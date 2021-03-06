Case IH Case International 5130 Tractor Service Repair Manual

-
Service Repair Manual Covers:
After cooler
Air cleaner
Axle, Front (Two-Wheel Drive)
Axle, Front (Four-Wheel Drive)
Brake (Parking)
Brakes (Wheel)
CAB and Seat
Cooling System
Creeper Transmission
Diesel Fuel System
Differential and Main Drive Bevel Gears
Drive Shaft (W/O Creeper)
Electrical System
Engine
Final Drives
Hydraulic System
Hydraulic Lift System
Power Shift Transmission
Power Steering System
Power Take-Off
Range Transmission and Forward Reverse Shuttle Transmission
Synchromesh Transmission
Torque Limiter Clutch
Turbocharger
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader
