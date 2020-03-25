STEYR CVT 6145 Tractor Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICE MANUAL CVT 6130 CVT 6145 CVT 6160 84477629A 27/05/2011 EN
Contents INTRODUCTION HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS A PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM..................
STEERING Autoguidance ................................................................ D.20.E SERVICE BRAKE Hydraulic........
INTRODUCTION 84477629A 27/05/2011 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword IMPORTANT INFORMATION All repair and maintenance works listed in this manual must be carried out onl...
INTRODUCTION Foreword Technical Information This manual has been produced by a new technical information system. This new ...
INTRODUCTION How to Use this Manual This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Cont...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules PRECAUTIONARY STATEMENTS Personal Safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert yo...
SERVICE MANUAL HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS CVT 6130 CVT 6145 CVT 6160 84477629A 27/05/2011 A
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Power beyond - Torque BAIL10CVT060FA...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Hydraulic pump Variable displacement...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Charge pump - General specification ...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM - Sta...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Options/Configurations Transmission ...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL10CVT037AAB 2 The gear pump (1) ...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM There are two types of remote valves...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BRL6436B 9 (1). Wheel slip control k...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BRK5798B 12 The raise and lowering f...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL10CVT065AAB 15 Power beyond slic...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL10CVT063FAB 18 Front hydraulic p...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL10CVT050AAB 19 Two valves are lo...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL06CCM088ASA 22 Suspended front a...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL07APH352ASA 25 Steering Cylinder...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM BAIL10CVT056AAB 28 Operation of the ...
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS - PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Double acting convertible to single-...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theSTEYR CVT 6145 TRACTOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.STEYR CVT 6145 TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
INTRODUCTION
HYDRAULIC, PNEUMATIC, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM
PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Closed center mechanical remote valve
PRIMARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM Electro-hydraulic remote valve
SECONDARY HYDRAULIC POWER SYSTEM
HYDRAULIC COMMAND SYSTEM
PNEUMATIC SYSTEM
ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC SYSTEM
FAULT CODES
ENGINE AND PTO IN
ENGINE
FUEL AND INJECTION SYSTEM
AIR INTAKE SYSTEM
EXHAUST SYSTEM
EXHAUST SYSTEM Emissions control
ENGINE COOLANT SYSTEM
TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AND PTO OUT
TRANSMISSION Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
ADDITIONAL REDUCERS Overdrive
REAR PTO Hydraulic
FRONT PTO Hydraulic
AXLES, BRAKES AND STEERING
FRONT AXLE
REAR AXLE
2WD-4WD SYSTEM Hydraulic
STEERING Hydraulic
STEERING Autoguidance
SERVICE BRAKE Hydraulic
SERVICE BRAKE Pneumatic
PARKING BRAKE Mechanical
PARKING BRAKE Electronic
BRAKE CONNECTION Hydraulic
SUSPENSION Hydraulic
WHEELS AND TRACKS Wheels
FRAME AND CAB
FRAME Primary frame
SHIELD
USER CONTROLS AND SEAT
USER PLATFORM
ENVIRONMENT CONTROL Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning
HITCH AND WORKING TOOL
HITCH Front hitch
HITCH Rear hitch
HITCH Electronic draft control
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveSTEYR CVT 6145 TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

×