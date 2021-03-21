







This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCLAAS LEXION 660 COMBINE - TYPE C74, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CLAAS LEXION 660 COMBINE - TYPE C74 Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.



Service Repair Manual Covers:

Introduction

Safety

Engine

Perkins 2206F-E13TA

Perkins 2206D-E13TA

Perkins 1506D-E88TA

Perkins 1506A-E88TA, 1506C-E88TA and 1506D-E88TA

Mercedes-Benz OM470LA OM471LA OM473LA

Mercedes-Benz OM936LA

Spring applied floating caliper

TERRA TRAC track roller unit Generation III

Terra Trac Track roller unit

Gearbox / Clutch / Universal Drive Shaft

Chassis

Brake

Steering

Drives

Hydraulic System

Electrical / Electronic Equipment

CAB / Operator's Platform

Crop Feeding

Feeder Unit

Ground Guidance

Threshing Mechanism

Separation

Cleaning System

Crop Discharge / Straw Discharge

Grain Delivery

Various Components / Machine Body

File Format: PDF

Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac

Language: English

Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader



NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCLAAS LEXION 660 COMBINE - TYPE C74 Service Repair Workshop Manual.



Thanks for visiting!



