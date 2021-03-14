Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA) Parts Catalogue Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title ...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0011-002-E 2 1 3 Ref 00110002-1 Page 01-0001
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE Page01-0001 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0095-005-D 13 15 12 16 14 6 5 8 1 17 2 4 3 11 10 9 7 Ref 00950005-1 Page 01-0002
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 FLYWHEEL Page01-0002 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technic...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0560-016-B 26 25 24 20 19 17 21 1 1 1 1 2 18 28 27 4 10 23 22 11 12 13 14 14 16 7 6 6 8 5 15...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - CYLINDER-BLOCK Page01-0003 Item Part Number Qty Description C...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0563-012-E 16 12 11 15 9 18 18 17 10 4 2 5 7 13 19 3 1 6 14 8 Ref 05630012-1 Page 01-0004
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS & PISTON ROD Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Desc...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0566-014-B 5 22 27 8 21 16 10 1 1 1 33 33 33 41 9 26 11 7 6 14 3 2 4 39 40 37 38 32 23 12 35...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Te...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0569-013-A 3 3 1 17 16 2 11 6 6 6 6 10 10 10 10 9 8 8 13 13 13 4 4 5 5 7 7 7 7 14 12 15 Ref ...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 INTAKE VALVE, EXHAUST VALVE & CAMSHAFT Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qt...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0085-005-A 6 7 5 1 4 3 9 8 2 13 12 11 10 10 14 15 16 Ref 00850005-1 Page 01-0007
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Descript...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0572-016-B 23 1 22 10 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 9 2 25 24 27 19 16 16 15 17 11 11 18 12 14 7 7 31 ...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - TIMING GEAR HOUSING Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Descript...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - TIMING GEAR HOUSING Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Descript...
MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0587-020-A 27 26 25 17 16 15 18 23 21 19 19 24 20 14 22 4 13 8 8 11 1 10 2 28 12 5 6 9 7 29 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA) Parts Catalogue Manual

36 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for theMASSEY FERGUSON MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA), this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.MASSEY FERGUSON MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA) Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine and Equipment
Clutch
Transmission
Rear Axle
Linkage
PTO-Drive Mechanism
Front Axle
Hydraulics
Electric Equipment and Instrument
Electronic Equipment
Sheet Metal
And more...
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveMASSEY FERGUSON MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA) Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR (INDIA) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC FRAME AND SUSPENSION 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC PLATFORM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC CHASSIS 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC LINKAGE 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC ATTACHMENTS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC GENERAL INFORMATION 09-000-TOC
  2. 2. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0001 ENGINE 00110002-1 01-0002 FLYWHEEL 00950005-1 01-0003 ENGINE - CYLINDER-BLOCK 05600016-1 01-0004 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS & PISTON ROD 05630012-1 01-0005 CYLINDER HEAD 05660014-1 01-0006 INTAKE VALVE, EXHAUST VALVE & CAMSHAFT 05690013-1 01-0007 ENGINE - CYLINDER HEAD COVER 00850005-1 01-0008 ENGINE - TIMING GEAR HOUSING 05720016-1 01-0009 ENGINE - INJECTION PUMP 05870020-1 01-0010 ENGINE - FUEL FILTER 05880003-1 01-0011 ENGINE - OIL SUMP 04400011-1 01-0012 ENGINE - OIL PUMP 04500001-1 01-0013 ENGINE - OIL FILTER 04450001-1 01-0014 ENGINE - WATER PUMP 02750004-1 01-0015 ENGINE - INTAKE & EXHAUST MANIFOLD 03050017-1 01-0017 ENGINE - GASKET SET 1978375 01-0018 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 01500025-1 01-0019 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 01500026-1 01-0020 ALTERNATOR & BRACKET 01550010-1 01-0021 ALTERNATOR 01600008-1 01-0022 FAN 02700006-1 01-0023 COOLING SYSTEM 02600019-1 01-0024 FUEL SYSTEM - TANK & ATTACHMENTS 03850019-1 01-0025 FUEL SYSTEM - PIPES 03860006-1 01-0026 AIR FILTER - OIL BATH AIR FILTER 02910005-1 01-0027 EXHAUST - VERTICAL 03200007-1 01-0028 THROTTLE CONTROL 05000025-1 01-0029 INSTRUMENT PANEL & SWITCHES 05150011-1
  3. 3. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0011-002-E 2 1 3 Ref 00110002-1 Page 01-0001
  4. 4. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE Page01-0001 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 4257023M91 1 ENGINE S433 59HP-LIST N?522 2 3906949M91 1 SHORT ENGINE 3 NS X NON-SERVICEABLE PART
  5. 5. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0095-005-D 13 15 12 16 14 6 5 8 1 17 2 4 3 11 10 9 7 Ref 00950005-1 Page 01-0002
  6. 6. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 FLYWHEEL Page01-0002 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 731312M1 2 DOWEL 2 3604480M1 1 JOINT 3 3904988M1 1 OIL SEAL 4 3604447M1 1 HOUSING 5 353446X1 9 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 6 3604656M1 9 HEX CAP SCREW 7 3604646M1 1 FLYWHEEL HOUSING 8 731344M1 2 DOWEL 9 3604725M1 6 STUD BOLT 10 3604675M1 6 FLAT WASHER 11 3604702M1 6 LOCKNUT 12 3604652M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 13 3408364M91 1 FLYWHEEL ASSY. INCLUDES ITEMS 14 14 731008M1 1 STARTER RING NUMBER OF TEETH/SPINES 115 15 3604719M1 6 HEX CAP SCREW M12 X 35 (1.25) ISO 10.9 16 731192M1 3 TAB WASHER 17 828123M2 1 BEAR.6203 2Z UP TO MACHINE S/N FX-788256 4256612M1 1 BEARING FROM MACHINE S/N FX-788257
  7. 7. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0560-016-B 26 25 24 20 19 17 21 1 1 1 1 2 18 28 27 4 10 23 22 11 12 13 14 14 16 7 6 6 8 5 15 3 29 9 30 31 32 33 Ref 05600016-1 Page 01-0003
  8. 8. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - CYLINDER-BLOCK Page01-0003 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906676M91 1 CYLINDER-BLOCK INCLUDES ITEMS 2-6 2 3604426M91 4 LINER 3 3604538M1 8 HEX CAP SCREW 4 731354M1 7 PLUG 5 3604537M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 6 631402M1 10 THIMBLE 7 1447053M1 2 O RING 8 731356M1 2 PLUG ?17,6 MM 9 3906650M1 1 CYLINDER HEAD GASKET 10 376670X1 1 PLUG 11 3904945M1 1 ADAPTER 12 3906646M1 1 JOINT 13 3906634M1 1 CONNECTION 14 732575M1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 15 3604656M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 16 3604712M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 17 3641884M1 1 JOINT 18 3604677M1 1 COVER 19 353446X1 3 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 20 3604656M1 3 HEX CAP SCREW 21 3906671M1 1 PIPE 22 3604508M1 4 SEALING WASHER 23 3604509M1 2 BANJO BOLT 24 3906672M1 1 PIPE 25 3604672M1 8 SEALING WASHER 26 3604611M1 4 BANJO BOLT M8 X 8 X 8 27 375703X1 2 FLAT WASHER 5/16" 28 3604718M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 29 3905429M1 1 RIGHT HAND BRACKET 3906630M1 1 LEFT HAND BRACKET 30 3906621M1 4 FLAT WASHER 31 3905434M1 4 HEX CAP SCREW 32 353433X1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/8" 33 3905781M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW
  9. 9. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0563-012-E 16 12 11 15 9 18 18 17 10 4 2 5 7 13 19 3 1 6 14 8 Ref 05630012-1 Page 01-0004
  10. 10. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS & PISTON ROD Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906620M1 1 CRANKSHAFT PULLEY 2 3905430M1 1 CRANKSHAFT S4 STD 3 3905435M1 1 KIT, BEARING STD 3905436M1 1 KIT, BEARING 0.010" 3905437M1 1 KIT, BEARING 0.020? 3905438M1 1 KIT, BEARING 0.030? 4 3604433M1 8 BEARING 3604434M1 8 BEARING S = -0.25MM/-0.010" 3604435M1 8 BEARING S = -0.50MM/-0.020" 3604436M1 8 BEARING S = -0.75MM/-0.030" 5 3604437M1 1 KIT, WASHER "Standard" 3604438M1 1 KIT, WASHER THICKNESS (+) 0,007" 6 731376M1 1 WASHER 7 731076M1 1 WOODRUFF KEY 8 3604717M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 9 3604445M91 4 KIT, CONROD INCLUDES ITEMS 10-12 10 375756X1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 11 3639947M1 2 NUT 7/16"-20 12 3604562M1 1 BUSH 13 3905292M1 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 14 3905291M1 1 SPACER 15 2300026S91 1 KIT, PISTON/RING INCLUDES ITEMS 16-18 16 3604424M91 1 KIT, PISTON RING 17 3905856M91 4 KIT, PISTON INCLUDES ITEMS 18 18 375709X1 2 CIRCLIP 19 745057M1 1 WASHER
  11. 11. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0566-014-B 5 22 27 8 21 16 10 1 1 1 33 33 33 41 9 26 11 7 6 14 3 2 4 39 40 37 38 32 23 12 35 31 13 34 36 24 25 20 30 42 29 28 18 19 15 17 Ref 05660014-1 Page 01-0005
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906624M91 1 KIT, CYL. HEAD INCLUDES ITEMS 2-14 2 731128M1 1 GASKET 3 3604604M1 1 COVER 4 376606X1 2 PLUG 5 731155M1 8 COTTER 6 353446X1 6 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 7 3604656M1 6 HEX CAP SCREW 8 731156M1 8 CAP 9 731154M1 8 SPRING 10 3904989M1 8 SEAL 11 737645M1 8 WASHER 12 739060M1 4 INLET VALVE 13 747581M1 4 EXHAUST VALVE 14 3906892M1 8 VALVE GUIDE 15 3604656M1 4 HEX CAP SCREW 16 3604658M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 17 3906655M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 18 353446X1 4 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 19 3604675M1 1 FLAT WASHER 20 3904933M1 1 BRACKET 21 1476264X1 8 HEX CAP SCREW M10 X 85 22 1476265X1 11 HEX CAP SCREW M10 X 100 23 3906692M1 1 PLATE 24 3604675M1 2 FLAT WASHER 25 3906656M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW 26 742271M1 4 STUD BOLT 7/16"-20 X 4-1/8 27 1476245X1 4 NUT 28 731150M1 8 TAPPET 29 376123X1 8 LOCKNUT 30 3604586M1 8 SCREW 31 731474M1 1 JOINT 32 3906628M1 1 BODY 33 3604675M1 4 FLAT WASHER 34 3604714M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 35 3906658M1 1 STUD BOLT 36 3604702M1 1 LOCKNUT 37 353441X1 3 LOCK WASHER 1/4" ZN 38 3604708M1 3 HEX CAP SCREW 39 4222057M1 1 JOINT 40 3905283M1 1 THERMOSTAT 41 3604456M1 1 CONNECTION 42 3906662M1 1 PLATE
  13. 13. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0569-013-A 3 3 1 17 16 2 11 6 6 6 6 10 10 10 10 9 8 8 13 13 13 4 4 5 5 7 7 7 7 14 12 15 Ref 05690013-1 Page 01-0006
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 INTAKE VALVE, EXHAUST VALVE & CAMSHAFT Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906686M91 1 ROCKER SHAFT ASM INCLUDES ITEMS 2-14 2 3906612M1 1 ROCKER SHAFT 3 731330M1 2 PLUG 4 731141M1 4 SHIM 5 375717X1 2 CIRCLIP 6 3604439M1 4 RIGHT HAND ROCKER ARM 7 3604440M1 4 LEFT HAND ROCKER ARM 8 731144M1 4 SPACER 9 3906617M1 1 BRACKET 10 731146M1 4 SPRING 11 3906665M1 1 PIPE 12 731145M1 1 SPACER 13 3604465M1 4 ROCK.ARM BRACKET 14 3905753M1 1 UNION 15 3604729M1 5 STUD BOLT 16 375706X1 5 FLAT WASHER 3/8" 17 3604702M1 5 LOCKNUT
  15. 15. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0085-005-A 6 7 5 1 4 3 9 8 2 13 12 11 10 10 14 15 16 Ref 00850005-1 Page 01-0007
  16. 16. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906636M1 1 CYLINDER HEAD COVER. 2 3906649M1 1 COVER GASKET 3 3604448M1 4 RUBBER BUSH 4 3604601M1 4 FLAT WASHER 5 3604656M1 4 HEX CAP SCREW 6 3906687M91 1 BREATHER 7 3638598M1 1 HOSE CLIP 12-22 mm 8 3906618M1 1 PIPE 9 742216M1 1 SPRING 10 740752M1 2 CLIP 11 375703X1 1 FLAT WASHER 5/16" 12 353446X1 1 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 13 3604718M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 14 344107X1 1 FLAT WASHER 1/4" 15 353441X1 1 LOCK WASHER 1/4" ZN 16 3604708M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW
  17. 17. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0572-016-B 23 1 22 10 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 9 2 25 24 27 19 16 16 15 17 11 11 18 12 14 7 7 31 20 21 13 29 3 28 4 32 33 6 6 30 34 38 41 40 8 35 36 26 39 37 43 42 Ref 05720016-1 Page 01-0008
  18. 18. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - TIMING GEAR HOUSING Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 3906642M1 1 TIMING CASE 2 3908968M1 1 GASKET 3 3604461M1 1 BRIDGE PIECE 4 3604727M1 2 STUD BOLT 5 353446X1 36 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 6 3604701M1 3 NUT 7 3604709M1 20 HEX CAP SCREW 3604711M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 8 3906623M91 1 FILLER 9 3604660M1 4 HEX CAP SCREW 10 731344M1 2 DOWEL 11 3905296M1 2 HUB 12 3905439M1 1 IDLER GEAR 13 3905293M1 1 IDLER GEAR 14 3905308M1 1 PLATE 15 3905307M1 1 PLATE 16 3905306M1 2 TAB WASHER 17 3905303M1 6 STUD BOLT 18 3604702M1 6 LOCKNUT 19 3905311M91 1 PIPE 20 3604672M1 2 SEALING WASHER 21 3905290M1 1 BANJO BOLT 22 3906653M1 1 PIN 23 3906661M1 1 THRUST WASHER 24 3906631M1 1 CAMSHAFT 25 3906640M1 1 GEAR 26 3604709M1 3 HEX CAP SCREW UP TO ENGINE S/N S325.3E56147 UP TO ENGINE S/N SJ32732624 UP TO ENGINE S/N SJ436E06793 3604709M1 2 HEX CAP SCREW FROM ENGINE S/N S325.3E56148 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ32732625 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ436E06794 27 3604656M1 3 HEX CAP SCREW 28 746380M1 1 SPRING 29 1476244X1 1 RIVET 30 3905297M1 1 JOINT 31 3906622M1 1 COVER UP TO ENGINE S/N S433A 20966 6249410M1 1 COVER FROM ENGINE S/N S433A 20967 32 375703X1 1 FLAT WASHER 5/16" 33 3604713M1 5 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 30 34 3905304M1 1 STUD BOLT 35 1447689M1 1 SEAL 36 3905300M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 37 3604716M1 6 HEX CAP SCREW 38 3604712M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 39 353441X1 6 LOCK WASHER 1/4" ZN 40 3604710M1 1 HEX CAP SCREW 41 4222114M1 1 JOINT 42 3604665M1 1 STUD BOLT FROM ENGINE S/N S325.3E56148 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ32732625 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ436E06794
  19. 19. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  20. 20. Massey Ferguson MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 3906333 ENGINE - TIMING GEAR HOUSING Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 43 3604701M1 1 NUT FROM ENGINE S/N S325.3E56148 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ32732625 FROM ENGINE S/N SJ436E06794
  21. 21. MF 260 XTRA TRACTOR - INDIA 0-0587-020-A 27 26 25 17 16 15 18 23 21 19 19 24 20 14 22 4 13 8 8 11 1 10 2 28 12 5 6 9 7 29 34 3 30 33 32 31 Ref 05870020-1 Page 01-0009

×