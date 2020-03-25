Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Printed in U.S.A. © 2017 CNH Industrial America LLC. All Rights Reserved. Case is a trademark registered in the United Sta...
SERVICE MANUAL DV209CD Combi DV209CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD209CDNGNTG2001 - ] DV209D TIER 4B (FIN...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
[55.050] Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) control system................. 55.2 [55.100] Harnesses and con...
INTRODUCTION 48123413 29/03/2017 1
INTRODUCTION Safety rules Double Drum DV NA Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to po...
INTRODUCTION Personal safety Double Drum DV NA General safety rules Use caution when you operate the machine on slopes. Ra...
INTRODUCTION Product identification - Machine components Double Drum DV NA RAIL14COM0271HC 1 48123413 29/03/2017 48
INTRODUCTION 1. Front frame 12. Hydraulics tank 2. Rear frame 13. Fuel tank 3. Front drum 14. Sprinkling tank 4. Rear drum...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine DV209CD Combi DV209CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD209CDNGNTG2001 - ] DV209D TIER ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Engine ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Overview DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA RAIL16COM0100FA 1 Ex...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component identification DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Engi...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Remove DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Prior operation: Remov...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 4. Unbolt the bracket (2) holding the Engine Control Unit (ECU) (1). RAIL14COM0413AA 3 5. Un...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Remove the clamp (1). RAIL14COM0417AA 7 10. Remove the clamp (1) and (2) and then remove ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 15. Close the fuel shut-off valves (1). RAIL14COM0421AA 11 16. Disconnect the connector (X12...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 19. Remove the hoses (1) and (2) from the filter assem- blies. RAIL14COM0425AA 15 20. Remove...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 23. Remove the clamp (1) and disconnect the hose (2) from the coolant pump. RAIL14COM0429AA ...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 27. Disconnect the hoses (1) and (2) from the steering pump. RAIL14COM0433AA 23 28. Disconne...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 31. Remove the clamp (1). 32. Remove the hose (2). RAIL14COM0437AA 27 33. Remove the engine ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 36. Disconnect the wires from the starter. RAIL14COM0441AA 31 37. Disconnect the engine grou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CASE DV209D Combi Tier 4B (final) Double Drum Compactor Service Repair Manual

25 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCASE DV209D COMBI TIER 4B (FINAL) DOUBLE DRUM COMPACTOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CASE DV209D COMBI TIER 4B (FINAL) DOUBLE DRUM COMPACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Introduction
Engine
Hydraulic System
Frame and Ballasting
Steering
Wheels
Cab Climate Control
Electrical System
Platform, Cab, Bodywork and Decals
Special Tool Index
Electrical Schematic
Hydraulic Schematic
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCASE DV209D COMBI TIER 4B (FINAL) DOUBLE DRUM COMPACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CASE DV209D Combi Tier 4B (final) Double Drum Compactor Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. Printed in U.S.A. © 2017 CNH Industrial America LLC. All Rights Reserved. Case is a trademark registered in the United States and many other countries, owned or licensed to CNH Industrial N.V., its subsidiaries or affiliates. Part number 48123413 2nd edition English March 2017 Replaces part number 48032926 SERVICE MANUAL DV209D DV210D DV209CD Combi DV210CD Combi Tier 4B (final) Double Drum Compactor DV209D - PIN DDDD209DNGNTX2002 and above; DV210D - PIN DDDD210DNGNTP2003 and above; DV209CD Combi - PIN DDDD209CDNGNTG2001 and above; DV210CD Combi - PIN DDDD210CDNGNTH2001 and above
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL DV209CD Combi DV209CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD209CDNGNTG2001 - ] DV209D TIER 4B (FINAL) Double Drum Compactor [DDDD209DNGNTX2002 - ] DV210CD Combi DV210CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD210CDNGNTH2001 - ] DV210D TIER 4B (FINAL) Double Drum Compactor [DDDD210DNGNTP2003 - ] 48123413 29/03/2017 EN
  3. 3. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.216] Fuel tanks .......................................................................... 10.2 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.3 [10.500] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust treatment ........................... 10.4 Hydraulic systems....................................................................... 35 [35.000] Hydraulic systems.................................................................. 35.1 [35.300] Reservoir, cooler, and filters........................................................ 35.2 [35.353] Hydraulic travel system ............................................................ 35.3 [35.752] Hydraulic fan drive cooling system................................................. 35.4 [35.995] Compaction/vibration hydraulic system ............................................ 35.5 Frames and ballasting ................................................................. 39 [39.100] Frame .............................................................................. 39.1 [39.500] Vibratory roller...................................................................... 39.2 Steering..................................................................................... 41 [41.101] Steering control .................................................................... 41.1 [41.200] Hydraulic control components...................................................... 41.2 [41.206] Pump ............................................................................... 41.3 [41.216] Cylinders ........................................................................... 41.4 Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.160] Compaction drums ................................................................. 44.1 Cab climate control ..................................................................... 50 [50.100] Heating ............................................................................. 50.1 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.1 48123413 29/03/2017
  4. 4. [55.050] Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) control system................. 55.2 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.3 [55.301] Alternator........................................................................... 55.4 [55.302] Battery.............................................................................. 55.5 [55.408] Warning indicators, alarms, and instruments ...................................... 55.6 [55.512] Cab controls........................................................................ 55.7 [55.DTC] FAULT CODES.................................................................... 55.8 Platform, cab, bodywork, and decals............................................. 90 [90.151] Cab interior......................................................................... 90.1 [90.150] Cab................................................................................. 90.2 48123413 29/03/2017
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION 48123413 29/03/2017 1
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION Safety rules Double Drum DV NA Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible death or injury. Throughout this manual you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special in- structions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. DANGER indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. CAUTION indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. Machine safety NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation that, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. Information NOTE: Note indicates additional information that clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. 48123413 29/03/2017 4
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION Personal safety Double Drum DV NA General safety rules Use caution when you operate the machine on slopes. Raised equipment, full tanks and other loads will change the center of gravity of the machine. The machine can tip or roll over when near ditches and embankments or uneven surfaces. Never permit anyone other than the operator to ride on the machine. Never operate the machine under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or while you are otherwise impaired. When digging or using ground-engaging attachments, be aware of buried cables. Contact local utilities to determine the locations of services. Pay attention to overhead power lines and hanging obstacles. High voltage lines may require significant clearance for safety. Hydraulic oil or diesel fuel leaking under pressure can penetrate the skin, causing serious injury or infection. • DO NOT use your hand to check for leaks. Use a piece of cardboard or paper. • Stop the engine, remove the key, and relieve the pressure before you connect or disconnect fluid lines. • Make sure that all components are in good condition. Tighten all connections before you start the engine or pres- surize the system. • If hydraulic fluid or diesel fuel penetrates the skin, seek medical attention immediately. • Continuous long term contact with hydraulic fluid may cause skin cancer. Avoid long term contact and wash the skin promptly with soap and water. Keep clear of moving parts. Loose clothing, jewelry, watches, long hair, and other loose or hanging items can become entangled in moving parts. Wear protective equipment when appropriate. DO NOT attempt to remove material from any part of the machine while it is being operated or while components are in motion. Make sure that all guards and shields are in good condition and properly installed before you operate the machine. Never operate the machine with shields removed. Always close access doors or panels before you operate the ma- chine. Dirty or slippery steps, ladders, walkways, and platforms can cause falls. Make sure these surfaces remain clean and clear of debris. A person or pet within the operating area of a machine can be struck or crushed by the machine or its equipment. DO NOT allow anyone to enter the work area. Raised equipment and/or loads can fall unexpectedly and crush persons underneath. Never allow anyone to enter the area underneath raised equipment during operation. Never operate the engine in enclosed spaces as harmful exhaust gases may build up. Before you start the machine, be sure that all controls are in neutral or park lock position. Start the engine only from the operator’s seat. If you bypass the safety start switch, the engine can start with the transmission in gear. Do not connect or short across terminals on the starter solenoid. Attach jumper cables as described in the manual. Starting in gear may cause death or serious injury. Always keep windows, mirrors, all lighting, and Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) emblem clean to provide the best possible visibility while you operate the machine. 48123413 29/03/2017 5
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Product identification - Machine components Double Drum DV NA RAIL14COM0271HC 1 48123413 29/03/2017 48
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION 1. Front frame 12. Hydraulics tank 2. Rear frame 13. Fuel tank 3. Front drum 14. Sprinkling tank 4. Rear drum 15. Cab with integrated Roll Over Protective Structure (ROPS) frame 5. Engine 16. Driver’s control stand 6. Hydrostatic pump for travel (roll) 17. Batteries 7. Hydrostatic pump for vibration of front drum 18. Combined cooler 8. Hydrostatic pump vibration of rear drum 19. Air filter 9. Travel hydrostatic motor 20. Exhaust pipe 10. Vibration hydrostatic motor 21. Sprinkling jets 11. Steering joint 22. Drum scrapers 48123413 29/03/2017 49
  10. 10. SERVICE MANUAL Engine DV209CD Combi DV209CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD209CDNGNTG2001 - ] DV209D TIER 4B (FINAL) Double Drum Compactor [DDDD209DNGNTX2002 - ] DV210CD Combi DV210CD Combi Asphalt Compactor - Tier 4B (final) [DDDD210CDNGNTH2001 - ] DV210D TIER 4B (FINAL) Double Drum Compactor [DDDD210DNGNTP2003 - ] 48123413 29/03/2017 10
  11. 11. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - General specification DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Engine type TCD 3.6 L4 Working principle Four-stroke diesel engine Charging Turbocharger with charge air cooling Type of cooling water-cooled Cylinder arrangement in series No. of cylinders 4 Bore/stroke 98 mm (3.86 in) / 120 mm (4.72 in) Total displacement 3621 cm³ (221 in³) Combustion process Direct injection Injection system Common Rail Exhaust gas recirculation externally cooled Exhaust gas aftertreatment Oxidation diesel engine catalyst and diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction Valves per cylinder 2 Firing order of the engine 1-3-4-2 Direction of rotation looking onto the flywheel left Engine power rating according to ISO 3046 See engine rating plate Speed (nominal revolutions) See engine rating plate Injection timing See engine rating plate Coolant volume 4.6 L (1.22 US gal) Permissible continuous coolant temperature max. 110 °C (230 °F) Temperature difference between coolant inlet/outlet 8 °C (15 °F) Start of thermostat opening 86 °C (187 °F) Thermostat fully open 102 °C (216 °F) Lubricating oil change volume (with filter) 8 L (2.1 US gal) Lube oil temperature in the lube oil tray, maximum 125 °C (257 °F) Lubricating oil pressure minimum (low idle, engine warm) 80 kPa (11.6 psi) Permissible maximum combustion air temperature after charge air cooler 50 °C (122 °F) V-belt tension: V-belts AVX (width: 13 mm) Pre-tensioning: 600 – 700 N (134.9 – 157.4 lb) Re-tensioning: 350 – 450 N (78.7 – 101.2 lb) V-rib belt tensioning Automatic tensioning spring-loaded clamping roller Weight without cooling system according to DIN 70020-A 350 kg (772 lb) 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 3
  12. 12. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Overview DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA RAIL16COM0100FA 1 Exhaust after-treatment system S. No Description 1. Coolant line to pre-heat the AdBlue tank 2. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) tank 3. Solenoid valve 4. Engine control unit 5. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) supply pump 6. Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) catalytic converter 7. NOX sensor 8. Dosing device 9. Pressure sensor 10. Temperature transmitter 11. Diesel Oxidation Catalytic (DOC) converter 12. Coolant line to cool the dosing device 13. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) line 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 4
  13. 13. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Component identification DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Engine name plate (1) RAIL16COM0003AA 1 View from right 1. Crankcase breather 2. Throttle valve 3. Tension pulley 4. V-rib belt 5. Coolant inlet 6. Lubricating oil drain plug 7. Lube oil replacement filter 8. Lubricating oil dipstick 9. Coolant outlet 10. Differential flow manometer RAIL16COM0079AA 2 View from left 1. Combustion air inlet 2. Lube oil cooler 3. Lubricating oil dipstick (optional) 4. Lube oil replacement filter - Optional 5. Alternator 6. Lubricating oil filling RAIL16COM0080AA 3 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 13
  14. 14. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Remove DV209CD Combi NA DV209D NA DV210CD Combi NA DV210D NA Prior operation: Remove the cab (refer to Cab frame - Remove (90.150)). Prior operation: Remove the platform (refer to Cab floor - Remove (90.150)). Prior operation: Remove the vibration pump for the front drum (refer to Pump - Remove - Front drum vibrations (35.903) ). Prior operation: Remove the vibration pump for the rear drum (refer to Pump - Remove - Rear drum vibrations (35.903) ). Prior operation: Remove the travel pump (refer to Hydraulic travel system - Remove - Travel pump (35.353)). Prior operation: Remove the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) tank (refer to Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)/AdBlue®/ARLA tank - Remove (10.500) 1. Place a suitable drain collector with adequate capacity under the frame to collect the drain oil. NOTE: Approximate drain volume: 9 L (2.4 US gal). 2. Remove the drain plugs and drain the engine oil. RAIL14COM0411AA 1 3. Remove the tie wraps as required. RAIL14COM0412AA 2 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 14
  15. 15. Engine - Engine and crankcase 4. Unbolt the bracket (2) holding the Engine Control Unit (ECU) (1). RAIL14COM0413AA 3 5. Unbolt the bracket (3) with the connectors (4). RAIL14COM0414AA 4 6. Lay the ECU with bracket (1) and connector bracket (3) off to the side. RAIL14COM0415AA 5 7. Remove the clamps (1) and (2). 8. Remove the ducts (4), (5) and (3) and clamps (1) from the intercooler. RAIL14COM0416AA 6 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 15
  16. 16. Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Remove the clamp (1). RAIL14COM0417AA 7 10. Remove the clamp (1) and (2) and then remove the pipe (3). RAIL14COM0418AA 8 11. Remove the clamp (1). 12. Disconnect the hose (2) to the air cleaner. RAIL14COM0419AA 9 13. Remove the clamp (1). 14. Remove the duct (2). RAIL16COM0081AA 10 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 16
  17. 17. Engine - Engine and crankcase 15. Close the fuel shut-off valves (1). RAIL14COM0421AA 11 16. Disconnect the connector (X12) from the fuel pump. RAIL14COM0422AA 12 17. Disconnect the connector (A) from the fuel pressure sensor. RAIL14COM0423AA 13 18. Disconnect the connector from the Water in fuel switch (S38). RAIL14COM0424AA 14 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 17
  18. 18. Engine - Engine and crankcase 19. Remove the hoses (1) and (2) from the filter assem- blies. RAIL14COM0425AA 15 20. Remove the attaching hardware (1) and bracket (2) with the filter assemblies. RAIL14COM0426AA 16 21. Disconnect the connector from the coolant level sen- sor. RAIL14COM0427AA 17 22. Disconnect the hoses (1) and (2). RAIL14COM0428AA 18 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 18
  19. 19. Engine - Engine and crankcase 23. Remove the clamp (1) and disconnect the hose (2) from the coolant pump. RAIL14COM0429AA 19 24. Remove the attaching hardware and bracket (1) with the differential lock valve (2). RAIL14COM0430AA 20 25. Move the bracket assembly out of the work area and secure it with a tie-wrap. RAIL14COM0431AA 21 26. Disconnect the D+ terminal from the alternator. RAIL14COM0432AA 22 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 19
  20. 20. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  21. 21. Engine - Engine and crankcase 27. Disconnect the hoses (1) and (2) from the steering pump. RAIL14COM0433AA 23 28. Disconnect the hose from the cooling circulation pump. RAIL14COM0434AA 24 29. Disconnect the terminals from the fuses. RAIL14COM0435AA 25 30. Disconnect the connector (X50). RAIL14COM0436AA 26 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 20
  22. 22. Engine - Engine and crankcase 31. Remove the clamp (1). 32. Remove the hose (2). RAIL14COM0437AA 27 33. Remove the engine oil drain hose from the fitting. RAIL14COM0438AA 28 34. Remove the clamps (1) and hose (2). RAIL14COM0439AA 29 35. Disconnect the engine connector (X6). RAIL14COM0440AA 30 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 21
  23. 23. Engine - Engine and crankcase 36. Disconnect the wires from the starter. RAIL14COM0441AA 31 37. Disconnect the engine ground terminal. RAIL14COM0442AA 32 38. Remove the bolts (1) and engine mounts (2). RAIL14COM0443AA 33 RAIL14COM0444AA 34 48123413 29/03/2017 10.1 [10.001] / 22

×