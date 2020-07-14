Successfully reported this slideshow.
RP5300005170.png 3691604M91 11 "perkins - nl38970" 72.5kw Engine F/XL Tier 3 (2008-2009) - RP53 - F105 GE/XL - 4216201M1 M...
RP53000015070.png NM40008 11 3115A141(1), 32186146(3), NM40019(1) 3 Short engine Replacement3 F/XL Tier 3 (2008-2009) - RP...
RP53000015197.png 11 A-05 02 014 Cylinder block 11 A-05 02 014 Cylinder block 12 1! Ref.n.16 Block 13 1! Ref.n.16 Cap 24 1...
RP53000015197.png 3212P008 115 1! Plug 3244A009 216 1! Dowel 2314C049 117 1! Screw 2415D053 118 1! Washer 0650594 119 1! P...
RP53000015197.png ReplacementT-A F/XL Tier 3 (2008-2009) - RP53 - F105 GE/XL - 4216201M1 McCormick_Ne w
RP53000015199.png ZZ90222 11 U491476 t2 ZZ90239(1)3 Kit ZZ90222P 11 N.L.A.(1)3 Kit ZZ90237 11 U491477 t1 Shaft 12 1! Ref.n...
RP53000015199.png U5ME0026 14 1! U491476 t2 U5ME0034(1)3 Kit U5ME0026A 14 1! (+)0.75 mmB U491476 t2 U5ME0034A(1)3 Kit U5ME...
RP53000015199.png 3117C221 18 13:0T-A Gear 4115C311 49 U491477 t2 F 17:0T-A Kit 4115C312 49 U491477 t2 E 17:0T-A Kit 4115C...
RP53000015199.png 4115C364 49 U491478 t1 C Conrod 4115C365 49 U491478 t1 B Conrod 4115C366 49 U491478 t1 A Conrod 110 9! R...
RP53000015199.png Up to serial or engine number2 Not serviced, order6 ShimB Replacement3 ReplacementT-A BlueA PurpleB Gree...
RP53000015204.png 4115R613 11 Axle 4115R703 12 1! 4:0T-A Shaft 13 2! Ref.n.26 Shaft 2485A104 24 2! 4:0T-A Plug 4115R319 45...
RP53000015204.png 2316A901 118 1! Screw 2316A902 319 1! Screw This is a component of an assembly! Not serviced, order6 Rep...
RP53000015206.png 4142A503 11 Kit 12 1! Ref.n.16 Overlay 3681P046 13 1! 1.3.5.(X) 4:50T-A Gasket 2314H002 94 Screw 2314H01...
RP53000015206.png 2314J606 117 Screw 3117L271 118 3117L272(1)3 4:75T-A Gear 0500012 119 Key 3321A003 120 4:75T-A Washer 21...
RP53000015206.png 140 39! Ref.n.396 Connection 2418F002 141 39! 4:75T-A Ring 2418F001 142 39! 4:75T-A Ring 2314H003 243 Sc...
RP53000015210.png 2644C313/22 11 Pump 12 1! Ref.n.16 Pump 26420318 13 1! Ring 26420469 14 1! Solenoid 2318A108 15 1! Nut K...
RP53000015210.png 123 Ref.n.216 21! Jet 26460064 124 21! Ring L311FF02 125 21! Washer 3751A241 426 Clamp 2314W009 427 Scre...
RP5300011008.png 3717E271 11 2:0T-A Crankcase 3681K036 12 1.2.3.(X) 2:0T-A Gasket 3627P041 13 2:0T-A Crosspiece 2311D039 2...
RP5300011008.png Replacement3 Qty per tractors sold (aa.bbb.ccc.ddd) (aa) for 1,(bbb) 2-10 (ccc) 11-25 (ddd) 26-50(X) Repl...
RP53000015213.png 4142X322 11 T417513(1)3 Guard 12 1! Ref.n.16 Cover 3681A055 13 1! 0.1.3.(X) 1:0T-A Gasket 104 Ref.n.16 1...
RP53000015213.png 4134C019 116 N.L.S.(1)3 Filler 117 Ref.n.166 16! Body 2415B121 118 16! O ring 4142X098 119 16! 1.3.5.(X)...
RP53000015215.png 4134W021 11 4134W025(1)3 Radiator 2486A217 12 1! Exchanger 3685A025 23 1! 1:0T-A Ring 14 1! Ref.n.16 Exc...
RP53000015215.png This is a component of an assembly! Not serviced, order6 Replacement3 ReplacementT-A F/XL Tier 3 (2008-2...
RP53000015216.png U5MW0201 11 U5MW0208(1)3 Kit 12 1! Ref.n.16 Pump 13 1! Ref.n.16 Cover 24880234 14 1! Guard 3682A011 15 1...
RP5300011001.png 4111K073 11 4:0T-A 5:0T-B Balancer 12 1! Ref. n.16 Frame 2314H951 13 1! Screw 3272A022 14 1! Shaft 3321A0...
RP5300011001.png 115 13! Ref. n.136 Rotor U5MK0695 116 1! 5:0T-A Valve 3245A002 117 16! 5:0T-A Contact 3174A021 118 16! 5:...
RP53000015218.png 3681816M3 11 N.L.S.(1)3 Filter 12 1! Ref.n.16 Pump 13 1! Ref.n.16 Kit 34 3! Ref.n.36 Spacer 35 3! Ref.n....
