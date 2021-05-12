New Holland FR600 Forage Harvester Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICE MANUAL FR450 / FR500 / FR600 / FR700 / FR850 Forage Harvester Part number 47812460 English December 2014 © 2014 CN...
Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine FR850 FR850 TIER 2 [5803 - ] Europe FVAE2884X*B200 FR450 FR450 TIER 4A...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
Hydrostatic drive......................................................................... 29 [29.100] Transmission and st...
Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.511] Front wheels........
Attachments/Headers.................................................................. 58 [58.900] Belt feeding ..............
INTRODUCTION 47812460 09/01/2015 1
INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - How to use and navigate through this Manual Technical information This manual has been p...
INTRODUCTION How to use this manual This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Cont...
INTRODUCTION 63 - Chemical applicators 64 - Chopping 66 - Threshing 68 - Tying/Wrapping/Twisting 69 - Bale wagons 70 - Eje...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal i...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water quality is important for all industries and l...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine FR 47812460 09/01/2015 10
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Remove FR450 WE FR500 WE DANGER Heavy objects! Lift and handle all heavy components...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. For better access to the components, remove the steer- ing wheels. Refer to Rear wheel - ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 10. Near the coolant tank, disconnect the connectors. Disconnect the coolant level sensor wi...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 17. On the right-hand side, remove the wire harness (25) attached at the top and at the rear...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 19. On both sides at the rear of the engine roof assembly (104), remove the hardware (103). ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 22. From the engine roof assembly, remove the hardware (70). Remove the plate (125). ZEIL13F...
Engine - Engine and crankcase If "cutterhead reverse drive" is installed, perform steps 29 and 30 29. On the left-hand sid...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 34. On the right-hand side near the water tube (37), re- move the hardware (38). Remove all ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 39. On the right-hand side, loosen the clamp (41) near the turbocharger end. Disconnect and ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 43. On the right-hand side, disconnect the air-condition- ing hose (48) and (49) from the ai...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 47. From the oil reservoir (18), disconnect the hose (62), (63) and (64). ZEIL13FR00325AB 36...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 51. On the left-hand side, disconnect the tube (81) from the suction filter (118). ZEIL13FR0...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 57. Behind the radiator, remove the support (68). ZEIL13FR00329AB 44 58. On the rear of the ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 62. On the main gearbox assembly, disconnect the hose (69) from the gear pump (steering). Di...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 67. On the right-hand side, disconnect the hose (85) from the tube (86). Disconnect the hose...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 71. Loosen the hardware (97) from the muffler (24). Re- move the muffler from the engine fra...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 75. On the left-hand side, remove all the hardware (100). Remove the hardware (100) from the...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 79. Place the engine and the main gearbox assembly on the wooden blocks (W). ZEIL13FR00345AB...
  1. 1. SERVICE MANUAL FR450 / FR500 / FR600 / FR700 / FR850 Forage Harvester Part number 47812460 English December 2014 © 2014 CNH Industrial Belgium N.V. All Rights Reserved. SERVICE MANUAL 1/4 Part number 47812460 FR450 FR500 FR600 FR700 FR850 Forage Harvester
  2. 2. Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine FR850 FR850 TIER 2 [5803 - ] Europe FVAE2884X*B200 FR450 FR450 TIER 4A [5803 - ] Europe F2CFE613A*A FR500 FR500 TIER 4A [5803 - ] Europe F3BFE613E*A FR600 FR600 TIER 3 [5803 - ] Europe F3CE0684E*E920 47812460 09/01/2015
  3. 3. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.218] Fuel injection system............................................................... 10.2 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.3 [10.414] Fan and drive ...................................................................... 10.4 [10.418] Rotary screen ...................................................................... 10.5 Main gearbox and drive ............................................................... 14 [14.100] Main gearbox and drive ............................................................ 14.1 Transmission.............................................................................. 21 [21.114] Mechanical transmission ........................................................... 21.1 [21.120] Gearbox ............................................................................ 21.2 [21.130] Mechanical transmission external controls......................................... 21.3 [21.100] Mechanical transmission lubrication system ....................................... 21.4 [21.145] Gearbox internal components...................................................... 21.5 [21.182] Differential.......................................................................... 21.6 Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system .................................................. 23 [23.101] Mechanical control ................................................................. 23.1 [23.304] Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) gearbox ................................................. 23.2 Front axle system ....................................................................... 25 [25.100] Powered front axle ................................................................. 25.1 [25.102] Front bevel gear set and differential ............................................... 25.2 [25.310] Final drives ......................................................................... 25.3 Rear axle system........................................................................ 27 [27.450] Rear-powered steerable axle ...................................................... 27.1 [27.550] Non-powered rear axle............................................................. 27.2 47812460 09/01/2015
  4. 4. Hydrostatic drive......................................................................... 29 [29.100] Transmission and steering hydrostatic control ..................................... 29.1 [29.218] Pump and motor components...................................................... 29.2 [29.202] Hydrostatic transmission ........................................................... 29.3 Brakes and controls .................................................................... 33 [33.202] Hydraulic service brakes ........................................................... 33.1 [33.110] Parking brake or parking lock ...................................................... 33.2 Hydraulic systems....................................................................... 35 [35.000] Hydraulic systems.................................................................. 35.1 [35.106] Variable displacement pump ....................................................... 35.2 [35.204] Remote control valves ............................................................. 35.3 [35.300] Reservoir, cooler, and filters........................................................ 35.4 [35.359] Main control valve.................................................................. 35.5 [35.350] Safety and main relief valves ...................................................... 35.6 [35.600] High flow hydraulics................................................................ 35.7 [35.410] Header or attachment height system .............................................. 35.8 [35.602] Header or attachment leveling system ............................................. 35.9 [35.514] Upper feed roll gearbox system.................................................. 35.10 [35.516] Cutterhead drive system ......................................................... 35.11 [35.530] Spout rotation circuit ............................................................. 35.12 [35.532] Spout raising system ............................................................. 35.13 [35.534] Spout deflector system........................................................... 35.14 Steering..................................................................................... 41 [41.101] Steering control .................................................................... 41.1 [41.200] Hydraulic control components...................................................... 41.2 [41.206] Pump ............................................................................... 41.3 [41.216] Cylinders ........................................................................... 41.4 [41.432] Autoguidance steering ............................................................. 41.5 47812460 09/01/2015
  5. 5. Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.511] Front wheels........................................................................ 44.1 [44.520] Rear wheels........................................................................ 44.2 Cab climate control ..................................................................... 50 [50.100] Heating ............................................................................. 50.1 [50.200] Air conditioning..................................................................... 50.2 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.000] Electrical system ................................................................... 55.1 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.2 [55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.3 [55.010] Fuel injection system............................................................... 55.4 [55.014] Engine intake and exhaust system................................................. 55.5 [55.988] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) electrical system ............................ 55.6 [55.012] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 55.7 [55.013] Engine oil system .................................................................. 55.8 [55.512] Cab controls........................................................................ 55.9 [55.640] Electronic modules ............................................................... 55.10 [55.610] Ground speed control ............................................................ 55.11 [55.019] Hydrostatic drive control system ................................................. 55.12 [55.051] Cab Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) controls................. 55.13 [55.050] Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) control system............... 55.14 [55.421] Feeding control system .......................................................... 55.15 [55.800] Metal detector .................................................................... 55.16 [55.820] Chopping and cutting control systems ........................................... 55.17 [55.830] Rotary screen drive and cleaning ................................................ 55.18 [55.680] Autopilot/Autoguidance .......................................................... 55.19 [55.450] Ejecting control system .......................................................... 55.20 [55.408] Warning indicators, alarms, and instruments .................................... 55.21 47812460 09/01/2015
  6. 6. Attachments/Headers.................................................................. 58 [58.900] Belt feeding ........................................................................ 58.1 Product feeding .......................................................................... 60 [60.103] Lower feed rolls .................................................................... 60.1 [60.107] Upper feed rolls .................................................................... 60.2 [60.155] Metal detector ...................................................................... 60.3 Chopping................................................................................... 64 [64.100] Cutterhead ......................................................................... 64.1 [64.106] Drum ............................................................................... 64.2 [64.130] Drum gearbox ...................................................................... 64.3 [64.140] Sharpening system................................................................. 64.4 [64.150] Shearbar ........................................................................... 64.5 [64.160] Crop processor..................................................................... 64.6 [64.170] Transition channel/concave and lever ............................................. 64.7 Ejection ..................................................................................... 70 [70.120] Blower.............................................................................. 70.1 [70.140] Spout ............................................................................... 70.2 Platform, cab, bodywork, and decals............................................. 90 [90.105] Machine shields and guards ....................................................... 90.1 [90.150] Cab................................................................................. 90.2 47812460 09/01/2015
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION 47812460 09/01/2015 1
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Basic instructions - How to use and navigate through this Manual Technical information This manual has been produced by a new technical information system. This new system is designed to deliver technical information electronically through Web delivery (eTim), DVD and in paper manuals. A coding system called SAP has been developed to link the technical information to other Product Support functions, e.g., Warranty. Technical information is written to support the maintenance and service of the functions or systems on a customer's machine. When a customer has a concern on his machine it is usually because a function or system on his machine is not working at all, is not working efficiently, or is not responding correctly to his commands. When you refer to the technical information in this manual to resolve that customer's concern, you will find all the information classified using the SAP coding, according to the functions or systems on that machine. Once you have located the technical information for that function or system then you will find all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, compo- nents, assemblies and sub assemblies for that function or system. You will also find all the types of information that have been written for that function or system, the technical data (specifications), the functional data (how it works), the diagnostic data (fault codes and troubleshooting) and the service data (remove, install adjust, etc.). By integrating SAP coding into technical information, you will be able to search and retrieve just the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on his machine. This is made possible by attaching 3 categories to each piece of technical information during the authoring process. The first category is the Location, the second category is the Information Type and the third category is the Product: • LOCATION - is the component or function on the machine, that the piece of technical information is going to describe e.g. Fuel tank. • INFORMATION TYPE - is the piece of technical information that has been written for a particular component or function on the machine e.g. Capacity would be a type of Technical Data that would describe the amount of fuel held by the Fuel tank. • PRODUCT - is the model for which the piece of technical information is written. Every piece of technical information will have those 3 categories attached to it. You will be able to use any combination of those categories to find the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on his machine. That information could be: • the description of how to remove the cylinder head • a table of specifications for a hydraulic pump • a fault code • a troubleshooting table • a special tool 47812460 09/01/2015 3
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION How to use this manual This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Contents pages are included at the beginning of the manual, then inside every Section and inside every Chapter. An alphabetical Index is included at the end of a Chapter. Page number references are included for every piece of technical information listed in the Chapter Contents or Chapter Index. Each Chapter is divided into four Information types: • Technical Data (specifications) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components and, assemblies. • Functional Data (how it works) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components and assemblies. • Diagnostic Data (fault codes, electrical and hydraulic troubleshooting) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components and assemblies. • Service Data (remove disassembly, assemble, install) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, com- ponents and assemblies. Sections Sections are grouped according to the main functions or a systems on the machine. Each Section is identified by a number 00, 35, 55, etc. The amount of Sections included in the manual will depend on the type and function of the machine that the manual is written for. Each Section has a Contents page listed in alphabetic/numeric order. This table illustrates which Sections could be included in a manual for a particular product. PRODUCT Tractors Vehicles with working arms: backhoes, excavators, skid steers, …. Combines, forage harvesters, balers, …. Seeding, planting, floating, spraying equipment, …. SECTION Mounted equipment and tools, …. 00 - Maintenance 05 - Machine completion and equipment 10 - Engine 14 - Main gearbox and drive 18 - Clutch 21 - Transmission 23 - Four wheel drive system 25 - Front axle system 27 - Rear axle system 29 - Hydrostatic drive 31 - Implement power take-off 33 - Brakes and controls 35 - Hydraulic systems 36 - Pneumatic system 37 - Hitches, drawbars and implement couplings 39 - Frames and ballasting 41 - Steering 44 - Wheels 46 - Steering clutches 48 - Tracks and track suspension 50 - Cab climate control 55 - Electrical systems 56 - Grape harvester shaking 58 - Attachments/headers 60 - Product feeding 61 - Metering system 62 - Pressing - Bale formation 47812460 09/01/2015 4
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION 63 - Chemical applicators 64 - Chopping 66 - Threshing 68 - Tying/Wrapping/Twisting 69 - Bale wagons 70 - Ejection 71 - Lubrication system 72 - Separation 73 - Residue handling 74 - Cleaning 75 - Soil preparation/Finishing 76 - Secondary cleaning / Destemmer 77 - Seeding 78 - Spraying 79 - Planting 80 - Crop storage / Unloading 82 - Front loader and bucket 83 - Telescopic single arm 84 - Booms, dippers and buckets 86 - Dozer blade and arm 88 - Accessories 89 - Tools 90 - Platform, cab, bodywork and decals 47812460 09/01/2015 5
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION Safety rules Personal safety This is the safety alert symbol. It is used to alert you to potential personal injury hazards. Obey all safety messages that follow this symbol to avoid possible death or injury. Throughout this manual you will find the signal words DANGER, WARNING, and CAUTION followed by special in- structions. These precautions are intended for the personal safety of you and those working with you. Read and understand all the safety messages in this manual before you operate or service the machine. DANGER indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury. WARNING indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. CAUTION indicates a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. FAILURE TO FOLLOW DANGER, WARNING, AND CAUTION MESSAGES COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY. Machine safety NOTICE: Notice indicates a situation that, if not avoided, could result in machine or property damage. Throughout this manual you will find the signal word Notice followed by special instructions to prevent machine or property damage. The word Notice is used to address practices not related to personal safety. Information NOTE: Note indicates additional information that clarifies steps, procedures, or other information in this manual. Throughout this manual you will find the word Note followed by additional information about a step, procedure, or other information in the manual. The word Note is not intended to address personal safety or property damage. 47812460 09/01/2015 12
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Ecology and the environment Soil, air, and water quality is important for all industries and life in general. When legislation does not yet rule the treatment of some of the substances that advanced technology requires, sound judgment should govern the use and disposal of products of a chemical and petrochemical nature. Familiarize yourself with the relative legislation applicable to your country, and make sure that you understand this legislation. Where no legislation exists, obtain information from suppliers of oils, filters, batteries, fuels, anti-freeze, cleaning agents, etc., with regard to the effect of these substances on man and nature and how to safely store, use, and dispose of these substances. Helpful hints • Avoid the use of cans or other inappropriate pressurized fuel delivery systems to fill tanks. Such delivery systems may cause considerable spillage. • In general, avoid skin contact with all fuels, oils, acids, solvents, etc. Most of these products contain substances that may be harmful to your health. • Modern oils contain additives. Do not burn contaminated fuels and or waste oils in ordinary heating systems. • Avoid spillage when you drain fluids such as used engine coolant mixtures, engine oil, hydraulic fluid, brake fluid, etc. Do not mix drained brake fluids or fuels with lubricants. Store all drained fluids safely until you can dispose of the fluids in a proper way that complies with all local legislation and available resources. • Do not allow coolant mixtures to get into the soil. Collect and dispose of coolant mixtures properly. • The air-conditioning system contains gases that should not be released into the atmosphere. Consult an air-condi- tioning specialist or use a special extractor to recharge the system properly. • Repair any leaks or defects in the engine cooling system or hydraulic system immediately. • Do not increase the pressure in a pressurized circuit as this may lead to a component failure. • Protect hoses during welding. Penetrating weld splatter may burn a hole or weaken hoses, allowing the loss of oils, coolant, etc. Battery recycling Batteries and electric accumulators contain several substances that can have a harmful effect on the environment if the batteries are not properly recycled after use. Improper disposal of batteries can contaminate the soil, groundwater, and waterways. NEW HOLLAND strongly recommends that you return all used batteries to a NEW HOLLAND dealer, who will dispose of the used batteries or recycle the used batteries properly. In some countries, this is a legal requirement. Mandatory battery recycling NOTE: The following requirements are mandatory in Brazil. Batteries are made of lead plates and a sulfuric acid solution. Because batteries contain heavy metals such as lead, CONAMA Resolution 401/2008 requires you to return all used batteries to the battery dealer when you replace any batteries. Do not dispose of batteries in your household garbage. Points of sale are obliged to: • Accept the return of your used batteries • Store the returned batteries in a suitable location • Send the returned batteries to the battery manufacturer for recycling 47812460 09/01/2015 13
  13. 13. SERVICE MANUAL Engine FR 47812460 09/01/2015 10
  14. 14. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Remove FR450 WE FR500 WE DANGER Heavy objects! Lift and handle all heavy components using lifting equipment with adequate capacity. Always support units or parts with suitable slings or hooks. Make sure the work area is clear of all bystanders. Failure to comply will result in death or serious injury. D0076A WARNING Fall hazard! Use a sturdy platform when working above ground level. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0926A WARNING Jack stands can slip or fall over. Dropping, tipping, or slipping of machine or its components is pos- sible. DO NOT work under a vehicle supported by jack stands only. Park machine on a level surface. Block wheels. Support machine with safety stands. Failure to comply could result in death or serious injury. W0069A NOTE: The assistance of a second person is required to perform the below operation. 1. Raise the spout to an appropriate height. 2. Remove the left-hand and right-hand side shielding. Refer to Side shields - Remove side shieldings (90.105). 3. Remove the rear shielding (3) as explained below: A. Support the rear shielding (3). Use a suitable lifting device. B. Disconnect the gas strut (4) from the rear shielding (3). C. Remove the plate (6). D. Remove the hardware (7). E. Remove the rear shielding (3). ZEIL11FR0029A0B 1 4. On both sides, remove the indicated plate. ZEIL12FR0204A0Z 2 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 3
  15. 15. Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. For better access to the components, remove the steer- ing wheels. Refer to Rear wheel - Remove – Steering wheels (44.520). 6. In the service area, loosen the lock nut (13) and the nut (12) until the worm (14) is completely free of the worm wheel (15). 7. Manually move the spout to its extreme left or right position. ZEIL07FR0417A0Z 3 8. On the right-hand side under the machine, remove the indicated plug. Drain the fuel from the fuel tank. Collect the fuel in a clean container. ZEIL13FR00346AB 4 NOTICE: The following operations require the removal of the hydraulic hoses, tubes and other hydraulic compo- nents. Once the hoses, tubes or the ports of the hydraulic components are removed, cover with protective covers to avoid the ingress of duct, contamination and other objects. 9. Drain the oil from the reservoir through the hose (16). Refer to the Operator's Manual Oil filter - Replace (29.204). NOTICE: Pay attention to cleanliness, as the hydraulic oil will be reused. Cover the oil container to prevent any ingress of contamination. ZEIL09FR0228A0Z 5 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 4
  16. 16. Engine - Engine and crankcase 10. Near the coolant tank, disconnect the connectors. Disconnect the coolant level sensor wire (105) at- tached at the top. ZEIL13FR00307AB 6 11. Drain the coolant from the cooling system. Refer to the Operator's Manual Engine cooling system - Re- place (10.400). 12. Disconnect the hose (20), (21) and (22) from the coolant tank (19). 13. Remove the coolant tank (19). ZEIL11FR0031A0B 7 14. Remove the hardware (29). Loosen the clamp (30). 15. Remove the exhaust tube (23) from the muffler (24). ZEIL13FR00306AZ 8 16. On the left-hand side, remove the hardware (1). Re- move the sensor bracket (2). ZEIL13FR00305AB 9 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 5
  17. 17. Engine - Engine and crankcase 17. On the right-hand side, remove the wire harness (25) attached at the top and at the rear frame. ZEIL11FR0033B0Z 10 18. On the left-hand side, remove the wire harness (27) attached at the top and the rear frame. ZEIL11FR0034B0Z 11 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 6
  18. 18. Engine - Engine and crankcase 19. On both sides at the rear of the engine roof assembly (104), remove the hardware (103). ZEIL13FR00308AB 12 ZEIL13FR00309AB 13 20. On the left-hand side of the engine roof assembly (104), remove the hardware (103). ZEIL13FR00310AB 14 21. On the right-hand side of the engine roof assembly (104), remove the hardware (103). ZEIL13FR00311AB 15 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 7
  19. 19. Engine - Engine and crankcase 22. From the engine roof assembly, remove the hardware (70). Remove the plate (125). ZEIL13FR00101AZ 16 23. On the left-hand side of the radiator fan plastic cover (102), remove the hardware (103) from the engine roof assembly (104). ZEIL13FR00312AZ 17 24. On both sides, install the eye bolts (E) on the engine roof assembly (104) as shown. 25. Connect the chain (C) of a suitable lifting device to the eyebolts and the engine roof assembly (104). 26. Lift and remove gradually the engine roof assembly (104) from the machine. ZEIL13FR00313AB 18 NOTICE: Prevent the rotating coupler from damage during any repair activity. 27. On the left-hand side, remove the rotating coupler (33). NOTICE: Use a metallic blank plug to prevent oil leakage. Take care of the oil seal in the rotating coupler (33). 28. Remove the main drive belt (31). Refer to Drum gear- box Belt drive - Remove - Main drive belt (64.130). ZEIL09FR0323A0Z 19 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 8
  20. 20. Engine - Engine and crankcase If "cutterhead reverse drive" is installed, perform steps 29 and 30 29. On the left-hand side, remove the hose (34) from the tube (61). 30. Remove the reverse drive belt (32). Refer to Drum gearbox Belt drive - Remove - Reverse drive belt. (64.130). ZEIL11FR0051A0B 20 31. On the left-hand side, remove the air intake ducts (35) and (36). ZEIL11FR0038A0B 21 32. On the right-hand side, loosen the clamps (9). Loosen the last clamp (not indicated) on the intercooler tube (8). Disconnect the intercooler tube (8). ZEIL13FR00096AA 22 33. On the right-hand side, loosen the clamps (5). Dis- connect the water tube (7). ZEIL13FR00094AA 23 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 9
  21. 21. Engine - Engine and crankcase 34. On the right-hand side near the water tube (37), re- move the hardware (38). Remove all the clamps. 35. Remove the intercooler tube (8) and the water tube (7). Refer to figures 22 and 23. ZEIL13FR00314AB 24 36. On the left-hand side, disconnect the hose (60) from the water tube (59). Remove the water tube (59). ZEIL11FR0050A0Z 25 37. On the left-hand side, remove the intercooler tube (44). ZEIL11FR0049A0Z 26 38. On the left-hand side, disconnect the tube (40) from the muffler (24). ZEIL13FR00315AZ 27 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 10
  22. 22. Engine - Engine and crankcase 39. On the right-hand side, loosen the clamp (41) near the turbocharger end. Disconnect and remove the tube (40). ZEIL13FR00316AB 28 40. In the service area, remove the cover plate (120) to have access to the batteries. ZEIL12FR0203A0Z 29 41. Disconnect all the terminals (42) from the batteries (43). ZEIL13FR00317AB 30 42. On the left-hand side, disconnect the connector (71) and (72) from the alternator (73). ZEIL11FR0058A0B 31 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 11
  23. 23. Engine - Engine and crankcase 43. On the right-hand side, disconnect the air-condition- ing hose (48) and (49) from the air-conditioning pump (50). ZEIL13FR00318AB 32 44. On the left-hand side, disconnect the Engine Control Unit (ECU) connector (51) from the ECU (52). Discon- nect the ECU fuel tube (56). ZEIL13FR00319AB 33 45. On the left-hand side, disconnect the tube (108) from the engine. ZEIL13FR00320AB 34 46. On the right-hand side, disconnect the connector (17), and other connectors from the feed rolls hydrostatic pump (in case of single drive). NOTE: If installed, do the same for the attachment hydro- static pump (in case of double drive). ZEIL13FR00324AZ 35 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 12
  24. 24. Engine - Engine and crankcase 47. From the oil reservoir (18), disconnect the hose (62), (63) and (64). ZEIL13FR00325AB 36 48. On the right-hand side, disconnect the connector (115). Remove the wire harness (113). Disconnect the tube (80) from the lubrication oil cooler. ZEIL13FR00326AZ 37 49. On the right-hand side, disconnect the hose (82) and (83) from the oil filter (84). ZEIL11FR0062A0B 38 50. Above the main gearbox, disconnect the main gear- box lubrication valve hose (78) and (79) from the tube (80) and (81). ZEIL11FR0061A0B 39 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 13
  25. 25. Engine - Engine and crankcase 51. On the left-hand side, disconnect the tube (81) from the suction filter (118). ZEIL13FR00078AF 40 52. Remove the fan drive belt. Refer to Belt - Remove (10.414). 53. Swing the idler arm upwards and retain the idler arm in the upward position. Use a strap. ZEIL09FR0253A0B 41 If required, perform steps 54, 55, 56 and 57. 54. On both sides, loosen the hardware (66) from the ra- diator fan frame (65). ZEIL13FR00327AB 42 55. Attach a suitable lifting device to the pulley (67) of the radiator fan. 56. Carefully remove the hardware from the radiator fan frame (65). Remove the radiator fan assembly. ZEIL13FR00328AB 43 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 14
  26. 26. Engine - Engine and crankcase 57. Behind the radiator, remove the support (68). ZEIL13FR00329AB 44 58. On the rear of the engine, disconnect and remove the hose (10) from the drain tap. ZEIL13FR00323AZ 45 59. On the right-hand side, disconnect the hose (53) from the filter assembly (54). ZEIL13FR00321AZ 46 60. On the rear of the machine, disconnect the hose (55) from the filter assembly (54). 61. Remove the bolts (107). Remove the filter assembly (54) from the oil reservoir. ZEIL13FR00322AB 47 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 15
  28. 28. Engine - Engine and crankcase 62. On the main gearbox assembly, disconnect the hose (69) from the gear pump (steering). Disconnect and remove the hose (63) and (62). ZEIL13FR00330AB 48 63. On the main gearbox, disconnect the hose (74). Dis- connect and remove the hose (75). ZEIL13FR00331AB 49 64. On the right-hand side, disconnect the hose (77) from the fitting (76). ZEIL13FR00332AB 50 65. On the right-hand side, remove the hose (64), (111) and (112). 66. On the right-hand side, remove the supports (110) and (109). ZEIL13FR00333AB 51 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 16
  29. 29. Engine - Engine and crankcase 67. On the right-hand side, disconnect the hose (85) from the tube (86). Disconnect the hose (87) from the tube (88). ZEIL13FR00334AB 52 68. On the main gearbox, disconnect the tube (89) from the gear pump (main gearbox lubrication) (90). Dis- connect the tube (116) from the tube (117). ZEIL13FR00335AB 53 69. On the left-hand side, disconnect the hose (91), (92) and (93) from the filter (94). ZEIL13FR00336AZ 54 70. Disconnect the hose (95) and (96) from the Closed Center Load Sensing (CCLS) pump on the main gear- box. NOTE: The view shown is from the top side of the main gearbox. ZEIL13FR00337AZ 55 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 17
  30. 30. Engine - Engine and crankcase 71. Loosen the hardware (97) from the muffler (24). Re- move the muffler from the engine frame. Use a suit- able lifting device. ZEIL13FR00338AZ 56 72. At the rear, remove the tube (58) from the oil reservoir (18). ZEIL11FR0048A0B 57 73. On both sides, on the rear of the machine, remove the hardware (98) from the engine support. ZEIL13FR00339AB 58 74. On the right-hand side, remove the hardware (99). ZEIL13FR00340AB 59 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 18
  31. 31. Engine - Engine and crankcase 75. On the left-hand side, remove all the hardware (100). Remove the hardware (100) from the inner side also. ZEIL13FR00341AZ 60 76. Attach the hooks (H) of a suitable lifting device on the indicated areas of the engine and the main gearbox. ZEIL13FR00342AB 61 77. Tilt the rear frame (101). ZEIL13FR00344AB 62 NOTICE: Make sure that there are no connections between the engine assembly and the frame of the machine. 78. From the left-hand side, carefully remove the engine and the main gearbox assembly out of the machine as shown. ZEIL13FR00343AB 63 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 19
  32. 32. Engine - Engine and crankcase 79. Place the engine and the main gearbox assembly on the wooden blocks (W). ZEIL13FR00345AB 64 80. Remove the hardware (121) from the engine flange. Separate the main gearbox assembly from the engine. NOTICE: Main gearbox assembly is heavy. Use a suitable lifting device. ZEIL09FR0271A0Z 65 47812460 09/01/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 20

