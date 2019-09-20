Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fatal Storm mystery thriller Fatal Storm mystery thriller | Fatal Storm free horror audiobooks | Fatal Storm thriller audi...
Fatal Storm mystery thriller The Indiana Paranormal Investigators are spending the night in a gothic mansion on the outski...
Fatal Storm mystery thriller Written By: Lee Driver Narrated By: Jerry Sciarrio Publisher: Books in Motion Date: March 201...
Fatal Storm mystery thriller Download Full Version Fatal StormAudio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fatal Storm mystery thriller

2 views

Published on

Fatal Storm mystery thriller | Fatal Storm free horror audiobooks | Fatal Storm thriller audiobooks | Fatal Storm free audio books

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fatal Storm mystery thriller

  1. 1. Fatal Storm mystery thriller Fatal Storm mystery thriller | Fatal Storm free horror audiobooks | Fatal Storm thriller audiobooks | Fatal Storm free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Fatal Storm mystery thriller The Indiana Paranormal Investigators are spending the night in a gothic mansion on the outskirts of Cedar Point, Indiana. Four people are participating...only three remain in the morning. There have been other disappearances and homicides in the past connected with the mansion. And the one common denominator has been the weather. FATAL STORM finds Dagger and his entourage spending a night in the mansion to seek answers. But they get more than they bargain for as another storm builds on the horizon. This is the fifth in the Chase Dagger series which combines mystery with elements of fantasy, sci-fi, and horror.
  3. 3. Fatal Storm mystery thriller Written By: Lee Driver Narrated By: Jerry Sciarrio Publisher: Books in Motion Date: March 2014 Duration: 5 hours 13 minutes
  4. 4. Fatal Storm mystery thriller Download Full Version Fatal StormAudio OR Download now

×