MENTE, À ESTÉTICA E MESMO À ESPITIRUALIDADE. REFERÊNCIA: PEDAGOGIA EMOCIONAL. PÁGINA: 204-205...
DIS RESPEITO AOS PRAZERES DOS SENTIDOS (PALADAR, OLFATO, AUDIÇÃO, VISÃO, TATO). SENTIR UM PERFUME, OUVIR UMA MÚSICA... FIS...
UMA MÚSICA TRANQUILA; DECORAR A SALA DE AULA; MANTER A LIMPEZA E ORDEM; USAR ROUPAS RELACIONADAS À MATÉRIA (PARA PROFESSOR...
CONCERNEM AS RELAÇÕES INTERPESSOAIS ENTRE AMIGOS E OS DEMAIS COLEGAS. PROMOVE A PEDAGOGIA COOPERATIVA. REFERÊNCIA: PEDAGOG...
A INTELIGÊNCIA PODE SE EXPRESSAR DE MANEIRAS MUITO DIFERENTES. HOWARD GARDNER PÁGINA 20
LEIA MAIS:HOWARD GARDNER, O CIENTISTA DAS INTELIGÊNCIAS MÚLTIPLAS CLIQUE AQUI. Percebendo que a educação não é um processo...
O ANO É: 1994. HOWARD GARDNER PUBLICA O LIVRO: “ESTRUTURAS DA MENTE: A TEORIA DAS INTELIGÊNCIAS MÚLTIPLAS” PÁGINA 22
A EDUCAÇÃO PRECISA SER INCLUSIVA E EXPLORAR OS PONTOS FORTES DE CADA ALUNO. UM PROFESSOR QUE UTILIZA UM ÚNICO MÉTODO DURAN...
ESPACIAL CORPORAL E CINESTÉSICA MUSICAL INTRAPESSOAL INTERPESSOAL LÓGICO-MATEMÁTICA LINGUÍSTICA EXISTENCIAL NATURALISTA 1....
EXPRESSA-SE PELA CAPACIDADE DE COMPREENDER O MUNDO VISUAL COM PRECISÃO, PERMITINDO TRANSFORMAR, MODIFICAR PERCEPÇÕES E REC...
TRADUZ-SE NA MAIOR CAPACIDADE DE CONTROLAR E ORQUESTRAR MOVIMENTOS DO CORPO. É PREDOMINANTE ENTRE ATORES E AQUELES QUE PRA...
TRABALHE COM MÚSICAS. SUGESTÃO. CLIQUE AQUI. MUSICAL PESSOAS QUE TÊM FACILIDADE PARA DISTINGUIR SONS, COMPOR MÚSICAS, TOCA...
OPTE POR ATIVIDADES INDIVIDUAIS. NA EDUCAÇÃO, TENDE A SE IDENTIFICAR COM ATIVIDADES DE ESCRITA, PESQUISA, PROJETOS INDEPEN...
QUEM POSSUI ESSAS HABILIDADES NORMALMENTE APRESENTA CAPACIDADE DE ENSINAR E LIDERAR, ALÉM DE GOSTAR DE PARTICIPAR DE PROJE...
ESSA É UMA DAS HABILIDADES MAIS CONHECIDAS E TRATA DA CAPACIDADE DE IDENTIFICAR PADRÕES LÓGICOS EM LINHAS DE RACIOCÍNIO. L...
A LINGUÍSTICA É A CAPACIDADE DE USAR A LINGUAGEM NA TRANSMISSÃO DE IDEIAS, TANTO NA FORMA ESCRITA QUANTO NA ORAL. SUGESTÃO...
ABRANGE A CAPACIDADE DE REFLETIR E PONDERAR SOBRE QUESTÕES FUNDAMENTAIS DA EXISTÊNCIA. SERIA CARACTERÍSTICA DE LÍDERES ESP...
TEM A VER COM A SENSIBILIDADE À NATUREZA, AOS ANIMAIS E AO MEIO AMBIENTE. OS ASSUNTOS RELACIONADOS A ESSE MUNDO TRAZEM GRA...
PÁGINA 33 OBRIGADA POR INVESTIR O SEU TEMPO, REALIZANDO A LEITURA DO CONTEÚDO DISPONIBILIZADO NESSE E-BOOK. PARABÉNS POR T...
FAÇA PARTE DA NOSSA COMUNIDADE NO INSTAGRAM. CLIQUE AQUI. PÁGINA 34
CONHEÇA O MEU TRABALHO. CLIQUE AQUI. PÁGINA 35
