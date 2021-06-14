Treadle Sewing Machines: Clean and Use an Iron Lady TXT,PDF,EPUB

"Download here

Audiobook Treadle Sewing Machines: Clean and Use an Iron Lady Free download

Gain the confidence to get your treadle sewing machine in working order to glide as they should. You will learn about the following, types of mechanisms, cleaning without destroying the gold decals, oiling and lubricating, tension and pressure, installing a leather belt, needles, threading, how to treadle, free motion quilting and embroidery. There is a resource page listing helpful sites. Donna has used treadle sewing machines exclusively since 1993. In 2004 she was a guest with three of the iron beauties on HGTV's Simply Quilts Show with Alex Anderson. She was then featured in several quilting magazines and has spoken to quilt guilds about her passion. Her home is sprinkled with treadle sewing machines she calls iron ladies and gents, most of them have nicknames. Donna says she thinks she hears them dancing during the night because they were rescued and are now loved. You will meet some of the machines and learn why they got their nicknames.

