Management Accounting - FS Analysis & Interpretation

MANAGEMENTACCOUNTING FinancialAnalysis and Interpretation : Comparative Financial StatementAnalysis By: Smt.UMA MINAJIGI R...
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING B.COM SIXTH SEMESTER & BBA FOURTH SEMESTER 6.3: PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING
B.COM SIXTH SEMESTER 6.3: PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING Unit I: Management Accounting (08 Hours): Definition and obj...
Unit II : Financial Statements : • Nature, uses and limitations. • Analysis and interpretations – meaning, procedure, obje...
Definition: J.S. Batty defines, “Management accounting is the term used to describe the accounting methods, systems and te...
Financial Statements: Financial Statements refer to statements which give financial information about the concerns. Financ...
Financial Analysis: To analyse financial statement means to make a critical examination of accounting information given to...
Definition: John M Myer defined, “Financial statement analysis is largely a study of relationships among the various finan...
Financial Interpretation: Interpretation is a wider term and includes criticism, examination and analysis. Interpretation ...
Objectives of Financial Analysis & Interpretation of Financial Statements: 1. To assess the present and future earning cap...
Tools / Techniques / Methods of Financial Analysis Tools are classified into three classes: I. Vertical Analysis a. Common...
Comparative Financial Statement Analysis Comparative financial statements are prepared by arranging financial data of two ...
The Comparative Statement Shows: 1. Absolute figures (rupees amount) 2. Changes in absolute figures i.e, increase or decre...
Percentage = Increase in purchases in current year X 100 Purchases in last year Percentage = 200000 X 100 800000 3. Absolu...
4. Increase or decrease in terms of percentage. In this case, ratios are calculated and presented in the comparative state...
Types of Comparative Financial Statements The following are two comparative statements: 1. Income statement or profit and ...
Income statement contains four columns, • First column for last year absolute figures. • Second column for current year fi...
Guidelines Or Steps For Interpretations Of Income Statements The following are the guidelines or steps for the analysis an...
Thirdly, analysis of the net profit. Net profit includes operating profit plus non-operating profit. Non-Operating profit ...
Comparative Income Statement For the year ended 31st Dec, 2019 and 2020 Format: Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase...
Thank You Watch next PPT & Video for Problems on Comparative Income Statement
Management Accounting - FS Analysis & Interpretation

Financial Statements :Nature, uses and limitations. Analysis and interpretations – meaning, procedure, objectives, and importance. Comparative statement, Common Size Statements and Trend Analysis - practical problems. Comparative financial statements are prepared by arranging financial data of two or more financial years in two side by side column.
Any financial statement that reports and comparison of data of two or more consecutive accounting periods are known as comparative financial statements.
Income statement or profit and loss account.

