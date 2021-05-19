







This pdf manual provides detailed service information, step-by-step repair instruction and maintenance specifications for NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO E385B CRAWLER EXCAVATOR. It's very helpful for your maintenance



This manual describes the troubleshooting and maintenance of NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO E385B CRAWLER EXCAVATOR in detail. The content is detailed and rich, with high-definition image analysis. It has a great effect on your understanding and maintenance.



Maintenance staff should read and understand the contents of this manual in detail, which will play a very important role in your future NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO E385B CRAWLER EXCAVATOR maintenance.



Service Repair Manual Covers:

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Section 1 GENERALITIES

Section 2 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Section 3 SAFETY PLATES



OPERATIONAL PRINCIPLE

Section 1 GENERAL

Group 1 Specifications



Section 2 SYSTEM

Group 1 Mechatro control system

Group 2 Hydraulic System

Group 3 Electrical System



Section 3 COMPONENT OPERATION

Group 1 Hydraulic Pump Assy

Group 2 Pilot Valve

Group 3 Control Valve

Group 4 Swing Device

Group 5 Travel Device

Group 6 Swivel Joint

Group 7 Cylinders

Group 8 Air Conditioner system



OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE TEST

Section 4 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE TEST

Group 1 Introduction

Group 2 Standard Performances

Group 3 Test Procedures

Group 4 Mechatro Controller



TROUBLESHOOTING

Section 5 TROUBLESHOOTING

Group 1 Troubleshooting (by error codes)

Group 2 Troubleshooting (by trouble)

Group 3 Troubleshooting (trouble diagnosis mode)



REPAIR INSTRUCTIONS

Section 1 GENERAL INFORMATION

Group 1 Precautions for Disassembly and Assembly

Group 2 Tightening Torque



Section 2 UPPERSTRUCTURE

Group 1 Upperstructure

Group 2 Pump Device

Group 3 Control Valve

Group 4 Swing Device

Group 5 Pilot Valve



Section 3 UNDERCARRIAGE

Group 1 Swing Bearing

Group 2 Travel Device

Group 3 Swivel Joint

Group 4 Track Adjuster

Group 5 Front Idler

Group 6 Upper and Lower Roller

Group 7 Tracks



Section 4 FRONT ATTACHMENT

Group 1 Front attachment



Section 5 ENGINE

Group 1 General

Group 2 Standard Value

Group 3 Parts to be prepared

Group 4 Engine assembly/disassembly

Group 5 Fuel System

Group 6 Emission Control

Group 7 Electrical

Group 8 Intake

Group 9 Engine Mechanical

Group 10 Exhaust

Group 11 Cooling

Group 12 Lubrication

Group 13 Starting and Charging

Group 14 Turbocharger

Group 15 Failure Diagnosis for each Engine Status

Group 16 Engine Diagnosis Code

File Format: PDF

Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac

Language: English

Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader & WinZip



