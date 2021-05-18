Management Accounting - Comparative Balance Sheet

-
Comparative balance sheets of two or more different dates can be used for comparing assets and liabilities and finding out any increase or decrease in those assets.
A comparative balance sheet has four columns:
First Column, Last year’s absolute figures.
Second Column, Current year’s absolute figures.
Third Column, increase or decrease in figures as recorded plus(+) for increase and minus(-) for decrease.
Fourth Column, percentage of increase or decrease.
