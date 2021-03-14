Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) Parts Catalogue Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-01 1 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 19 Ref E040Z001-1 Page 01-0005
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-03 1 2 4 5 7 6 3 3 Ref IS15Z002-1 Page 01-0006
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Tec...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-04 1 2 5 6 4 8 7 3 Ref EK48Z011-1 Page 01-0007
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Descrip...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-14 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO65Z022-1 Page 01-0008
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Com...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-30 6 8 8 8 8 2 4 7 1 5 9 9 3 10 Ref EO76Z012-1 Page 01-0009
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 ENGINE BREATHER Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comment...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-07 24 1 2 3 4 5 5 5 5 6 7 10 11 19 19 19 19 25 20 20 20 20 18 18 26 26 23 22 21 17 16 14...
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS Page01-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-06 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 10 2 1 Ref EJ80Z025-1 Page 01-0011
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0011 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-16 12 2 2 10 6 6 9 8 7 5 4 3 11 1 Ref EO66Z004-1 Page 01-0012
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD COVER REAR Page01-0012 Item Part Number Qty Descriptio...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-02 23 22 21 20 19 18 16 17 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 1 1 2 Ref EO55Z009-1 Page 01-...
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TIMING CASE Page01-0013 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 ...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-09 1 2 7 6 5 4 3 Ref EO61Z011-1 Page 01-0014
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CAMSHAFT Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 314...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-10 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO62Z008-1 Page 01-0015
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 IDLER GEARS Page01-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Te...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-26 1 2 3 4 Ref EO73Z007-1 Page 01-0016
Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TACHOMETER DRIVE Page01-0016 Item Part Number Qty Description Commen...
MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-19 7 6 5 4 1 2 3 Ref EO68Z011-1 Page 01-0017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) Parts Catalogue Manual

25 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for theMASSEY FERGUSON MF 292 TRACTOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.MASSEY FERGUSON MF 292 TRACTOR Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Rear Axle
Linkage
PTO-Drive Mechanism
Front Axle
Hydraulics
Electric Equipment and Instrument
Electronic Equipment
Sheet Metal
And more...
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveMASSEY FERGUSON MF 292 TRACTOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC PLATFORM 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC CHASSIS 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC WHEELS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC IMPLEMENT DRIVE SYSTEM 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC LINKAGE 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 11-000-TOC
  2. 2. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-01 1 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 19 Ref E040Z001-1 Page 01-0005
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 I41T007 1 KIT, PISTON [A] 2 70530022 4 LINER (9) 3 70650083 1 PLUG (9) 4 70650076 4 PLUG (9) 5 70650077 4 PLUG (9) 6 70998033 1 BUSH (9) 7 32166329 10 HEX CAP SCREW (9) 8 33142111 10 BUSH (9) 9 P4034 1 CYLINDER-BLOCK 10 2172530 2 HEX CAP SCREW 11 3627P011 1 BRIDGE PIECE 12 70490279 1 GASKET 13 70920065 1 WASHER (9) 14 0650582 1 PLUG (9) 15 70650109 1 PLUG 16 70650068 1 PLUG (9) 17 70650075 8 PLUG (9) 18 P4035 1 SHORT ENGINE 19 70650079 1 PLUG (9) [A] KIT LINER, PISTON AND RINGS
  4. 4. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-03 1 2 4 5 7 6 3 3 Ref IS15Z002-1 Page 01-0006
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 S4025 1 KIT, CRANKSHAFT 2 4236114 1 BEARING INSERT (1) STD 3 424808 1 KIT, WASHER (1) STD 424808A X KIT, WASHER (+).0075" THICKNESS +.0075" 4 70998009 1 CRANKSHAFT (1) 5 423669 1 BEARING INSERT (1) STD 423669A X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.010" 423669B X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.020" 423669C X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.030" 6 31171681 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 7 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY
  6. 6. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-04 1 2 5 6 4 8 7 3 Ref EK48Z011-1 Page 01-0007
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 70993699 4 KIT, PISTON 2 70170035 8 CIRCLIP (1) 3 P4017 4 KIT, RING 4 4236119 4 CONROD 5 70998078 4 BUSH (4) 6 32762116 8 BOLT (4) 7 70570094 8 NUT (4) 8 4236114 1 BEARING INSERT STD 4236114A X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.010" 4236114B X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.020" 4236114C X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.030"
  8. 8. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-14 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO65Z022-1 Page 01-0008
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 70570087 4 NUT 7/16 UNF 2 33817132 4 SEAL 3 70920106 4 WASHER 4 70992764 1 COVER 5 70490258 1 GASKET
  10. 10. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-30 6 8 8 8 8 2 4 7 1 5 9 9 3 10 Ref EO76Z012-1 Page 01-0009
  11. 11. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 ENGINE BREATHER Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 70910068 1 VALVE 2 70200959 1 HOSE 3 70200960 1 HOSE 4 70100865 1 BRACKET 5 70200961 1 HOSE 6 FS106161 1 BOLT M6 7 70740174 2 BOLT 8 70180154 4 CLAMP 9 70180153 2 CLAMP 10 35731144 1 PIPE,BREATHER
  12. 12. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-07 24 1 2 3 4 5 5 5 5 6 7 10 11 19 19 19 19 25 20 20 20 20 18 18 26 26 23 22 21 17 16 14 14 15 13 28 27 12 8 9 Ref EO58Z011-1 Page 01-0010
  13. 13. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS Page01-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 424807 1 SHAFT (11) 2 0650507 2 PLUG (1) 3 0576052 8 NUT 4 0720579 8 SCREW 5 70992757 4 ROCKER ARM RH / LD (11) RIGHT HAND 6 2511425 4 BUSH (5) 7 0170151 2 CIRCLIP (11) 8 33117415 2 WASHER (11) 9 70998041 8 ROD 10 70870001 8 TAPPET 11 424823 1 ROCKER SHAFT 12 70998020 4 INLET VALVE 13 70998019 4 EXHAUST VALVE 14 70730051 8 SEAL 15 70998136 8 SPRING 16 70150047 8 CAP 17 70230010 16 LOCK 18 31744123 2 SPRING (11) 19 70100716 4 BRACKET (11) 20 70992758 4 ROCKER ARM LH / LE (11) LEFT HAND 21 33811113 1 OLIVE 22 35511111 1 PIPE (11) 23 0726504 1 SETSCREW (11) 24 70820105 4 STUD BOLT 25 70570075 4 NUT 7/16 UNF 26 31743108 2 SPRING (11) 27 2511425 4 BUSH (20) 28 33415118 8 WASHER
  14. 14. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-06 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 10 2 1 Ref EJ80Z025-1 Page 01-0011
  15. 15. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0011 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 70740340 2 BOLT 2 70740342 8 BOLT 3 P4024 1 CYLINDER HEAD 4 3681E034 1 GASKET 5 70470096 4 EXHAUST VALVE SEAT (3) 6 70420019 4 GUIDE (3) 7 70420019 8 GUIDE (3) 8 70470094 4 INTAKE VALVE SEAT (3) 9 70650075 1 PLUG (3) 10 70740341 12 BOLT
  16. 16. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-16 12 2 2 10 6 6 9 8 7 5 4 3 11 1 Ref EO66Z004-1 Page 01-0012
  17. 17. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CYLINDER HEAD COVER REAR Page01-0012 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0746454 2 SETSCREW 2 0920054 4 WASHER 3 70940055 1 STRAP 4 70490379 1 GASKET 5 36212152 1 COVER 6 0920053 6 WASHER 7 0826243 4 STUD BOLT 8 0576002 4 NUT 9 0746255 2 SETSCREW 10 0746424 1 BOLT 11 0746453 1 SETSCREW 12 36177111 1 PLATE
  18. 18. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-02 23 22 21 20 19 18 16 17 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 1 1 2 Ref EO55Z009-1 Page 01-0013
  19. 19. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TIMING CASE Page01-0013 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0920053 9 WASHER 2 0746211 7 BOLT 3 0746255 2 SETSCREW 4 P4014 1 HOUSING 5 70490311 1 GASKET 6 0920108 4 WASHER 7 0096238 3 BOLT 8 70330050 1 SPACER 9 0096239 1 BOLT 10 36825107 1 JOINT 11 37556117 1 COVER 12 0920108 4 WASHER 13 70740128 4 BOLT 14 0746211 14 BOLT 15 0920053 14 WASHER 16 70992825 1 COVER 17 70730043 1 SEAL (16) 18 70490369 1 GASKET 19 70490320 1 GASKET 20 70991630 1 FILLER 21 70150038 1 COVER (20) 22 0920108 2 WASHER 23 0746254 2 SETSCREW
  20. 20. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-09 1 2 7 6 5 4 3 Ref EO61Z011-1 Page 01-0014
  21. 21. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 CAMSHAFT Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 31415373 1 CAMSHAFT 2 33153121 1 PLATE 3 31171931 1 GEAR 4 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY 5 70920103 1 WASHER 6 70740323 1 BOLT 7 0610844 1 DOWEL
  22. 22. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-10 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO62Z008-1 Page 01-0015
  23. 23. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 IDLER GEARS Page01-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 41115018 1 GEAR 2 0050345 2 BUSH (1) 3 70940151 1 PLATE 4 70740189 3 BOLT 3/8 UNF X 2 1/2 5 70450035 1 HUB
  24. 24. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  25. 25. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-26 1 2 3 4 Ref EO73Z007-1 Page 01-0016
  26. 26. Massey Ferguson MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) C029204 TACHOMETER DRIVE Page01-0016 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0920052 2 LOCK WASHER 2 0746051 2 SCREW 3 36171121 1 PLATE 4 70490378 1 GASKET
  27. 27. MF 292 TRACTOR (BR FOR JAPAN) 292-19 7 6 5 4 1 2 3 Ref EO68Z011-1 Page 01-0017

×