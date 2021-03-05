Komatsu WD600-6 Wheel Dozer Service Repair Manual (SN: 55001 and up)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHEEL DOZER SEN04979-04 WD600-6 SERIAL NUMBERS 55001 and up
SEN04981-04 00-100 4 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index Table of contents 1 00 Index and foreword 100 Index SEN04981-04 C...
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 5 Table of contents 100 Index Joystick steering lever linkage.....................................
SEN04981-04 00-100 6 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index Sensor..............................................................
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 7 Table of contents 100 Index Testing wear of parking brake disc .................................
SEN04981-04 00-100 8 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index Failure code [B@BCZK] (Coolant: Low level)..........................
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 9 Table of contents 100 Index Failure code [CA1625] (EGR valve servo error 2).....................
SEN04981-04 00-100 10 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index Failure code [DBB3KK] (or VHMS_LED display: “n9” o “05”) VHMS co...
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 11 Table of contents 100 Index Failure code [DHT2L6] (Transmission filter clogging sensor: Sign...
SEN04981-04 00-100 12 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index Failure code [DX16KA] (Fan pump EPC solenoid: Disconnection).......
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 13 Table of contents 100 Index E-10 Backup buzzer does not sound or it keeps sounding. ...........
SEN04981-04 00-100 14 WD600-6 Table of contents 100 Index S-15 Abnormal noise is made........................................
SEN04981-04 WD600-6 00-100 15 Table of contents 100 Index Removal and installation of control valve assembly ................
00-100 16 SEN04981-04 WD600-6 Wheel dozer Form No. SEN04981-04 ©2011 KOMATSU All Rights Reserved Printed in Japan 08-11
SEN05142-00 50-201 2 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly Removal and...
SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 3 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly 11. Disconn...
SEN05142-00 50-201 4 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly 23. Disconn...
SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 5 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly Installatio...
SEN05142-00 50-201 6 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly Removal a...
SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 7 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 13. Remov...
SEN05142-00 50-201 8 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 22. Fix f...
SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 9 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 27. Lift ...
Komatsu WD600-6 Wheel Dozer Service Repair Manual (SN: 55001 and up)

This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for the KOMATSU WD600-6 WHEEL DOZER, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.KOMATSU WD600-6 WHEEL DOZER Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.
Models and Serial Number Covers:
Komatsu WD600-6→55001 and up
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Index and Foreword
Specification
Structure, Function and Maintenance Standard
Standard Value Table
Testing and Adjusting
Troubleshooting
Disassembly and Assembly
Diagrams and Drawings
++++++++++
Komatsu WD600-6 Wheel Dozer Field Assembly Manual
Manual Covers:
Block Outline
Principal Component Dimension Table
Work Space Layout
General Assembly Schedule
List of Equipment, Jigs, Tools and Consumables
Oil, Grease and Paints
Assembly Procedure
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have KOMATSU WD600-6 WHEEL DOZER Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Komatsu WD600-6 Wheel Dozer Service Repair Manual (SN: 55001 and up)

  15. 15. SEN05142-00 50-201 2 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly Removal and installation of engine assembly 1 Removal k Stop the machine on level ground and set the frame lock bar. k Lower the work equipment to the ground completely and stop the engine. Apply the parking brake and put the blocks under the wheels. k Disconnect the negative terminal (–) of the battery before starting with the work. 1. Remove the radiator assembly, referring to “Removal and installation of radiator assembly”. q Overall view of machine right side 2. Open the bulkhead cover to remove cover (1) of the air cleaner. 3. Remove air hose (2). [*1] 4. Remove komaclone hose and tube assembly (3). [*2] 5. Disconnect dust indicator hoses (4). 6. Remove air cleaner (5). [*3] 7. Disconnect connector E15 (6). 8. Disconnect wiring harness (7). 9. Remove air cleaner bracket (8). 10. Remove bracket and heat insulation cover (9) assembly.
  16. 16. SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 3 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly 11. Disconnect drive shaft (10). [*4] a Remove the bottom mounting bolt as shown below. 1) Pull pin (11) out of a location near the engine mount, which is situated in the front right side, and then push in forcing screw (B). 2) Turn forcing screw (B) for deburring and then remove the bottom mounting bolt of the drive shaft. 12. Remove cover (12). 13. Disconnect connector E16 (13). 14. Loosen the adjustment bolt of air conditioner compressor (14) and then remove air condi- tioner compressor belt (15). [*5] 15. Remove air conditioner compressor (14). a Don't disconnect the air conditioner hose. 16. Disconnect fuel supply hose (16). 17. Disconnect connector EP1 (17) and EP2 (18). 18. Disconnect clamps (19) and (20). 19. Disconnect 2 fuel hoses (21). q Left side 20. Disconnect torque converter cooler (TC) cool- ant tubes (22) and (23). a Connection: O-ring 21. Disconnect coolant tube (24). a Replacement of gasket (G) 22. Disconnect heater hose (25).
  17. 17. SEN05142-00 50-201 4 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly 23. Disconnect starting motor terminal (26). 24. Disconnect connector ER1 (27). 25. Disconnect connector ER2 (28). 26. Disconnect connector ER3 (29). 27. Disconnect wiring harnesses (30). 28. Disconnect grounding wire ER06 (31). 29. Disconnect engine grounding wire (32). 30. Remove engine mount bolts (33) and (34). [*6] 31. Lift and remove engine assembly (35), using T- shaped lifting tool [1]. a Confirm that the wirings and hoses are disconnected properly, and sling the engine assembly slowly. 4 Engine assembly: 3,200 kg a F: Rear side lifting hook a Front right side and left side lifting hooks are provided in the bottom.
  18. 18. SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 5 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of engine assembly Installation q Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. [*1] 3 Air hose clamp: 10.5 ± 0.5 Nm {1.07 ± 0.05 kgm} [*2] 3 Komaclone tube assembly hose clamp: 5.9 ± 0.49 Nm {0.6 ± 0.05 kgm} [*3] 3 Air cleaner band: 12.8 – 17.7 Nm {1.3 – 1.8 kgm} [*4] 3 Drive shaft assembly mounting bolt: 107 – 127 Nm {10.9 – 13.0 kgm} [*5] a Adjust the air conditioner compressor belt ten- sion, referring to “Adjusting air conditioner compressor belt tension” in Testing and adjust- ing. [*6] 3 Engine mount bolt: 824 – 1030 Nm (84 – 105 kgm) Target: 927 Nm (94.5 kgm) q Refilling with coolant Add coolant through the coolant filler to the specified level. Run the engine to increase coolant temperature and then confirm the cool- ant level again. 5 Coolant: 160 l
  19. 19. SEN05142-00 50-201 6 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly Removal and installation of radiator assembly 1 Removal k Park the machine on flat ground and set the safety bar to the frame. k Lower the work equipment to the ground completely and stop the engine. Apply the parking brake and put the blocks under the wheels. k Loosen the filler cap of the hydraulic tank gradually to release the residual pressure from the hydraulic tank. 1. Remove cover (1). 2. Drain the engine coolant. 6 Coolant: 160 l 3. Remove the engine hood and covers, referring to “Removal and installation of engine hood assembly”. 4. Remove cover (2). 5. Disconnect cover (3). 6. Disconnect 2 hoses (4) from the reservoir tank. 7. Disconnect connector G05 (5) and disconnect the clip of the wiring harness. 8. Disconnect right and left chains (6). 9. Disconnect hoses (7) and (8). 10. Remove reservoir tank (9). 11. Disconnect hoses (10). 12. Remove covers (11) and (12). a Take care in this operation not to damage the aftercooler core.
  20. 20. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  21. 21. SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 7 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 13. Remove right and left side bars (13). 14. Remove cover and frame assembly (14). a Take care in this operation not to damage the aftercooler core. 15. Disconnect air conditioner hose clamps (15) from radiator guard (16). 16. Open radiator grille (17) and remove 3 fan guards (18). 17. Disconnect fan drain hose (19), fan inlet hose (20) and fan outlet hose (21). 18. Remove clamp (22). 19. Disconnect connectors G06 (23) and GR1 (24) situated in the rear left side of the radiator. 20. Disconnect clamp (30). a BB: Back buzzer 21. Remove 3 mounting bolts of left side and then open fan motor and support assembly (25).[*1]
  22. 22. SEN05142-00 50-201 8 WD600-6 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 22. Fix fan motor and support assembly (25) in the manner shown below. 1) Remove pin (51) from the hinged portion of fan motor and support assembly (25). 2) Remove lock pin (52) and then fix the assembly to the bracket (BKT) using lock pin (52). 23. Remove right and left mounting bolts (26). a Leave a counter mark (M) to the position. 24. Remove the cover of section (A) and remove right and left mounting bolts (27). a The mounting bolt is provided in the rear side of the radiator, too. 25. Lift and float the radiator guard and fan assem- bly (28). a (B): The mounting bolt position in the rear side of the radiator. 4 Radiator guard and fan assembly: 650 kg 26. Disconnect sponge (29).
  23. 23. SEN05142-00 WD600-6 50-201 9 201 Engine and cooling system, Part 1 Removal and installation of radiator assembly 27. Lift radiator guard and fan assembly (28) slowly. 28. Take out radiator guard and fan assembly (28) while avoiding contact against tube (C) of the aftercooler. 29. Disconnect aeration hose (30). 30. Loosen radiator hose clamps (31) and (32). [*2] 31. Loosen air hose clamp (33). [*3] 32. Disconnect air tube (34). 33. Remove air hose (35). [*4] 34. Disconnect connectors (36) from the radiator outlet. a Replacement of gasket (G) a When disconnecting the outlet at the con- nection with radiator hose (38) (it takes more than an hour) 1) Loosen right and left side clamps (37) and then push radiator hose (38) all the way in the radiator. [*5] a Hose (38) is disconnected later (as the radiator assembly is lifted up). 35. Disconnect air conditioner condenser assem- bly (40) directing bracket (39) outward. a Remove the air conditioner hose clamp prior to the above operation. 36. Lift radiator assembly (41) temporarily and remove right and left side mounting bolts (42). [*6] 37. Disconnect hose (38) (noted in the foregoing) while the radiator assembly being lifted up.

