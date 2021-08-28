[PDF EPUB] DOWNLOAD Beaches 2022 Wall Calendar (Tropical)

Copy Link to Download : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1549222708 "Surf, sand, salt, and sun... when you're at the beach, it's the simple things that matter. Printed with soy-based inks on FSC certified paper, this 12' x 12' wall calendar features large monthly grids that offer ample room for jotting notes, along with six bonus months of July through December of 2021. Also includes moon phases (CST), standard U.S. and international holidays. em em