Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Epub Download She Comes First The Thinking Man's Guide to Pleasuring a Woman (Kerner) New Release
1.
Epub Download She Comes First: The Thinking Man's Guide to
Pleasuring a Woman (Kerner) New Release
2.
Book Details
Author : Ian Kerner
Pages : 240
Binding : Paperback
Brand : William Morrow Paperbacks
ISBN : 0060538260
3.
Description
“Every man’s must-read. Tell your guy to put down the remote and pick up She Comes First.”
—Cosmopolitan
Ian Kerner offers a radical new philosophy for pleasuring women in She Comes First—an essential guidebook to oral sex from the author of Be Honest—You’re
Not That Into Him Either. The New York Times praises Kerner’s “cool sense of humor and an obsessive desire to inform,” as he “encourages men through an
act that many find mystifying.” An indispensable aid to a healthier, more fulfilling sex life for her and him, She Comes First offers techniques and philosophy
that have already earned raves from the likes of bestselling author and Loveline co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky as well as Playgirl magazine, which cheers,
“Hallelujah!”
4.
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
5.
Download or read She Comes First: The Thinking Man's Guide to
Pleasuring a Woman (Kerner) by click link below
Download or read She Comes First: The Thinking Man's Guide to Pleasuring a Woman (Kerner)
OR
Be the first to comment