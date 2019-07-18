Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Vol. 6 by Hitsuji Tarou, Tsunemi Aosa

















Title: Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Vol. 6

Author: Hitsuji Tarou, Tsunemi Aosa

Pages: 180

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781642750195

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment LLC









PROJECT: REVIVE LIFE The class field trip maybe took a small turn for the worse: an evil secret society kidnapped one of Glenn’s students! After narrowly dodging his own death, Glenn’s got no choice but to team up with his old war buddy Albert to take down the bad guys. It won’t be easy. Sword prodigy Re=L Rayford has joined the kidnappers, and Glenn’s not the sort to give up on a student–not even when they’re trying to kill him. One magic teacher against a shadowy group with the power to bring the dead to life? Just another day at the office.













Hitsuji Tarou is a Japanese light novel author best known for Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor. Tsunemi Aosa is a Japanese manga artist best known for his manga adaptation of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor.

Sisti attends a magical academy to hone her skills in the magical arts, and hopes to solve the mystery of the enigmatic Sky Castle. After the retirement of her favorite teacher, the replacement, Glen, turns out to be a tardy, lazy, seemingly incompetent bastard of an instructor.

Akashic Records of the Bastard Magical Instructor vol.6 [LN] For those who wonder where are the missing volumes. yuNS still translates Volume 2 and as soon as it is finished I will update it.

Akashic Records of the Bastard Magical Instructor Associated Names Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Kinki Kyouten ロクでなし魔術講師と禁忌教典 不正经的魔术讲师与禁忌教典