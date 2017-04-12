kata kerja

menyirat
menenun
menyulam
menganyam
mencanting
menakik
menuntun
melulur
melunjur bersila bersimpuh bertinggung
menggilap
mencandat
mengandar
menjulang
menggalas
membimbit
menjunjung
menatang
memapah
memikul
mengusung
menguli
mencanai
menampi
mengayak
mengacau
mengukur
memerah
membakar
mengait
menarah
terperosok
terjelepok
tersungkur
tergelincir
terlentang
terdampar
menyisip
menambat
menggesek
menempa
menyauk
mengukus
menyiang
mengisar
mengasah
memeriksa
mengalungkan
menggergaji
menatang
mengandar
mengukus
menggerudi
Membakar
Menjerang
Menggalas
Menyelam
Menganyam
Menggesek
Menggergaji
Memaku
Membajak
Memancing
Menonton
Mengasah
Menguli
Mengisar
Menyiang
Mengalungkan
Melukis
Menuntun
Mengecat
Menebar
Merenjis
Memikul
Memeriksa
Menyampaikan
Menanam
Mengait
Menjual Membeli
Menelefon
Menggosok
Menjahit
Menyauk
Menghiris
Menghidang
Menebas
Menoreh
Mengukur / memarut
Mengusung
Mengetam
Membelah
Menyinsing
Menjunjung
Membebat
Menggiling
Menggelongsor
Memesin
Mencanting
Memapah
Menyiram
Melentur
Mendodoi
Mencedok
Menenun
Menebang
Mengelap
Meraut
Mengacau
Menambat
Mengupas
Menggilap
Menuang
Memangkas
Menempa
Tersungkur
Terdampar
×