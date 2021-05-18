Management Accounting - Comparative Balance Sheet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MANAGEMENTACCOUNTING FinancialAnalysis and Interpretation : Comparative Financial StatementAnalysis Comparative Balance Sh...
MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING B.COM SIXTH SEMESTER & BBA FOURTH SEMESTER 6.3: PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING
MANAGEMENTACCOUNTING FinancialAnalysis and Interpretation : Comparative Financial StatementAnalysis Comparative Balance Sh...
Comparative Balance Sheet It helps to study the difference between the assets and liabilities of two years, reasons for th...
A comparative balance sheet has four columns: First Column, Last year’s absolute figures. Second Column, Current year’s ab...
Guidelines or steps for interpretations of comparative balance sheet. The following are the steps or guidelines for analys...
Format: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Inc...
Illustration 1: The following are the statement of Assets and Liabilities of a concern as on 31-12-2019 and 2020. Particul...
Notes to Accounts Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Note 1: Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Share Capital 6,...
Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Note 6: Tangible Assets Machinery 1,60,000 4,00,000 Building 4,00,000 3,40...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Calculation of percentages: Percentage = Increase or decrease amount in current year X 100 Last year amount Share Capital ...
Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decr...
Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount II. Asse...
Thank You Watch next PPT & Video for Problems on Comparative Balance Sheet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
18 views
May. 18, 2021

Management Accounting - Comparative Balance Sheet

Comparative balance sheets of two or more different dates can be used for comparing assets and liabilities and finding out any increase or decrease in those assets.
A comparative balance sheet has four columns:
 
First Column, Last year’s absolute figures.
Second Column, Current year’s absolute figures.
Third Column, increase or decrease in figures as recorded plus(+) for increase and minus(-) for decrease.
Fourth Column, percentage of increase or decrease.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Management Accounting - Comparative Balance Sheet

  1. 1. MANAGEMENTACCOUNTING FinancialAnalysis and Interpretation : Comparative Financial StatementAnalysis Comparative Balance Sheet By: Smt.UMA MINAJIGI REUR HEAD, DEPT. OF COMMERCE & Management Smt. V G Degree College for Women, Kalaburagi
  2. 2. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING B.COM SIXTH SEMESTER & BBA FOURTH SEMESTER 6.3: PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING
  3. 3. MANAGEMENTACCOUNTING FinancialAnalysis and Interpretation : Comparative Financial StatementAnalysis Comparative Balance Sheet
  4. 4. Comparative Balance Sheet It helps to study the difference between the assets and liabilities of two years, reasons for the difference and their short and long term financial implications. Comparative balance sheets of two or more different dates can be used for comparing assets and liabilities and finding out any increase or decrease in those assets.
  5. 5. A comparative balance sheet has four columns: First Column, Last year’s absolute figures. Second Column, Current year’s absolute figures. Third Column, increase or decrease in figures as recorded plus(+) for increase and minus(-) for decrease. Fourth Column, percentage of increase or decrease.
  6. 6. Guidelines or steps for interpretations of comparative balance sheet. The following are the steps or guidelines for analysis and interpretation of comparative balance sheet: Analyse and interpret the current financial position and liquidity position. Financial Position: Excess of current assets over current liabilities is known as working capital. Increase in working capital indicates improvement in current financial position of the concern. Liquidity position: Liquid assets like cash in hand, cash at bank, debtor and bills receivable etc. If increase of liquid assets in current year as compared to last year indicates that there is an increase in liquidity position. Analysis of long term financial position. It is a detailed analysis of fixed assets, long term liabilities and capital. Analysis of profitability. Increase in profitability of other sources indicates profitability of the concern. Decrease in profit indicates deterioration in profitability. Concluding remarks Finally, an opinion should be given about the financial position of the concern i.e, good or bad.
  7. 7. Format: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 +2,00,000 +33.33% Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 +96,000 +68.57% Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 +2,96,000 +40.00% 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 +48,000 +32.00% Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 +36,000 +21.95% Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 +84,000 +26.75% Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68% II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 +1,80,000 +32.14% Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 -50,000 -21.74% Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 +1,30,000 +16.46% 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 +64,000 +41.56% Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 +1,00,000 +27.78% Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 -14,000 -28.00% Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 +1,50,000 +26.60% Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68%
  8. 8. Illustration 1: The following are the statement of Assets and Liabilities of a concern as on 31-12-2019 and 2020. Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 7,40,000 2,36,000 10,36,000 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 Short Term provisions 1,64,000 3,14,000 2,00,000 3,98,000 Total 13,54,000 16,34,000 II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 7,90,000 1,80,000 9,20,000 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 5,64,000 36,000 7,14,000
  9. 9. Notes to Accounts Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Note 1: Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Note 2: Reserves & Surplus General Reserves 80,000 1,40,000 Profit & Loss 60,000 96,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 Note 3: Long Term Borrowings 6% Debentures 3,00,000 2,00,000 Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 Note 4: Trade Payable Sundry Creditors 1,10,000 1,66,000 Bills Payable 40,000 32,000 Trade Payable 1,50,000 1,98,000 Note 5: Short Term Provisions Provision for Taxation 80,000 1,00,000 Proposed Dividend 84,000 1,00,000 Short Term Provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000
  10. 10. Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Note 6: Tangible Assets Machinery 1,60,000 4,00,000 Building 4,00,000 3,40,000 Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 Note 7: Intangible Assets Goodwill 2,30,000 1,80,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 Note 8: Inventories Stock 1,54,000 2,18,000 Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 Note 9: Trade Receivables Sundry Debtors 3,20,000 4,00,000 Bills Receivables 40,000 60,000 Trade Receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 Note 10: Cash & Cash Equivalents Cash 50,000 36,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 Prepare a Comparative Balance Sheet of the concern and comment on the financial position of the company.
  11. 11. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount
  12. 12. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000 Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Amount Amount Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 7,40,000 2,36,000 10,36,00 0 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,00 0 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 Short Term provisions 1,64,000 3,14,000 2,00,000 3,98,00 0 Total 13,54,00 0 16,34,0 00 II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 7,90,000 1,80,000 9,20,00 0 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 5,64,000 36,000 7,14,000 Total 13,54,00 0 16,34,0 00
  13. 13. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000
  14. 14. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 +2,00,000 Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 +96,000 Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 +2,96,000 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 +48,000 Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 +36,000 Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 +84,000 Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 +1,80,000 Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 -50,000 Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 +1,30,000 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 +64,000 Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 +1,00,000 Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 -14,000 Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 +1,50,000 Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 =8,00,000-6,00,000 =236000-140000 =1036000-740000 =200000 - 300000 =200000 - 300000 = 198000 - 150000 = 200000 - 164000 = 398000 – 314000 = 1634000 - 1354000 =740000 - 560000 = 180000 - 230000 =920000 - 790000 =218000 - 154000 =460000 - 360000 = 36000 - 50000 = 714000 – 564000 = 1634000 - 1354000
  15. 15. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 +2,00,000 +33.33% Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 +96,000 +68.57% Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 +2,96,000 +40.00% 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 +48,000 +32.00% Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 +36,000 +21.95% Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 +84,000 +26.75% Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68% II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 +1,80,000 +32.14% Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 -50,000 -21.74% Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 +1,30,000 +16.46% 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 +64,000 +41.56% Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 +1,00,000 +27.78% Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 -14,000 -28.00% Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 +1,50,000 +26.60% Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68%
  16. 16. Calculation of percentages: Percentage = Increase or decrease amount in current year X 100 Last year amount Share Capital = Net increase in Share Capital in 2020 X 100 Last year Share Capital (2019) = 200000 X 100 = 33.33% 600000
  17. 17. Illustration 1: Solution: Comparative Statement of Assets & Liabilities Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount I. Equity & Liabilities 1. Shareholders fund Share Capital 6,00,000 8,00,000 +2,00,000 +33.33% Reserves & Surplus 1,40,000 2,36,000 +96,000 +68.57% Total Shareholders funds (A) 7,40,000 10,36,000 +2,96,000 +40.00% 2. Non-Current Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% Total Non-Current Liabilities (B) 3,00,000 2,00,000 -1,00,000 -33.33% 3. Current Liabilities Trade Payables 1,50,000 1,98,000 +48,000 +32.00% Short Term provisions 1,64,000 2,00,000 +36,000 +21.95% Total Current Liabilities (C) 3,14,000 3,98,000 +84,000 +26.75% Total (A+B+C) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68%
  18. 18. Particulars 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 Increase or Decrease in amount Increase or Decrease in percentage Amount Amount II. Assets 1. Non-Current Assets a. Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 5,60,000 7,40,000 +1,80,000 +32.14% Intangible Assets 2,30,000 1,80,000 -50,000 -21.74% Total Non-Current Assets (D) 7,90,000 9,20,000 +1,30,000 +16.46% 2. Current Assets Inventories 1,54,000 2,18,000 +64,000 +41.56% Trade receivables 3,60,000 4,60,000 +1,00,000 +27.78% Cash & Cash Equivalents 50,000 36,000 -14,000 -28.00% Total Current Assets (E) 5,64,000 7,14,000 +1,50,000 +26.60% Total Assets (D+E) 13,54,000 16,34,000 +2,80,000 +20.68%
  19. 19. Thank You Watch next PPT & Video for Problems on Comparative Balance Sheet

×