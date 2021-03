This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theDAEWOO DOOSAN DX140LC-3 EXCAVATOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.DAEWOO DOOSAN DX140LC-3 EXCAVATOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.



Service Repair Manual Covers:

Safety

Specifications

General Maintenance

Upper Structure

Lower Structure and Chassis

Engine

Drive Train

Hydraulic

Electrical System

Attachments

Hydraulic Schematic

Electrical Schematic

File Format: PDF

Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac

Language: English

Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader



NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveDAEWOO DOOSAN DX140LC-3 EXCAVATOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.



Thanks for visiting!