Original Instructions Copyright DOOSAN 2012 Serial Number 1001 and Up Serial Number 50001 and Up (Europe Only) Shop Manual...
Table of Contents Page I 1Table of Contents Safety Track Excavator Maintenance Safety........................................
Table of Contents Page II Cylinders..........................................................................................
SP002322 Page 1 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety SP002322 TRACK EXCAVATOR MAINTENANCE SAFETY SP002322 Track Excavator Ma...
SP002322 Page 5 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS APPLICABLE MODELS The contents of this section appl...
SP002322 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Page 6 SAFETY MESSAGES Safety messages and safety decals included in this manu...
SP002322 Page 7 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Other Signal Words In addition to safety signal words, the following si...
SP002322 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Page 8 GENERAL Safe Operation is Operator's Responsibility Only trained and au...
SP002322 Page 9 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety approval of attachments, and their compatibility with optional kits. At...
SP002511 Page 5 Fuel Tank SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS APPLICABLE MODELS The contents of this section apply to the following models...
SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 6 GENERAL DESCRIPTION Parts List WARNING AVOID DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY Diesel fuel is highly flamm...
SP002511 Page 7 Fuel Tank Specifications Fuel tank capacity is 267 liters (70.5 U.S. gal). Reference Number Description 1 ...
SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 8 REMOVAL 1. Look at fuel level display (Figure 2) on instrument panel in operator's cabin to see ...
SP002511 Page 9 Fuel Tank 12. Clean area around fuel tank fill cap (11, Figure 5). Open fuel cap. 13. Open drain valve (Fi...
SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 10 15. Remove ten bolts (25 and 26, Figure 8) and handrail (27) from fuel tank and frame. Remove f...
SP002511 Page 11 Fuel Tank 19. If equipped, remove components from fuel filler pump port (22, Figure 11) on side of fuel t...
SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 12 INSTALLATION 1. Install two 12 mm eyebolts in threaded holes (38 and 39, Figure 14). Using a su...
SP002511 Page 13 Fuel Tank 7. Connect as tagged, fuel supply line (21, Figure 17) and fuel return line (19) to fuel tank (...
SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 14 11. Make sure fuel tank drain valve (Figure 20) right side door is closed. 12. Fill fuel tank a...
SP002511 Page 15 Fuel Tank START-UP PROCEDURES If engine does not start, the fuel system may need priming. Prime the fuel ...
SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 10 SHRINKAGE FITTING OF SHAFT AND FLEXIBLE BEARING 1. Washing of shaft Remove fluids li...
SP002526 Page 11 Swing Reduction Gear 3. When bearing is heated up to 90°C - 100°C, remove it from the heater, hold it wit...
SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 12 REASSEMBLY OF CARRIER SUB 1. Washing of carrier Put in a steam washer the carrier wh...
SP002526 Page 13 Swing Reduction Gear C. Place the carrier with the pin being pressed in on the jig vertically. Use a hamm...
SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 14 D. Assemble 2 other parts in the same way. E. Put the thrust washer (B) in the middl...
Daewoo Doosan DX140LC-3 Excavator Service Repair Manual Serial Number 1001 and Up

  1. 1. Original Instructions Copyright DOOSAN 2012 Serial Number 1001 and Up Serial Number 50001 and Up (Europe Only) Shop Manual DX140LC-3 Excavator 950106-00388E April 2012 DOOSAN and the DOOSAN logo are registered trademarks of DOOSAN Corporation in the United States and various other countries around the world.
  2. 2. Table of Contents Page I 1Table of Contents Safety Track Excavator Maintenance Safety................................................... SP002322 Specifications Specifications for DX140LC-3............................................................... SP002509 General Maintenance General Maintenance Instructions........................................................ SP002454 Standard Torques................................................................................. SP002404 Upper Structure Cabin .................................................................................................... SP002324 Counterweight....................................................................................... SP002510 Fuel Tank.............................................................................................. SP002511 Fuel Transfer Pump (Option)................................................................ SP002546 Swing Bearing....................................................................................... SP002329 Swing Reduction Gear.......................................................................... SP002526 Lower Structure and Chassis Track Assembly .................................................................................... SP002512 Engine and Drivetrain Engine Coolant Heater (Option) ........................................................... SP002328 Drive Coupling (Main Pump)................................................................. SP002515 Hydraulics Hydraulic System Troubleshooting, Testing and Adjustment ............... SP002538 Accumulator.......................................................................................... SP002455 Center Joint (Swivel)............................................................................. SP002456
  3. 3. Table of Contents Page II Cylinders............................................................................................... SP002539 Swing Motor.......................................................................................... SP002527 Travel Device........................................................................................ SP002516 Main Pump............................................................................................ SP002517 Gear Pump ........................................................................................... SP002500 Main Control Valve ............................................................................... SP002528 Remote Control Valve (Work Lever / Joystick)..................................... SP002395 Travel Control Valve (with Damper)...................................................... SP002381 Solenoid Valve Assembly ..................................................................... SP002406 Breaker EPPR Valve (Option) .............................................................. SP002458 Dozer Valve .......................................................................................... SP002529 Hydraulic Schematic (DX140LC-3)....................................................... SP002518 Electrical System Electrical System .................................................................................. SP002337 Electrical Schematic ............................................................................. SP002508 Attachments Boom and Arm...................................................................................... SP002513 Bucket................................................................................................... SP002506
  4. 4. SP002322 Page 1 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety SP002322 TRACK EXCAVATOR MAINTENANCE SAFETY SP002322 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Edition 3
  5. 5. SP002322 Page 5 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS APPLICABLE MODELS The contents of this section apply to the following models and serial number ranges. WARNING AVOID DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY Instructions are necessary before operating or servicing machine. Read and understand the Operation and Maintenance Manual and signs (decals) on machine. Follow warnings and instructions in the manuals when making repairs, adjustments or servicing. Check for correct function after adjustments repairs or service. Untrained operators and failure to follow instructions can cause death or serious injury. MODEL SERIAL NUMBER RANGE DX140LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up DX180LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up DX225LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up DX255LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up DX300LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up DX340LC-3 1001 and Up, 10001 and Up DX350LC-3 1001 and Up, 10001 and Up DX380LC-3 10001 and Up DX420LC-3 10001 and Up DX490LC-3 10001 and Up DX530LC-3 10001 and Up
  6. 6. SP002322 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Page 6 SAFETY MESSAGES Safety messages and safety decals included in this manual and on the machine provide instructions how to operate, service and maintain the machine. Safety messages and safety decals indicate potential hazards and describe safety precautions required to avoid hazards. Operator and maintenance personnel should read and understand these safety messages and decals before beginning operation or maintenance. Signal Words The signal words "DANGER", "WARNING", "CAUTION" are used throughout safety messages and safety decals in this manual or on the machine. They indicate an existence of, and the relative seriousness of, a hazard. All three indicate that a safety risk is involved. Observe the precautions indicated whenever a Safety Alert Symbol is present, no matter which signal word appears next to it. SAFETY ALERT SYMBOL Be Prepared - Get to Know All Operating and Safety Instructions. This is a Safety Alert Symbol. Wherever it appears in this manual or on safety decals on the machine, you must be alert to the potential for personal injury or accidents. Always observe safety precautions and follow recommended procedures. DANGER DANGER - This signal word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates an imminently hazardous situation which, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING WARNING - This signal word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates a potentially hazardous situation which, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury.
  7. 7. SP002322 Page 7 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Other Signal Words In addition to safety signal words, the following signal words are used to indicate proper and effective use of machine. The word "NOTE" identifies information for effective use. SAFETY DECALS Location of safety labels (decals) can vary from unit to unit. Refer to appropriate Operation and Maintenance Manual, and parts manual for your unit. Always replace damaged or faded decals. CAUTION CAUTION - This signal word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates a potentially hazardous situation which, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. IMPORTANT This signal word identifies procedures which must be followed to avoid damage to machine.
  8. 8. SP002322 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety Page 8 GENERAL Safe Operation is Operator's Responsibility Only trained and authorized personnel should operate and maintain the machine. Follow all safety rules, regulations and instructions when operating or performing maintenance on machine. • Do not operate machine if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. An operator who is taking prescription drugs must get medical advice to determine if he or she can safely operate a machine. • When working with other personnel on a work site, be sure that all personnel know nature of work and understand all hand signals that are to be used. • Be sure that all guards and shields are installed in their proper location. Have guards and shields repaired or replaced immediately if damaged. • Be sure that you understand the use and maintenance of all safety features such as safety lock lever and seat belt. Use them properly. • Never remove, modify or disable any safety features. Always keep them in good operating condition. • Always check for and know the location of underground and overhead utility lines before excavating. • Failure to use and maintain safety features according to instructions in this manual, Safety Manual and Shop Manual can result in death or serious injury. Know Your Machine Know how to operate your machine. Know the purpose of all controls, gauges, signals, indicators and monitor displays. Know the rated load capacity, speed range, braking and steering characteristics, turning radius and operating clearances. Keep in mind that rain, snow, ice, loose gravel, soft ground, slopes etc., can change operating capabilities of your machine. Proper Work Tools and Attachments Only use work tools and attachments that are recommended by DOOSAN for use on DOOSAN machines. When installing and using optional attachments, read instruction manual for attachment, and general information related to attachments in this manual. Because DOOSAN cannot anticipate, identify or test all attachments that owners may want to install on their machines, contact DOOSAN for written authorization and
  9. 9. SP002322 Page 9 Track Excavator Maintenance Safety approval of attachments, and their compatibility with optional kits. Attachments and attachment control systems that are compatible with the machine are required for safe and reliable machine operation. Do not exceed maximum operating weight (machine weight plus attachment) that is listed on ROPS certification plate. Make sure that all guards and shields are in place on machine and on work tool. Depending on type or combination of work equipment, there is a potential that work equipment could interfere with the cabin or other parts of machine. Before using unfamiliar work equipment, check if there is any potential of interference, and operate with caution. While you are performing any maintenance, testing, or adjustments to attachments, stay clear of the following areas: cutting edges, pinch points, and crushing surfaces. Never use attachment as a work platform or manlift. Contact your DOOSAN distributor about auxiliary hydraulic kits for attachments installation. If you are in doubt about compatibility of a particular attachment with a machine, consult your DOOSAN distributor. Pressurized Fluids Pressurized air or fluids can cause debris and/or fluids to be blown out. This could result in death or serious injury. Immediately after operations are stopped, coolant, engine oil, and hydraulic oil are at their highest temperatures and the radiator and hydraulic tank are still under pressure. Always wait for temperature to cool down. Follow specified procedures when attempting to remove caps, drain oil or coolant, or replacing filters. Always wait for temperature to cool down, and follow specified procedures when performing these operations. Failure to do so can result in death or serious injury. When pressurized air and/or pressurized water is used for cleaning, wear protective clothing, protective shoes, and eye protection. Eye protection includes goggles or a protective face shield. Pressure can be trapped in a hydraulic system and must be relieved before maintenance is started. Releasing trapped pressure can cause sudden machine movement or attachment movement. Use caution if you disconnect hydraulic lines or fittings. High-pressure oil that is released can cause a hose to whip or oil to spray. Fluid penetration can result in death or serious injury. If fluid enters skin or eyes, get immediate medical attention from a physician familiar with this injury. Obey all local laws and regulations for disposal of liquids. To prevent hot coolant from spraying out, stop engine and wait for coolant to cool. Using gloves, slowly loosen cap to relieve pressure. FG018457 Figure 1
  10. 10. SP002511 Page 5 Fuel Tank SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS APPLICABLE MODELS The contents of this section apply to the following models and serial number ranges. WARNING AVOID DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY Instructions are necessary before operating or servicing machine. Read and understand the Operation and Maintenance Manual and signs (decals) on machine. Follow warnings and instructions in the manuals when making repairs, adjustments or servicing. Check for correct function after adjustments repairs or service. Untrained operators and failure to follow instructions can cause death or serious injury. MODEL SERIAL NUMBER RANGE DX140LC-3 1001 and Up, 50001 and Up
  11. 11. SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 6 GENERAL DESCRIPTION Parts List WARNING AVOID DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY Diesel fuel is highly flammable and can be potentially explosive. To prevent fires or explosion, keep arcs, sparks or other ignition sources away from diesel fuel or fuel containers. 11 10 1 8 13 7 2 3 9 13 7 5 4 6 12 15 14 16 17 FG022530 Figure 1
  12. 12. SP002511 Page 7 Fuel Tank Specifications Fuel tank capacity is 267 liters (70.5 U.S. gal). Reference Number Description 1 Fuel Tank 2 O-ring 3 Fuel Tank Cover 4 Bolt 5 Washer 6 Drain Valve 7 Bolt 8 Shim 9 Shim 10 Fuel Strainer 11 Cap 12 Level Gauge 13 Spacer 14 Fuel Sensor 15 Bolt 16 Spring Washer 17 Fuel Float Switch Reference Number Description
  13. 13. SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 8 REMOVAL 1. Look at fuel level display (Figure 2) on instrument panel in operator's cabin to see what it displays. The display is divided into ten separated segments, each representing 10 percent of total fuel supply. Also, look at level gauge on side of tank to estimate volume of fuel left in tank. NOTE: If possible, operate excavator until available fuel supply in tank has been run down as far as possible. 2. Park on firm and level ground and swing upper structure to approximately a 90° with respect to tracks. See Figure 3. 3. Lower bucket (or work tool) to ground. 4. Stop engine. 5. Set safety lever to "RELEASED" (UNLOCK) position. 6. Turn starter switch to "I" (ON) position. 7. Fully stroke work levers (joysticks) in all directions to relieve any pressure from accumulators. 8. Set safety lever to "LOCK" position. 9. Turn key to "O" (OFF) position and remove from starter switch. 10. Attach maintenance warning tag on controls. 11. Turn battery disconnect switch to "OFF" position. E F FG018115 Figure 2 FG022531 Figure 3 FG018470 DO NOT OPERATE when performing inspection WARNING 190-00695A or maintenance ON OFF O I Figure 4 WARNING AVOID DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY If engine must be running while performing maintenance, use extreme care. Always have one person in the cabin at all times. Never leave the cabin with the engine running.
  14. 14. SP002511 Page 9 Fuel Tank 12. Clean area around fuel tank fill cap (11, Figure 5). Open fuel cap. 13. Open drain valve (Figure 6) right side door and drain. NOTE: Fuel tank capacity is 267 liters (70.5 U.S. gal). 14. Remove five bolts (23, Figure 7) and cover (24) from fuel tank. FG022532 11 Figure 5 FG021690 Figure 6 23 24 FG022535 Figure 7
  15. 15. SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 10 15. Remove ten bolts (25 and 26, Figure 8) and handrail (27) from fuel tank and frame. Remove four bolts (28 and 29) and fuel tank cover (30) from fuel tank. Remove two bolts (31) and bracket (32) from tank. Remove four bolts (33) and storage box (34) from frame. 16. Remove four bolts (35 and 36, Figure 9) and cover (37) from fuel tank and support. 17. Tag and disconnect fuel supply line (21, Figure 10) and fuel return line (19) from fuel tank (1) and carefully drain remaining fuel from lines. 18. Remove clamp (20, Figure 10) holding fuel return line (19) to tank (1). FG022536 27 29 33 26 32 31 30 34 25 28 Figure 8 36 FG003878 37 35 Figure 9 FG022533 1 19 20 21 Figure 10
  16. 16. SP002511 Page 11 Fuel Tank 19. If equipped, remove components from fuel filler pump port (22, Figure 11) on side of fuel tank (1). 20. Tag and disconnect wires leading to fuel sensor (14) and fuel float switch (17, Figure 12) on side of fuel tank (1). 21. Install two 12 mm eyebolts in threaded holes (38 and 39, Figure 13). Using a suitable lifting device, sling eyebolts. 22. Remove six bolts (7) and spacers (13, Figure 13) holding tank (1) to frame. Lift tank 25 mm (1") and make sure it is balanced. Make sure there are no other electrical wires or hoses connected to tank. Completely remove tank after inspection. NOTE: The clear level gauge on the side of the tank is easily damaged. Be careful of obstacles and wind gusts. 23. Remove shims (9, Figure 13). NOTE: If tank is to be reused note position and amount of shims used for each mounting bolt location. FG022534 1 22 Figure 11 1 14 17 FG022537 Figure 12 1 39 9 38 13 7 FG022538 Figure 13
  17. 17. SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 12 INSTALLATION 1. Install two 12 mm eyebolts in threaded holes (38 and 39, Figure 14). Using a suitable lifting device, sling eyebolts. 2. Set fuel tank (1, Figure 14) into position. Install six bolts (7) and spacers (13) finger tight, to secure tank to frame. NOTE: The clear level gauge on the side of the tank is easily damaged. Be careful of obstacles and wind gusts. 3. Install shims (9, Figure 14) as needed to prevent tank (1) from rocking or stress from mounting bolts (7). 4. Tighten mounting bolts (7, Figure 14) after shims are installed. NOTE: Bolt torque is 27 kg•m (200 ft lb). 5. Connect wires as tagged to fuel sensor (14) and fuel float switch (17, Figure 15) on side of fuel tank (1). 6. If equipped, connect components to fuel filler pump port (22, Figure 16) on side of fuel tank (1). Figure 14 1 39 38 9 13 7 FG022495 1 14 17 FG022537 Figure 15 Figure 16 FG022534 1 22
  18. 18. SP002511 Page 13 Fuel Tank 7. Connect as tagged, fuel supply line (21, Figure 17) and fuel return line (19) to fuel tank (1). 8. Install clamp (20, Figure 17) to hold fuel return line (19) to tank (1). 9. Install four bolts (35 and 36, Figure 18) and cover (37) on fuel tank and support. 10. Install four bolts (33, Figure 19) and storage box (34) on frame. Install two bolts (31) and bracket (32) on fuel tank. Install four bolts (28 and 29) and fuel tank cover (30) on fuel tank. Install ten bolts (25 and 26) and handrail (27) on fuel tank and frame. Figure 17 FG022533 1 19 20 21 36 FG003878 37 35 Figure 18 Figure 19 FG022536 27 29 33 26 32 31 30 34 25 28
  19. 19. SP002511 Fuel Tank Page 14 11. Make sure fuel tank drain valve (Figure 20) right side door is closed. 12. Fill fuel tank and check for signs of leaks. Correct any problems found. 13. Turn disconnect switch to "ON" position. 14. Install five bolts (23, Figure 21) and cover (24) on fuel tank. Figure 20 FG021690 Figure 21 23 24 FG022535
  20. 20. SP002511 Page 15 Fuel Tank START-UP PROCEDURES If engine does not start, the fuel system may need priming. Prime the fuel system using the following procedure: 1. Turn key to "OFF" position. 2. Open right side door to access fuel filter. 3. Loosen plug (1, Figure 23) on top of fuel filter head. 4. Pump hand-operated primer pump (2, Figure 23) by the fuel injection pump. Pump primer until fuel is present at plug hole in fuel filter head. 5. Tighten plug in fuel filter head. 6. Continue to pump primer pump until a strong resistance is felt. 7. Start engine and look for signs of leaks. Repeat procedure if necessary. Figure 22 FG022496 Figure 23 2 1 FG020728
  21. 21. SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 10 SHRINKAGE FITTING OF SHAFT AND FLEXIBLE BEARING 1. Washing of shaft Remove fluids like anticorrosive fluid applied to the shaft and use an air conditioner to remove foreign substances. 2. Insert the support plate and the NILOS ring into the prepared shaft as shown in the figure and heat bearings (#22314, 2109-1041) on the heater. FG005350 Figure 2 FG005351 Figure 3 FG005352 Figure 4 FG005353 Figure 5
  22. 22. SP002526 Page 11 Swing Reduction Gear 3. When bearing is heated up to 90°C - 100°C, remove it from the heater, hold it with both hands, and insert it into the shaft evenly. To do so, slowly insert bearing 4 - 5 mm that it seats itself and then push it strongly to contact the NILOS ring. 4. After assembling the bearing, let it cooled fully in the air for 1 to 2 hours. FG005354 Figure 6 CAUTION AVOID INJURY Do not heat bearing above 120°C. FG005355 Figure 7
  23. 23. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  24. 24. SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 12 REASSEMBLY OF CARRIER SUB 1. Washing of carrier Put in a steam washer the carrier whose burr is removed completely with corner face-milling and place it on the assembly die after checking if there is not left any foreign substance in it. 2. Washing of planetary gear Check if planetary gear parts are washed or damaged, and put them on the assembly die. 3. Reassembly of carrier #1 assembly A. Place the carrier #1 assembly on the assembly jig, insert the thrust washer in it, and install it to the hole of carrier. B. Put a pressure jig on the pin and use a press to insert it. FG005356 Figure 8 FG005357 Figure 9 FG005358 Figure 10
  25. 25. SP002526 Page 13 Swing Reduction Gear C. Place the carrier with the pin being pressed in on the jig vertically. Use a hammer to insert the spring pin (ø6 x 25 liter), and drain valve it. FG005359 Figure 11 FG005360 Figure 12 FG005361 Figure 13 FG005362 Figure 14
  26. 26. SP002526 Swing Reduction Gear Page 14 D. Assemble 2 other parts in the same way. E. Put the thrust washer (B) in the middle of the carrier with all of pins being pressed in. F. Insert planetary gear #1 in 3 pins and put two thrust washers on them as shown in the figure. FG005363 Figure 15 Figure 16 FG005364 Figure 17 FG005365 Figure 18 FG005366

