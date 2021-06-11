Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOTELS NEAR ANNA SALAI US CONSULATE The US Consulate in Chennai is one of the world's busiest visa adjudication posts, spe...
TRANQUIL AND SERENE ATMOSPHERE Our Hanu Reddy residences are in two of Chennai's major residential districts. One is Walla...
· Rigorous cleaning schedules with high care to the frequently touched areas · All staffs wearing protective gear while cl...
party. We also have a meeting hall that can host international conventions, product launches, or meetings of all sizes. Fo...
Real Estate
Jun. 11, 2021

Hotels Near Anna Salai US Consulate Chennai | HanuReddy Residences

For visitors in Chennai looking for a comfortable stay at great prices, Hanu Reddy Residences are always recommenced. The serviced apartments offer guests a ‘home away from home’ experience during their trip to Chennai, and come engulfed with quality service and great amenities. One of Hanu Reddy Residence’s most sought after properties is a service apartment that is often recommended as one of the best hotels near Anna Salai US Consulate Chennai. It is conveniently located by the US Consulate, for those visiting for work in or around the consulate, making it extremely easy to access without enduring long hours of traffic. The property is very family friendly and offers great quality of living amidst lush greenery and comfortable interiors. Please call at 7305735555. Click here for the webpage - https://www.hanureddyresidences.com/hotels-near-anna-salai-us-consulate-chennai/

Hotels Near Anna Salai US Consulate Chennai | HanuReddy Residences

  1. 1. HOTELS NEAR ANNA SALAI US CONSULATE The US Consulate in Chennai is one of the world's busiest visa adjudication posts, specializing in employment-based visas. It serves as the administrative center for the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Lakshadweep, the Union territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Tamil Nadu. This location sees a lot of traffic from people of various ethnicities who are visiting Chennai. Apart from the exhausting job at the Consulate, finding a place to stay near it in Chennai's busiest area could be even more exhausting. But don't be concerned. Since we have the best hotel near Anna Salai US Consulate, and we are, of course, referring to ourselves!
  2. 2. TRANQUIL AND SERENE ATMOSPHERE Our Hanu Reddy residences are in two of Chennai's major residential districts. One is Wallace Gardens, Nungambakkam and one is Poes Garden in Teynampet. Both are 2.1 km from the United States Consulate which is just 5-7 meters on a drive. Both of our hotels are designed with sumptuous greenery and rooms that don't feel like a hotel, but rather like a homestay. Your work could be dragging on the consulate, but you don't have to be in Chennai. To link the authenticity and nature of Chennai from our terrace gardens, visit our residences. We crowded our homes with saplings, vegetation, and lily ponds that relax your mind making us one of the best hotels near Anna Salai US Consulate. The traditional contemporary appearance has been decorated with antiques and all modern amenities. Our environment is Chennai's essence. We offer you our unique modest experience with the best service at budget-friendly prices, nestled between the hanging roads in a quiet residence. And it is safe for us to say that you can't find another stay in the neighborhood like ourselves. COVID-19 REGULATIONS We know the risks of a pandemic journey and we have therefore taken the utmost care to give our inhabitants a very safe experience when they stay with us. We adhere strictly to government regulations and the prevention of COVID-19. · Generously spaced rooms with natural ventilation · Individually air-conditioned rooms · No centralized AC system even in the common areas · Contactless check-in · Temperature checks on arrival · Checkout rooms are sanitized and left vacant for 72-hours
  3. 3. · Rigorous cleaning schedules with high care to the frequently touched areas · All staffs wearing protective gear while cleaning the rooms · Availability of lots of open space and safety stations · Hygienically prepared meals · Roll out of sanitizers at the main common parts of the residence. We assure you that when you stay with us, we are fully prepared for the pandemic, which means we hope you will stay with us too. Since we are near hospitals, we know people who are visiting us for medical reasons, and we're therefore especially familiar with the regulations. We would like residents to comply with the rules governing their own and other occupants' health and quality of life. OUR ONE OF A KIND HOSPITALITY Mr. Hanu Reddy, our founder, set this company up in order to extend the legendary hospitality of his family to the rest of the world before 25 years. Yeah, that was his founding principle. He included the kitchen of Pushpa as a tribute to his mother, who made great meals for the family for every celebration. Since then we have cooked homemade food. Our chefs are trained on their years of professional experience with us and offer both traditional and continental food. If you have any, you are also happy to satisfy your dietary needs. We are careful because we have visitors who are also coming for medical care. We offer a 24-hour desk and room service policy to suit your needs everyday or evening. We are known for our ability to establish friendly links with our frequently visited clients. Get ready for your stay with one of the best hotels near the Anna Salai US consulate and rejuvenate yourself. EVENT CATERING A Banquet Hall, two terrace Gardens, and a large courtyard are featured at the Poes Garden building. Therefore, when you need anything, we celebrate intimately here. You can host your guests more than welcome. We can organize everything with the assistance of our expert event managers - be it a birthday party or a wedding, an indoor or an outdoor
  4. 4. party. We also have a meeting hall that can host international conventions, product launches, or meetings of all sizes. For all your events, we also help with catering. Due to our unique framework, your events here will give your guests a convincing atmosphere. Come and look yourself, take a look. All events are organized following the COVID-19 prevention regulations so it is absolutely safe and secure making us the best hotel near Anna Salai, US consulate. OUR SERVICES FOR A FUN STAY We have our own in-house residence fitness center, open at all times to not mess up your exercise regime. We provide you with our signature breakfast buffet as a complimentary meal which will leave you energized for the day and when had with our madras filter kaapi, you will be on express speed. Our rooms are furnished with the softest beds and a high-speed internet WiFi connection. We take care of your laundry as a paid service. We also provide our residents with airport and railway transportation which will avoid your hassle of booking a cab in this busy area. We have a town car hire too which you can take anyplace inside the city. We are located at prime places in Chennai that you can make a vacation trip out of this. Asia’s longest beach, Marina beach is a short drive from here. We are surrounded by beautiful cafes and museums and music academies around us which will be of one cultural ride and when you are here don’t forget to visit KNK and Sathyam to feel the throb of Chennai which are in close proximity to us, making us one of the best hotels near Anna Salai US consulate. Let us make your work a vacation!

