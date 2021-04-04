JCB 4160 FASTRAC Service Repair Manual SN from 2184000 onwards

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICE MANUAL FASTRAC (AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR) 4160, 4190, 4220 EN - 9813/3600 - ISSUE 3 - 07/2018 This manual contains ori...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 143 9813/3600-3 15 - 143 00 - General Introduction ...........................
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 144 9813/3600-3 15 - 144 Figure 179. Broad with Light Duty PTO A E C B D A ...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 145 9813/3600-3 15 - 145 Technical Data Table 53. Timing Gear Data Descript...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 146 9813/3600-3 15 - 146 Figure 183. Broad with Heavy Duty PTO A E C B D F ...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 147 9813/3600-3 15 - 147 Remove and Install For removal and installation pr...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 03 - Crankshaft Gear 15 - 148 9813/3600-3 15 - 148 03 - Crankshaft Gear Remove and Install Re...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 06 - Camshaft Gear 15 - 149 9813/3600-3 15 - 149 06 - Camshaft Gear Remove and Install Refer ...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 150 9813/3600-3 15 - 150 21 - Front Case Remove and Install Remove 1. Ma...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 151 9813/3600-3 15 - 151 Figure 188. D C C Idler gear shaft D Broad timi...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 152 9813/3600-3 15 - 152 Figure 190. F G F Timing marks G Front cover sc...
15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 153 9813/3600-3 15 - 153 Figure 192. J J Drift (AGCO Part number 9103 94...
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 00 - General 15 - 156 9813/3600-3 15 - 156 Technical Data Table 55. Flywheel Data Description Da...
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 00 - General 15 - 157 9813/3600-3 15 - 157 Remove and Install Remove 1. Make the machine safe. R...
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 03 - Housing 15 - 158 9813/3600-3 15 - 158 03 - Housing Introduction ..............................
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 03 - Housing 15 - 159 9813/3600-3 15 - 159 Remove and Install Remove 1. This procedure requires ...
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 09 - Gear Ring 15 - 160 9813/3600-3 15 - 160 09 - Gear Ring Introduction ..........................
15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 09 - Gear Ring 15 - 161 9813/3600-3 15 - 161 Remove and Install Remove 1. Get access to the gear...
15 - Engine 60 - Oil Pump 00 - General 15 - 165 9813/3600-3 15 - 165 Remove and Install Remove 1. Drain the engine oil. Re...
15 - Engine 60 - Oil Pump 00 - General 15 - 166 9813/3600-3 15 - 166 Disassemble and Assemble Remove 1. Remove the oil pum...
15 - Engine 63 - Mount 00 - General 15 - 172 9813/3600-3 15 - 172 Check (Condition) 1. Make the machine safe. Refer to: PI...
15 - Engine 63 - Mount 00 - General 15 - 173 9813/3600-3 15 - 173 Remove and Install You must remove and install the engin...
JCB 4160 FASTRAC Service Repair Manual SN from 2184000 onwards

  1. 1. SERVICE MANUAL FASTRAC (AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR) 4160, 4190, 4220 EN - 9813/3600 - ISSUE 3 - 07/2018 This manual contains original instructions, verified by the manufacturer (or their authorized representative). Copyright 2018 Â© JCB SERVICE All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any other means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying or otherwise, without prior permission from JCB SERVICE. www.jcb.com Foreword The Operator's Manual You and others can be killed or seriously injured if you operate or maintain the machine without first studying the Operator's Manual. You must understand and follow the instructions in the Operator's Manual. If you do not understand anything, ask your employer or JCB dealer to explain it. Do not operate the machine without an Operator's Manual, or if there is anything on the machine you do not understand. Treat the Operator's Manual as part of the machine. Keep it clean and in good condition. Replace the Operator's Manual immediately if it is lost, damaged or becomes unreadable. Contents 01 - Machine 03 - Attachments, Couplings and Load Handling 06 - Body and Framework 09 - Operator Station 12 - Heating, Ventilating and Air- Conditioning (HVAC) 15 - Engine 18 - Fuel and Exhaust System 21 - Cooling System 24 - Brake System 25 - Steering System 27 - Driveline 28 - Suspension System 30 - Hydraulic System 33 - Electrical System 72 - Fasteners and Fixings 75 - Consumable Products 78 - After Sales
  2. 2. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 143 9813/3600-3 15 - 143 00 - General Introduction .................................................. 15-143 Technical Data ............................................. 15-145 Component Identification ............................. 15-145 Operation ..................................................... 15-146 Remove and Install ..................................... 15-147 Introduction The timing gears are located inside a case at the flywheel end of the engine. The engine must be timed so that the camshaft operates the valves at the correct times relative to the crankshaft position. The timing gear drives the camshaft, high pressure pump and the oil pump. The timing gear train consists of hardened, helically cut gear wheels. The gears are housed by the timing gear case, which is installed to the front of the engine. The idler gear is supported with a ball bearing on the shaft on the front face of the crankcase. There are three main types of timing gear assemblies: • Narrow without PTO (Power Take-Off) Figure 178. Narrow without PTO A C B D A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear • Broad with light duty PTO
  3. 3. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 144 9813/3600-3 15 - 144 Figure 179. Broad with Light Duty PTO A E C B D A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear E PTO gear • Broad with heavy duty PTO Figure 180. Broad with Heavy Duty PTO A E C B D F A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear E PTO gear F Smaller idler gear If the engine is equipped with light duty PTO, hydraulic pump is driven through a gear or a separate drive unit. In engines with heavy duty PTO, hydraulic pump or compressor is driven through a small idler gear.
  4. 4. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 145 9813/3600-3 15 - 145 Technical Data Table 53. Timing Gear Data Description Data Tooth backlash 0.05 –0.25 mm Maximum permissible side wobble of gears 0.05 mm Idle gear Slide bearing and 50.7 mm shaft length Table 54. Timing Marks Description (1) Data On crankshaft gear 2 dots on tooth On high pressure pump gear 1 dot on notch On camshaft gear 1 dot on notch On idler gear Against crankshaft gear mark 1 dot on tooth Against camshaft gear mark 1 dot on tooth Against high pressure pump mark 2 dots on notch (1) Timing marks on the gears are in alignment when the 1st cylinder piston is at its TDC (Top Dead Centre) between compression and power strokes. Component Identification Figure 181. Narrow without PTO A C B D A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear Figure 182. Broad with Light Duty PTO A E C B D A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear E PTO (Power Take-Off) gear
  5. 5. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 146 9813/3600-3 15 - 146 Figure 183. Broad with Heavy Duty PTO A E C B D F A Camshaft gear B Idler gear C High pressure pump gear D Crankshaft gear E PTO gear F Smaller idler gear Operation All the gears are driven via the crankshaft gear as follows: • Camshaft gear-The camshaft is driven at half crankshaft speed. • High pressure fuel pump gear-The high pressure fuel pump is driven via the camshaft gear installed to the camshaft. • Oil pump gear-The lubrication oil pump is driven directly by the crankshaft gear. • Power Take-Off (PTO)-driven by the crankshaft gear via idler gear. • Low Duty Power Take-Off (PTO) Gear (if installed)-driven by the camshaft gear. Timing The engine must be `timed' so that the camshaft operates the valves at the correct times relative to the crankshaft position. Valve timing is achieved by ensuring that the camshaft drive gear is meshed to the crankshaft gear at their correct angular positions.Refer to: PIL 15-00-00.
  6. 6. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 00 - General 15 - 147 9813/3600-3 15 - 147 Remove and Install For removal and installation procedure of the timing gear. Refer to: PIL 15-51-21.
  7. 7. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 03 - Crankshaft Gear 15 - 148 9813/3600-3 15 - 148 03 - Crankshaft Gear Remove and Install Remove 1. Get access to the crankshaft gear. 2. Apply the special puller (AGCO Part number 9052 48800) to the crankshaft gears. Figure 184. B A A Crankshaft gear B Puller (AGCO Part number 9052 48800) 3. Pull off the crankshaft gears (x2). 4. Do not damage the crankshaft. 5. Clean the seat on the crankshaft with a wire brush. Install 1. Heat the new gears to specified temperature. Temperature: 220 –250 °C ( 427.7 –481.6 °F) 2. Assemble the crankshaft gears onto the crankshaft. 3. Make a note of the position of the key. Refer to Figure 185. 4. Make sure that the aligning marks on the front gear are visible. 5. Set the crankshaft key into the angular key slot. Figure 185. 6. Allow the gears to cool.
  8. 8. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 06 - Camshaft Gear 15 - 149 9813/3600-3 15 - 149 06 - Camshaft Gear Remove and Install Refer to Camshaft- Remove and Install.Refer to: PIL 15-15-00.
  9. 9. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 150 9813/3600-3 15 - 150 21 - Front Case Remove and Install Remove 1. Make the machine safe. Refer to: PIL 01-03-27. 2. Drain the engine oil. Refer to: PIL 15-21-00. 3. Remove the oil sump. Refer to: PIL 15-45-00. 4. Remove the radiator. Refer to: PIL 21-03-00. 5. Remove the cooling fan. 6. Remove the alternator. Refer to: PIL 15-72-00. 7. Remove the belt tensioner and the belt. 8. If installed, remove the HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) unit. Refer to: PIL 12-03-00. 9. Remove the coolant pump. Refer to: PIL 21-09-00. 10. Remove the crankshaft belt pulley and the vibration damper. 11. Loosen the crankshaft nut by two turns with the specified spanner (AGCO Part number 9024 55800). Figure 186. A A Spanner (AGCO Part number 9024 55800) 12. Remove the hub from the crankshaft with the specified puller (AGCO Part number 9201 82390). 12.1. Do not remove the nut completely at this stage. The hub can be thrown dangerously when the nut is loosened. Figure 187. B B Puller (AGCO Part number 9201 82390) 13. Remove the camshaft speed sensor, hydraulic pump drive unit lubrication pipe and the drive unit. 14. Remove the front cover. 15. Make a note that the screws on the idler gear shaft and the screws on the broad timing gear are similar. Do not interchange them.
  10. 10. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 151 9813/3600-3 15 - 151 Figure 188. D C C Idler gear shaft D Broad timing gear 16. If necessary, remove the oil deflector ring from the front end of the crankshaft. 17. If necessary, remove the HP (High Pressure) pump. Refer to: PIL 18-18-15. 17.1. If you do not remove the HP pump, disconnect all electrical harnesses and the pipes from the HP pump. 18. Remove the idler gear screw. 19. Remove the idler gear. 20. Remove the small idler gear. 21. Remove the camshaft. 22. If the cylinder head and the rocker assembly is not removed, prevent the tappets from falling down. Refer to: PIL 15-15-00. 23. Remove the screws from the timing gear case. 24. Remove the timing gear case. Refer to: PIL 15-51-21. 25. Remove the crankshaft front sealing ring from the front case. 26. Make a note that the oil deflector ring is behind the sealing ring. Install 1. Clean all the parts thoroughly. 2. Apply specified sealant (AGCO Part number 8366 62735) on the timing gear case sealing surfaces. 3. Install the timing gear case against the crankcase. 4. Install the tension pins with the specified drift (AGCO Part number 9025 98700). Figure 189. E E Tension pin 5. Tighten the nuts and the bolts. 6. Lubricate the camshaft bearings and insert the camshaft into the crankcase. 7. Release the push rods and the tappets. 8. Install the idler gear stud. 9. Make sure that the timing marks are in the correct position.
  11. 11. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 152 9813/3600-3 15 - 152 Figure 190. F G F Timing marks G Front cover screw holes 10. Rotate the idler gear shaft so that the front cover screw holes are vertically aligned. 11. Install the bolts and the washers. 12. Tighten the bolts to the correct torque value. Torque: 180 N·m 13. Install the small idler gear. 14. Apply the locking compound on the screws. 15. Tighten the screw to the correct torque value. Torque: 45 N·m 16. Install the HP pump and the gear wheel. 17. Make sure that the timing marks are in the correct position. 18. Tighten the camshaft and the HP pump gear nut. 19. Check the tooth backlash. 19.1. Make sure that the backlash is as specified. Dimension: 0.05 –0.25 mm Figure 191. H H Feeler gauge 20. If removed, install the oil deflector ring on the front of the crankshaft. 21. Install the front cover. 22. Install the drive unit cover and the shaft to the front cover. 23. Apply the specified sealant (AGCO Part number 8366 62735) on the timing gear case. 24. Install the timing gear case front cover. 25. Install the tension pin in its place. 26. Make a note that the sealing ring is under the idler gear screws. 27. Install the drive unit rear bearing and the adaptor plate. 28. Install the nuts and the bolts. 29. Install the protective plate into the seal location. 30. Install the crankshaft front seal with a suitable drift (AGCO Part number 9103 94600).
  12. 12. 15 - Engine 51 - Timing Gear 21 - Front Case 15 - 153 9813/3600-3 15 - 153 Figure 192. J J Drift (AGCO Part number 9103 94600) 31. Check the condition of the conical surfaces on the crankshaft and the hub. 32. Lubricate the seals and the sealing surface. 33. Lubricate the hub nut thread, rear surface and the outer surface with Vaseline. 33.1. Do not use oil, it may run into the conical surfaces. 34. Install the crankshaft hub. 35. Install the hub nut onto the crankshaft thread. 36. Tighten the hub nut the correct torque value. Torque: 1,000 ± 100 N·m 37. Install the crankshaft belt pulley and the vibration damper. 38. Install the coolant pump. Refer to: PIL 21-09-00. 39. If removed, install the HVAC unit. Refer to: PIL 12-03-00. 40. Install the belt tensioner and the belt. 41. Install the alternator. Refer to: PIL 15-72-00. 42. Install the cooling fan. 43. Install the radiator. Refer to: PIL 21-03-00. 44. Install the oil sump. Refer to: PIL 15-45-00. 45. Fill the engine oil to the correct level. Refer to: PIL 15-21-00.
  13. 13. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 00 - General 15 - 156 9813/3600-3 15 - 156 Technical Data Table 55. Flywheel Data Description Data Interference fit between ring gear and flywheel 0.425 –0.6 mm Before installation of the ring gear, heat up to a temperature of 150 –200 °C ( 301.8 – 391.7 °F) Flywheel unbalance Maximum 1.0 Ncm Maximum permissible axial wobble of flywheel clutch face, measured at inner edge of the clutch face on diameter 200 mm 0.06 mm Component Identification Figure 193. 2 1 1 Flywheel 2 Flywheel gear ring
  14. 14. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 00 - General 15 - 157 9813/3600-3 15 - 157 Remove and Install Remove 1. Make the machine safe. Refer to: PIL 01-03-27. 2. Make sure that the engine is safe to work on. If the engine has been running, let it cool before you start the service work. 3. Get access to the flywheel. 4. Remove the bolts and withdraw the flywheel from the crankshaft hub. Install 1. The installation procedure is the opposite of the removal procedure. Additionally do the following step. 2. Clean the contact surfaces on the crankshaft rear flange and on the flywheel. 3. Use suitable studs as a guide when you install the flywheel on the crankshaft rear flange. 4. Tighten the bolts to the correct torque value. Torque: 150 N·m
  15. 15. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 03 - Housing 15 - 158 9813/3600-3 15 - 158 03 - Housing Introduction .................................................. 15-158 Remove and Install ..................................... 15-159 Introduction The flywheel housing is installed at the rear end of the crankcase. The seal for the crankshaft rear end is placed in a bore in the housing. The starter motor fixing point is installed in the flywheel housing. The lower face of the flywheel housing functions as a sealing surface for the oil sump gasket. This means that the lower face of the crankcase must be level with the flywheel housing. When you install the flywheel housing, its position is determined by tension pins.
  16. 16. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 03 - Housing 15 - 159 9813/3600-3 15 - 159 Remove and Install Remove 1. This procedure requires service parts. Make sure that you have obtained the correct service parts before you start. 2. Remove the flywheel. Refer to: PIL 15-54-00. 3. Remove the bolts from the flywheel housing. 4. Separate the flywheel housing from the gear case. Install 1. Clean the sealing surfaces between the crankcase and the flywheel housing. 2. Apply silicone sealant to the flywheel housing. Refer to Figure 194. Figure 194. A A Silicon sealant 3. Keep the flywheel housing in place. 4. Install the bolts. 5. Centre the housing with ARCO centering tool number 9052 46400. 5.1. This is important for engines with a turbine clutch. 6. Install the tension pins with a suitable drift. 7. Apply thread sealant to the bolts that are in contact with oil or water. 8. Tighten the bolts to the specified torque value. 8.1. For inner ring socket head bolts Torque: 80 N·m 8.2. For outer ring hexagonal bolts Torque: 150 N·m
  17. 17. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 09 - Gear Ring 15 - 160 9813/3600-3 15 - 160 09 - Gear Ring Introduction .................................................. 15-160 Remove and Install ..................................... 15-161 Introduction The ring gear cannot be turned around because its teeth are chamfered and hardened on the starter motor side. If the ring gear is worn, it must be replaced. Figure 195.
  18. 18. 15 - Engine 54 - Flywheel 09 - Gear Ring 15 - 161 9813/3600-3 15 - 161 Remove and Install Remove 1. Get access to the gear ring. 2. Tap the gear ring at various points with a drift. 3. Remove the gear ring from the flywheel. Install 1. Clean the flywheel contact face with a steel wire brush. 2. Warm the gear ring to the specified temperature. Temperature: 150 –200 °C ( 301.8 –391.7 °F) 3. Install the gear ring with the inner diameter chamfer turned against the flywheel and the teeth chamfer against the starter motor. 4. Allow the gear ring to cool freely. 4.1. Do not use coolant.
  19. 19. 15 - Engine 60 - Oil Pump 00 - General 15 - 165 9813/3600-3 15 - 165 Remove and Install Remove 1. Drain the engine oil. Refer to: PIL 15-21-00. 2. Remove the oil sump. Refer to: PIL 15-45-00. 3. Disconnect the oil pump suction pipe and the pressure pipe. 4. Remove the oil pump. 5. Collect any shims between the pump and the crankcase. Install 1. Install the oil pump. 2. Check the tooth backlash against the crankshaft gear. 2.1. Make sure that the clearance is within the specified limits. Dimension: 0.05 –0.25 mm 2.2. If necessary, adjust the shims between the pump body and the crankcase. Figure 196. Backlash Check 2.3. Use a shim of the specified thickness only (AGCO Part number 8360 07871). 2.4. Make a note that one shim increases or decreases the backlash by the specified value. Dimension: 0.07 mm 2.5. Make sure that when you measure the tooth backlash, the engine is the correct way up as the crankshaft bearing clearance affects the tooth backlash. 3. Connect the oil pump suction pipe and the pressure pipe. 4. Install the oil sump. Refer to: PIL 15-45-00. 5. Fill the engine oil to the correct level. Refer to: PIL 15-21-00. Table 57. Torque Values Item Description Nm A Nut 60
  21. 21. 15 - Engine 60 - Oil Pump 00 - General 15 - 166 9813/3600-3 15 - 166 Disassemble and Assemble Remove 1. Remove the oil pump. Refer to: PIL 15-60-00. 2. Remove the pump cover. 3. Discard the gasket. 4. Remove the gear on the axle. 5. Hold the pump gear across the teeth in a soft jaw vice. 6. Loosen the drive gear nut. 7. Hit the end of the shaft with a soft hammer and remove the gear wheel. 8. Pull out the drive shaft gear wheel. 9. Clean all the parts thoroughly. 10. Check the condition of the pump components for wear and other damage. 11. Replace the damaged parts. 12. Replace all the seals. 13. The bearing points are provided with separate bearing bushes. If you replace the bushes, machine them to the specified size after installation. Dimension: 18 –18.018 mm Install 1. Install the gear wheels to the pump body. 2. Install the cover with a new gasket. 3. Tighten the screws partially. 4. Rotate the pump shaft and tap the side of the cover gently until it reaches the position in which the shaft rotates most freely. 5. Tighten the screws and make sure that the shaft still rotates freely. 6. Install the drive gear onto the shaft. 7. Apply threadsealer (AGCO Part number 8366 62736) onto the nut threads. 8. Install the washer and the nut. 9. Tighten the nut to the correct torque value. Figure 197. A A Nut 10. Hold the oil pump in a vice. 11. Check the end float between the gear and the pump body. 11.1. Make sure that the clearance is within the specified limits. Dimension: 0.03 –0.11 mm 11.2. If necessary, adjust the number of gaskets between the cover and the pump body. Figure 198. End Float Check 12. Install the oil pump. Refer to: PIL 15-60-00.
  22. 22. 15 - Engine 63 - Mount 00 - General 15 - 172 9813/3600-3 15 - 172 Check (Condition) 1. Make the machine safe. Refer to: PIL 01-03-27. 2. Tilt the operator station. 3. Open the engine compartment cover. Refer to: PIL 06-06-06. 4. Check the security of the bolts on the left and right gearbox mounts. 5. Check the security of the bolts on the left and right engine mounts. Figure 201. A A B B A Gearbox mount B Engine mount
  23. 23. 15 - Engine 63 - Mount 00 - General 15 - 173 9813/3600-3 15 - 173 Remove and Install You must remove and install the engine and the gearbox together as a complete unit. Remove 1. Make the machine safe. Refer to: PIL 01-03-27. 2. Remove the operator station. Refer to: PIL 09-00-00. 3. Remove the engine. 4. Remove the bolts 3 from the gearbox and the engine chassis mounts. Figure 202. BB BA BB BA BB BB BA BA Bolts 3 BB Mounts Install 1. The installation procedure is the opposite of the removal procedure. Additionally do the following step. 2. Clean the engine, gearbox and machine chassis thoroughly. 3. Check the condition of the engine and gearbox mounts. If necessary, replace any damaged mounts.

