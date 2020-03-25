STEYR CVT 6160 Tractor Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Part number 47505528 SERVICEMANUAL 1/2 SERVICE MANUAL Tractor CVT 6140 CVT 6150 CVT 6160 CVT 6175 CVT 6195
SERVICE MANUAL CVT6140 CVT6150 CVT6160 CVT6175 CVT6195 47505528 13/02/2013 EN
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
Rear axle system........................................................................ 27 [27.100] Powered rear axle.......
[50.200] Air conditioning..................................................................... 50.2 Electrical systems.......
[55.512] Cab controls...................................................................... 55.28 [55.035] Remote control ...
INTRODUCTION 47505528 13/02/2013 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword - Ecology and the environment CVT6140, CVT6150, CVT6160, CVT6175, CVT6195 Soil, air, and water are v...
INTRODUCTION Foreword - How to use and navigate through this manual This manual has been produced by a new technical infor...
INTRODUCTION Manual content This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Contents pag...
INTRODUCTION 61 - Metering system X 62 - Pressing - Bale formation X 63 - Chemical applicators X 64 - Chopping X 66 - Thre...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal i...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine CVT6140 CVT6150 CVT6160 CVT6175 CVT6195 47505528 13/02/2013 10
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Static description General information The diesel engines in the 620 series describ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Cylinder head The engines have two cylinder heads which can be interchanged. Each cylinder h...
Engine - Engine and crankcase SS08A125 4 (A) Angular degrees for the crankshaft (B) Opening stroke for the valves (a) Outl...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Damper (vibration absorber) SS05N324 5 1. Housing 3. Space for silicone oil 2. Absorber bulk...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Timer gears SS03G080 6 1. Camshaft gear 4. Twin idler gear 2. Idler gear 5. Drive wheel - cr...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Lubrication system SS05N286 7 1. Lube oil pump 2. Oil pressure valve 3. Oil filter 4. Turboc...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Cooling system SS05N373 8 1. Coolant pump 2. Thermostats 3. Diversion duct 4. Radiator 5. Ex...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Fan Visco fan with modulating hub (standard equipment) : With the modulating hub, each incom...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Reverse fan (option): The blades of the reverse fan are fitted to the hub such that they are...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Intake and exhaust system SS05N357 12 Compared to aspirated engines, engines which are turbo...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Design of the filter cartridges: The dirt particles in the air are collected in the main car...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Service instruction (Lifting the engine) SS08A116 1 NOTICE: Lift the engine using s...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Crankcase - Service instruction Measuring the wear of the cylinder liners 1. Use a micromete...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 6. Remove the cylinder liners using the puller 380000011 and 1TSW 510. SS99N037 2 Checking t...
STEYR CVT 6160 Tractor Service Repair Manual

This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theSTEYR CVT 6160 TRACTOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Introduction
Engine
Transmission
Four Wheel Drive 4WD System
Front Axle System
Rear Axle System
Power Take Off
Hydraulic Service Brakes
Hydraulic System
Steering
CAB Climate Control
Electrical System
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveSTEYR CVT 6160 TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

STEYR CVT 6160 Tractor Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. Part number 47505528 SERVICEMANUAL 1/2 SERVICE MANUAL Tractor CVT 6140 CVT 6150 CVT 6160 CVT 6175 CVT 6195 Tractor CVT 6140 CVT 6150 CVT 6160 CVT 6175 CVT 6195 1/2 Part number 47505528 English February 2013 Copyright © 2013 CNH Europe Holding S.A. All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL CVT6140 CVT6150 CVT6160 CVT6175 CVT6195 47505528 13/02/2013 EN
  3. 3. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.106] Valve drive and gears .............................................................. 10.2 [10.101] Cylinder heads ..................................................................... 10.3 [10.105] Connecting rods and pistons....................................................... 10.4 [10.103] Crankshaft and flywheel............................................................ 10.5 [10.218] Fuel injection system............................................................... 10.6 [10.250] Turbocharger and lines............................................................. 10.7 [10.254] Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler ......................................... 10.8 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.9 [10.414] Fan and drive .................................................................... 10.10 [10.304] Engine lubrication system........................................................ 10.11 Transmission.............................................................................. 21 [21.504] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ........................................ 21.1 [21.505] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) external controls...................... 21.2 [21.506] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) lubrication system .................... 21.3 [21.507] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) internal components.................. 21.4 Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system .................................................. 23 [23.202] Electro-hydraulic control ........................................................... 23.1 [23.314] Drive shaft.......................................................................... 23.2 Front axle system ....................................................................... 25 [25.100] Powered front axle ................................................................. 25.1 [25.102] Front bevel gear set and differential ............................................... 25.2 [25.108] Final drive hub, steering knuckles, and shafts ..................................... 25.3 [25.122] Axle suspension control............................................................ 25.4 47505528 13/02/2013
  4. 4. Rear axle system........................................................................ 27 [27.100] Powered rear axle.................................................................. 27.1 [27.106] Rear bevel gear set and differential................................................ 27.2 [27.120] Planetary and final drives .......................................................... 27.3 Power Take-Off (PTO)................................................................. 31 [31.104] Rear electro-hydraulic control...................................................... 31.1 [31.119] Four-speed rear Power Take-Off (PTO)............................................ 31.2 [31.142] Front Power Take-Off (PTO) control ............................................... 31.3 [31.146] Front Power Take-Off (PTO) ....................................................... 31.4 Brakes and controls .................................................................... 33 [33.202] Hydraulic service brakes ........................................................... 33.1 [33.110] Parking brake or parking lock ...................................................... 33.2 [33.220] Trailer brake hydraulic control...................................................... 33.3 [33.204] Front axle brake.................................................................... 33.4 [33.200] Brake cooling....................................................................... 33.5 Hydraulic systems....................................................................... 35 [35.000] Hydraulic systems.................................................................. 35.1 [35.106] Variable displacement pump ....................................................... 35.2 [35.359] Main control valve.................................................................. 35.3 [35.204] Remote control valves ............................................................. 35.4 [35.114] Three-point hitch control valve ..................................................... 35.5 [35.116] Three-point hitch cylinder .......................................................... 35.6 Steering..................................................................................... 41 [41.200] Hydraulic control components...................................................... 41.1 [41.216] Cylinders ........................................................................... 41.2 [41.432] Autoguidance steering ............................................................. 41.3 Cab climate control ..................................................................... 50 [50.104] Ventilation .......................................................................... 50.1 47505528 13/02/2013
  5. 5. [50.200] Air conditioning..................................................................... 50.2 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.000] Electrical system ................................................................... 55.1 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.2 [55.525] Cab engine controls................................................................ 55.3 [55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.4 [55.301] Alternator........................................................................... 55.5 [55.302] Battery.............................................................................. 55.6 [55.202] Cold start aid ....................................................................... 55.7 [55.011] Fuel tank system ................................................................... 55.8 [55.010] Fuel injection system............................................................... 55.9 [55.014] Engine intake and exhaust system............................................... 55.10 [55.012] Engine cooling system ........................................................... 55.11 [55.013] Engine oil system ................................................................ 55.12 [55.640] Electronic modules ............................................................... 55.13 [55.513] Cab transmission controls........................................................ 55.14 [55.024] Transmission control system..................................................... 55.15 [55.020] Transmission speed sensors..................................................... 55.16 [55.021] Transmission pressure sensors .................................................. 55.17 [55.022] Transmission temperature sensors .............................................. 55.18 [55.023] Transmission position sensors ................................................... 55.19 [55.045] Front axle control system ........................................................ 55.20 [55.048] Rear Power Take-Off (PTO) control system ..................................... 55.21 [55.049] Front Power Take-Off (PTO) control system ..................................... 55.22 [55.051] Cab Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) controls................. 55.23 [55.050] Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) control system............... 55.24 [55.519] Cab brake controls ............................................................... 55.25 [55.030] Service brake electrical system .................................................. 55.26 [55.032] Trailer brake electrical system ................................................... 55.27 47505528 13/02/2013
  6. 6. [55.512] Cab controls...................................................................... 55.28 [55.035] Remote control valve electric control ............................................ 55.29 [55.036] Hydraulic system control ......................................................... 55.30 [55.047] Steering control system .......................................................... 55.31 [55.523] Cab hitch controls ................................................................ 55.32 [55.130] Rear three-point hitch electronic control system ................................. 55.33 [55.160] Front hitch electronic control system............................................. 55.34 [55.680] Autopilot/Autoguidance .......................................................... 55.35 [55.510] Cab or platform harnesses and connectors...................................... 55.36 [55.408] Warning indicators, alarms, and instruments .................................... 55.37 [55.DTC] FAULT CODES.................................................................. 55.38 47505528 13/02/2013
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION 47505528 13/02/2013 1
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Foreword - Ecology and the environment CVT6140, CVT6150, CVT6160, CVT6175, CVT6195 Soil, air, and water are vital factors of agriculture and life in general. When legislation does not yet rule the treatment of some of the substances required by advanced technology, sound judgment should govern the use and disposal of products of a chemical and petrochemical nature. NOTE: The following are recommendations that may be of assistance: • Become acquainted with and ensure that you understand the relative legislation applicable to your country. • Where no legislation exists, obtain information from suppliers of oils, filters, batteries, fuels, antifreeze, cleaning agents, etc., with regard to their effect on man and nature and how to safely store, use, and dispose of these substances. • Agricultural consultants will, in many cases, be able to help you as well. Helpful hints • Avoid filling tanks using cans or inappropriate pressurized fuel delivery systems that may cause considerable spillage. • In general, avoid skin contact with all fuels, oils, acids, solvents, etc. Most of them contain substances that may be harmful to your health. • Modern oils contain additives. Do not burn contaminated fuels and or waste oils in ordinary heating systems. • Avoid spillage when draining off used engine coolant mixtures, engine, gearbox and hydraulic oils, brake fluids, etc. Do not mix drained brake fluids or fuels with lubricants. Store them safely until they can be disposed of in a proper way to comply with local legislation and available resources. • Modern coolant mixtures, i.e. antifreeze and other additives, should be replaced every two years. They should not be allowed to get into the soil, but should be collected and disposed of properly. • Do not open the air-conditioning system yourself. It contains gases that should not be released into the atmosphere. Your STEYR dealer or air conditioning specialist has a special extractor for this purpose and will have to recharge the system properly. • Repair any leaks or defects in the engine cooling or hydraulic system immediately. • Do not increase the pressure in a pressurized circuit as this may lead to a component failure. • Protect hoses during welding as penetrating weld splatter may burn a hole or weaken them, allowing the loss of oils, coolant, etc. 47505528 13/02/2013 3
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION Foreword - How to use and navigate through this manual This manual has been produced by a new technical information system. This new system is designed to deliver technical information electronically through web delivery (eTIM), DVD, and paper manuals. A coding system called SAP has been developed to link the technical information to other Product Support functions, e.g., Warranty. Technical information is written to support the maintenance and service of the functions or systems on a customer's machine. When a customer has a concern on their machine it is usually because a function or system on their ma- chine is not working at all, is not working efficiently, or is not responding correctly to their commands. When you refer to the technical information in this manual to resolve that customer's concern, you will find all the information classified using the SAP coding, according to the functions or systems on that machine. Once you have located the technical information for that function or system, you will then find all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, compo- nents, assemblies, and sub assemblies for that function or system. You will also find all the types of information that have been written for that function or system: the technical data (specifications), the functional data (how it works), the diagnostic data (fault codes and troubleshooting), and the service data (remove, install adjust, etc.). By integrating SAP coding into technical information, you will be able to search and retrieve just the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on his machine. This is made possible by attaching 3 categories to each piece of technical information during the authoring process. The first category is the Location, the second category is the Information Type and the third category is the Product: • LOCATION - the component or function on the machine, that the piece of technical information is going to describe (e.g., Fuel tank). • INFORMATION TYPE - the piece of technical information that has been written for a particular component or func- tion on the machine (e.g., Capacity would be a type of Technical Data describing the amount of fuel held by the fuel tank). • PRODUCT - the model for which the piece of technical information is written. Every piece of technical information will have those three categories attached to it. You will be able to use any combi- nation of those categories to find the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on their machine. That information could be: • the procedure for how to remove the cylinder head • a table of specifications for a hydraulic pump • a fault code • a troubleshooting table • a special tool 47505528 13/02/2013 4
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION Manual content This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Contents pages are included at the beginning of the manual, then inside every Section and inside every Chapter. An alphabetical Index is included at the end of each Chapter. Page number references are included for every piece of technical information listed in the Chapter Contents or Chapter Index. Each Chapter is divided into four Information types: • Technical Data (specifications) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Functional Data (how it works) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Diagnostic Data (fault codes, electrical and hydraulic troubleshooting) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Service Data (remove disassemble, assemble, install) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, com- ponents, assemblies or sub-assemblies. Sections Sections are grouped according to the main functions or a systems on the machine. Each Section is identified by a number (00, 35, 55, etc.). The Sections included in the manual will depend on the type and function of the machine that the manual is written for. Each Section has a Contents page listed in alphabetic/numeric order. This table illustrates which Sections could be included in a manual for a particular product. PRODUCT Tractors Vehicles with working arms: backhoes, excavators, skid steers, …. Combines, forage harvesters, balers, …. Seeding, planting, floating, spraying equipment, …. SECTION Mounted equipment and tools, …. 00 - Maintenance X X X X X 05 - Machine completion and equipment X X X X X 10 - Engine X X X X 14 - Main gearbox and drive X X X X 18 - Clutch X X X 21 - Transmission X X X X 23 - Four wheel drive (4WD) system X X X X 25 - Front axle system X X X X 27 - Rear axle system X X X X 29 - Hydrostatic drive X X X X 31 - Power Take-Off (PTO) X X 33 - Brakes and controls X X X X 35 - Hydraulic systems X X X X 36 - Pneumatic system X X X X 37 - Hitches, drawbars and implement couplings X X X 39 - Frames and ballasting X X X X X 41 - Steering X X X X 44 - Wheels X X X X 46 - Steering clutches 48 - Tracks and track suspension X X X 50 - Cab climate control X X X X 55 - Electrical systems X X X X X 56 - Grape harvester shaking 58 - Attachments/headers X 60 - Product feeding X 47505528 13/02/2013 5
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION 61 - Metering system X 62 - Pressing - Bale formation X 63 - Chemical applicators X 64 - Chopping X 66 - Threshing X 68 - Tying/Wrapping/Twisting X 69 - Bale wagons 70 - Ejection X 71 - Lubrication system X X X X X 72 - Separation X 73 - Residue handling X 74 - Cleaning X 75 - Soil preparation/Finishing 76 - Secondary cleaning / Destemmer 77 - Seeding X 78 - Spraying X 79 - Planting X 80 - Crop storage / Unloading X 82 - Front loader and bucket X X 83 - Telescopic single arm X X 84 - Booms, dippers and buckets X X 86 - Dozer blade and arm X X 88 - Accessories X X X X X 89 - Tools X X X X X 90 - Platform, cab, bodywork and decals X X X X 47505528 13/02/2013 6
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible death or injury. Throughout this manual you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special in- structions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. DANGER indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. CAUTION indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. Machine safety NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation that, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. Information NOTE: Note indicates additional information that clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. 47505528 13/02/2013 9
  13. 13. SERVICE MANUAL Engine CVT6140 CVT6150 CVT6160 CVT6175 CVT6195 47505528 13/02/2013 10
  14. 14. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Static description General information The diesel engines in the 620 series described in this manual are water-cooled four stroke straight-type engines with common rail injection systems. All of the models are equipped with wet, replaceable cylinder liners and exhaust turbochargers and charge air cooling (air/air). The engines are controlled by the EEM3 control unit. The exhaust regulations according to Level 3A are complied with. Cylinder block The rib-braced cylinder block is the main unit of the engine, on which the other engine components are affixed. The wet and replaceable cylinder liners are supported in the centre, reducing vibrations and feeding most of the coolant flow to the upper part of the cylinder liners. The seal between the lower part of the cylinder liner and the cylinder block is made by three O-rings, which are inserted in the grooves in the cylinder liner. The upper part is sealed by the cylinder head gasket. The camshaft is in the cylinder block. All camshaft bearings are equipped with replaceable liners. Guide bearings are integrated on both sides of the rear main bearing of the crankshaft (crankshaft axial bearings). SS05N374 1 Flywheel housing The flywheel housing is positioned at the rear end of the cylinder block. The gasket for the rear end of the crankshaft is inserted in a hole in the housing. The point of starter attachment is in the flywheel housing. The underside of the flywheel housing serves as the sealing surface for the oil pan gasket. This means that the lower surface of the cylinder block must make a flush seal with the flywheel housing. When installing the flywheel housing, its position is determined by roll springs. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 14
  15. 15. Engine - Engine and crankcase Cylinder head The engines have two cylinder heads which can be interchanged. Each cylinder has its own intake and exhaust channel in the cylinder head. There is an inlet valve between the outlet valves to compensate the thermal load. The cylinder head bolts are high-strength pre-tensioned bolts that are tightened to their yield limit following the principle of angular tightening. Given the high level of expansion, the tightening forces are kept constant over the entire usage period which means that tightening is not needed. The injection nozzle seats are machined directly in the cylinder head. The inlet and outlet valve guides are identical and can be interchanged. In addition to this, the inlet and outlet valves are equipped with replaceable valve seat sets. SS05N284 2 Valve mechanism The valve mechanism is actuated by the camshaft in the cylinder block. The actuation force is transferred by valve tappets and tappet rods. The press-fit camshaft gear sits on the camshaft and is radially fixed with a feather key. The bearings are lubricated through holes in the engine block with pressurised oil. Exhaust gas return system (EGR) Due to a tightening of legal regulations concerning exhaust emissions (tier 3) it has become necessary to employ a range of measures to fulfill these requirements. One of these measures is an internal exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR). A special camshaft allows an internal exchange of gases without the need for additional components. An additional inlet cam (c) on the camshaft opens the inlet valve 2 mm during the exhaust stroke. Using this method a part of the exhaust gas is channelled into the intake channel and recirculated back to the cylinder during the intake stroke. Because the cam (c) opens the inlet valve in every operating condition, it depends on the boost pressure on the one hand and the exhaust gas pressure on the other as to how much exhaust gas is returned and whether any exhaust gas is returned at all. SS08A124 3 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 15
  16. 16. Engine - Engine and crankcase SS08A125 4 (A) Angular degrees for the crankshaft (B) Opening stroke for the valves (a) Outlet cam (b) Inlet cam (c) EGR cam Crank drive The crankshaft is forged of chrome alloyed steel and is inductively hardened on the bearing and sealing surfaces. The bearings can be ground four times without the need for rehardening. The press-fit gears sit on the front end of the crankshaft. They drive the camshaft, the high pressure pump and the oil pump. In addition to this, the front end of the crankshaft has keyways to take the drive hub. The pulley and rotational vibration absorber (Visco) are fitted on the hub. The front PTO shaft is also driven by this hub (if present). An oil-repellent ring is fitted between the hub and gear. One of the crankshaft's crank webs carries the transmitter wheel for the engine's speed sensor. There is a main bearing for the crankshaft on both sides of each cylinder. It is therefore has seven bearings. The crankshaft's axial bearings are on both sides of the rearmost main bearing. At the rear end of the crankshaft there is a flywheel, on which a press-fit sprocket is added. The forged connecting rods have an I-shaped cross-section. The connecting rod bearing is divided horizontally by “breaking”. The bearing cover is fastened with two special screws. The upper part has a tapered bearing seat into which the press-fit piston pin bearing bush is fitted. The material from which the pistons are made is an eutectic aluminium alloy. There is a combustion cavity in the piston top. An optimum mix of air and fuel is achieved thanks to the shape of the optimised combustion cavity. The pistons have two sealing rings and an oil scraper ring. The upper piston ring, coated with molybdenum, has a trapezoid- shaped cross-section. The middle piston ring is a tapered compression piston ring (the outer diameter has a conical surface). The oil scraper ring is suspended and has two chromed stripper edges. The pistons are ring carrier pistons (for the receptacle for the upper piston ring, a ring carrier made of special cast iron is poured into the piston). The piston shaft is also coated with graphite on the sliding surface to ensure a perfect run in. The piston top is cooled from below by additional splash oil as soon as the oil pressure exceeds 3 bar. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 16
  17. 17. Engine - Engine and crankcase Damper (vibration absorber) SS05N324 5 1. Housing 3. Space for silicone oil 2. Absorber bulk 4. Bearing bush The damper stops the crankshaft from torsional vibrations and thus ensures that the engine runs smoothly. The housing is screwed to the front end of the crankshaft together with the hub. It forms a ring-shaped cavity with a right-angled cross-section. Inside it there is a ring-shaped absorber bulk which is mounted radially on a bearing bush with little clearance. The free space is filled with semifluid silicone oil with a stable temperature. The housing is tightly sealed. The damper is maintenance-free. NOTE: The housing must not be deformed during transport, storage, disassembly and assembly. Dents into the hous- ing could jam the absorber bulk (which otherwise moves freely) and thereby restrict the absorber's action. Damage which leads to the absorber unit becoming leaky make the absorber ineffective as the silicone oil is lost. Absorbers with dents in their housing must not be fitted. NOTE: If markings need to be made on the absorber housing as an aid to performing certain adjustment work on the engine, only marker pens or an electric engraver may be used for this purpose. Never make dents for markings. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 17
  18. 18. Engine - Engine and crankcase Timer gears SS03G080 6 1. Camshaft gear 4. Twin idler gear 2. Idler gear 5. Drive wheel - crankshaft 3. Drive wheel - high pressure fuel pump The meshings of the engine control unit gears are hardened and helical. The gears are located in the timer gear housing which is fitted on the front of the engine. The timer gears drive the camshaft, the high pressure fuel pump and the oil pump. The high pressure fuel pump is driven by the twin idler gear (4). The idler gear (2) runs in pressure-lubricated plain bearings, as does the camshaft. The journal is fastened to the front cylinder block surface. The twin idler gear is mounted with two taper roller bearings. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 18
  19. 19. Engine - Engine and crankcase Lubrication system SS05N286 7 1. Lube oil pump 2. Oil pressure valve 3. Oil filter 4. Turbocharger 5. Main oil duct 6. Oil injection nozzle 7. Sensor The engine is equipped with a pressure lubrication system whose oil pump (gear pump) is attached to the underside of the cylinder block. The oil is sucked by the pump through a screener. From the pump, the oil is fed through an oil line to the oil cooler (heat exchanger) and oil filter. The oil pressure valve is positioned parallel to this. Then the oil is fed into the main oil duct from which other oil holes branch off. The oil is fed through holes to the main bearings and through the crankshaft to the connecting rod bearings. The pressurised oil is fed from the main oil duct to the turbocharger and to the pressurised air compressor (if exist- ing). In addition, the bearings of the idler gear, the camshaft bearings and the valve mechanism are lubricated with pressurised oil via the main oil duct. The piston tops are sprayed with and cooled by oil from below as long as the lube oil pressure is greater than 3 bar. The oil pressure valve regulates the lube oil pressure such that it is held at a certain range regardless of the engine speed. Depending on speed, oil viscosity and temperature, the oil pressure is between 2.5 - 5 bar. At engine idling speed, the oil pressure must be at least 1 bar. The oil filter is a one-way main flow filter. An overflow valve located on the underside of the filter ensures the engine is lubricated after a cold start at extremely low outside temperatures and ensures appropriate lubrication in the event of the filter being blocked. A check valve prevents the filter being completely emptied of oil after the engine is switched off. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 19
  20. 20. Engine - Engine and crankcase Cooling system SS05N373 8 1. Coolant pump 2. Thermostats 3. Diversion duct 4. Radiator 5. Expansion tank 6. Oil cooler 7. Sensor, engine temperature The coolant pump driven by the belt is fitted at the front end of the cylinder block. The thermostat housing is located above the pump. The cooling system is equipped with two thermostats which regulate the flow of coolant. The thermostats have different opening temperatures. If the coolant temperature is below the opening temperature, the coolant (A) flows back to the coolant pump via the diversion duct. The smaller single-action thermostat (1) starts to open at 79 °C and allows some of the coolant (B) to flow into the radiator. As the temperature in the engine rises, at 83 °C the dual-circuit thermostat (2) also starts to open. When it opens, it closes the diversion and directs the entire flow of coolant (C) into the radiator. SS05N287 9 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 20
  21. 21. Engine - Engine and crankcase Fan Visco fan with modulating hub (standard equipment) : With the modulating hub, each incoming air temperature corresponds to one particular slip. As long as there is only little or no cooling requirement the fan turns at low speed (= high slip) but dependent on the engine speed. The airflow through the cooling set (air conditioning condenser - charge air cooler - transmission oil cooler - engine coolant cooler) acts upon the front of the Visco hub. At this point there is a bi-metallic spring which constantly measures the outgoing air temperature after the coolant cooler. As the outgoing air temperature rises (increasing tractor load), the control valve reduces the slip and the fan rotates faster depending on the temperature until the minimum slip of approx. 5 % is achieved. As the outgoing air temperature falls (decreasing tractor load), the control valve increases the slip and the fan rotates more slowly depending on the temperature. The advantages of the Visco fan with modulating hub are: more precise adjustment of cooling output to tractor load, further reduction in fan's power requirements and lower noise levels. The Visco fan is maintenance-free. SS03G024 10 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 21
  22. 22. Engine - Engine and crankcase Reverse fan (option): The blades of the reverse fan are fitted to the hub such that they are able to be twisted. The built-in thermo-elements allow the angle of the blades to be varied during operation and the degree of cooling by the fan to be adjusted to the level required. Return springs hold the blades in a secure position. The following automatic sequence is activated by tipping the “fan reverse” button: The electronic central control unit (ECCU3) controls a small air compressor, driven by an electric motor, and a solenoid valve. This control unit is mounted to the left of the engine. Via a pressure line and a special seal, pressurised air reaches the centering actuators which rotate with the hub and the blades, turning the blades. As a consequence, a powerful flow of air blows in the opposite direction through the cooler and any material drawn in, such as grass, flowers, insects etc. is removed by the radiators. After 30 seconds the blades automatically return to the home position. If the driver undertakes the relevant programming the activation of the fan reverse function can also take place automatically, e.g. in connection with automated processes involving the rear or front powerlift or the AUX auxiliary control units. SS05N282 11 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 22
  23. 23. Engine - Engine and crankcase Intake and exhaust system SS05N357 12 Compared to aspirated engines, engines which are turbocharged react more sensitively to badly maintained air filters and leaks in the intake and exhaust system. Therefore the prescribed maintenance and inspection work is to be carried out conscientiously and the maintenance intervals observed. Condition of the air filter and the intake system: The engine’s performance and the life of the engine are also largely dependent on the condition of the air filter and the intake system. Too dirty an air filter or a bent intake hose will reduce the engine's performance and result in engine oil being drawn in through the shaft mounting gasket in the turbocharger. NOTE: A leaky air filter (damaged air cartridge, damaged or missing seal) or leaks in the intake system between the air filter and the turbocharger allow larger impurities to enter the turbocharger and subsequently the cylinders of the engine. The filter system for the engine's intake air consists of an advance cyclone filter (integrated in the air filter) and a dry air filter with safety cartridge. The intake air is rotated in the advance cyclone filter. Heavy particles of dirt are thereby deposited towards the outside and are separated by the advance cyclone filter’s dust removal valve. Ejector: The tractor can be equipped with an “ejector system” for use in extremely dusty conditions. An injector, whose hose connection sucks continuously when the engine is running, is fitted in the exhaust system. The dust particles sepa- rating in the pre-filter are continuously sucked up via a hose connection and discharged into the atmosphere together with the exhaust gas. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 23
  24. 24. Engine - Engine and crankcase Design of the filter cartridges: The dirt particles in the air are collected in the main cartridge which can be cleaned if necessary. The inner safety cartridge prevents dirt particles penetrating into the engine in the event of a fault or an incorrectly installed main cartridge. For maintenance of the filter cartridge please see the operating instructions. Display for filter service: There is a pressure difference switch in the filter housing. This switch illuminates a monitoring lamp and a symbol on the ICU2 when the air filter has reached a particular level of contamination. The intake system also includes the air pipes between the air filter and the turbocharger, and between the turbocharger and the charge air cooler, as well as between the charge air cooler and the intake manifold. The exhaust manifold is affixed to the cylinder head with special screws without a separate gasket. Retightening the special screws is not necessary. The turbocharger is lubricated and cooled with oil from the engine lubrication system. Charge air cooling: The intake air compressed by the turbocharger can reach a temperature of up to 150 °C for high degrees of capacity utilisation. It is cooled to 50 - 60 °C in a charge air cooler which is located in front of the engine radiator (air/air version). Cooling the charge air lowers the thermal and mechanical load on the engine and reduces the discharge of nitrogen oxides and sooty particles. Boost pressure and charged air temperature as parameters for engine control: A combined sensor is located in the air collector. It continually supplies the electronic engine management (EEM3) with information about the boost pressure and charged air temperature. In conjunction with the common rail injection system, fuel injection is optimised and the discharge of nitrogen oxides and sooty particles is significantly reduced. The charge air cooler is designed to be service-friendly. It can be folded up and can thus be effectively cleaned against the direction of the outside air blowing against it. The folding charge air cooler also allows easy access to the other coolers. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 24
  25. 25. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  26. 26. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Service instruction (Lifting the engine) SS08A116 1 NOTICE: Lift the engine using suitable lifting gear. The load must lie vertically on the towing lugs (A). 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 25
  27. 27. Engine - Engine and crankcase Crankcase - Service instruction Measuring the wear of the cylinder liners 1. Use a micrometer screw or a new cylinder liner, (starting measurement 108,00 mm) to set dial gauge to zero. 2. Clean the inner surface of the cylinder liner thor- oughly before the measurement. SS05N289 1 3. Take measurements at the upper end, at the lower end and in the centre of the cylinder liner. 4. Check the display value for max. wear and runout (compare with nominal values). Removing the cylinder liner 5. If the cylinder liners are to be used again, they must be marked so that they can be reused in the same position. 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 26
  28. 28. Engine - Engine and crankcase 6. Remove the cylinder liners using the puller 380000011 and 1TSW 510. SS99N037 2 Checking the cylinder block 7. Clean the cylinder block and all oil lines. 8. Check cooling ducts and to ensure correct engine cooling, remove scale and dirt deposits from the en- gine. 9. Check that cup plugs and threaded plugs in cylin- der block are secure and examine cylinder block and sealing surfaces to ensure their condition is OK. 10. Measure wear of camshaft bearings (compare with nominal values). NOTE: If the upper surface of the cylinder block must be worked, the pistons must be shortened by the same amount. Check the valve plate release on the upper surface of the piston. Changing the camshaft bearing bush 11. Pull out the bearing bush with an inner removal tool. When the rear end connecting piece of the camshaft has been removed, drive out the bearing bush using a long drift. 12. Clean the bush seat. 13. Press in a new bearing bush. Note the position of the oil hole. The bearing bush does not need to be reamed, as a correctly installed bearing bush has a correct inner diameter. NOTE: All camshaft bearing points have a separate bear- ing bush. Observe the different outer diameters when re- moving and pressing in the bearing bushes. SS05N361 3 47505528 13/02/2013 10.1 [10.001] / 27

