-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The editor of The Bitcoin Bible, Benjamin Guttmann, is currently among the leading experts regarding crypto currencies in general and Bitcoins specifically. He is a journalist, concentrating mainly on politics and economic topics.The book consists partly of his own analysis and insight about Bitcoin and partly of articles collected from the most prominent and knowledgeable experts and authors and media on this topic.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment