Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Download Prosthetics Orthotics in C...
Publisher : F.A. Davis 2011-03-30q Language : Englishq ISBN-10 : 0803622570q ISBN-13 : 9780803622579q Description Building...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice

10 views

Published on

Download Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice PDF Online
Author : Bella J. May (author) &amp; Margery A. Lockard (author)
Language : English
Link Download : https://junglesor.blogspot.ae/?book=0803622570

Building on the strengths of Amputations and Prosthetics 2nd Edition, Doctors Bella J. May and Margery Lockard have joined forces to deliver - with superb clarity - a research-based, problem-solving approach to prosthetics and orthotics. It includes clinical focus with unfolding case studies, stimulating questions, and an outstanding art program of 550 photographs and line illustrations that make important concepts easy to understand and apply. You ll also find a discussion, unique to this text, of the pathology of what necessitates amputations and why you would choose one prosthetic/orthotic over another. This title discusses the latest advances and technological developments in prosthetics, and orthotics. It presents current research throughout the text, with references for further reading. It follows the APTA s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice and appropriate national function terminology. It features chapters on upper extremity prosthetics and upper extremity orthotics in addition to lower limb. It offers pediatric content throughout the text, where appropriate. It emphasizes clinical problem solving and the decision making process to prepare readers for patient management. It guides learning with learning objectives, flow charts, case studies, and stimulating questions in each chapter. It provides a user friendly approach for therapists who may not be experts in these areas.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice

  1. 1. [GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Download Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice PDF Online Author : Bella J. May (author) & Margery A. Lockard (author) Language : English Link Download : https://junglesor.blogspot.ae/?book=0803622570 Building on the strengths of "Amputations and Prosthetics 2nd Edition", Doctors Bella J. May and Margery Lockard have joined forces to deliver - with superb clarity - a research-based, problem-solving approach to prosthetics and orthotics. It includes clinical focus with unfolding case studies, stimulating questions, and an outstanding art program of 550 photographs and line illustrations that make important concepts easy to understand and apply. You ll also find a discussion, unique to this text, of the pathology of what necessitates amputations and why you would choose one prosthetic/orthotic over another. This title discusses the latest advances and technological developments in prosthetics, and orthotics. It presents current research throughout the text, with references for further reading. It follows "the APTA s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice" and appropriate national function terminology. It features chapters on upper extremity prosthetics and upper extremity orthotics in addition to lower limb. It offers pediatric content throughout the text, where appropriate. It emphasizes clinical problem solving and the decision making process to prepare readers for patient management. It guides learning with learning objectives, flow charts, case studies, and stimulating questions in each chapter. It provides a "user friendly" approach for therapists who may not be experts in these areas. Author : Bella J. May (author) & Margery A. Lockard (author)q Pages : 512 pagesq
  2. 2. Publisher : F.A. Davis 2011-03-30q Language : Englishq ISBN-10 : 0803622570q ISBN-13 : 9780803622579q Description Building on the strengths of "Amputations and Prosthetics 2nd Edition", Doctors Bella J. May and Margery Lockard have joined forces to deliver - with superb clarity - a research-based, problem-solving approach to prosthetics and orthotics. It includes clinical focus with unfolding case studies, stimulating questions, and an outstanding art program of 550 photographs and line illustrations that make important concepts easy to understand and apply. You ll also find a discussion, unique to this text, of the pathology of what necessitates amputations and why you would choose one prosthetic/orthotic over another. This title discusses the latest advances and technological developments in prosthetics, and orthotics. It presents current research throughout the text, with references for further reading. It follows "the APTA s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice" and appropriate national function terminology. It features chapters on upper extremity prosthetics and upper extremity orthotics in addition to lower limb. It offers pediatric content throughout the text, where appropriate. It emphasizes clinical problem solving and the decision making process to prepare readers for patient management. It guides learning with learning objectives, flow charts, case studies, and stimulating questions in each chapter. It provides a "user friendly" approach for therapists who may not be experts in these areas. [GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [GIFT IDEAS] Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×