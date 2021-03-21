-
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCLAAS LEXION 670 COMBINE - TYPE C64, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CLAAS LEXION 670 COMBINE - TYPE C64 Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Introduction
Safety
Engine
Gearbox / Clutch / Universal Drive Shaft
Chassis
Brake
Steering
Drives
Hydraulic System
Electrical / Electronic Equipment
CAB / Operator's Platform
Crop Feeding
Feeder Unit
Ground Guidance
Threshing Mechanism
Separation
Cleaning System
Crop Discharge / Straw Discharge
Grain Delivery
Various Components / Machine Body
