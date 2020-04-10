Waste water estimation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTIMATION OF WASTEWATER QUANTITIES FINAL TERM COURSE Lecture No 1 Prepared By Engr. Umair Afzal (*MSc Water Resources Eng...
BASIC TERMS • Sewage: It is the Liquid Waste or Wastewater produced as a result of water use. • Sewer: It is a pipe or con...
• Sewerage: Sewerage is the system of collection of wastewater and conveying it to the point of disposal with or without t...
COMPONENTS OF WASTEWATER ENGINEERING 1. Collection System  Network of Sewer pipes 2. Disposal  Sewage Pumping Stations a...
Fig: Components of Wastewater Engineering
TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS • It is the system and infrastructure of collecting, treating and disposal of sewage. There are thr...
TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 1. Separate System If storm water is carried separately from domestic and industrial wastewater the...
Separate System
TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 2. Combined System It is the system in which the sewers carry both sanitary and storm water, combin...
TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 3. Partially Combined System If some portion of storm or surface run-off is allowed to be carried a...
TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 3. Partially Combined System This system is the compromise between separate and combine system taki...
QUANTITY ESTIMATION OF SEWAGE  Before designing the sewer, it is necessary to know the discharge i.e., quantity of sewage...
QUANTITY ESTIMATION OF SEWAGE  Very high discharge estimated will lead to larger sewer size affecting economy of the sewe...
DRY WEATHER FLOW Dry weather flow is the flow that occurs in sewers in separate sewerage system or the flow that occurs du...
EVALUATION OF SEWAGE DISCHARGE Apart from accounted water supplied by water authority that will be converted to wastewater...
EVALUATION OF SEWAGE DISCHARGE c. Subtraction due to water losses d. Subtraction due to water not entering the sewerage sy...
DESIGN DISCHARGE OF SANITARY SEWAGE  The max. quantity of sewage generated per day is estimated as product of forecasted ...
DESIGN DISCHARGE OF SANITARY SEWAGE  This increase in water demand occurs due to increase in living standards, betterment...
FACTORS AFFECTING THE QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The surface run-off resulting after precipitation contributes to the storm w...
FACTORS AFFECTING THE QUANTITY OF STORMWATER v. Initial state of catchment area with respect to wetness. vi. Intensity and...
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL The rainfall intensity could be measured by using rain gauges and recording the amount of rain fal...
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Rain gauge Station
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER 1. Rational Method 2. Empirical formulae method In both the above method...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The runoff may not be maximum even when the duration of the rain is more...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Inlet Time: The time required for the rain in falling on the most remote...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Where, Ti = Time of inlet, minute L = Length of overland flow from criti...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Runoff Coefficient: The total precipitation falling on any area is dispe...
AVERAGE ANNUAL RAINFALL MAP
EMPIRICAL FORMULAE FOR RAINFALL INTENSITIES The relationships between rainfall intensity and duration are developed based ...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The overall runoff coefficient for the catchment area can be worked out ...
The typical runoff coefficient for the different ground cover is provided in the below table Runoff coefficient for variou...
(1) RATIONAL METHOD Storm water Runoff, Use any one of these units systems Q = C.I.A Q = Quantity of storm water, m3/hr C ...
(2) DICKEN’S FORMULA Peak Discharge in cumecs QP = Peak Discharge in cumecs M = Catchment area in Km2 C = a constant depen...
(3) DICKEN’S FORMULA QP = Peak Discharge in cumecs M = Catchment area in Km2 C1 = a constant depending upon all those fift...
CALCULATION OF PEAK FACTOR The peaking factor (PF) is the ratio of the maximum flow to the average daily flow in a water s...
CALCULATION OF INFILTRATION FLOW Infiltration Inflow: • Q(infiltration) is taken as [24-95 m3/day/km] or [0.5 m3/day/diame...
CALCULATION OF MINIMUM DISCHARGE 𝑄 𝑚𝑖𝑛= 0.2 * 𝑃 1 6 * [𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔]𝑤 𝑄 𝑚𝑖𝑛= 1 3 * [𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔]𝑤 Or
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Question 1 Determine designed discharge for a combined system serving po...
Solution Estimation of sewage quantity STEP 1 Assumption 1: Considering 80% of the water supplied will result in wastewate...
Estimation of storm water discharge STEP 3 Intensity of rainfall, I Therefore, I = 100/(30 + 20) = 2 cm/hr Storm water run...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Question 2 The catchment area is of 300 hectares. The surface cover in t...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Calculate the runoff coefficient and quantity of storm water runoff, if ...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Solution Estimation of storm water discharge for storm water drain of se...
So we get C = 0.44 Estimation of storm water discharge STEP 2 Storm water runoff, Q = C.I.A / 36 Q = 0.44 x 3 x 300/(36) =...
METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Assumption 2: Considering peak factor of 2 or can also use formula Desig...
Average coefficient of runoff Cavg = (0.90 x 45 + 0.80 x 45) / (45+45) = 0.85 Discharge = Q = C.I.A / 36 Q = 0.85 x 3 x 90...
Example a. Calculate the average domestic WW flow: [Qavg]w = 0.8 Qavg = 0.80 * 120 L/c/d * 50,000 capita* 10-3 = 4800 m3 /...
a. Calculate the maximum wastewater flow: Qmax = [Qavg]w * Pƒ = 2.26 * 4800 = 10848 m3 /d b. Calculate the minimum wastewa...
Waste water estimation
Waste water estimation
Waste water estimation

  1. 1. ESTIMATION OF WASTEWATER QUANTITIES FINAL TERM COURSE Lecture No 1 Prepared By Engr. Umair Afzal (*MSc Water Resources Engg., UET Lahore)
  2. 2. BASIC TERMS • Sewage: It is the Liquid Waste or Wastewater produced as a result of water use. • Sewer: It is a pipe or conduit for carrying sewage. It is generally closed and flow takes place under gravity .
  3. 3. • Sewerage: Sewerage is the system of collection of wastewater and conveying it to the point of disposal with or without treatment. Sources of Wastewater 1.Dometic: It is wastewater from houses offices, other buildings, hotels and institutions 2.Industrial: It is the liquid waste from industrial process 3.Storm-water: It includes surface run-off generated by rainfall and the street wash
  4. 4. COMPONENTS OF WASTEWATER ENGINEERING 1. Collection System  Network of Sewer pipes 2. Disposal  Sewage Pumping Stations and Outfalls 3.Treatment Works  Wastewater treatment Plants
  5. 5. Fig: Components of Wastewater Engineering
  6. 6. TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS • It is the system and infrastructure of collecting, treating and disposal of sewage. There are three sewerage systems types: • 1. Separate System • 2. Combined System • 3. Partially Separated System
  7. 7. TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 1. Separate System If storm water is carried separately from domestic and industrial wastewater the system is called as separate system. • In this system the sanitary sewage and storm water are carried separately in two sets of sewers. • The sewage is conveyed to waste water treatment plant (WWTP) and the storm water is discharges into rivers without treatment.
  8. 8. Separate System
  9. 9. TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 2. Combined System It is the system in which the sewers carry both sanitary and storm water, combined system is favored when; (i) Combined sewage can be disposed off without treatment (ii) Both sanitary and storm water need treatment (iii) Streets are narrow and two separate sewer cannot be laid
  10. 10. TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 3. Partially Combined System If some portion of storm or surface run-off is allowed to be carried along with sanitary sewage the system is known as partially combined system. (In Urban area of developing countries, mostly partially combined system is employed as it is economical) In Pakistan we use this system
  11. 11. TYPES OF SEWER SYSTEMS 3. Partially Combined System This system is the compromise between separate and combine system taking the advantages of both systems. In this system the sewage and storm water of buildings are carried by one set of sewers while the storm water from roads, streets, pavements etc are carried by other system of sewers usually open drains.
  12. 12. QUANTITY ESTIMATION OF SEWAGE  Before designing the sewer, it is necessary to know the discharge i.e., quantity of sewage, which will flow in it after completion of the project.  Accurate estimation of sewage discharge is necessary for hydraulic design of the sewers.  Far lower estimation than reality will soon lead to inadequate sewer size after commissioning of the scheme or the sewers may not remain adequate for the entire design period.
  13. 13. QUANTITY ESTIMATION OF SEWAGE  Very high discharge estimated will lead to larger sewer size affecting economy of the sewerage scheme.  Lower discharge actually flowing in the sewer may not meet the criteria of the self cleansing velocity and hence leading to deposition in the sewers.
  14. 14. DRY WEATHER FLOW Dry weather flow is the flow that occurs in sewers in separate sewerage system or the flow that occurs during dry seasons in combined system. This flow indicates the flow of sanitary sewage. This depends upon the following:  rate of water supply,  type of area served,  economic conditions of the people,  weather conditions and  infiltration of groundwater in the sewers, if sewers are laid below groundwater table.
  15. 15. EVALUATION OF SEWAGE DISCHARGE Apart from accounted water supplied by water authority that will be converted to wastewater, following quantities are considered while estimating the sewage quantity a. Addition due to unaccounted private water supplies b. Addition due to infiltration Storm water drainage may also infiltrate into sewers. This inflow is difficult to calculate. This extra quantity can be taken care of by extra empty space left at the top in the sewers, which are designed for running ¾ full at maximum design discharge.
  16. 16. EVALUATION OF SEWAGE DISCHARGE c. Subtraction due to water losses d. Subtraction due to water not entering the sewerage system Net quantity of sewage: Generally, 75 to 80% of accounted water supplied is considered as quantity of sewage produced
  17. 17. DESIGN DISCHARGE OF SANITARY SEWAGE  The max. quantity of sewage generated per day is estimated as product of forecasted population at the end of design period considering per capita sewage generation and appropriate peak factor.  The per capita sewage generation can be considered as 75 to 80% of the per capita water supplied per day.  The increase in population also result in increase in per capita water demand and hence, per capita production of sewage.
  18. 18. DESIGN DISCHARGE OF SANITARY SEWAGE  This increase in water demand occurs due to increase in living standards, betterment in economical condition, changes in habit of people, and enhanced demand for public utilities. Variation in Sewage Flow
  19. 19. FACTORS AFFECTING THE QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The surface run-off resulting after precipitation contributes to the storm water. The quantity of storm water reaching to the sewers or drains is very large as compared with sanitary sewage. The factors affecting the quantity of storm water flow are as below: i. Area of the catchment ii. Slope and shape of the catchment area iii. Porosity of the soil iv. Obstruction in the flow of water as trees, fields, gardens, etc.
  20. 20. FACTORS AFFECTING THE QUANTITY OF STORMWATER v. Initial state of catchment area with respect to wetness. vi. Intensity and duration of rainfall vii. Atmospheric temperature and humidity viii. Number and size of ditches present in the area etc.
  21. 21. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL The rainfall intensity could be measured by using rain gauges and recording the amount of rain falling in unit time. The rainfall intensity is usually expressed as mm/hour or cm/hour. The rain gauges used can be manual recording type or automatic recording rain gauges.
  22. 22. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Rain gauge Station
  23. 23. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL
  24. 24. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
  25. 25. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
  26. 26. MEASUREMENT OF RAINFALL Automatic recording rain gauges.
  27. 27. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER 1. Rational Method 2. Empirical formulae method In both the above methods, the quantity of storm water is considered as function of intensity of rainfall, coefficient of runoff and area of catchment. Time of Concentration: The period after which the entire catchment area will start contributing to the runoff is called as the time of concentration. The rainfall with duration lesser than the time of concentration will not produce maximum discharge.
  28. 28. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The runoff may not be maximum even when the duration of the rain is more than the time of concentration. This is because in such cases the intensity of rain reduces with the increase in its duration. The runoff will be maximum when the duration of rainfall is equal to the time of concentration and is called as critical rainfall duration. The time of concentration is equal to sum of inlet time and time of travel. Time of concentration = Inlet time + time of travel
  29. 29. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER
  30. 30. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Inlet Time: The time required for the rain in falling on the most remote point of the tributary area to flow across the ground surface along the natural drains or gutters up to inlet of sewer is called inlet time. The inlet time ‘Ti’ can be estimated using relationships similar to following. These coefficients will have different values for different catchments. Ti = [0.885 L3/H] 0.385
  31. 31. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Where, Ti = Time of inlet, minute L = Length of overland flow from critical point to mouth of drain (Km) H = Total fall of level from the critical point to mouth of drain (m) Time of Travel: The time required by the water to flow in the drain channel from the mouth to the point under consideration or the point of concentration is called as time of travel. Time of Travel (Tt) = Length of drain / velocity in drain Time of concentration Tc = Ti + Tt
  32. 32. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Runoff Coefficient: The total precipitation falling on any area is dispersed as percolation, evaporation, storage in ponds or reservoir and surface runoff. The runoff coefficient can be defined as a fraction, which is multiplied with the quantity of total rainfall to determine the quantity of rain water, which will reach the sewers. The runoff coefficient depends upon the porosity of soil cover, wetness and ground cover.
  33. 33. AVERAGE ANNUAL RAINFALL MAP
  34. 34. EMPIRICAL FORMULAE FOR RAINFALL INTENSITIES The relationships between rainfall intensity and duration are developed based on long experience in field. intensity of rainfall in design is usually in the range 12 mm/h to 20 mm/h. For T varying between 5 to 20 minutes I For T varying between 20 to 100 minutes I
  35. 35. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER The overall runoff coefficient for the catchment area can be worked out as follows: Overall runoff coefficient Where, A1, A2, ….An are types of areas with C1, C2, …Cn as their coefficient of runoff respectively.
  36. 36. The typical runoff coefficient for the different ground cover is provided in the below table Runoff coefficient for various sources Sno Type of Surface Value of C 1 Water Tight Roof surface 0.70 - 0.95 2 Asphalt Pavement 0.85 – 0.90 3 Stone, brick, wood-block pavement with cemented joints 0.75 - 0.85 4 Stone, brick, wood-block pavement with uncemented joints 0.50 - 0.70 5 Water bond Macadam roads 0.25 - 0.60 6 Gravel road and walks 0.15 – 0.30 7 Unpaved streets and vacant lands 0.10 – 0.30 8 Parks, Lawns, gardens, meadows etc., 0.05 – 0.25 9 Wooden lands 0.01 – 0.20
  37. 37. (1) RATIONAL METHOD Storm water Runoff, Use any one of these units systems Q = C.I.A Q = Quantity of storm water, m3/hr C = Coefficient of runoff (From Table) I = intensity of rainfall (mm/hr) for the duration equal to time of concentration A = Drainage area (m2 ) Q= C.I.A * 1 36 Q = Quantity of storm water, m3/sec C = Coefficient of runoff (From Table) I = intensity of rainfall (cm/hr A = Drainage area (hectares ) Note: (1 ha = 10,000 m2) , ( 1 ha-cm/hr = 1/36 𝑚3/𝑠 )
  38. 38. (2) DICKEN’S FORMULA Peak Discharge in cumecs QP = Peak Discharge in cumecs M = Catchment area in Km2 C = a constant depending upon all those fifteen to twenty factors which affect the runoff (C=11.5)
  39. 39. (3) DICKEN’S FORMULA QP = Peak Discharge in cumecs M = Catchment area in Km2 C1 = a constant depending upon all those fifteen to twenty factors which affect the runoff (C=6.8) Location of Catchment Value of C1 Areas within 24Km from the coast 6.8 Areas within 24Km – 16Km from the coast 8.8 Limited areas near hills 10.1
  40. 40. CALCULATION OF PEAK FACTOR The peaking factor (PF) is the ratio of the maximum flow to the average daily flow in a water system.
  41. 41. CALCULATION OF INFILTRATION FLOW Infiltration Inflow: • Q(infiltration) is taken as [24-95 m3/day/km] or [0.5 m3/day/diameter (cm)], take the bigger value of the two. • Qinflow is taken as 0.2-30 [m3/ha/day]. ( hectare = 10,000 m2 ) • Qdes = Qmax + QI/I ( if found) Where, QI/I = Qinfil + Qinflow • Qmax = [0.80* Qavg] * Pƒ ( 0.8 > 80% return from water supply).
  42. 42. CALCULATION OF MINIMUM DISCHARGE 𝑄 𝑚𝑖𝑛= 0.2 * 𝑃 1 6 * [𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔]𝑤 𝑄 𝑚𝑖𝑛= 1 3 * [𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔]𝑤 Or
  43. 43. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Question 1 Determine designed discharge for a combined system serving population of 50000 with rate of water supply of 135 LPCD. The catchment area is 100 hectares and the average coefficient of runoff is 0.60. Given Population = 50,000 Rate of water supply = 135 lpcd Catchment Area = 100 Hectares Average coefficient of runoff =0.60 To Find Designed Discharge for combined system
  44. 44. Solution Estimation of sewage quantity STEP 1 Assumption 1: Considering 80% of the water supplied will result in wastewater generation Quantity of sanitary sewage Q [𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔]𝑤 = 𝑄 𝑎𝑣𝑔 x 0.8 = Population x Quantity of water supply x 0.8 = 50000 x 135 x 0.80 = 5400 m3/day = 0.0625 m3/sec STEP 2 Assumption 2: Considering peak factor of 2.5 Design discharge for sanitary sewage = 0.0625 x 2.5 = 0.156 m3/sec
  45. 45. Estimation of storm water discharge STEP 3 Intensity of rainfall, I Therefore, I = 100/(30 + 20) = 2 cm/hr Storm water runoff, Q = C.I.A* 1/36 Q = 0.6 x 2 x 100/(36) = 3.33 m3/sec Design discharge for combined sewer = 3.33 + 0.156 = 3.49 m3/sec
  46. 46. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Question 2 The catchment area is of 300 hectares. The surface cover in the catchment can be classified as given below: S # Type of Cover Runoff Co- efficient (C) Percentage of area (A) 1 Roof s 0.90 15 2 Pavements and yards 0.80 15 3 Lawns and gardens 0.15 25 4 Roads 0.40 20 5 Open Ground 0.10 15 6 Single Family dwelling 0.50 10
  47. 47. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Calculate the runoff coefficient and quantity of storm water runoff, if intensity of rainfall is 30 mm/h for rain with duration equal to time of concentration. If population density in the area is 350 persons per hectare and rate of water supply is 200 LPCD, calculate design discharge for separate system, partially separate system, and combined system. Given Population density in the area = 350 persons per hectare Catchment Area = 300 hectares Rate of water supply = 200 lpcd Intensity of rainfall = 30mm/h = 3cm/h To Find 1) Average coefficient of runoff 2) Quantity of storm water runoff
  48. 48. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Solution Estimation of storm water discharge for storm water drain of separate system STEP 1 Overall runoff coefficient Where, A1, A2, ….An are types of area with C1, C2, …Cn as their coefficient of runoff, respectively.
  49. 49. So we get C = 0.44 Estimation of storm water discharge STEP 2 Storm water runoff, Q = C.I.A / 36 Q = 0.44 x 3 x 300/(36) = 11 m3/sec Estimation of sewage discharge for separate system sanitary sewer STEP 3 Assumption 1: Considering 80% of the water supplied will result in wastewater generation Quantity of sanitary sewage Qavg Qavg = Population density x Area x Quantity of water supply x 0.8 Qavg = 350 x 300 x 200 x 0.80 Qavg = 16800 m3/day = 0.194 m3/sec
  50. 50. METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER Assumption 2: Considering peak factor of 2 or can also use formula Design discharge for sanitary sewage, Ignoring the Q (infil) Qmax= 0.194 x 2 = 0.388 m3/sec Estimation of discharge for partially separate system STEP 4 Storm water discharge falling on roofs and paved courtyards will be added to the sanitary sewer. For Roof For Paved Courtyard C = 0.9 C= 0.8 Area = 0.15*300 = 45 ha Area = 0.15*300 = 45 ha
  51. 51. Average coefficient of runoff Cavg = (0.90 x 45 + 0.80 x 45) / (45+45) = 0.85 Discharge = Q = C.I.A / 36 Q = 0.85 x 3 x 90 /(36) = 6.375 m3/sec Total discharge in the sanitary sewer of partially separate system = 6.375 + 0.388 = 6.764 m3/sec Discharge in storm water drains = 11 – 6.375 = 4.625 m3/sec METHODS FOR ESTIMATION OF QUANTITY OF STORM WATER
  52. 52. Example a. Calculate the average domestic WW flow: [Qavg]w = 0.8 Qavg = 0.80 * 120 L/c/d * 50,000 capita* 10-3 = 4800 m3 /d b. Calculate the peak factor: Pf P   4 14 1 = 26.2 504 14 1    Solution
  53. 53. a. Calculate the maximum wastewater flow: Qmax = [Qavg]w * Pƒ = 2.26 * 4800 = 10848 m3 /d b. Calculate the minimum wastewater flow: wavg QPQ      *6 1 2.0 min 18424800*6 1 )50(2.0  m3 /d c. Calculate the infiltration flow: Qinfil = 30 *0.20 = 6 m3 /d d. Calculate the design flow: Qdes = Qmax + QI/I = 10848 + 6 = 10854 m3 /d

×