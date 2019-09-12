Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVLQHQJOLVKIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGPS_3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVDXGLRE >03@3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVIUHHQHZDXGLRERRNVRQOLQH_>03@3RLVRQ3...
3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV 1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU.UHVOH&ROHLQWURGXFHV7KH$UFDQD&KURQLFOHVSRVWDSRFDOSWLF ZLWKULYHWLQJDFWLRQWKHGDU...
3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV
3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Poison Princess in english free audio books download mp3 Poison Princess audiobook

2 views

Published on

Poison Princess in english free audio books download mp3 Poison Princess audiobook

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Poison Princess in english free audio books download mp3 Poison Princess audiobook

  1. 1. 3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVLQHQJOLVKIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGPS_3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVDXGLRE >03@3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVIUHHQHZDXGLRERRNVRQOLQH_>03@3RLVRQ3ULQFHVVIUHHGRZQORDGERRNVRQWDSH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV 1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU.UHVOH&ROHLQWURGXFHV7KH$UFDQD&KURQLFOHVSRVWDSRFDOSWLF ZLWKULYHWLQJDFWLRQWKHGDUNPVWLFLVPRI7DURWFDUGVDQGEUHDWKWDNLQJURPDQFH 6KHFRXOGVDYHWKHZRUOG†RUGHVWURLW 6L[WHHQHDUROG(YDQJHOLQH‡(YLH·*UHHQHOHDGVDFKDUPHGOLIH†XQWLOVKHEHJLQVH[SHULHQFLQJKRUULIL KDOOXFLQDWLRQV:KHQDQDSRFDOSWLFHYHQWGHFLPDWHVKHU/RXLVLDQDKRPHWRZQNLOOLQJHYHURQHVKHO UHDOL]HVKHUKDOOXFLQDWLRQVZHUHDFWXDOOYLVLRQVRIWKHIXWXUH†DQGWKH¶UHVWLOOKDSSHQLQJ)LJK GHVSHUDWHIRUDQVZHUVVKHPXVWWXUQWRKHUZURQJVLGHRIWKHEDRXFODVVPDWH-DFN’HYHDX[ %XWVKHFDQ¶WGRHLWKHUDORQH :LWKKLVPLOHORQJUDSVKHHWZLFNHGJULQDQGEDGDWWLWXGH-DFNLVOLNHQRER(YLHKDVHYHUNQRZQ(YHQWK RQFHVFRUQHGKHUDQGHYHUWKLQJVKHUHSUHVHQWHGKHDJUHHVWRSURWHFW(YLHRQKHUTXHVW6KHNQRZVV WRWDOOWUXVW-DFN,IKHHYHUFDVWWKDWZLFNHGJULQKHUZDFRXOGVKHSRVVLEOUHVLVWKLP" :KRFDQ(YLHWUXVW" $V-DFNDQG(YLHUDFHWRILQGWKHVRXUFHRIKHUYLVLRQVWKHPHHWRWKHUVZKRKDYHJRWWHQWKHVDPHFDOO SURSKHVLVEHLQJSODHGRXWDQG(YLHLVQRWWKHRQORQHZLWKVSHFLDOSRZHUV$JURXSRIWHHQVKDVEHHQFK UHHQDFWWKHXOWLPDWHEDWWOHEHWZHHQJRRGDQGHYLO%XWLW¶VQRWDOZDVFOHDUZKRLVRQZKLFKVLGH« ,Q3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU.UHVOH&ROHLQWURGXFHVDGDUNDQGLQWULJXLQJZ XQVSHDNDEOHGDQJHUDQGLUUHVLVWLEOHURPDQFH
  3. 3. 3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV
  4. 4. 3RLVRQ3ULQFHVV

×