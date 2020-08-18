Case tr270 compact track loader tier ivb parts catalogue manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Parts Catalog Print No. 47606770 Issued 6/2014 TR270 Compact Track Loader Tier IVB
GENERAL INFORMATION 1. Whenever the terms left and right are used, it should be understood to mean from a position facing ...
How to Use Your Parts Catalog 1 2 3 4 9 7 11 5 6 8 10 14 19 18 20 10 17 12 13 15 1 2 3 4 8 12 16
How to Use Your Parts Catalog 1. Figure Number 2. Sequence code within the Figure Number 3. Page number within the Sequenc...
10.001.AK p1 6/2014 ENGINE MOUNT
10.001.AK p1 6/2014 ENGINE MOUNT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 300663...
10.202.AB p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, ASSY
10.202.AB p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, ASSY REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47...
10.202.AD p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, LINES, ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
10.202.AD p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, LINES, ELECTRONIC CONTROLS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/S...
10.202.AK p1 6/2014 AIR CLEANER - AIR INTAKE PARTS
10.202.AK p1 6/2014 AIR CLEANER - AIR INTAKE PARTS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DE...
10.206.AG p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER, LINES
10.206.AG p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER, LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 ...
10.206.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER/WATER SEPARATOR
10.206.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER/WATER SEPARATOR REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCR...
10.210.AF p1 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK
10.210.AF p1 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 28...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
10.210.AF p2 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK
10.210.AF p2 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 25 8...
10.216.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL TANK & ASSOCIATED PARTS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Case tr270 compact track loader tier ivb parts catalogue manual

16 views

Published on

the best repair manual

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Case tr270 compact track loader tier ivb parts catalogue manual

  1. 1. Parts Catalog Print No. 47606770 Issued 6/2014 TR270 Compact Track Loader Tier IVB
  2. 2. GENERAL INFORMATION 1. Whenever the terms left and right are used, it should be understood to mean from a position facing in direction of travel. 2. Throughout this manual you may find common hardware not illustrated, but listed in the description column. The service part immediately preceding a hardware listing is the part using these particular items for mounting purposes. This hardware is not included with the service part or assembly when ordered as a replacement. 3. The illustrations show typical assemblies plus individual parts but in all cases may not show the exact shape or detail of parts required. However, the purpose for the illustrations is to identify parts performing like functions. Whenever possible, illustrations are located at the beginning of each section or immediately adjacent to the applicable text. 4. CNH America LLC is continually striving to improve its products. We must, therefore, reserve the right to make improvements or changes when it becomes practical and possible to do so, without incurring any obligation to make changes or additions to the equipment sold previously. CNH America LLC, Racine, WI 53404 U.S.A.
  3. 3. How to Use Your Parts Catalog 1 2 3 4 9 7 11 5 6 8 10 14 19 18 20 10 17 12 13 15 1 2 3 4 8 12 16
  4. 4. How to Use Your Parts Catalog 1. Figure Number 2. Sequence code within the Figure Number 3. Page number within the Sequence Code 4. Date of Printing (month / year) 5. Figure Description 6. General information regarding the figure 7. Parts supplied in repair kits per symbol reference 8. Figure call-out of the part number (REF) 9. Technical Specifications relating to the part indicated 10. Figure call-out includes bracketed items, the included items may also be listed in the additional description area 11. Orientation - Arrow indicates front of the machine 12. Footnote - Additional information relating to the part number. In this example, 08-20 equals another figure that this part is shown on. 13. Part Number NSS = Non-serviced parts Bracketed numbers = not available as service parts in this market 14. Not Available as service part in this market 15. YR/SN Year Before 01/85 = Part valid for production January 1985 and before From 01/85 = Part valid for production from January 1985 and after BTW 01/85 & 02/02 = Part valid for machines produced between January 1985 and February 2002. Serial Number (P.I.N.) BSN JJC0268800 = Part valid for serial number JJC0268800 and below ASN JJC0268800 = Part valid for serial number JJC0268800 and above BTW JJC0178000 & JJC0179000 = Part valid for serial numbers between JJC0178000 & JJC0179000 16. Total Quantity of the Part referred to in the page. The quantity can be replaced by the following indications: AR = quantity as required X = as required 17. Part Description 18. Additional description of the part to help confirm identification 19. Figure Notes 20. Model Number(s)
  5. 5. 10.001.AK p1 6/2014 ENGINE MOUNT
  6. 6. 10.001.AK p1 6/2014 ENGINE MOUNT REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 300663 2 CARRIAGE BOLT Sht Sq Nk, M16 x 2 x 120mm, Cl 8.8 2 9804255 1 BOLT Hvy Hex, M6 x 1 x 16mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 3 87695414 5 BOLT Hvy Hex Flg, M12 x 35mm, Cl 10.9 4 9804260 6 BOLT Hvy Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 30mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 5 47384514 1 HOSE CCV 6 47497209 1 INSULATION 1" CU x 1/2" Tube 7 47600713 1 MOUNT RH, F5C 8 47600714 1 MOUNT LH, F5C 9 84201266 8 ISOLATOR Mount 10 87692685 1 COUPLING Flexible 11 87670764 4 BOLT Flg, Hvy Hex, M12 x 50mm, Cl 10.9 12 84530877 1 MOUNT Pump F5C 13 87630175 6 WASHER 0.656" ID x 3" OD x 0.179", HDN 14 86512497 4 FLANGE NUT Hex, M12 x 1.75, Cl 10 15 86512498 2 FLANGE NUT Hex, M16, Cl 10 16 86625021 2 HOSE CLAMP #12, 0.69"/1.25", Type F Worm Gear, Stainless 17 87015923 2 BOLT Hvy Hex, M16 x 110mm, Cl 10.9 TR270
  7. 7. 10.202.AB p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, ASSY
  8. 8. 10.202.AB p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, ASSY REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47402361 1 AIR CLEANER Assy, Incl 2 - 6 2 395792A1 1 COVER ASSY Air Cleaner 3 84217229 1 AIR FILTER Primary 4 87682999 1 AIR FILTER Secondary 5 47402619 1 RESTRICTION SWITCH Air 6 A184597 1 VALVE POPPET Vacuator TR270
  9. 9. 10.202.AD p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, LINES, ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
  10. 10. 10.202.AD p1 6/2014 AIR FILTER, LINES, ELECTRONIC CONTROLS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 120038 3 CARRIAGE BOLT Short Nk, M8 x 30mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 2 84593980 1 MOUNTING PLATE Tailpipe Extension Hanger 3 9671714 10 FLANGE BOLT Hvy Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 25mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 4 9804260 4 BOLT Hvy Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 30mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 5 9804261 2 BOLT Hex, M10 x 25mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 6 9804277 3 FLANGE NUT Hex, M8, Cl 8 7 9804278 2 FLANGE NUT Hex, M10, 1.5 Pitch, Gr 8 8 84593943 1 TUBE Flex, Exhaust System 9 84539252 1 SENSOR Air Temperature 10 47380007 1 TUBE Exhaust Tailpipe 11 47388339 1 BRACKET Air Cleaner Radial 12 84495949 1 EXTENSION Exhaust Stack 13 47406556 1 TEMPERATURE SENDER 240mm OAL 14 47428309 2 COLLAR CLAMP Black 15 47428730 1 SENSOR Temperature, 500mm OAL 16 84495805 1 INSULATION 260mm x 335mm Wrap 17 47430970 2 CLAMP Black 18 47541188 2 CLAMP 68mm ID 19 84286040 1 SENSOR Lambda Ugego 20 84409146 2 HOSE CLAMP Exhaust TR270
  11. 11. 10.202.AK p1 6/2014 AIR CLEANER - AIR INTAKE PARTS
  12. 12. 10.202.AK p1 6/2014 AIR CLEANER - AIR INTAKE PARTS REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 381144 1 HOSE CLAMP #60, 3.31/4.25 Type F Worm 2 9804278 1 FLANGE NUT Hex, M10, 1.5 Pitch, Gr 8 3 47370315 1 BRACKET Air Cleaner 4 47430065 1 HOSE Coupler To Turbo 5 84597626 1 HOSE Air Cleaner To Coupler 6 86050197 2 HOSE CLAMP #44, 2.31/3.25 Type F Worm 7 86050202 1 HOSE CLAMP #32, 1.56/2.50 Type F Worm 8 86633356 1 CARRIAGE BOLT Short NK, M10 x 25, Cl8.8, Full Thd 9 87610560 1 HOSE Intake Hose TR270
  13. 13. 10.206.AG p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER, LINES
  14. 14. 10.206.AG p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER, LINES REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47368458 1 FUEL FILTER Incl 2 2 84534796 1 FUEL FILTER Element TR270
  15. 15. 10.206.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER/WATER SEPARATOR
  16. 16. 10.206.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL FILTER/WATER SEPARATOR REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 47542915 1 FUEL FILTER Incl 2 - 3 2 84527831 1 FUEL FILTER 2 87803444 1 FUEL FILTER 3 87612475 2 KIT Incl Sensor and Seal TR270
  17. 17. 10.210.AF p1 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK
  18. 18. 10.210.AF p1 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 1 280476 4 SELF-TAP SCREW Hex Wshr Hd, 3/8" - 16 x 1" 2 290323 UAR HOSE 0.31" ID, SAE 30R7 13.9' 3 9804260 2 BOLT Hvy Hex, M8 x 1.25 x 30mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 4 9804255 1 BOLT Hvy Hex, M6 x 1 x 16mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 5 9804256 4 BOLT Hvy Hex, M6 x 1 x 20mm, Cl 8.8, Full Thd 6 9804276 1 FLANGE NUT M6 x 1, Cl 8 7 9804277 2 FLANGE NUT Hex, M8, Cl 8 8 L11541 7 CABLE TIE 4.80mm W x 187.30mm L, Nylon 9 47369884 1 BRACKET Chassis Mounted, Fuel Filter 10 47369931 1 BRACKET ECU Mounting 11 87702286 UAR TRIM 80mm, Edge Channel 12 47566816 1 FITTING Fuel, 11.8mm x 5/16" 13 84259663 4 SECURING STRAP 228.60mm L, W/ HD Fir Tree Mount 14 84268571 1 SENDER UNIT Fuel 15 84338049 1 MOUNTING PLATE Sender 16 84350217 1 HYD CONNECTOR Fuel, 90� Elbow, 5/16", Plastic 17 84350218 1 HYD CONNECTOR Fuel, 90� Elbow, 3/8", Plastic 18 84367737 1 LOCK WASHER Fuel Cap 19 84370069 1 CHAIN (CE) Fuel Cap 20 84546407 1 SLEEVE Compression, 10mm - 7.50mm x 15mm L 21 84546409 1 RING 10mm 22 84546410 1 NUT M16 x 1.5 - 10mm, 15.50mm High 23 84546411 1 FUEL TUBE Radial 24 84553918 1 FITTING 90�, Fuel, 3/8" TR270
  19. 19. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  20. 20. 10.210.AF p2 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK
  21. 21. 10.210.AF p2 6/2014 FUEL LINE & TANK REF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTIONREF FN PART NUMBER YR/SN QTY DESCRIPTION 25 84557161 1 FUEL TUBE 12.50mm OD x 405.10mm, W/ Elbow Fittings 26 87580074 UAR CONDUIT Bulk, 12.95mm ID x 17.32mm OD x 15240mm L 45' 27 84602030 2 PAD Foam 28 86511481 2 FLANGE BOLT Hvy Hex, M8 x 50mm, Cl 8.8 29 87016557 2 SELF-TAP SCREW Hex Flg, M8 x 25mm 30 87037711 2 SPRING NUT U, Multi-Thd Sht, M8, PLN 31 87054825 1 SUPPORT Tank 32 87423314 1 GROMMET Oil Cooler 33 87436932 6 CLAMP Hose, CTB,15mm ID 34 87532034 1 RETAINER COLLAR 15.9mm TR270
  22. 22. 10.216.AI p1 6/2014 FUEL TANK & ASSOCIATED PARTS

×