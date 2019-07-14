Limpia tu mente by Tim Challies

















Title: Limpia tu mente

Author: Tim Challies

Pages: 112

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781433691997

Un alto porcentaje de hombres lucha con la adicción a la pornografía y necesitan una renovación moral y psicológica. ¿Es ese su caso? Si así fuera, ya sea que usted lo sepa o no, la pornografía ha corrompido su pensamiento, debilitado su conciencia, deformado su percepción de lo que está bien y lo que está mal, y también ha retorcido su comprensión de la sexualidad y sus expectativas sobre ella. Usted necesita ser renovado por el Dios que creó el sexo.



A huge percentage of men struggle with porn addiction, and need a moral and psychological reset. Do you? If so, whether you know it or not, pornography has corrupted your thinking, weakened your conscience, warped your sense of right and wrong, and twisted your understanding and expectations of sexuality. You need a reset by the One who created sex.













