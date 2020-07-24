Materi ibc 8 Teori Berfikir Tingkat 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEMBANGUN Islamic Business Coaching #8
Bagaimana jika manusia ingin membenarkan sesuatu yang tidak kelihatan? • Ingin mengetahui sesuatu di balik tembok? • Ingin...
Harus terindera secara langsung (pemikiran tingkat I) • PENILAIAN DALIL : 1. Hanya 1 alternatif membenarkan: pasti benar (...
Memikirkan sesuatu yang ada di balik tembok (sesuatu yang tersembunyi): Jika ada orang yang mengatakan bahwa di balik temb...
Karena tidak menggunakan dalil! Bagaimana jika ada dalilnya? • Jika ada suara kambing mengembik,… • maka nilainya: 1. Past...
• Memikirkan sesuatu yang lampau: • Jika ada orang yang mengatakan bahwa tadi malam ada mobil yang lewat,… • maka nilainya...
Jawabnya: Semuanya tidak berfikir! Mengapa..? Karena tidak menggunakan dalil! Bagaimana jika ada dalilnya?
Dalilnya adalah jejak ban Buatlah pernyataannya
BUATLAH PERNYATAAN YANG NILAINYA PASTI BENAR! PASTI ADA YANG MEMBEKASINYA! Dengan menggunakan dalil yang sama…
Itu adalah kebenaran tidak langsung! Apakah masih ada kebenaran yang ingin diketahui manusia?. • Contohnya: tentang faham ...
Bagaimana jika pertanyaannya beda? • Demokrasi itu benar atau salah? • Bagaimana kita bisa menilai benar-salahnya? • Conto...
Bagaimana cara mengetahuinya? Kita ikuti segmen selanjutnya... Materi # IBC 9 Jangan kemana-mana, tetaplah bersama kami…
SEKIAN • WASSALAAMU’ALAIKUM…
Materi Islamic Business Coaching (IBC) - Ustadz Dr, Dwi Condro Triono

  1. 1. MEMBANGUN Islamic Business Coaching #8
  2. 2. Bagaimana jika manusia ingin membenarkan sesuatu yang tidak kelihatan? • Ingin mengetahui sesuatu di balik tembok? • Ingin tahu yang ada di dalam tanah? • Ingin tahu yang ada di dalam samudra? • Ingin tahu kandungan bumi? • Ingin tahu yang ada di balik langit? • Ingin tahu apakah surga itu ada? • Ingin tahu apakah Tuhan itu ada?
  3. 3. Harus terindera secara langsung (pemikiran tingkat I) • PENILAIAN DALIL : 1. Hanya 1 alternatif membenarkan: pasti benar (wajib aqli) 2. Lebih dari 1 alternatif membenarkan: mungkin benar mungkin salah (jaiz aqli) 3. Tidak ada alternatif membenarkan: pasti salah (mustahil aqli)
  4. 4. Memikirkan sesuatu yang ada di balik tembok (sesuatu yang tersembunyi): Jika ada orang yang mengatakan bahwa di balik tembok ada kambing,… • Maka nilainya: 1. Pasti benar? (Wajib aqli) 2. Mungkin benar? (Jaiz aqli) 3. Pasti salah? (Mustahil aqli) • Bagaimana nilainya? • Jawabnya: semuanya tidak berfikir!
  5. 5. Karena tidak menggunakan dalil! Bagaimana jika ada dalilnya? • Jika ada suara kambing mengembik,… • maka nilainya: 1. Pasti benar? (Wajib aqli) 2. Mungkin benar? (Jaiz aqli) 3. Pasti salah? (Mustahil aqli) • Bagaimana nilainya? • Mungkin benar (jaiz aqli)
  6. 6. • Memikirkan sesuatu yang lampau: • Jika ada orang yang mengatakan bahwa tadi malam ada mobil yang lewat,… • maka nilainya: 1. Pasti benar? (Wajib aqli) 2. Mungkin benar? (Jaiz aqli) 3. Pasti salah? (Mustahil aqli) • Bagaimana nilainya?
  7. 7. Jawabnya: Semuanya tidak berfikir! Mengapa..? Karena tidak menggunakan dalil! Bagaimana jika ada dalilnya?
  8. 8. Dalilnya adalah jejak ban Buatlah pernyataannya
  9. 9. BUATLAH PERNYATAAN YANG NILAINYA PASTI BENAR! PASTI ADA YANG MEMBEKASINYA! Dengan menggunakan dalil yang sama…
  10. 10. Itu adalah kebenaran tidak langsung! Apakah masih ada kebenaran yang ingin diketahui manusia?. • Contohnya: tentang faham demokrasi. • Apa yang ingin diketahui manusia tentang demokrasi? • Sangat tergantung dengan pertanyaannya. • Jika pertanyaannya: demokrasi itu apa? • Demokrasi itu kedaulatan ada di tangan rakyat. • Jawaban itu benar atau salah? • Jika ada dalilnya: yaitu yang sesuai dengan penggagas faham demokrasi, • Maka, jawaban itu dapat dianggap benar. • Ini adalah kebenaran tingkat 2 (tidak langsung)..!
  11. 11. Bagaimana jika pertanyaannya beda? • Demokrasi itu benar atau salah? • Bagaimana kita bisa menilai benar-salahnya? • Contoh lain: bunga bank itu apa? • Bunga bank itu benar atau salah? • Leasing itu apa? • Leasing itu benar atau salah? • Asuransi itu apa? • Asuransi itu benar atau salah? • Gadai itu apa? • Gadai itu benar atau salah? • MLM itu apa? • MLM itu benar atau salah?
  12. 12. Bagaimana cara mengetahuinya? Kita ikuti segmen selanjutnya... Materi # IBC 9 Jangan kemana-mana, tetaplah bersama kami…
  13. 13. SEKIAN • WASSALAAMU’ALAIKUM…

×