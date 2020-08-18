Case tr310 compact track loader tier 4 b parts catalogue manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Parts Catalog Print No. 550711113 Issued 12/2015 TR310 Compact Track Loader Tier 4B
31.220.AD 01 p1 10/2014 31.220.AD 01 p1 10/2014 VAR - 123782, 789101,987654 - PTO - D650 VAR - 123782, 789101,987654 - PTO...
Model Number and Model Description Reference - Figure call-out of the part number. Parts supplied in repair kits per symbo...
10.001.AK p1 12/201 5 ENGINE MOUNT
10.001.AK p1 12/201 5 ENGINE MOUNT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 3006...
10.102.AW p1 12/201 5 OIL DRAIN LINE
10.102.AW p1 12/201 5 OIL DRAIN LINE REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47...
10.202.AB p1 12/201 5 AIR CLEANER & INTAKE PARTS
10.202.AB p1 12/201 5 AIR CLEANER & INTAKE PARTS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESC...
10.206.AG p1 12/201 5 FUEL FILTER, WATER SEPARATOR
10.206.AG p1 12/201 5 FUEL FILTER, WATER SEPARATOR REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DE...
10.216.AI p1 12/201 5 FUEL TANK
10.216.AI p1 12/201 5 FUEL TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 8459986...
10.216.BA p1 12/201 5 FUEL LINES
10.216.BA p1 12/201 5 FUEL LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 280476...
10.216.BA p2 12/201 5 FUEL LINES
10.216.BA p2 12/201 5 FUEL LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 23 87030...
10.220.AA 01 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, FOOT
10.220.AA 01 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, FOOT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1...
10.220.AA 02 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, ELECTRONIC
10.220.AA 02 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, ELECTRONIC REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIP...
10.254.AD p1 12/201 5 INTAKE & EXHAUST, MOUNTING
  1. 1. Parts Catalog Print No. 550711113 Issued 12/2015 TR310 Compact Track Loader Tier 4B
  2. 2. 31.220.AD 01 p1 10/2014 31.220.AD 01 p1 10/2014 VAR - 123782, 789101,987654 - PTO - D650 VAR - 123782, 789101,987654 - PTO - D650 REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 1 86529340 1 SHAFT PTO, Incl 2 - 11 2 84014007 1 YOKE, Incl 4 -7 1 = FOR ITALY ONLY KIT 3 NSS 1 NOT SERVICED SEPARATELY, SHAFT, 350mm, Incl in 1 4 84004292 1 KIT, Seal Kit, Incl 6, 7 KIT, Seal Kit, Incl 6, 74 {84058743} 1 MODELS 11 12 13 14 2 19 15 20 6 17 21 22 9 5 8 16 18 2 5 13 2 10.110.EF 1 4 6 14 7 12 8 9 10 3 11 31.220.AG 7 7 4 4 STANDARD 1 23 10 3
  3. 3. Model Number and Model Description Reference - Figure call-out of the part number. Parts supplied in repair kits per symbol reference. Part illustrated on the Page or in the Figure indicated, or calls for Variations or Details.Indicates components shown in detail elsewhere in the catalogue under the figure number shown. Footnote references Figure notes Includes item(s) ...... (See Description within partlist). Orientation. (Arrow indicates front of the machine). Figure description. General information of the figure. Figure title number that aligns with the SRT. Standard Repair Time. Sequence code within the assembly. Page number within the sequence code. Date of printing or updating of page (month-year). Note - Relating to the Part Number. There is a key to symbols and abbreviations at the bottom of the text page. Non-serviced parts. Further description of the part to help confirm identification. Not available as service part. Part Number. To be defined. Total Quantity of the Part referred to in the page. The quantity can be replaced by the following indications: AR = quantity as requested. Part Description. Variant Codes - 7 - 1 2 31.220.AD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
  4. 4. 10.001.AK p1 12/201 5 ENGINE MOUNT
  5. 5. 10.001.AK p1 12/201 5 ENGINE MOUNT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 300663 2 CARRIAGE BOLT M16 x 2.0 x 120mm, Cl 8.8 2 9804257 2 FLANGE BOLT Hex, M6 x 1 x 25mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 3 9804260 6 BOLT Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 30mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 4 47600713 1 MOUNT RH, Engine 5 47600714 1 MOUNT LH, Engine 6 84201266 8 ISOLATOR 16mm ID x 80mm OD x 41.5mm Thk Engine Mount 7 84367737 2 LOCK WASHER 22.6mm OD x 1.27mm Thk 8 84530877 1 MOUNT Front, Engine 9 86512497 4 FLANGE NUT M12 - 1.75, Cl 10 10 86512498 2 FLANGE NUT M16 x 2.0, Cl 10 11 87015923 2 BOLT M16 x 125.4mm, Cl 10.9 12 87630175 6 WASHER 0.66" ID x 3" OD x 0.18" Thk 13 87670764 4 BOLT M12 x 61.8mm, Cl 10.9 14 87692685 1 FLEXIBLE COUPLING 215.9mm OD 6 - 1/2" Holes, Plate Outline 15 87695414 5 BOLT M12 x 46.8mm, Cl 10.9 TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  6. 6. 10.102.AW p1 12/201 5 OIL DRAIN LINE
  7. 7. 10.102.AW p1 12/201 5 OIL DRAIN LINE REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47751176 1 REDUCER 3/8" - 18 NPTF x M22 x 1.5 ORB Male Incl 6 2 87016895 1 FITTING 90�, 3/8" NPTF x 1/2" Hose Barbed 3 47782202 1 HOSE 12.5mm ID x 805mm L, SAE 100R17 W/ 3/4" - 16, Male 37� Flare 4 262159 1 CAP 3/4" - 16 Fem JIC Drain 5 13021 1 HOSE CLAMP 12.7mm - 23.1mm, Worm 6 271913 1 O-RING 0.103" Thk x 0.924" ID, -119, Cl 6, 90 Duro TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  8. 8. 10.202.AB p1 12/201 5 AIR CLEANER & INTAKE PARTS
  9. 9. 10.202.AB p1 12/201 5 AIR CLEANER & INTAKE PARTS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 381144 1 HOSE CLAMP 84.1mm - 107.9mm, Worm Gear 2 47402361 1 AIR CLEANER Assy, Incl 8 - 12 3 47823397 1 INTAKE AIR HOSE Coupler to Turbo 4 47711885 1 FITTING Coupler, Intake Hose & CCV 5 84597626 1 HOSE Air Cleaner to Coupler 6 86050197 2 HOSE CLAMP 58.6mm - 82.5mm, Worm Gear 7 86050202 1 HOSE CLAMP 1.56" - 2.5", Worm 8 A184597 1 VALVE POPPET 1.93" ID x 2.24" OD x 1.84" L Vacuator 9 395792A1 1 COVER ASSY Air Cleaner 10 84217229 1 AIR FILTER 91mm ID x 164.5mm OD x 347mm L Primary 11 87682999 1 AIR FILTER 74.1mm ID x 94.6mm OD x 339.5mm L Secondary 12 47402619 1 RESTRICTION SWITCH Air Filter 13 47370315 1 BRACKET Coupler 14 86633356 1 CARRIAGE BOLT M10 x 34.8mm, Cl 8.8 15 9804278 1 FLANGE NUT M10 x 1.5, Cl 8 TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  10. 10. 10.206.AG p1 12/201 5 FUEL FILTER, WATER SEPARATOR
  11. 11. 10.206.AG p1 12/201 5 FUEL FILTER, WATER SEPARATOR REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 9804277 2 FLANGE NUT Hex, M8 x 1.25, Cl 8 2 47368458 1 FUEL FILTER Housing Assy, Incl 9 3 47542915 1 FUEL FILTER Prime Pump Assy, Incl 7 - 8 4 47739852 1 BRACKET Chassis Mounted Fuel Filter 5 86511481 2 FLANGE BOLT Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 50mm, Cl 8.8 6 87016557 2 SELF-TAP SCREW Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 25mm 7 87612475 1 SENSOR Water in Fuel, Incl 10 8 1 87803443 1 ELEMENT Fuel Filter & Water Separator 9 2 84534796 1 ELEMENT 95.6mm OD x 191mm L, M20 x 1.5 10 NSS 1 NOT SERVICED SEPARATELY O-ring, Incl in 7 (1) Located on the Rear Door (2) Located in the Engine Bay TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  12. 12. 10.216.AI p1 12/201 5 FUEL TANK
  13. 13. 10.216.AI p1 12/201 5 FUEL TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 84599867 1 FUEL TANK Incl 2 - 6, 20.0 Gal/75.5 L 2 9576801 1 PLUG 1/4" - 18 NPT 3 238-5210 1 O-RING 0.139" Thk x 0.734" ID, -210, Cl 5, 75 Duro 4 87694594 1 BOLT 3/4" - 16 LH Thread External, 1/4" - 18 NPTF Internal Fuel Tank Drain 5 87700725 1 FILLER CAP W/ Check Valve, Non Lockable 6 1251791C1 1 JAM NUT 3/4" - 16 LH Thread Fuel Tank Drain Fitting TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  14. 14. 10.216.BA p1 12/201 5 FUEL LINES
  15. 15. 10.216.BA p1 12/201 5 FUEL LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 280476 2 SELF-TAP SCREW HWH, 3/8" - 16 x 1" 2 290323 UAR HOSE 5/16" ID x 500 FT L, SAE 30R7 13.9 FT 3 9804255 1 BOLT Hex, M6 x 1 x 16mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 4 9804256 4 BOLT Hex, M6 x 1 x 20mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 5 9804260 2 BOLT Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 30mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 6 9804276 1 FLANGE NUT Hex, M6 x 1, Cl 8 7 47369931 1 BRACKET ECU 8 47566816 3 FITTING Fuel, 5/16" Hose Barb x 11.8mm J2044 9 47710480 1 BRACKET Tank Support 10 47735688 1 FUEL HOSE 7.94mm ID x 653mm L, SAE 30R9 11 47735689 1 FUEL HOSE 8mm ID x 450mm L, SAE 30R9 W/ 90� Fitting 12 84259663 4 CABLE TIE 228.6mm L Polyamide 6.6 13 84268571 1 SENDER UNIT Fuel, Incl 30 14 84338049 1 MOUNTING PLATE Sender Retaining 15 84350217 1 FITTING Fuel, 90� Elbow, 5/16" Hose Barb x 5/16" Voss 16 84350218 1 FITTING Fuel, 90� Elbow, 5/16" Hose Barb x 3/8" Voss 17 84367737 1 LOCK WASHER 22.6mm OD x 1.27mm Thk 18 84370069 1 CHAIN (CE) Fuel Cap 19 84386243 1 CLAMP 489mm L 20 84553918 2 FITTING 90� Quick Connect, 9.89mm Hose Bead 21 84602030 2 PAD 25.4mm - 30.5mm L, Foam 22 86624144 2 WASHER 0.41" ID x 0.75" OD x 0.12" Thk TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  16. 16. 10.216.BA p2 12/201 5 FUEL LINES
  17. 17. 10.216.BA p2 12/201 5 FUEL LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 23 87030529 2 SELF-TAP SCREW Hex Wash Hd, 3/8" - 16 x 7/8" 24 87037711 2 SPRING NUT U, Multi-Thd Sht, M8 x 1.25, PLN 25 87423314 1 GROMMET 1.5" ID x 2.125" ID x 0.562" Thk Oil Cooler 26 87436932 9 CLAMP 13.9mm - 15.5mm, Spring 27 87532034 1 CLAMP 15.9mm, Coat, 7.1mm Bolt Hole, P Type 28 87702286 UAR TRIM Bulk, 1/8" x 30480mm L 80mm L, Edge Channel 29 L11541 3 CABLE TIE 203.2mm L, Nylon 30 84485157 1 SEAL 64.6mm ID x 5.7mm Thk TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  18. 18. 10.220.AA 01 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, FOOT
  20. 20. 10.220.AA 01 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, FOOT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 9804256 2 BOLT Hex, M6 x 1 x 20mm, Full Thd, Cl 8.8 2 47414005 1 PEDAL Foot Throttle W/ Sensor TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  21. 21. 10.220.AA 02 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, ELECTRONIC
  22. 22. 10.220.AA 02 p1 12/201 5 THROTTLE, ELECTRONIC REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 84272827 2 RIVET Flat Flg Head, 12.7mm OD x 17.4mm L 2 84305556 2 SCREW Round HD, M6 x 25mm, Cl 10.9 3 84408228 1 HANDLE Electronic 4 47526432 1 MOUNTING PLATE Hand Throttle 5 86502967 2 SCREW Phillips Drive, Pan HD, M5 x 30mm, Cl 4.8 TR310-COMPACT TRACK LOADER - TIER 4B
  23. 23. 10.254.AD p1 12/201 5 INTAKE & EXHAUST, MOUNTING

