Read Frederick Douglass (Robin Condon ) Ebook Free

Frederick Douglass was born Frederick Bailey on a plantation in Maryland. He grew up enslaved and illiterate, but quickly began remedying both of those things. His owner Thomas Auld loaned Frederick to the household of Auld’s brother-in-law. There he would learn how to read and begin practicing speaking as well as learning the very desirable trade of boat caulking. Through his caulking and other jobs working on ships, Frederick was able to earn enough money to escape. After making it to New York, Frederick set about speaking out against the evils he had experienced as a slave. When one considers that he had a relatively normal experience of slavery, it sickens one to think what a bad experience might have been. Frederick directly contested the supporters of slavery that claimed that slaves weren’t smart enough to function independently. Frederick spoke and wrote so well that those who did not know him had a very hard time believing he had really been a slave. Frederick Douglass still influences present policies and life. President Barack Obama quoted him multiple times in various speeches he made. President Donald Trump mentioned Douglass’s work for equality. Learning about his life and work will add a new layer of context to the current understanding of race, slavery, and equality in the United States and how we can all work together towards a common beneficial goal.

