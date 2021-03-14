Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEP 1997 00-1-Î CEBM001001 Shop Manual PC200LC-6 PC210LC-6 PC220LC-6 PC250LC-6 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NU...
00-2 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 01-1 10 S...
00-3 PRODUCT PUBLICATIONS INFORMATION PC200LC-6 VARIOUS PRODUCT PARTS & SERVICE PUBLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL KOMATSU ...
SAFETY FORWARD 00-11 SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE Proper service and repair is extremely important for the...
FORWARD SAFETY 00-12 14. When raising heavy components, use a hoist or crane. Check that the wire rope, chains and hooks a...
GENERAL FORWARD 00-13 GENERAL This shop manual has been prepared as an aid to improve the quality of repairs by giving the...
ALTERNATOR DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-15 Î ALTERNATOR Removal Disconnect the cable from the negative (-) terminal of the ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY AIR CONDITIONER COMPRESSOR 30-16 Î AIR CONDITIONER COMPRESSOR Removal Under pressure, precautions...
AIR CONDITIONER CONDENSER DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-17 Î AIR CONDITIONER CONDENSER Removal 1. Open forward left side cov...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY DRY RECEIVER 30-18 Î DRY RECEIVER Removal 1. Open forward left side cover and remove top cover. 2...
FUEL INJECTION PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-19 Î FUEL INJECTION PUMP Removal Disconnect the cable from the negative (-...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP 30-20 Î 10. Disconnect tube (12) between fuel filter and fuel injection pump....
FUEL INJECTION PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-21 Î Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY WATER PUMP 30-22 Î WATER PUMP Removal 1. Drain coolant. 2. Open engine hood. 3. Remove fan guard ...
WATER PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-23 Î 7. Remove water pump assembly (12). Installation ! Carry out installation in t...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY NOZZLE HOLDER 30-24 Î NOZZLE HOLDER Removal 1. Open engine hood. 2. Disconnect delivery tube (1) ...
TURBOCHARGER DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-25 Î TURBOCHARGER Removal 1. Open engine hood, and remove turbocharger shield (1)...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY THERMOSTAT 30-26 Î THERMOSTAT Removal 1. Drain coolant. 2. Open engine hood, and remove fan guard...
Komatsu PC200LC-6 Hydraulic Excavator Service Repair Manual (A83000 and up)

Service Repair Manual Covers:

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General
Structure and Function
Testing, Adjusting and Troubleshooting
Disassembly and Assembly
Maintenance Standard
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveKOMATSU PC200LC-6 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Komatsu PC200LC-6 Hydraulic Excavator Service Repair Manual (A83000 and up)

  1. 1. SEP 1997 00-1-Î CEBM001001 Shop Manual PC200LC-6 PC210LC-6 PC220LC-6 PC250LC-6 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NUMBERS PC200LC-6 A83001 and up PC210LC-6 A83001 and up PC220LC-6 A83001 and up PC250LC-6 A83001 and up This material is proprietary to Komatsu America International Company and is not to be reproduced, used, or disclosed except in accordance with written authorization from Komatsu America International Company. It is our policy to improve our products whenever it is possible and practical to do so. We reserve the right to make changes or add improvements at any time without incurring any obligation to install such changes on products sold previously. Due to this continuous program of research and development, periodic revisions may be made to this publication. It is recommended that customers contact their distributor for information on the latest revision.
  2. 2. 00-2 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 01-1 10 STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10-1 20 TESTING, ADJUSTING AND TROUBLESHOOTING . . . . . . . . . . 20-1 30 DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30-1 40 MAINTENANCE STANDARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40-1
  3. 3. 00-3 PRODUCT PUBLICATIONS INFORMATION PC200LC-6 VARIOUS PRODUCT PARTS & SERVICE PUBLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL KOMATSU CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT OWNERS, INCLUDING OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUALS, PARTS BOOKS AND SHOP MANUALS. SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS SUCH AS SERVICE TOOL, AIR CONDITIONING, AND TURBOCHARGER SHOP MANUALS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE AS WELL AS SELECTED OPERATION & MAINTENANCE AND SHOP MANUALS IN FOREIGN LANGUAGES. THE PUBLICATIONS LISTED BELOW ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS PARTICULAR MACHINE(S). DESCRIPTION FORM NUMBER PARTS BOOK - PAPER: Engine and Chassis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . BEPB001701 PARTS BOOK - MICROFICHE: Engine and Chassis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . BEPM001701 OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUAL: Engine and Chassis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CEAM001200 SHOP MANUAL: Chassis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CEBM001000 SAFETY MANUAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HE92-2 STANDARD MAN-HOUR GUIDE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CEKQ000300 PARTS AND SERVICE PUBLICATIONS CAN ONLY BE ACQUIRED BY AUTHORIZED KOMATSU DISTRIBUTORS, USING THE KOMATSU AMERICA INTERNATIONAL COMPANY PARTS INFORMATION PROCESSING SYSTEM (PIPS). IF THE PIPS SYSTEM IS NOT AVAILABLE AT THE DISTRIBUTOR LOCATION, THEN THE FOLLOWING REQUISITION FOR TECHNICAL SERVICE PUBLICATIONS AND SERVICE FORMS CAN BE USED. FORM KDC91D IS SHOWN ON THE REVERSE SIDE OF THIS PAGE. PC2006CA.PUB 102496
  7. 7. SAFETY FORWARD 00-11 SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE Proper service and repair is extremely important for the safe operation of your machine. The service and repair techniques recommended and described in this manual are both effective and safe methods of operation. Some of these operations require the use of tools specially designed for the purpose. To prevent injury to workers, the symbols and are used to mark safety precautions in this manual. The cautions accompanying these symbols should always be followed carefully. If any dangerous situation arises or may possibly arise, first consider safety, and take the necessary actions to deal with the situation. GENERAL PRECAUTIONS PREPARATIONS FOR WORK Mistakes in operation are extremely dangerous. Read the 7. Before adding oil or making repairs, park the OPERATION & MAINTENANCE MANUAL carefully machine on hard, level ground, and block the wheels BEFORE operating the machine. or tracks to prevent the machine from moving. 1. Before carrying out any greasing or repairs, read all 8. Before starting work, lower blade, ripper, bucket or the precautions given on the decals which are fixed to any other work equipment to the ground. If this is not the machine. possible, insert the safety pin or use blocks to prevent 2. When carrying out any operation, always wear safety to lock all the control levers and hang warning signs shoes and helmet. Do not wear loose work clothes, on them. or clothes with buttons missing. 9. When disassembling or assembling, support the ! Always wear safety glasses when hitting parts with a hammer. ! Always wear safety glasses when grinding parts with a grinder, etc. 10. Remove all mud and oil from the steps or other 3. If welding repairs are needed, always have a trained, use the handrails, ladders or steps when getting on or experienced welder carry out the work. When off the machine. Never jump on or off the machine. carrying out welding work, always wear welding If it is impossible to use the handrails, ladders or gloves, apron, glasses, cap and other clothes suited steps, use a stand to provide safe footing. for welding work. 4. When carrying out any operation with two or more workers, always agree on the operating procedure 11. When removing the oil filler cap, drain plug or before starting. Always inform your fellow workers hydraulic pressure measuring plugs, loosen them before starting any step of the operation. Before slowly to prevent the oil from spurting out. Before starting work, hang UNDER REPAIR signs on the disconnecting or removing components of the oil, controls in the operator's compartment. water or air circuits, first remove the pressure 5. Keep all tools in good condition and learn the correct way to use them. 12. The water and oil in the circuits are hot when the 6. Decide a place in the repair workshop to keep tools Wait for the oil and water to cool before carrying out and removed parts. Always keep the tools and parts any work on the oil or water circuits. in their correct places. Always keep the work area clean and make sure that there is no dirt or oil on the 13. Before starting work, remove the leads from the floor. Smoke only in the areas provided for smoking. battery. ALWAYS remove the lead from the negative Never smoke while working. (-) terminal first. the work equipment from falling. In addition, be sure machine with blocks, jacks or stands before starting work. places used to get on and off the machine. Always PRECAUTIONS DURING WORK completely from the circuit. engine is stopped, so be careful not to get burned.
  8. 8. FORWARD SAFETY 00-12 14. When raising heavy components, use a hoist or crane. Check that the wire rope, chains and hooks are free from damage. Always use lifting equipment which has ample capacity. Install the lifting equipment at the correct places. Use a hoist or crane and operate slowly to prevent the component from hitting any other part. Do not work with any part still raised by the hoist or crane. 15. When removing covers which are under internal pressure or under pressure from a spring, always leave two bolts in position on opposite sides. Slowly release the pressure, then slowly loosen the bolts to remove. 16. When removing components, be careful not to break or damage the wiring, Damaged wiring may cause electrical fires. 17. When removing piping, stop the fuel or oil from spilling out. If any fuel or oil drips on to the floor, wipe it up immediately. Fuel or oil on the floor can cause you to slip, or can even start fires. 18. As a general rule, do not use gasoline to wash parts. In particular, use only the minimum of gasoline when washing electrical parts. 19. Be sure to assemble all parts again in their original places. Replace any damaged part with new parts. ! When installing hoses and wires, be sure that they will not be damaged by contact with other parts when the machine is being operated. 20. When installing high pressure hoses, make sure that they are not twisted. Damaged tubes are dangerous, so be extremely careful when installing tubes for high pressure circuits. Also check that connecting parts are correctly installed. 21. When assembling or installing parts, always use the specified tightening torques. When installing protective parts such as guards, or parts which vibrate violently or rotate at high speed, be partic- ularly careful to check that they are installed correctly. 22. When aligning two holes, never insert your fingers or hand. Be careful not to get your fingers caught in a hole. 23. When measuring hydraulic pressure, check that the measuring tool is correctly assembled before taking any measurements. 24. Take care when removing or installing the tracks of track-type machines. When removing the track, the track separates suddenly, so never let anyone stand at either end of the track.
  9. 9. GENERAL FORWARD 00-13 GENERAL This shop manual has been prepared as an aid to improve the quality of repairs by giving the serviceman an accurate understanding of the product and by showing him the correct way to perform repairs and make judgements. Make sure you understand the contents of this manual and use it to full effect at every opportunity. This shop manual mainly contains the necessary technical information for operations performed in a service workshop. For ease of understanding, the manual is divided into the following sections. These sections are further divided into each main group of components. GENERAL This section lists the general machine dimensions, performance specifications, component weights, and fuel, coolant and lubricant specification charts. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION This section explains the structure and function of each component. It serves not only to give an understanding of the structure, but also serves as reference material for troubleshooting. TESTING AND ADJUSTING This section explains checks to be made before and after performing repairs, as well as adjustments to be made at completion of the checks and repairs. Troubleshooting charts correlating "Problems" to "Causes" are also included in this section. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY This section explains the order to be followed when removing, installing, disassembling or assembling each component, as well as precautions to be taken for these operations. MAINTENANCE STANDARD This section gives the judgement standards when inspecting disassembled parts. NOTICE The specifications contained in this shop manual are subject to change at any time and without any advance notice. Contact your distributor for the latest information.
  10. 10. ALTERNATOR DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-15 Î ALTERNATOR Removal Disconnect the cable from the negative (-) terminal of the battery. 1. Open engine hood. 2. Remove fan guard (1) and right fan guard mounting bracket (2). 3. Disconnect wiring (3). 4. Using wrench Î, raise tensioner (6) and remove belt (7). Be extremely careful not to get your fingers caught when removing the belt. 5. Remove alternator mounting bolts (8) and (9), then remove alternator assembly (10). Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal.
  11. 11. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY AIR CONDITIONER COMPRESSOR 30-16 Î AIR CONDITIONER COMPRESSOR Removal Under pressure, precautions must be taken to protect eyes and skin. Never loosen any part of the refrigerant circuit while charged with gas. The air conditioner system should only be serviced by qualified personnel. 1. Remove refrigerant gas (R134a) using discharge ports (1). Don't release gas into the atmosphere. 2. Remove fan guard (2). 3. Disconnect hoses (3) and (4) and disconnect electrical connector. 4. Loosen bolts (5) and (6) and rotate compressor about bolt (5) towards the engine and remove drive belt (7). 5. Remove bolts (8) then remove air conditioner compressor (9). Installation ! Carry out installation in reverse order of removal. i Check O-rings of hoses are not damaged or deteriorated. i Adjust the belt tension (see TESTING AND ADJUSTING). ! Fill with refrigerant (R-134a).
  12. 12. AIR CONDITIONER CONDENSER DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-17 Î AIR CONDITIONER CONDENSER Removal 1. Open forward left side cover and remove top cover. 2. Remove overfill tank bracket (2) by removing bolts and washers (1). 3. Disconnect electrical connector and hoses (3) and (4). i Loosen the sleeve nut slightly and release the refrigerant (R134a) completely before disconnecting hoses and tubes. i Fit plugs to hoses and tubes to prevent ingress of moisture, dust or dirt. 4. Remove condenser assembly (5) by removing bolts and washers (6). Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. i Check that the O-ring is not damaged or deteriorated. ! Fill with refrigerant (R134a).
  13. 13. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY DRY RECEIVER 30-18 Î DRY RECEIVER Removal 1. Open forward left side cover and remove top cover. 2. Disconnect hose (1) and (2) of dry receiver. i Loosen the sleeve nut slightly and release the refrigerant (R143a) completely before disconnecting hoses. i Fit blind plugs into the hoses to prevent the entry of moisture, dust or dirt. 3. Remove dry receiver assembly (3). Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. i Check that the O-rings are not damaged or deteriorated, then connect the hoses. ! Fill with refrigerant (R-134a).
  14. 14. FUEL INJECTION PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-19 Î FUEL INJECTION PUMP Removal Disconnect the cable from the negative (-) terminal of the battery. 1. Open engine hood. 2. Remove cover (1) on top of condenser, then remove stay (2) at the counterweight. 3. Remove fan guard (3) and left bracket (4). 4. Disconnect coolant temperature sensor connector (5). 5. For machines with air conditioning, remove bracket (6) for compressor hose clamp. i Tighten together with the fuel inlet hose clamp. 6. Remove lock clips (8) (2 places) and lock bracket (7) of dipstick guide. 7. Disconnect governor motor rod (9) at governor end. i Rotate the shaft of the governor motor and do not stop it suddenly. i Always disconnect the guide motor connector before disconnecting the rod. 8. Disconnect the 6 delivery tubes (10). See engine shop manual for details. 9. Disconnect the return fuel hose (11). i Fuel will flow out when the hose is disconnected, so plug hose to prevent the fuel from leaking.
  15. 15. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP 30-20 Î 10. Disconnect tube (12) between fuel filter and fuel injection pump. 11. Remove lubrication tube (13). 12. Remove mounting bolt (14) of support bracket at bottom of fuel injection pump. 13. Using tool A2, rotate engine in normal direction, and push No. 1 cylinder compression top dead center positioning pin (15) into gear. i Push the pin lightly against the gear and rotate the engine slowly. i After determining the TDC position, check if the meshing of the timing pin has come out. 14. Remove 2 fan belts (16), then move fan tension pulley (17) and adjustment bar (18) towards fan shaft. i Loosen mounting bolt (19) of adjustment bolt bottom bracket (20), then loosen adjustment bolt (21). 15. Turn cap (22) and remove. 16. Remove fuel injection pump. For details, see engine shop manual.
  16. 16. FUEL INJECTION PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-21 Î Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. i Adjust the governor lever. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, Adjusting governor motor lever stroke. Delivery tube sleeve nut (10) : 24 ± 4 Nm (2.45 ± 0.41 kgm) i Adjust the belt tension. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, Testing and adjusting the fan belt tension. ! Bleed air from fuel system.
  17. 17. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY WATER PUMP 30-22 Î WATER PUMP Removal 1. Drain coolant. 2. Open engine hood. 3. Remove fan guard (1), then remove left and right side covers (2) and (3) of fan guard mount. 4. Using wrench Î, raise tensioner (4), then remove belt (5). Be extremely careful not to get your fingers caught when removing the belt. 5. Loosen adjustment bar (7) of fan tension pulley (6), then loosen fan belt (8). 6. Loosen mounting bolt (11) of fan pulley (10) and fan shaft (9) 2 - 3 mm, then move towards radiator.
  18. 18. WATER PUMP DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-23 Î 7. Remove water pump assembly (12). Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. i Adjust the belt tension. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, Testing and adjusting of fan belt tension. i Add coolant through the coolant filler to the specified level. Run the engine to circulate the coolant through the system. Then check the coolant level again.
  20. 20. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY NOZZLE HOLDER 30-24 Î NOZZLE HOLDER Removal 1. Open engine hood. 2. Disconnect delivery tube (1) at nozzle holder assembly end. 3. Remove spill tube (2) 4. Remove nozzle holder assembly (3). i If it is difficult to remove the nozzle holder assembly, use tool A4 to remove it. i Be careful not to let dirt or dust get into the nozzle holder assembly mount. Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal. Delivery tube sleeve nut: 30 ± 5 Nm (3.06 ± 0.51 kgm) Joint bolt: 8 ± 2 Nm (0.81 ± 0.20 kgm) Nozzle holder assembly: 60 ± 5 Nm (6.12 ± 0.51 kgm) Nozzle holder assembly thread portion: Seizer prevention compound (Molycoat 1000) i When assembling the nozzle holder, clean the nozzle mount, and check that there is no dirt or dust inside the sleeve before assembling.
  21. 21. TURBOCHARGER DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY 30-25 Î TURBOCHARGER Removal 1. Open engine hood, and remove turbocharger shield (1). 2. Remove turbocharger. See engine shop manual for details. Installation ! Carry out installation in the reverse order to removal.
  22. 22. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY THERMOSTAT 30-26 Î THERMOSTAT Removal 1. Drain coolant. 2. Open engine hood, and remove fan guard (1) and right side guard mounting bracket (2). 3. Using wrench Î, raise tensioner (3), then remove fan belt (4). Be extremely careful not to get your fingers caught when removing the belt. 4. Remove alternator assembly top mounting bolt (5) from bracket, then alternator assembly (6) towards partition plate end. i Loosen the mounting bolts at the bottom of the alternator assembly. 5. Disconnect radiator inlet hose (7) and aeration hose (8). 6. Remove alternator bracket (9). 7. Remove thermostat. For details, see engine shop manual.

×