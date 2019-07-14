-
Limpia tu mente by Tim Challies
Book details
Title: Limpia tu mente
Author: Tim Challies
Pages: 112
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781433691997
Publisher: B&H Publishing Group
Description
Un alto porcentaje de hombres lucha con la adicción a la pornografía y necesitan una renovación moral y psicológica. ¿Es ese su caso? Si así fuera, ya sea que usted lo sepa o no, la pornografía ha corrompido su pensamiento, debilitado su conciencia, deformado su percepción de lo que está bien y lo que está mal, y también ha retorcido su comprensión de la sexualidad y sus expectativas sobre ella. Usted necesita ser renovado por el Dios que creó el sexo.
A huge percentage of men struggle with porn addiction, and need a moral and psychological reset. Do you? If so, whether you know it or not, pornography has corrupted your thinking, weakened your conscience, warped your sense of right and wrong, and twisted your understanding and expectations of sexuality. You need a reset by the One who created sex.
Overview
