Service Manual 99739-80130 For use with GM4.3L, G6 Engine Service Manual and Fuel System Supplement GC35K AT87-00001-up AT...
This service manual is a guide to servicing of Cat Lift Trucks for 3.5 thru 7.0 ton models. The instructions are grouped b...
The proper and safe lubrication and maintenance for this lift truck, recommended by Cat Lift Trucks, are outlined in the O...
10. Always use tools that are in good condition and be sure you understand how to use them before performing any service w...
Unit: mm (in.) Clearance A 0.020 to 0.105 between (0.00079 to 0.00413) cylinder and B 0.15 piston (0.0059) A: Assembly sta...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 GROUP INDEX Group Items GENERAL INFORMATION Serial number locations, Dimensions, Technical data...
GENERAL INFORMATION Vehicle Exterior ........................................................................................
AT88-00001-up AT88A-00001~10230 AT88A-10231-up AT89-00001-up AT89A-00001~10230 AT89A-10231-up AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001~10...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-2 Serial Number Locations Name Plate Chassis Serial Number Gasoline Engine Serial Number Mast Number...
[Chassis] GC 55 K Generation designator Maximum capacity 55 :5500kg (12000lb) Maximum lifting height (“33” stands for 3300...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-5 Dimensions F J K G H E N MC D A B I L 206999
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-6 Unit: mm (in.) Truck ModelsRef. GC35K GC40K GC40K GC45K No. STR SWBItems A Maximum lift Simplex ma...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-7 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 2900 (114) 2350 (93) 160 (6.3) 165 (6.5) 895 (35.2) 2....
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-8 GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBTruck Models Capacity/load center kg/mm 3500/500 4000/500 4500/600 (...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-9 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 4500/600 5500/600 6000/600 7000/600 (10000/24) (12000/...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-10 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Engine model GM4.3L Type Gasoline Cooling system...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-11 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR GM4.3L Gasoline Water cooled 6-90°V 4 Semi-spherical ...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-12 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type Pressure feed Oil pump Gear pump Oil filter...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-13 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR Pressure feed Gear pump Paper element Oil to water ty...
Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type 3-element, 1-stage, 2-phase Torque converter Manufacturer’s model Ok...
GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 3-element, 1-stage, 2-phase Okamura M15 3.2 Hydraulic and column shift 2.898 (...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-16 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type Self-adjusting, duo-servo Drum diameter, mm...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-17 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR Self-adjusting, duo-servo 317.5 (12.50) 330×63×10-2 (...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-18 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Mast model CJ type Flange ID × flange Outer 118×...
GENERAL INFORMATION 1-19 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR CJ type 130×30×26×15 (5.1×1.2×1.0×0.6) 150×34×30×20 (...
COOLING SYSTEM Description ..................................................................................................
COOLING SYSTEM 2-1 1 Engine 2 Universal joint 3 Gear pump 4 Fan belt 207009 5 Cooling fan 6 Upper hose 7 Lower hose 8 Radi...
Removal and Installation Fan Belt Removal 1. Method by removing radiator COOLING SYSTEM 2-2 207010 Removal sequence 1 Univ...
COOLING SYSTEM 2-3 Suggestions for removal and installation (1) Loosen the tension pulley bolt until the fan tension becom...
COOLING SYSTEM 2-4 Inspection and Adjustment Fan Belt Inspection (1) Check to make sure the belt is free of oil, grease or...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Description ...............................................................................................
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-1 Description Console Box 1 Engine coolant temperature gauge 2 Speed selector switch (Only for 6 & 7 t...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-2 Sub Panel The sub panel is mounted at the right front pillar of the head guard. 104794 Automatic mod...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-3 Disassembly and Reassembly Console Box 207751 Disassembly 1. Disconnect the electrical wires at conn...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-4 Components in Console Box 1 Power relay 2 Power relay 3 Turn signal relay 4 Light switch 5 Starter s...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-5 Combination Meter Disassembly Sequence 1 Instrument panel 2 Dial 3 Engine coolant temperature gauge ...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-6 Major Electrical Components Starter Switch (with Anti-restart Lock) This switch has a built-in anti-...
Caterpillar Cat GC40K Forklift Lift Trucks Service Repair Manual SN: AT87-0001 and up

  1. 1. Service Manual 99739-80130 For use with GM4.3L, G6 Engine Service Manual and Fuel System Supplement GC35K AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001-10230 AT87A-10231-up GC40K AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001-10230 AT87A-10231-up GC40K STR AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001-10230 AT87A-10231-up GC45K SWB AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001-10230 AT87A-10231-up GC45K AT88-00001-up AT88A-00001-10230 AT88A-10231-up GC55K AT88-00001-up AT88A-00001-10230 AT88A-10231-up GC55K STR AT88-00001-up AT88A-00001-10230 AT88A-10231-up GC60K AT89-00001-up AT89A-00001-10230 AT89A-10231-up GC70K AT89-00001-up AT89A-00001-10230 AT89A-10231-up GC70K STR AT89-00001-up AT89A-00001-10230 AT89A-10231-up Chassis & Mast
  2. 2. This service manual is a guide to servicing of Cat Lift Trucks for 3.5 thru 7.0 ton models. The instructions are grouped by systems to serve the convenience of your ready reference. Long productive life of your lift trucks depends to a great extent on correct servicing — the servicing consistent with what you will learn from this service manual. We hope you read the respective sections of this manual carefully and know all the components you will work on before attempting to start a test, repair or rebuild job. The descriptions, illustrations and specifications contained in this manual were of the trucks of serial numbers in effect at the time it was approved for printing. Cat Lift Trucks reserves the right to change specifications or design without notice and without incurring obligation. The GM4.3 Liter engine’s fuel system was changed to comply with the EPA guidelines in 2004 and again at the beginning of 2007. This manual has minimal information on the fuel systems. Please see the Fuel System Supplement for information regarding the Multi Port Fuel Injection System (MPFI). Also see the engine service manual for general engine repair or rebuild. For the items pertaining to the engine, refer to the following service manuals: • GM4.3L (G6) Engine Service Manual • GM4.3L 2004~2006 Fuel System Supplement • GM4.3L 2007~2009 Fuel System Supplement SAFETY RELATED SIGNS The following safety related signs are used in this service manual to emphasize important and critical instructions: WARNING Indicates a specific potential hazard resulting in serious bodily injury or death. CAUTION Indicates a specific potential hazard resulting in bodily injury, or damage to, or destruction of the machine. NOTE Indicates a condition that can cause damage to, or shorten service life of the machine. Pub. No. 99739-80130 FOREWORD
  3. 3. The proper and safe lubrication and maintenance for this lift truck, recommended by Cat Lift Trucks, are outlined in the OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUAL for these trucks. Improper performance of lubrication or maintenance procedures is dangerous and could result in injury or death. Read and understand the OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUAL before performing any lubrication or maintenance. WARNING WARNING SAFETY The serviceman or mechanic may be unfamiliar with many of the systems on this truck. This makes it important to use caution when performing service work. A knowledge of the system and/or compo- nents is important before the removal or disassem- bly of any component. Because of the size of some of the truck compo- nents, the serviceman or mechanic should check the weights noted in this Manual. Use proper lifting pro- cedures when removing any components. Following is a list of basic precautions that should always be observed. 1. Read and understand all warning plates and decals on the truck before operating, lubricating or repairing the product. 2. Always wear productive glasses and protective shoes when working around trucks. In particu- lar, wear protective glasses when pounding on any part of the truck or its attachments with a hammer or sledge. Use welders gloves, hood/goggles, apron and other protective cloth- ing appropriate to the welding job being per- formed. Do not wear loose-fitting or torn cloth- ing. Remove all rings from fingers when work- ing on machinery. 3. Do not work on any truck that is supported only by lift jacks or a hoist. Always use blocks or jack stands to support the truck before perform- ing any disassembly. Do not operate this truck unless you have read and understood the instructions in the OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUAL. Improper truck operation is dangerous and could result in injury or death. WARNING 4. Lower the forks or other implements to the ground before performing any work on the truck. If this cannot be done, make sure the forks or other implements are blocked correctly to prevent them from dropping unexpectedly. 5. Use steps and grab handles (if applicable) when mounting or dismounting a truck. Clean any mud or debris from steps, walkways or work platforms before using. Always face truck when using steps, ladders and walkways. When it is not possible to use the designed access system, provide ladders, scaffolds, or work platforms to perform safe repair operations. 6. To avoid back injury, use a hoist when lifting components which weighs 23 kg (50 lb.) or more. Make sure all chains, hooks, slings, etc., are in good condition and are of the correct capacity. Be sure hooks are positioned correct- ly. Lifting eyes are not to be side loaded during a lifting operation. 7. To avoid burns, be alert for hot parts on trucks which have just been stopped and hot fluids in lines, tubes and compartments. 8. Be careful when removing cover plates. Gradually back off the last two bolts or nuts located at opposite ends of the cover or device and pry cover loose to relieve any spring or other pressure, before removing the last two bolts or nuts completely. 9. Be careful when removing filler caps, breathers and plugs on the truck. Hold a rag over the cap or plug to prevent being sprayed or splashed by liquid under pressure. The danger is even greater if the truck has just been stopped because fluids can be hot.
  4. 4. 10. Always use tools that are in good condition and be sure you understand how to use them before performing any service work. 11. Reinstall all fasteners with same part number. Do not use lesser quality fastener if replacements are necessary. Do not mix metric fastener with standard nuts and bolts. 12. If possible, make all repairs with the truck parked on a level, hard surface. Block truck so it does not roll while working on or under truck. 13. Disconnect battery and discharge any capacitors (electric trucks) before starting to work on truck. Hang “Do not Operate” tag in the Operator’s Compartment. 14. Repairs, which require welding, should be performed only with the benefit of the appropriate reference information and by personnel adequately trained and knowledgeable in welding procedures. Determine type of metal being welded and select correct welding procedure and electrodes, rods or wire to provide a weld metal strength equivalent at least to that of parent metal. 15. Do not damage wiring during removal operation. Reinstall the wiring so it is not damaged nor it will be damaged in operation by contacting sharp corners, or by rubbing against some object or hot surface. Do not connect wiring to a line containing fluid. 16. Be sure all protective devices including guards and shields are properly installed and functioning correctly before starting a repair. If a guard or shield must be removed to perform the repair work, use extra caution. 17. Always support the mast and carriage to keep carriage or attachments raised when maintenance or repair work is performed, which requires the mast in the raised position. 18. Loose or damaged fuel, lubricant and hydraulic lines, tubes and hoses can cause fires. Do not bend or strike high pressure lines or install ones which have been bent or damaged. Inspect lines, tubes and hoses carefully. Do not check for leaks with your hands. Pin hole (very small) leaks can result in a high velocity oil stream that will be invisible close to the hose. This oil can penetrate the skin and cause personal injury. Use cardboard or paper to locate pin hole leaks. 19. Tighten connections to the correct torque. Make sure that all heat shields, clamps and guards are installed correctly to avoid excessive heat, vibrations or rubbing against other parts during operation. Shields that protect against oil spray onto hot exhaust components in event of a line, tube or seal failure, must be installed correctly. 20. Relieve all pressure in air, oil or water systems before any lines, fittings or related items are disconnected or removed. Always make sure all raised components are blocked correctly and be alert for possible pressure when disconnecting any device from a system that utilizes pressure. 21. Do not operate a truck if any rotating part is damaged or contacts any other part during operation. Any high speed rotating component that has been damaged or altered should be checked for balance before reusing.
  5. 5. Unit: mm (in.) Clearance A 0.020 to 0.105 between (0.00079 to 0.00413) cylinder and B 0.15 piston (0.0059) A: Assembly standard B: Repair or service limit HOW TO READ THIS MANUAL Disassembly diagram (example) Each disassembly diagram is followed by Disassembly sequence and Suggestions disassembly. Disassembly sequence 1 Cover, Bolt, Washer (part name) 2 Output shaft (part name) Suggestion for disassembly (1) Output shaft removal 1 2 3 4 ▲ ▲ ▲ Symbols or abbreviations OP..........................Option R1/4 ......................Taper pipe thread (external) 1/4 inch (formerly PT1/4) Rc1/8 ....................Taper pipe thread (internal) 1/8 inch (formerly PT1/8) G1/4A....................Straight pipe thread (external) 1/4 inch (formerly PF1/4-A) Rp1/8 ....................Straight pipe thread (internal) 1/8 inch (formerly PS1/8)
  6. 6. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 GROUP INDEX Group Items GENERAL INFORMATION Serial number locations, Dimensions, Technical data COOLING SYSTEM Fan Belt Removal, Fan Belt Inspection, Fan Belt Inspection ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Console box, Combination Meter, Lamp bulb specifications, Electrical system schematic POWER TRAIN Engine and Transmission POWERSHIFTTRANSMISSION Transmission, Control valve FRONT AXLE Front wheels, Front axle, Reduction differential REAR AXLE Rear axle, Rear wheels BRAKE SYSTEM Caliper, Brake pedal, Master cylinder STEERING SYSTEM Steering control valve HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Tank, Pump, Control valve, Lift and tilt cylinders, Flow regulator valve, Down safety valve MASTS AND FORKS Simplex Mast, Duplex Mast, Triplex Mast Inspection standards, Periodic replacement of parts, Lubrication standards, SERVICE DATA Main component weight, Tightening torque for standard bolts and nuts, Special tools
  7. 7. GENERAL INFORMATION Vehicle Exterior .......................................................................................................................... 1 - 1 Models ........................................................................................................................................ 1 - 1 Serial Number Locations ............................................................................................................ 1 - 2 Dimensions.................................................................................................................................. 1 - 5 Technical Data ............................................................................................................................ 1 - 6 1
  8. 8. AT88-00001-up AT88A-00001~10230 AT88A-10231-up AT89-00001-up AT89A-00001~10230 AT89A-10231-up AT87-00001-up AT87A-00001~10230 AT87A-10231-up GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Vehicle Exterior • This Service Manual deals with all components or systems of the Cat Lift Trucks; except for the engine and attachment, which are covered in the respective manuals. Models This manual applies to the following vehicle models (names). Truck Models Transmission Serial number Engine mounted GC35K GC40K GC40K STR GC45K 1-Speed SWB GC45K GM4.3L Gasoline Engine GC55K GC55K STR GC60K GC70K Automatic GC70K 2-Speed STR 102530A
  9. 9. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-2 Serial Number Locations Name Plate Chassis Serial Number Gasoline Engine Serial Number Mast Number Transmission Serial Number 207831
  10. 10. [Chassis] GC 55 K Generation designator Maximum capacity 55 :5500kg (12000lb) Maximum lifting height (“33” stands for 3300mm.) Order of the minor change (“A” for the original, “B” for the first change, “C” for the second change, and so on) Applicable truck model designation 55:5.5 ton class Kind of mast A: simplex mast B: duplex mast C: triplex mast Engine type GC: gasoline engine type [Mast] A 55 A 33 GENERAL INFORMATION 1-3
  11. 11. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-5 Dimensions F J K G H E N MC D A B I L 206999
  12. 12. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-6 Unit: mm (in.) Truck ModelsRef. GC35K GC40K GC40K GC45K No. STR SWBItems A Maximum lift Simplex mast 3050 (120) 2900 (114) Simplex mast 150 (5.9) 160 (6.3) Free lift 920 (36.2) 895 (35.2) B (Floor to Duplex mast 3.0 m (118 in.) mast 2.8m(112in.)mast forktop) 800 (31.5) 920 (36.2) Triplex mast 4.0 m (157 in.) mast 4.3m(169in.)mast C Fork length 1220 (48) D Tilt angle 5/10 Simplex, Duplex mast (forward – backward) deg. 6/5 Triplex mast E Overall length (OLH) 2510 (98.5) 2550 (100) 2360 (93) 2620 (103) F Overall width Standard 1180 (46.5) (outside) Wide tread (option) 1270 (50.0) G Overall height 2155 (85.0) (to top of mast lowered) H Overall height 2155 (85.0) (to top of overhead guard) 4250 (167) 4125 (162)Simplex mast I Overall height 4250 (167) 4080 (160.6) (mast extended) Duplex mast 3.0 m (118 in.) mast 2.8m(112in.)mast 5250 (206.7) 5560 (218.9) Triplex mast 4.0 m (157 in.) mast 4.3m(169in.)mast J Tread (front) Standard 940 (37.0) Wide tread (option) 1040 (41.0) K Tread (rear) 980 (38.5) L Wheelbase 1575 (62.0) M Rear overhang 485 (18.8) 525 (20.3) 335 (13.3) 565 (22.1) N Underclearance (at frame) 150 (5.9) Technical Data
  13. 13. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-7 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 2900 (114) 2350 (93) 160 (6.3) 165 (6.5) 895 (35.2) 2.8 m (112 in.) mast 895 (35.2) 900 (35.4) 4.0 m (157 in.) mast 3.5 m (138 in.) mast 1220 (48) 5/10 Simplex, Duplex mast 6/10 Simplex mast 6/5 Triplex mast 6/5 Triplex mast 2730 (107) 2910 (115) 2640 (104) 2950 (116) 2730 (107) 1320 (52.0) 1440 (56.5) 1420 (56.0) 2155 (85.0) 2205 (87.0) 2155 (85.0) 2205 (87.0) 4125 (162) 3585 (141) 4080 (160.6) 2.8 m (112 in.) mast 5560 (218.9) 4785 (188.3) 4.0 m (157 in.) mast 3.5 m (138 in.) mast 1015 (40.0) 1130 (44.5) 1120 (44) 965 (38.0) 1160 (45.5) 1780 (70.0) 1830 (72.0) 470 (18.1) 650 (26.1) 380 (15.1) 590 (23.1) 340 (13.1) 150 (5.9) 200 (7.9) Unit: mm (in.)
  14. 14. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-8 GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBTruck Models Capacity/load center kg/mm 3500/500 4000/500 4500/600 (lb/in.) (7000/24) (8000/24) (10000/24) Maximum lift height Simplex mm (in.) 3050 (120) 2900 (114) Lift speed (loaded) mm/sec. 540 (105) 390 (78.0) Lowering speed (loaded) (fpm) 550 (108) 440 (86.5) Mast tilt (forward-backward) degree 5/10 Free lift mm (in.) 150 (6.0) 160 (6.5) Travel Powershift Loaded km/h 19 (12.0) 18.5 (11.5) speed transmission No load (mph) 19.5 (12.5)models Minimum turning radius 2235 (88.0) 2285 (90) 2090 (82.5) 2340 (92.0) Minimum Standard mm (in.) 2245 (88.5) 2295 (90.5) 2100 (82.5) 2350 (92.5)intersecting isle Gradeability at 1 mph Loaded 37 33 32 27 (1.6 km/h) No loaded % 23.8 21.1 21.5 17.7 Gradeability at stall Loaded 42 37 36 30 No loaded 23.8 21.1 21.5 17.7 Overall length to fork face 2510 (98.5) 2550 (100) 2360 (93) 2620 (103) Overall Standard 1180 (46.5) width Wide tread (optional) 1270 (50.0) To top of mast 2200 (86.5) 2350 (92.5)(lowered) Overall To top of mast 4250 (167.5) 4130 (162.5)height (extended) To top of 2155 (85.0)overhead guard mm (in.) Wheelbase 1575 (62.0) Standard 940 (37.0) Tread Front Wide tread 1040 (41.0)(optional) Rear 980 (38.5) Overhang Rear 485 (18.8) 525 (20.3) 335 (13.3) 565 (22.1) Underclearance (at frame) 150 (5.9) Front Single 22×9×16 Tire size wheels mm Rear 18×7×12.12 Service weight 5200 (11500) 5600 (12300) 5700 (12700) 6500 (14300) Single wheels -no load (without load) Axle Front kg (lb) 2050 (4600) 2025 (4400) 2150 (4900) 1925 (4200) loading Rear 3150 (6900) 3575 (7900) 3550 (7800) 4575 (10100) Technical DataWeightWorkperformanceTravelingperformanceDimensions
  15. 15. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-9 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 4500/600 5500/600 6000/600 7000/600 (10000/24) (12000/24) (13500/24) (15500/24) 2900 (114) 2360 (93) 390 (78.0) 360 (71.0) 440 (86.5) 540 (106.0) 5/10 6/10 160 (6.5) 165 (6.5) 18.5 (11.5) 18 (11.5) 21 (13.0) 20.5 (12.5) 19.5 (12.5) 23 (14.5) 22.5 (14.0) 2440 (96.0) 2550 (100) 2350 (92.5) 2570 (101.0) 2400 (94.5) 2345 (92.5) 2455 (96.5) 2255 (89) 2395 (94.5) 2220 (87.5) 26 22.6 22.2 24.5 21.7 21.4 23.8 20.2 20.9 22.2 19.7 20.4 30 26 25 30 27 26 23.8 20.2 20.9 22.2 19.7 20.4 2730 (107) 2910 (115) 2460 (104) 2950 (116) 2700 (106) 1320 (52.0) 1440 (56.5) 1420 (56.0) 2350 (92.5) 2530 (99.5) 4130 (162.5) 2370 (93.0) 2155 (85.0) 2205 (87.0) 1780 (70.0) 1830 (72.0) 1015 (40.0) 1135 (44.5) 1115 (44.0) 965 (38.0) 1160 (45.5) 470 (18.1) 650 (26.1) 380 (15.1) 590 (23.1) 340 (13.1) 150 (5.9) 200 (7.9) 22×12×16 28×12×12 18×8×12.12 18×8×12.12 22×8×16 6600 (14500) 7200 (15800) 7400 (16200) 8800 (19300) 9500 (20900) 9700 (21300) 2625 (5700) 2425 (5300) 2625 (5700) 3300 (7300) 3300 (7200) 3500 (7500) 3975 (8800) 4775 (10500) 4775 (10500) 5500 (12000) 6200 (13700) 6200 (13800)
  16. 16. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-10 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Engine model GM4.3L Type Gasoline Cooling system Water cooled No. of cylinders-arrangement 6-90°V No. of strokes 4 Type of combustion chamber Semi-spherical Valve arrangement Overhead Type of cylinder liners Integral Cylinder bore × stroke, mm (in.) 101.6×88.39 (4.00×3.48) Displacement, cc (cu in.) 4293 (262) Compression ratio 9.2 : 1 Rated output, PS/rpm 94/2450 Rated torque, kgf·m/rpm 31.0/1200 Min. rpm 750-800, 650-700 Max. rpm 2650-2700, 2600-2650 Dimensions (L×W×H), mm (in.) 710×620×740 (28.0×24.4×29.1) Weight, kg (lb) 260 (573) Installation position Rear Ignition Spark Firing order 1-6-5-4-3-2 Initial ignition timing, BTDC deg 0° Gasoline, 8° L.P.G., ECU Controlled Fuel tank capacity, liter (U.S.gal) 66 (17.4) Ignition coil Type Mold Distributor Type Pointless Type of spark advance Internal solid state circuit, ECU Controlledcontrol Model AC #41-932, R42LTS Spark plug Size, mm (in.) 14 (0.55) Gap, mm (in.) 1.24 (0.0488), .89 (.035) Carburetor Type Single Barrel, MPFI Governor Type Electronic Fuel pump Type Electromagnetic Air cleaner Type × Number Cyclone with paper element × 1 Fuel system EngineIgnitionsystem MPFI specs in Bold. If not indicated in bold, specs are for Carbureted and MPFI systems.
  17. 17. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-11 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR GM4.3L Gasoline Water cooled 6-90°V 4 Semi-spherical Overhead Integral 101.6×88.39 (4.00×3.48) 4293 (262) 9.2 : 1 92.6/2450 31.0/1200 750-800, 650-700 2650-2700, 2600-2650 710×620×740 (28.0×24.4×29.1) 260 (573) Rear Spark 1-6-5-4-3-2 0° Gasoline, 8° L.P.G., ECU Controlled 80 (21.1) 128 (34.0) Mold Pointless Internal solid state circuit AC #41-932, R42LTS 14 (0.55) 1.24 (0.0488), .89 (.035) Single Barrel, MPFI Electronic Electromagnetic Cyclone with paper element × 1 MPFI specs in Bold. If not indicated in bold, specs are for Carbureted and MPFI systems.
  18. 18. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-12 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type Pressure feed Oil pump Gear pump Oil filter Paper element Oil cooler Oil to water type Refill capacities, Oil pan 4.2 (1.1) liter (U.S.gal) Oil filter & cooler 0.8 (0.2) Total 5.0 (1.3) Type Forced circulation Radiator Plate fins with pressure cap Refill capacity, liter (U.S.gal) 11 (2.9) Water pump Centrifugal type, V-belt driven, Serpentine belt driven Thermostat/ Opening Temp F° Wax type/ 180 Type × number Group 24 Voltage, V 12 Capacity, AH (5Hr) 45 Type 3-Phase AC Manufacturer MANDO, AC Delco Rated output, V-A 12-50, 12-70 Regulator Built in IC type Type Electromagnetic Manufacturer Delco Remy Voltage-output, V-kW 12 - 0.75 StarterEnginelubricationsystemBatteryCoolingsystemAlternator MPFI specs in Bold. If not indicated in bold, specs are for Carbureted and MPFI systems.
  19. 19. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-13 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR Pressure feed Gear pump Paper element Oil to water type 4.2 (1.1) 0.8 (0.2) 5.0 (1.3) Forced circulation Plate fins with pressure cap 11 (2.9) Centrifugal type, V-belt driven, Serpentine belt driven Wax type/ 180 Group 24 12 45 3-Phase AC MANDO, AC Delco 12-50, 12-70 Built in IC type Electromagnetic Delco Remy 12 - 0.75 MPFI specs in Bold. If not indicated in bold, specs are for Carbureted and MPFI systems.
  20. 20. Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type 3-element, 1-stage, 2-phase Torque converter Manufacturer’s model Okamura M15 Stall torque ratio 3.2 Control and shift Hydraulic and column shift Transmission Powershift Ratios Forward 2.898 Reverse 2.907 Reduction Type of gear Spiral bevel gear Gear ratio 4.571 Housing Banjo Differential Type of gear and Gear Straight bevel-2 pinion number Pinion Straight bevel-4 Transmission/ torque converter oil 14 (3.7) liter (U.S. gal) Differential gear oil 9.1 (2.4) liter (U.S. gal) Type Full Hydrostatic power steering Steering wheel diameter, mm (in.) 330 (13) Power cylinder ID × 85×60 (3.3×2.4)rod diam., mm (in.) Power Effective stroke, mm (in.) 155 (6.1) steering Relief pressure, 11768 (120) [1706]kPa (kgf/cm2 ) [psi] Flow rate, liter (U.S.gal)/min 23 (6.07) Front axle Full-floating tubular type Rear axle Elliott type Suspension system Front Fixed type Rear Center-pivot type Toe-in, mm (in.) 0 Wheel Camber 1.0° alignment Caster 0° Kingpin inclination 0° GENERAL INFORMATION 1-14 TravelingsystemPowertrainSteeringsystem
  21. 21. GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR 3-element, 1-stage, 2-phase Okamura M15 3.2 Hydraulic and column shift 2.898 (1st/2nd) 5.104/2.882 2.907 (1st/2nd) 5.104/2.882 Spiral bevel Hypoid gear 4.571 4.857 Banjo Straight bevel-2 Straight bevel-4 Transmission/ Torque oil 15 (3.9) 9.1 (2.4) Full Hydrostatic power steering 328 (12.9) 85×60 (3.3×2.4) 155 (6.1) 180 (7.1) 11768 (120) [1706] 14710 (150) [2133] 23 (6.07) Full-floating tubular type Elliott type Fixed tpe Center-pivot type 0 1.0° 0° 0° GENERAL INFORMATION 1-15
  22. 22. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-16 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Type Self-adjusting, duo-servo Drum diameter, mm (in.) 317.5 (12.50) Service Lining (length×width 330×63×10-2 brakes thick×number), mm (in.) (13×2.48×0.39-2) Master cylinder ID, mm (in.) 28.57 (1.125) Wheel cylinder ID, mm (in.) 31.75 (1.250) Parking Type Mechanical, mounted on wheelsbrake Brake fluid cc (cu.in) 130 (7.9) Brake booster Mastervac (vacuum suspended) Body Assembled-frame type Type Gear Manufacturer’s type KFP3240 AMBAS Gear Rated discharge, 98 (25.89)/2450pump liter (U.S.gal)/rpm Drive line Universal joint Control Type 6000-C193 valve Relief pressure, 19.12 (195 ) [2773 ]MPa (kgf/cm2 ) [psi] Flow Type Variable (Adjustable) regulator Regulated flow rate, 100 (26.4) 115 (30.38)valve liter (U.S.gal)/min Simplex mast ID, mm (in.) 60 (2.36) 70 (2.75) Lift cylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 1650 (65) Duplex mast ID, mm (in.) 90 (3.54) 110 (4.33) Firstliftcylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 820 (32.28) 845 (33.27) Duplex mast ID, mm (in.) 55 (2.17) 60 (2.36) Secondliftcylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 1590 (62.60) 1585 (62.40) Triplex mast ID, mm (in.) 90 (3.54) 110 (4.33) Firstliftcylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 820 (32.28) 845 (33.27) Triplex mast ID, mm (in.) 60 (2.36) 70 (2.75) Secondliftcylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 1480 (58.27) 1530 (60.24) Tilt ID, mm (in.) 100 (3.937) cylinders Stroke, mm (in.) 120 (4.724) Hydraulic tank capacity, liter (U.S.gal) 46 (12.1) BrakesystemHydraulicsystem +0.5 0 +5 0 +71 0
  23. 23. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-17 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR Self-adjusting, duo-servo 317.5 (12.50) 330×63×10-2 (13×2.48×0.39-2) 28.57 (1.125) 31.75 (1.250) Mechanical, mounted on wheels 130 (7.9) Mastervac (vacuum suspended) Assembled-frame type Gear KFP3240 AMBAS SPG2-48L194 98 (25.89)/2450 117.6 (31.07)/2450 Universal joint 6000-C193 19.12 (195 ) [2773 ] Variable (Adjustable) 115 (30.38) 165 (43.56) 70 (2.75) 80 (3.15) 1650 (65) 110 (4.33) 845 (33.27) 60 (2.36) 1585 (62.40) 110 (4.33) 125 (4.92) 845 (33.27) 855 (33.66) 70 (2.75) 80 (3.15) 1530 (60.24) 1495 (58.86) 100 (3.937) 110 (4.33) 120 (4.724) 139 (5.472) 52 (13.6) 69 (18.2) +0.5 0 +5 0 +71 0
  24. 24. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-18 Truck Models GC40K GC45KGC35K GC40K STR SWBItems Mast model CJ type Flange ID × flange Outer 118×28×24×13 (4.6×1.1×0.9×0.5) 130×30×26×15 back thickness × (5.1×1.2×1.0×0.6) flange front thickness × Inner, Middle 118×24×24×12 (4.6×0.9×0.9×0.47) 130×26×26×13 web thickness (5.1×1.0×1.0×0.5) Main Bearing Ball bearing rollers Diam × width, mm (in.) 118×32 (4.65×1.26) 130×34(5.12×1.34) Side Bearing Lubricated type needle roller bearing rollers Diam × width, mm (in.) 52×36 (2.05×1.42) Lift chains BL834 BL1034 Fork (length × width × thick), mm (in.) 1220×150×50 (48×6×2) Fork spread (outer width), mm (in.) 1060 (41.5) Mastandforks
  25. 25. GENERAL INFORMATION 1-19 GC45K GC55K GC55K GC60K GC70K GC70K STR STR CJ type 130×30×26×15 (5.1×1.2×1.0×0.6) 150×34×30×20 (5.9×1.3×1.2×0.8) 130×26×26×13 (5.1×1.0×1.0×0.5) 150×30×30×15 (5.9×1.2×1.2×0.6) Ball bearing 130×34 (5.12×1.34) 150×36 (5.91×1.42) Lubricated type needle roller bearing 52×36 (2.05×1.42) 58×40 (2.3×1.6) BL1034 1220×150×60 (48×6×2.4) 1220×150×65 (48×6×2.56) 1060 (41.5) 1230 (48.5)
  26. 26. COOLING SYSTEM Description .................................................................................................................................. 2 - 1 Removal and Installation ............................................................................................................ 2 - 2 Inspection and Adjustment.......................................................................................................... 2 - 4 Fan Belt Inspection .............................................................................................................. 2 - 4 Fan Belt Adjustment ............................................................................................................ 2 - 4 2
  27. 27. COOLING SYSTEM 2-1 1 Engine 2 Universal joint 3 Gear pump 4 Fan belt 207009 5 Cooling fan 6 Upper hose 7 Lower hose 8 Radiator 9 Transmission Oil Cooler 4 2 3 • • • 7 • • 8• 5 • 9 • 6 1 Description
  28. 28. Removal and Installation Fan Belt Removal 1. Method by removing radiator COOLING SYSTEM 2-2 207010 Removal sequence 1 Universal joint 2 Tension pulley bolt (loosening only) 3 Belt Start by: Remove the radiator cover. 2 3 1
  29. 29. COOLING SYSTEM 2-3 Suggestions for removal and installation (1) Loosen the tension pulley bolt until the fan tension becomes loose. (2) Force the pulley all the way toward the fan and remove fan belt. Installation To install, follow the reverse of removal procedure and do the following steps: (1) Turn the fan by hand to make sure it rotates smoothly. If its bearing is noisy, replace it. (2) After putting the belt on the drive and driven pulleys, push it midway between the pulleys to make sure the tension pulley moves freely. Then, tighten the pulley bolt.
  30. 30. COOLING SYSTEM 2-4 Inspection and Adjustment Fan Belt Inspection (1) Check to make sure the belt is free of oil, grease or other foreign matter. Replace the belt if necessary. A slightly dirty belt can be re-used by cleaning with cloth or paper. Do not attempt to clean the belt with gasoline or the like. (2) At the time of overhauling the engine or adjusting the belt tension, closely check the belt and replace it if it is defective. Fan Belt Adjustment (1) Loosen the tension pulley bolt by one to two full turns with ratchet wrench. 207011 (2) The belt will be properly tightened by the tension spring. Tighten the tension pulley bolt. Tension pulley bolt
  31. 31. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Description .................................................................................................................................. 3 - 1 Console Box ........................................................................................................................ 3 - 1 Sub Panel.............................................................................................................................. 3 - 2 Disassembly and Reassembly .................................................................................................... 3 - 3 Console Box ........................................................................................................................ 3 - 3 Components in Console Box................................................................................................ 3 - 4 Combination Meter .............................................................................................................. 3 - 5 Major Electrical Components .................................................................................................... 3 - 6 Starter Switch (with Anti-restart Lock)................................................................................ 3 - 6 Lighting Switch ................................................................................................................... 3 - 7 Fuse Box .............................................................................................................................. 3 - 8 Spare Terminals .................................................................................................................... 3 - 8 Battery Maintenance .................................................................................................................. 3 - 9 Typical Open Circuit Voltage...................................................................................................... 3 - 10 Lamp Bulb Specifications .......................................................................................................... 3 - 12 Electrical System Schematics .................................................................................................... 3 - 13 Chassis (2007-01~up) .......................................................................................................... 3 - 13 Engine (2007-01~up)............................................................................................................ 3 - 15 Chassis w/ Neutral Safety Switch (2005-11~2006-12)........................................................ 3 - 17 Chassis w/o Neutral Safety Switch (2004-01~2005-10)...................................................... 3 - 19 Engine (2004-01~2006-12) .................................................................................................. 3 - 21 Chassis (1998-01~2003-12) ................................................................................................ 3 - 23 Engine, Gasoline (1998-01~2003-12).................................................................................. 3 - 25 Engine, LPG (1998-01~2003-12) ........................................................................................ 3 - 27 3
  32. 32. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-1 Description Console Box 1 Engine coolant temperature gauge 2 Speed selector switch (Only for 6 & 7 ton models) (moved to head guard pillar in 2006) 3 Fuel gauge 4 Service hourmeter 5 OK monitor (Indicator Lights) 6 Starter switch 7 Light switch 8 Fuse box 102869 2 7 6 8 1 3 5 6 842 1 5 4 3 102868 OK monitor Function No. Indicator light OFF On or flickering Remarks 1 Powershift transmission oil temp. indicator light Normal Overheating 2 Air cleaner element indicator light Normal Clogged 3 Brake fluid level indicator light Normal Low 4 Engine oil pressure indicator light Normal Low 5 Alternator not charging indicator light Normal Abnormal 6 LPG residual pressure alarm lamp Normal Small Option 7 Malfunction indicator lamp (moved to head guard pillar in 2006) Normal Service engine 8 Engine coolant level warning light Normal Low Option How to check indicator light bulbs The bulbs are normal if the indicator lights come ON when the starter switch key is turned to ❙ (ON) position. (The indicator lights will go OFF when the engine starts.) 7
  33. 33. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-2 Sub Panel The sub panel is mounted at the right front pillar of the head guard. 104794 Automatic mode (1st speed 2nd speed) 1st speed mode/automatic mode selector switch (For 6 and 7 Ton Models as standard and others as optional) Select the 1st speed mode for operating in the speed-limit area [14 km/h (8.7 mph) max.], climbing or traction. 1st speed mode 104575 104789 Neutral indicator lamp Glows when the direction lever is placed in Neutral (N) position. Driving interlock indicator lamp Flickers if the operator leaves the seat with the direction lever in the forward or reverse position while the engine is running. ECM warning light (GASOLINE) (IF EQUIPPED) Glows when ECM (engine control module) is abnormal. Consult your Cat lift truck dealer.
  34. 34. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-3 Disassembly and Reassembly Console Box 207751 Disassembly 1. Disconnect the electrical wires at connectors 1. 2. Remove screws 2 (four) securing the cover. 3. Remove screws 3 (six) and separate the front and rear panels. 4. Remove screws 4 (four) securing the instrument panel. Reassembly To reassemble the console box, follow the reverse of disassembly procedure. NOTE To replace the instrument panel bulbs, remove screws 3 and 4. ⎧ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎨ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎪ ⎩ 14 3 2
  35. 35. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-4 Components in Console Box 1 Power relay 2 Power relay 3 Turn signal relay 4 Light switch 5 Starter switch 6 Fuses 6 5 4 3 2 1 207752
  36. 36. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-5 Combination Meter Disassembly Sequence 1 Instrument panel 2 Dial 3 Engine coolant temperature gauge 4 Service hour meter 5 Fuel gauge 6 Meter case 7 Printed circuit 8 Bulb 9 Socket Bulb replacement For bulb replacement, remove the socket from the printed circuit by turning it counterclockwise. For configuration of the indicator lights, refer to “OK Monitor”. 206480 3 4 1 2 5 6 7 8 9 CAUTION Be careful not to damage the printed circuit when disassembling the combination meter. Reassembly To reassemble the combination meter, follow the reverse of disassembly sequence.
  37. 37. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 3-6 Major Electrical Components Starter Switch (with Anti-restart Lock) This switch has a built-in anti-restart lock, so the key cannot be turned from ❙ (ON) to (START) position while the engine is running. 203561A Terminal B M S Key Component Fuse box, battery, Fuse box, fuel-cut Starter, neutral switch position alternator solenoid (powershift transmission) ●● (OFF) ●● ❙ (ON) ●● ●● (START) ●● ●● ●● Connection (OFF) (ON) (START) B
  38. 38. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here Then Get More Information.

×