Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SERVICE MANUAL 9090X Olive Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090X OliveTIER 3 9090X Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090XTIER3 Grape Harvester Part...
SERVICE MANUAL Extra High Capacity TIER 3 51697772 08/01/2020 EN
Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine 9090X Olive TIER 3 Australia New Zealand F4HE9687 9090X Side Conveyor ...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
[35.948] Frame positioning extending ....................................................... 35.8 [35.903] Shaking hydraul...
[55.DTC] FAULT CODES.................................................................. 55.10 Fruit harvester shaking.........
INTRODUCTION 51697772 08/01/2020 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manu...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal i...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water quality is important for all industries and l...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules PRECAUTIONARY STATEMENTS Personal Safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert yo...
INTRODUCTION Most accidents or injuries that occur in workshops are the result of non compliance to simple and fundamental...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine Extra High Capacity TIER 3 51697772 08/01/2020 10
Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tanks - Detailed view - Fuel System The fuel tank is on the left-hand side of the machine. The ta...
Engine - Fuel tanks COIL18GR01096TA 2 1 Tank 2 Filler cap The fuel gauge The gauge comprises three tubes: a suction tube, ...
Engine - Fuel tanks COIL15GR01348QA 3 COIL16GR00710TA 4 1 Suction operation 2 Floater, gauge 3 Return 51697772 08/01/2020 ...
Engine - Fuel tanks 4 Spring Voltage Effective volume Alarm Level indicated on the IntelliView™ IV 1,57 V 0.0 L (0.0 US ga...
Engine - Fuel tanks COIL16GR00708TA 5 COIL15GR01765TA 6 1 Fuel return 2 Injector common rail 3 Manual priming pump 5169777...
Engine - Fuel tanks 4 Pre-filter + water separator 5 High-pressure pump 6 Fuel filter 7 Fuel gauge 8 Tank COIL16GR00709TA ...
Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tank - Remove WARNING Fuel vapors are explosive and flammable. Do not smoke while handling fuel. ...
Engine - Fuel tanks 4. Disconnect the lighting harness electrical connector. COIL16GR01458AA 4 5. Remove the cab lower fro...
Engine - Fuel tanks 8. WARNING Heavy object! ALWAYS use a hoist or get assistance to lift the component. Failure to comply...
Engine - Fuel tanks 12. WARNING Heavy object! ALWAYS use a hoist or get assistance to lift the component. Failure to compl...
Engine - Fuel tanks 16. Disconnect the fuel level sender electrical connector. COIL16GR01496AA 16 17. Remove the fuel tank...
Engine - Fuel tanks 20. Remove the fuel tank top bracket. COIL16GR01492AA 20 21. Cut the side marker wiring harness cable ...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Engine - Fuel tanks 24. Remove the fuel tank inner protective shield. COIL16GR01519AA 24 25. Remove the fuel tank supporti...
Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tank - Install WARNING Fuel vapors are explosive and flammable. Do not smoke while handling fuel....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New Holland 9090X Side Conveyor TIER 3 Grape Harvester Service Repair Manual

3 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theNEW HOLLAND 9090X SIDE CONVEYOR TIER 3 GRAPE HARVESTER, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.NEW HOLLAND 9090X SIDE CONVEYOR TIER 3 GRAPE HARVESTER Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Introduction
Engine
Hydrostatic Drive
Brakes and Controls
Hydraulic Systems
Frames and Ballasting
Steering
Wheels
Cab Climate Control
Electrical Systems
Fruit Harvester Shaking
Product Feeding
Cleaning
Secondary Cleaning / Destemmer
Crop Storage / Uploading
Accessories
Tools
Residue Handling
Special Tool Index
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveNEW HOLLAND 9090X SIDE CONVEYOR TIER 3 GRAPE HARVESTER Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New Holland 9090X Side Conveyor TIER 3 Grape Harvester Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. SERVICE MANUAL 9090X Olive Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090X OliveTIER 3 9090X Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090XTIER3 Grape Harvester Part number 51697772 English November 2019 © 2019 CNH Industrial France S.A.S. All Rights Reserved. SERVICE MANUAL 1/3 Part number 51697772 9090X Olive Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090X OliveTIER 3 9090X Side ConveyorTIER 3 9090XTIER 3 Grape Harvester
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL Extra High Capacity TIER 3 51697772 08/01/2020 EN
  3. 3. Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine 9090X Olive TIER 3 Australia New Zealand F4HE9687 9090X Side Conveyor TIER 3 Australia New Zealand F4HE9687 9090X TIER 3 Australia New Zealand F4HE9687 9090X Olive Side Conveyor TIER 3 Australia New Zealand F4HE9687 51697772 08/01/2020
  4. 4. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.216] Fuel tanks .......................................................................... 10.2 [10.206] Fuel filters .......................................................................... 10.3 [10.218] Fuel injection system............................................................... 10.4 [10.202] Air cleaners and lines .............................................................. 10.5 [10.254] Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler ......................................... 10.6 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.7 [10.414] Fan and drive ...................................................................... 10.8 [10.310] Aftercooler.......................................................................... 10.9 [10.304] Engine lubrication system........................................................ 10.10 Hydrostatic drive......................................................................... 29 [29.204] Reservoir, cooler, and lines ........................................................ 29.1 [29.218] Pump and motor components...................................................... 29.2 [29.202] Hydrostatic transmission ........................................................... 29.3 Brakes and controls .................................................................... 33 [33.202] Hydraulic service brakes ........................................................... 33.1 Hydraulic systems....................................................................... 35 [35.000] Hydraulic systems.................................................................. 35.1 [35.300] Reservoir, cooler, and filters........................................................ 35.2 [35.104] Fixed displacement pump.......................................................... 35.3 [35.106] Variable displacement pump ....................................................... 35.4 [35.204] Remote control valves ............................................................. 35.5 [35.610] Machine leveling control system ................................................... 35.6 [35.946] Frame positioning lifting............................................................ 35.7 51697772 08/01/2020
  5. 5. [35.948] Frame positioning extending ....................................................... 35.8 [35.903] Shaking hydraulic system .......................................................... 35.9 [35.904] Cleaning hydraulic system ....................................................... 35.10 [35.902] Harvesting hopper hydraulic system ............................................. 35.11 [35.706] Fruit repartition system........................................................... 35.12 [35.310] Distributor and lines .............................................................. 35.13 Frames and ballasting ................................................................. 39 [39.100] Frame .............................................................................. 39.1 [39.110] Drawbar and hitch assembly ....................................................... 39.2 Steering..................................................................................... 41 [41.101] Steering control .................................................................... 41.1 Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.511] Front wheels........................................................................ 44.1 [44.520] Rear wheels........................................................................ 44.2 [44.000] Wheels ............................................................................. 44.3 Cab climate control ..................................................................... 50 [50.200] Air conditioning..................................................................... 50.1 [50.300] Cab pressurizing system ........................................................... 50.2 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.000] Electrical system ................................................................... 55.1 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.2 [55.101] Chassis harness ................................................................... 55.3 [55.988] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) electrical system ............................ 55.4 [55.640] Electronic modules ................................................................. 55.5 [55.019] Hydrostatic drive control system ................................................... 55.6 [55.512] Cab controls........................................................................ 55.7 [55.924] Cab fruit harvesting controls ....................................................... 55.8 [55.408] Warning indicators, alarms, and instruments ...................................... 55.9 51697772 08/01/2020
  6. 6. [55.DTC] FAULT CODES.................................................................. 55.10 Fruit harvester shaking................................................................ 56 [56.300] Shaking frame...................................................................... 56.1 [56.301] Shaking control..................................................................... 56.2 [56.304] Connecting rods, front plates, and shakers ........................................ 56.3 Product feeding .......................................................................... 60 [60.304] Noria ............................................................................... 60.1 [60.308] Noria frame and guides ............................................................ 60.2 [60.320] Fruit harvester conveyor belts...................................................... 60.3 [60.324] Fruit harvester conveyor frame .................................................... 60.4 Residue handling........................................................................ 73 [73.500] Stalk chopper ...................................................................... 73.1 Cleaning.................................................................................... 74 [74.200] Upper extractors ................................................................... 74.1 [74.204] Lower extractors ................................................................... 74.2 Secondary cleaning/Destemmer................................................... 76 [76.660] Destemmer......................................................................... 76.1 [76.200] Sorting table (Opti-grape™)........................................................ 76.2 Crop storage / Unloading............................................................. 80 [80.300] Fruit conveying system............................................................. 80.1 Accessories ............................................................................... 88 [88.100] Accessories ........................................................................ 88.1 Tools ......................................................................................... 89 [89.165] Water kit............................................................................ 89.1 51697772 08/01/2020
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION 51697772 08/01/2020 1
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manual must be carried out only by qualified dealership personnel, strictly complying with the instructions given, and using, whenever possible, the special tools. Anyone who performs repair and maintenance operations without complying with the procedures provided herein shall be responsible for any subsequent damages. The manufacturer and all the organizations of its distribution chain, including - without limitation - national, regional, or local dealers, reject any responsibility for damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manu- facturer, including those used for the servicing or repair of the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer. In any case, no warranty is given or attributed on the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer in case of damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manufacturer. The manufacturer reserves the right to make improvements in design and changes in specifications at any time without notice and without incurring any obligation to install them on units previously sold. Specifications, descriptions, and illustrative material herein are as accurate as known at time of publication but are subject to change without notice. In case of questions, refer to your NEW HOLLAND Sales and Service Networks. 51697772 08/01/2020 4
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible death or injury. Throughout this manual you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special in- structions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. DANGER indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. CAUTION indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. Machine safety NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation that, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. Information NOTE: Note indicates additional information that clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. 51697772 08/01/2020 8
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water quality is important for all industries and life in general. When legislation does not yet rule the treatment of some of the substances that advanced technology requires, sound judgment should govern the use and disposal of products of a chemical and petrochemical nature. Familiarize yourself with the relative legislation applicable to your country, and make sure that you understand this legislation. Where no legislation exists, obtain information from suppliers of oils, filters, batteries, fuels, anti-freeze, cleaning agents, etc., with regard to the effect of these substances on man and nature and how to safely store, use, and dispose of these substances. Helpful hints • Avoid the use of cans or other inappropriate pressurized fuel delivery systems to fill tanks. Such delivery systems may cause considerable spillage. • In general, avoid skin contact with all fuels, oils, acids, solvents, etc. Most of these products contain substances that may be harmful to your health. • Modern oils contain additives. Do not burn contaminated fuels and or waste oils in ordinary heating systems. • Avoid spillage when you drain fluids such as used engine coolant mixtures, engine oil, hydraulic fluid, brake fluid, etc. Do not mix drained brake fluids or fuels with lubricants. Store all drained fluids safely until you can dispose of the fluids in a proper way that complies with all local legislation and available resources. • Do not allow coolant mixtures to get into the soil. Collect and dispose of coolant mixtures properly. • The air-conditioning system contains gases that should not be released into the atmosphere. Consult an air-condi- tioning specialist or use a special extractor to recharge the system properly. • Repair any leaks or defects in the engine cooling system or hydraulic system immediately. • Do not increase the pressure in a pressurized circuit as this may lead to a component failure. • Protect hoses during welding. Penetrating weld splatter may burn a hole or weaken hoses, allowing the loss of oils, coolant, etc. Battery recycling Batteries and electric accumulators contain several substances that can have a harmful effect on the environment if the batteries are not properly recycled after use. Improper disposal of batteries can contaminate the soil, groundwater, and waterways. NEW HOLLAND strongly recommends that you return all used batteries to a NEW HOLLAND dealer, who will dispose of the used batteries or recycle the used batteries properly. In some countries, this is a legal requirement. Mandatory battery recycling NOTE: The following requirements are mandatory in Brazil. Batteries are made of lead plates and a sulfuric acid solution. Because batteries contain heavy metals such as lead, CONAMA Resolution 401/2008 requires you to return all used batteries to the battery dealer when you replace any batteries. Do not dispose of batteries in your household garbage. Points of sale are obliged to: • Accept the return of your used batteries • Store the returned batteries in a suitable location • Send the returned batteries to the battery manufacturer for recycling 51697772 08/01/2020 9
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION Safety rules PRECAUTIONARY STATEMENTS Personal Safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible injury or death. Throughout this manual , you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special instructions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. CAUTION, used with the safety alert symbol, indicates a hazardous situation which, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. The color associated with CAUTION is YELLOW. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. NOTICE: Install new decals if the old decals are destroyed, lost painted over or cannot be read. When parts are replaced that have decals make sure you install a new decal with each new part. MACHINE SAFETY NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation which, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. INFORMATION NOTE: Note indicates additional information which clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. ACCIDENT PREVENTION WARNING Avoid injury! Always do the following before lubricating, maintaining, or servicing the machine. 1. Disengage all drives. 2. Engage parking brake. 3. Lower all attachments to the ground, or raise and engage all safety locks. 4. Shut off engine. 5. Remove key from key switch. 6. Switch off battery key, if installed. 7. Wait for all machine movement to stop. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0047A 51697772 08/01/2020 10
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION Most accidents or injuries that occur in workshops are the result of non compliance to simple and fundamental safety principles. For this reason, IN MOST CASES THESE ACCIDENTS CAN BE AVOIDED by applying the fundamental safety principles, acting with the necessary caution and care. Accidents may occur with all types of machine, regardless of how well the machine in question was designed and built. SAFETY REQUIREMENTS FOR FLUID POWER SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS - HY- DRAULICS (EUROPEAN STANDARD EN982) • Flexible hose assemblies must not be constructed from hoses which have been previously used as part of a hose assembly. • Do not weld hydraulic pipes: when flexible hoses or piping are damaged, replace them immediately. • It is forbidden to modify a hydraulic accumulator by machining, welding or any other way. • Before removing hydraulic accumulators for servicing, the liquid pressure in the accumulators must be reduced to zero. • Pressure check on hydraulic accumulators must be carried out by a method recommended by the accumulator manufacturer. • Take care not to exceed the maximum allowed pressure of the accumulator. After any check or adjustment, check for leakages or gas in the hoses or pipes. SAFETY RULES General guidelines • Carefully follow specified repair and maintenance procedures. • When appropriate, use P.P.E (Personal Protective Equipment) • Do not wear rings, wristwatches, jewellery, unbuttoned or loose articles of clothing such as: ties, torn clothing, scarves, open jackets or shirts with open zips that may remain entangled in moving parts. It is advised to wear approved safety clothing, e.g.: non-slip footwear, gloves, safety goggles, helmets, etc. • Do not carry out repair operations with someone sitting in the driver's seat, unless the person is a trained technician who is assisting with the operation in question. • Do not operate the machine or use any of the implements from different positions, other than the driver's seat. • Do not carry out operations on the machine with the engine running, unless specifically indicated. • Bring all hydraulic cylinders to the home positions (down, retracted, etc.) before engine shut down. • Stop the engine and check that the hydraulic circuits are pressure-free before removing caps, covers, valves, etc. • All repair and maintenance operations must be carried out using extreme care and attention. • Service steps and platforms used in the workshop or elsewhere should be built according to the applicable stan- dards and legislation. • Disconnect the power take off (p.t.o). and label the controls to indicate that the machine is being serviced. Any parts that are to be raises must be locked in position. • Brakes are inoperative when manually released for repair or maintenance purposes. Use blocks or similar devices to secure the machine in these conditions. • Only use specified towing points for towing the machine. Connect parts carefully. Make sure that all pins and/or locks are secured in position before applying traction. Never remain near the towing bars, cables or chains that are operating under load. • When loading or unloading the machine from the trailer (or other means of transport), select a flat area capable of sustaining the trailer or truck wheels. Firmly secure the machine to the truck or trailer and lock the wheels in the position used by the carrier. • Electric heaters, battery-chargers and similar equipment must only be powered by auxiliary power supplies with efficient ground insulation to avoid electrical shock hazards. • Always use suitable hoisting or lifting devices when raising or moving heavy parts. 51697772 08/01/2020 11
  13. 13. SERVICE MANUAL Engine Extra High Capacity TIER 3 51697772 08/01/2020 10
  14. 14. Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tanks - Detailed view - Fuel System The fuel tank is on the left-hand side of the machine. The tank capacity is 270.0 L (71.3 US gal). The fuel tank has a fuel gauge. An anti-theft cap is available in a kit. COIL18GR00734UA 1 1 Fuel return 2 Manual priming pump 3 Pre-filter + water separator 4 Fuel Gauge 5 Tank 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 3
  15. 15. Engine - Fuel tanks COIL18GR01096TA 2 1 Tank 2 Filler cap The fuel gauge The gauge comprises three tubes: a suction tube, a return tube, and a third tube with a float that contains a magnet, which indicates the fuel level. The gauge also contains a resistor with values that vary based on the amount of fuel. To check the operation of the sensor (stuck float), add fuel and observe whether the value of the resistor changes. 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 4
  16. 16. Engine - Fuel tanks COIL15GR01348QA 3 COIL16GR00710TA 4 1 Suction operation 2 Floater, gauge 3 Return 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 5
  17. 17. Engine - Fuel tanks 4 Spring Voltage Effective volume Alarm Level indicated on the IntelliView™ IV 1,57 V 0.0 L (0.0 US gal) Alarm 1102 0% 1,52 V 20.0 L (5.3 US gal) Alarm 1102 0% 1,47 V 28.3 L (7.5 US gal) Alarm 1102 0% 1,44 V 34.0 L (9.0 US gal) 2% 1,41 V 39.0 L (10.3 US gal) 4% 1,38 V 43.6 L (11.5 US gal) 6% 1,35 V 48.3 L (12.8 US gal) 8% 1,32 V 52.9 L (14.0 US gal) 10% 1,29 V 58.0 L (15.3 US gal) 12% 1,26 V 62.8 L (16.6 US gal) 14% 1,23 V 68.3 L (18.0 US gal) 17% 1,15 V 82.8 L (21.9 US gal) 23% 1,07 V 98.6 L (26.0 US gal) 29% 0,99 V 113.0 L (29.9 US gal) 35% 0,91 V 131.5 L (34.7 US gal) 43% 0,82 V 146.2 L (38.6 US gal) 49% 0,74 V 150.7 L (39.8 US gal) 51% 0,66 V 170.2 L (45.0 US gal) 59% 0,57 V 189.6 L (50.1 US gal) 67% 0,50 V 213.0 L (56.3 US gal) 76% 0,43 V 237.0 L (62.6 US gal) 86% 0,35 V 251.7 L (66.5 US gal) 92% 0,27 V 264.9 L (70.0 US gal) 98% 0,22 V 270.0 L (71.3 US gal) 100% The circuit and the fuel filter The fuel is drawn in at the base of the tank. It is initially filtered by the diesel pre-filter on the left-hand side of the machine under the cab. The prefilter is also the water separator. It has a water-in-fuel sensor (if water is present = 0 V and if no water is present = 12 V) and a hand pump to prime the fuel supply. The fuel then travels to the right-hand side of the machine. It is filtered again by the main diesel filter. The fuel then passes into the ECU to be cooled. Finally, the fuel flows under pressure to the injectors for the engine. 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 6
  18. 18. Engine - Fuel tanks COIL16GR00708TA 5 COIL15GR01765TA 6 1 Fuel return 2 Injector common rail 3 Manual priming pump 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 7
  19. 19. Engine - Fuel tanks 4 Pre-filter + water separator 5 High-pressure pump 6 Fuel filter 7 Fuel gauge 8 Tank COIL16GR00709TA 7 1 Power supply 2 Main fuel filter 3 Return Fill the fuel tank Filling the fuel tank (10.216) Replace the fuel filters Fuel filters - Replace - 9090X models (10.206) Draining water from the water separator Fuel filters - Drain fluid - 9090X models (10.206) 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 8
  20. 20. Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tank - Remove WARNING Fuel vapors are explosive and flammable. Do not smoke while handling fuel. Keep fuel away from flames or sparks. Shut off engine and remove key before servicing. Always work in a well-ventilated area. Clean up spilled fuel immediately. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0904A 1. Drain the fuel tank: A. Remove the fuel tank drain plug. B. Drain the fuel into a suitable container. C. Install the drain plug. COIL16GR01524AA 1 2. Remove the cab lower right-hand side panel. COIL15GR00867AA 2 3. Disconnect the cab access platform switch electrical connector. COIL16GR01459AA 3 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 9
  21. 21. Engine - Fuel tanks 4. Disconnect the lighting harness electrical connector. COIL16GR01458AA 4 5. Remove the cab lower front panel left-hand retaining bolts. COIL15GR00986AA 5 6. 1. Remove the cab lower front panel right-hand re- taining bolts (2). 2. With the aid of another person remove the cab lower front panel (1). COIL15GR00987AA 6 7. Remove the left-hand inner shield. COIL16GR01311AA 7 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 10
  22. 22. Engine - Fuel tanks 8. WARNING Heavy object! ALWAYS use a hoist or get assistance to lift the component. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0086A Remove the access ladder. COIL16GR01504AA 8 9. Detach the cab access platform safety cable. COIL16GR01503AA 9 10. Remove the cab lower front panel retaining bracket. COIL16GR01502AA 10 11. Detach the cab access platform inner bracket. COIL16GR01501AA 11 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 11
  23. 23. Engine - Fuel tanks 12. WARNING Heavy object! ALWAYS use a hoist or get assistance to lift the component. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0086A Remove the cab access platform. COIL16GR01500AA 12 13. Detach the windscreen washer reservoir. COIL16GR01499AA 13 14. 1. Disconnect the windscreen washer pump electri- cal connector (1). 2. Disconnect the windscreen washer hose (2). COIL16GR01498AA 14 15. Detach the hand washing tank filler hose. COIL16GR01497AA 15 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 12
  24. 24. Engine - Fuel tanks 16. Disconnect the fuel level sender electrical connector. COIL16GR01496AA 16 17. Remove the fuel tank top cover rear support bracket. COIL16GR01494AA 17 18. Remove the fuel tank top cover inner support bracket. COIL16GR01495AA 18 19. Remove the fuel tank top bracket front retaining bolts. COIL16GR01493AA 19 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 13
  25. 25. Engine - Fuel tanks 20. Remove the fuel tank top bracket. COIL16GR01492AA 20 21. Cut the side marker wiring harness cable ties. COIL16GR01491AA 21 22. 1. Disconnect the side marker electrical connector (2). 2. Remove the side marker (1). COIL16GR01490AA 22 23. Remove the fuel tank front retaining bracket: A. Loosen the upper retaining bolts (1). B. Remove the lower retaining bolts (2). COIL16GR01489AA 23 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 14
  26. 26. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  27. 27. Engine - Fuel tanks 24. Remove the fuel tank inner protective shield. COIL16GR01519AA 24 25. Remove the fuel tank supporting brackets. COIL16GR01488AA 25 26. Support the fuel tank with suitable lifting equipment. COIL16GR01487AA 26 27. 1. Remove the fuel tank retaining bracket (1). 2. Remove the fuel tank (2). COIL16GR01486AA 27 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 15
  28. 28. Engine - Fuel tanks Fuel tank - Install WARNING Fuel vapors are explosive and flammable. Do not smoke while handling fuel. Keep fuel away from flames or sparks. Shut off engine and remove key before servicing. Always work in a well-ventilated area. Clean up spilled fuel immediately. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0904A 1. 1. Using suitable lifting equipment install the fuel tank (1). 2. Install the fuel tank retaining bracket (2). COIL16GR01486AA 1 2. Remove the lifting equipment. COIL16GR01487AA 2 3. Install the fuel tank supporting brackets. COIL16GR01488AA 3 51697772 08/01/2020 10.2 [10.216] / 16

×