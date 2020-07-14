Massey ferguson mf8130 tractor parts catalogue manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Engine And Equipment Page010-0000
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0560-604-C 1 104 26 9 8 2 25 24 3 5 6 17 18 37 36 19 20 21 22 23 34 35 29 30 12 16134140 15 14...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Cylinder Block - T6.60 Engine Page010-0040 Item Part Number Qty Description...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0563-604-B 11 10 13 8 15 17 16 9 12 30 14 2629 7 20 27 4 28 21 22 223 24 25 1 5 18 19 6 3 Ref ...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - T6.60 Engine Page010-0045 Item Pa...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0566-604-B 38 1 15 14 13 37 12 11 10 3 46 45 40 39 42 44 4143 24 23 22 25 4 7 8 2 16 17 18 19 ...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Cylinder Head - T6.60 Engine Page010-0050 Item Part Number Qty Description ...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0569-604-B 35 36 37 38 28 29 30 27 231 2 3 4 5 6 12 10 11 7 9 22 1415 1321 18 20 19 24 25 26 1...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Rocker Shaft - T6.60 Engine Page010-0055 Item Part Number Qty Description C...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0647-604-B 33 7 6 34 14 15 8 5 3 4 16 18 17 1 12 13 31 31 30 32 224 10 11 9 19 22 21 20 23 23 ...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - T6.60 Engine Page010-0060 Item Part Number Qty Description C...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0648-604-A 6 13 1 16 7 5 8 2 4 15 11 9 14 10 12 3 Ref 06481604-1 Page 010-0065
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - Inlet And Exhaust Manifold - T6.60 Engine Page010-0065 Item ...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0649-604-B 4 1 7 3 19 2 6 18 20 8 1224 5 9 13 17 11 10 15 21 22 14 23 16 Ref 06491604-1 Page 0...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - Pipes And Heat Shields - T6.60 Engine Page010-0070 Item Part...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0572-604-A 22 40 46 2 19 43 121 44 4517 42 15 18 41 20 9 12 25 11 10 14 13 624 8 5 1623 7 4 3 ...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Timing Gear And Camshaft - T6.60 Engine Page010-0075 Item Part Number Qty D...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0587-604-E 35 1322 24 24 12 26 26 11 1034 23 33 27 28 4218 419 25 40 2917 8 31 21 1 48 3015 49...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Fuel Injection Equipment (Diesel) - T6.60 Engine Page010-0080 Item Part Num...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0615-600-D 12 11 13 15 7 7 14 4 8 2 3 1 9 6 5 10 Ref 06151600-1 Page 010-0085
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filler And Breather - T6.60 Engine Page010-0085 Item Part N...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0608-604-B 29 30 28 40 39 38 32 22 2527 26 21 24 23 11 12 10 1 4 7 5 3 2 6 20 18 8 9 43 41 42 ...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Sump - T6.60 Engine Page010-0090 Item Part Number Qty Descr...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0620-604-B 1 5 4 8 8 9 12 14 3 11 2 10 15 6 18 13 7 17 16 32 19 30 29 31 27 2226 24 20 28 23 2...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filter And Integral Cooler - Up to Serial or Engine Number ...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0620-613-A 10 11 12 13 14 15 9 258 2617 1619 18 7 3 20 2 1 4 21 5 24 6 22 23 Ref 06201613-1 Pa...
Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filter And Integral Cooler - From Serial or Engine Number U...
MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0630-604-B 30 26 27 3125 24 28 29 21 20 22 19 16 1712 15 11 18 8 14 2313 7 6 9 5 1 4 3 210 Ref...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Massey ferguson mf8130 tractor parts catalogue manual

7 views

Published on

service repair manual download

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Massey ferguson mf8130 tractor parts catalogue manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Engine And Equipment Page010-0000
  2. 2. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0560-604-C 1 104 26 9 8 2 25 24 3 5 6 17 18 37 36 19 20 21 22 23 34 35 29 30 12 16134140 15 14 31 28 27 39 387 32 33 11 Ref 05601604-1 Page 010-0040
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Cylinder Block - T6.60 Engine Page010-0040 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4222525M91 1 Cylinder Block Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641851M91 2 1 Block (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 3 7 Cap (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 4 748216M1 6 Liner [A] (1) 748215M1 6 Liner [F] 4222708M1 6 Liner +0.010" 5 733072M1 14 Ring (1) 6 1476108X1 14 Screw (1) 7 746259M1 5 Plug (1) 8 4222017M1 1 Bush (1) 9 746259M1 3 Plug (1) 10 746259M1 5 Plug (1) 11 1476282X1 1 Plug (1) 12 736868M1 1 Plug (1) 13 746259M1 1 Plug (1) 14 4222043M1 1 Plug (1) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637015M1 15 376180X1 1 Plug (1) 16 4224555M1 1 Washer (1) 17 4224385M91 6 Jet (1) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 747856M91 18 4222512M1 1 Dowel (17) 19 3637005M91 6 Valve (1) 20 1 Body (19) Not serviced,order REF.19 21 3637006M1 1 Ball (19) 22 748149M1 1 Spring (19) 23 3637007M1 1 Retainer (19) 24 3641847M1 1 Shaft (1) 25 3638414M1 1 Pin (1) 26 746259M1 3 Plug (1) 27 3640868M91 1 Housing 28 1447691M1 1 Seal (27) 29 4223587M1 1 Joint 30 731947M1 2 Dowel 31 3637011M1 12 Screw M8X20 32 3641756M1 2 Screw 33 745015M1 2 Washer Up to Serial or Engine Number U573633Y 34 4224584M1 1 Plug Replace and repair. Old interchangeable with new 1476192X1 35 3638809M1 1 Screw 36 1650388M1 1 Washer 37 748393M1 4 Plug 38 731996M1 2 Plug 39 376670X1 2 Plug 40 3639268M1 2 Dowel [B] 41 4222439M1 2 Dowel (1) From Serial or Engine Number U647452C FOOTNOTE [A] SLIP FIT FOOTNOTE [B] SEE ALSO SERVICE BULLETIN FOOTNOTE [F] PRESS FIT
  4. 4. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0563-604-B 11 10 13 8 15 17 16 9 12 30 14 2629 7 20 27 4 28 21 22 223 24 25 1 5 18 19 6 3 Ref 05631604-1 Page 010-0045
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - T6.60 Engine Page010-0045 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4222279M91 1 Kit, Crankshaft Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3640874M91 2 1 Crankshaft (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 3 3640873M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 3641225M91 X Kit, Bearing Thickness (-)0.25MM 3641226M91 X Kit, Bearing Thickness (-)0.50MM 3641227M91 X Kit, Bearing Thickness (-)0.75MM 4 3637024M91 1 Kit, Bearing [A] (1) 3637025M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] Thickness (-)0.25MM 3637026M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] Thickness (-)0.50MM 3637027M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] Thickness (-)0.75MM 5 747128M1 2 Thrust Washer (1) 735742M1 X Washer Thickness (+)0.19MM 6 747129M1 2 Thrust Washer (1) 735743M1 X Washer Thickness (+)0.19MM 7 3637028M91 6 Kit, Conrod 8 1 Rod (7) Not serviced,order REF.7 9 1 Cap (7) Not serviced,order REF.7 10 744971M1 1 Bush (7) 11 4222485M1 2 Screw (7) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637029M1 12 3637030M1 2 Nut (7) 13 4222821M1 2 Sleeve (7) 14 3640593M91 6 Kit, Piston 15 1 Pin (13) Not serviced,order REF.13 16 1476196X1 2 Circlip (13) Not serviced,order REF.13 17 1 Piston (13) Not serviced,order REF.13 18 748201M1 1 Gear Number of teeth/spines 28 19 2196X 1 Key 20 3638588M1 1 Pulley 21 748315M1 1 Spacer 22 1447128M1 1 Spacer 23 742536M1 1 Thrust Plate 24 1447207M1 1 O Ring 25 748074M1 3 Screw 26 11940X 1 Woodruff Key 27 1476037M1 1 Damper 28 3638589M1 1 Plate 29 3638590M1 6 Screw 30 3641316M91 6 Kit, Piston Ring FOOTNOTE [A] PRE-FINISHED
  6. 6. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0566-604-B 38 1 15 14 13 37 12 11 10 3 46 45 40 39 42 44 4143 24 23 22 25 4 7 8 2 16 17 18 19 36 50 20 21 35 27 49 28 51 33 31 9 26 5 6 29 47 48 34 30 32 Ref 05661604-1 Page 010-0050
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Cylinder Head - T6.60 Engine Page010-0050 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4222477M91 1 Kit, Cyl. Head Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641804M91 2 1 Head (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 3 4223073M1 6 Guide (1) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3640676M1 4 4223074M1 6 Guide (1) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 748420M1 5 731354M1 3 Plug (1) 6 746260M1 6 Plug (1) 7 366947X1 1 Plug [B] (1) 376606X1 1 Plug [C] 8 3637040M1 1 Plug (1) 9 4224584M1 6 Plug (1) Replace and repair. Old interchangeable with new 1476192X1 10 733824M1 6 Washer (1) 11 3637041M1 6 Seal (1) 12 740465M1 6 Spring (1) 13 740467M1 6 Spring (1) 14 740468M1 6 Cap (1) 15 736453M1 12 Cotter [A] (1) 16 733824M1 6 Washer (1) 17 3637041M1 6 Seal (1) 18 740465M1 6 Spring (1) 19 740467M1 6 Spring (1) 20 740468M1 6 Cap (1) 21 736453M1 12 Cotter [A] (1) 22 3640677M1 6 Insert (1) 23 3640597M1 6 Valve Inlet (1) 24 748309M1 6 Valve Exhaust (1) 25 3640712M1 6 Insert (1) 26 4222439M1 2 Dowel (1) 27 745662M1 12 Screw 28 745663M1 18 Screw 29 4222354M1 1 Head Gasket 30 4222343M1 1 Cover 31 3638703M1 1 Joint 32 3637011M1 3 Screw 33 3637053M1 2 Screw 34 3637011M1 1 Screw M8X20 35 731410M1 1 Plug 36 376178X1 1 Washer 37 3637045M1 1 Connection 38 3637046M1 6 Screw 39 3641311M1 1 Housing 40 3638702M1 1 Joint 41 376606X1 2 Plug 42 3637048M1 1 Screw 43 3637046M1 2 Screw 44 3637049M1 2 Screw 45 1447384M1 2 Thermostat 46 3638700M1 1 Joint 47 3637050M1 1 Plate 48 3637051M1 2 Screw 49 3638411M1 1 Plate 50 3637051M1 2 Screw 51 1476243X1 2 Screw FOOTNOTE [A] SERVICED IN PAIRS FOOTNOTE [B] REMOVE AND FIT 376606X1 FOOTNOTE [C] REPLACES PLUG SUPPLIED WITH CYLINDER HEAD ASSEMBLY
  8. 8. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0569-604-B 35 36 37 38 28 29 30 27 231 2 3 4 5 6 12 10 11 7 9 22 1415 1321 18 20 19 24 25 26 16 17 8 34 31 32 33 Ref 05691604-1 Page 010-0055
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Rocker Shaft - T6.60 Engine Page010-0055 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3637060M91 1 Rocker Shaft Ass 2 3637062M91 1 Rocker Shaft (1) 3 1 Shaft (2) Not serviced,order REF.2 4 731330M1 2 Plug (2) 5 376137X1 2 Circlip (1) 6 747876M1 2 Washer (1) 7 733811M1 4 Spring (1) 8 733812M1 2 Spring (1) 9 3638403M1 6 Bracket (1) 10 4223075M91 6 Rocker (1) Right Hand Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641306M91 11 1 Lever (10) Not serviced,order REF.10 12 895748M1 1 Bush (10) 13 4223076M91 6 Rocker (1) Left Hand Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641247M1 14 1 Lever (13) Not serviced,order REF.13 15 895748M1 1 Bush (13) 16 3638499M1 1 Connection (1) 17 3638500M1 1 Screw 18 739513M91 2 Shim (1) 19 4223933M1 12 Screw (1) 20 376123X1 12 Nut (1) 21 3637066M1 4 Stud 22 3637067M1 4 Nut 23 3637073M1 2 Screw 24 733817M1 12 Rod 25 4222069M1 12 Tappet Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 740671M1 26 376525X1 1 Olive 27 3641896M1 1 Cover Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 4222038M1 28 3641896M1 1 Cover (27) Not serviced,order REF.27 Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 4222038M1 29 3638447M1 1 Connection (27) 30 748329M1 1 Joint 'A' 3641821M1 1 Joint (27) 'B' 31 740597M1 1 Pipe 32 745540M1 1 Spring 33 3641405M1 1 Hose Clip Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638598M1 34 745489M1 1 Bracket 35 4223958M1 4 Nut Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637070M1 36 3638640M1 4 Bush 37 376656X1 4 Washer 38 365691X1 4 Shim [A] FOOTNOTE [A] USED ONLY WITH 3637069M91
  10. 10. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0647-604-B 33 7 6 34 14 15 8 5 3 4 16 18 17 1 12 13 31 31 30 32 224 10 11 9 19 22 21 20 23 23 23 35 35 25 27 26 28 29 Ref 06471604-1 Page 010-0060
  11. 11. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - T6.60 Engine Page010-0060 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3640543M91 1 Turbocharger 2 1 Housing (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 3 3638451M1 3 Plate [A] (1) 4 3638450M1 6 Bolt [A] (1) 5 3638281M1 1 Bracket (1) 6 1 Housing (1) Not serviced,order REF.1 7 3638452M1 6 Bolt [A] (1) 8 3640736M1 1 Housing (1) 9 3637133M91 1 Housing (8) 10 1 Housing (9) Not serviced,order REF.9 11 2 Pin (9) Not serviced,order REF.9 12 3640737M1 1 Impeller (8) 13 3638041M1 1 Nut [A] (8) 14 3640738M1 1 Turbine (8) 15 3638388M1 1 Piston Ring [A] (8) 16 3638276M1 1 Plate (8) 17 1 Plate (16) Not serviced,order REF.16 18 1 Washer (16) Not serviced,order REF.16 19 1896248M1 1 Seal (8) 20 1896249M1 1 Ring (8) 21 3640709M1 1 Collar (8) 22 3640695M1 1 Bearing Thrust [A] (8) 23 1896253M1 4 Ring [A] (8) 24 1896255M1 1 Shroud (8) 25 3638279M1 1 Actuator (1) 26 3638453M1 1 Locknut (1) 27 3638282M1 2 Nut (1) 28 3638284M1 1 Ring (1) 29 3640740M1 1 Rod End (1) 30 3638283M1 1 Elbow (1) 31 3638454M1 2 Hose Clip (1) 32 3640741M1 1 Hose (1) 33 3638274M1 1 Joint 34 3638918M91 1 Kit, Repair 35 3638048M1 2 Bearing [A] (8) FOOTNOTE [A] ALSO INCLUDED IN REPAIR KIT
  12. 12. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0648-604-A 6 13 1 16 7 5 8 2 4 15 11 9 14 10 12 3 Ref 06481604-1 Page 010-0065
  13. 13. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - Inlet And Exhaust Manifold - T6.60 Engine Page010-0065 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3637103M1 1 Manifold Up to Serial or Engine Number 31/12/94 4222046M1 1 Ind.Manifold From Serial or Engine Number 01/01/95 2 744158M1 1 Joint 3 744158M1 1 Joint 4 744159M1 1 Joint 5 744159M1 1 Joint 6 3637104M1 2 Screw 7 3637105M1 5 Screw 8 4222047M1 1 Exhaust Manifold Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638257M1 9 3638258M1 1 Joint 10 744162M1 1 Gasket 11 744162M1 1 Gasket 12 3637107M1 4 Stud 13 3637108M1 4 Nut 14 1476290X1 4 Stud 15 3637108M1 4 Nut 16 3637109M1 1 Screw
  14. 14. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0649-604-B 4 1 7 3 19 2 6 18 20 8 1224 5 9 13 17 11 10 15 21 22 14 23 16 Ref 06491604-1 Page 010-0070
  15. 15. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Turbocharger - Pipes And Heat Shields - T6.60 Engine Page010-0070 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3638410M1 1 Elbow 2 3638701M1 1 Joint 3 3637053M1 2 Screw 4 3637053M1 2 Screw 5 4222212M1 1 Pipe Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641412M1 6 3638256M1 1 Joint 7 3637011M1 2 Screw 8 4222720M1 4 Stud Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637111M1 9 3637108M1 4 Nut 10 3637114M91 1 Pipe 11 3637115M1 1 Clip (10) 12 3638671M1 1 Joint 13 3637011M1 2 Screw 14 3638132M1 1 Hose 15 3641405M1 1 Hose Clip Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638598M1 16 3641405M1 1 Hose Clip Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638598M1 17 3637044M1 1 Screw 18 4222200M1 1 Hose Length 65MM Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638672M1 4222200M1 1 Hose Length 70MM Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638672M1 19 3638807M1 1 Clip 20 3638807M1 1 Clip 21 375782X1 1 Nut 22 375837X1 1 Sleeve 23 731654M1 1 Union 24 3640696M1 1 Clip (5)
  16. 16. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0572-604-A 22 40 46 2 19 43 121 44 4517 42 15 18 41 20 9 12 25 11 10 14 13 624 8 5 1623 7 4 3 34 29 35 39 39 33 38 30 37 3136 28 27 26 Ref 05721604-1 Page 010-0075
  17. 17. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Timing Gear And Camshaft - T6.60 Engine Page010-0075 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4223007M1 1 Housing Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641265M1 2 3640678M1 1 Joint 3 3637075M91 1 Gear,Idler Number of teeth/spines 63 4 1 Gear (3) Not serviced,order REF.3 5 731033M1 2 Bush (3) 6 735852M1 1 Hub 7 3637076M1 3 Screw 8 3641760M1 1 Plate Repairs and replaces 731036M1 9 748072M91 1 Gear,Idler Number of teeth/spines 27 10 1 Gear (9) Not serviced,order REF.9 11 1447752M1 1 Bush (9) 12 3641847M1 1 Shaft Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637077M1 13 1476193X1 1 Circlip 14 3637078M1 1 Washer 15 3637011M1 8 Screw M8X20 16 3637011M1 4 Screw 17 3637096M1 4 Screw 18 3637095M1 2 Screw 19 3637081M1 1 Camshaft Up to Serial or Engine Number U583172Y 3641738M1 1 Camshaft From Serial or Engine Number U583173Y 20 1476145X1 1 Dowel 21 733728M1 1 Washer 22 2196X 1 Key 23 748207M1 1 Gear Number of teeth/spines 56 Up to Serial or Engine Number U583172Y 3641739M1 1 Gear Number of teeth/spines 56 From Serial or Engine Number U583173Y 24 3637082M1 1 Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number U583172Y 1476280X1 1 Screw From Serial or Engine Number U583173Y 25 747557M1 1 Washer 26 4223147M91 1 Cover Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637083M91 27 1 Cover (26) Not serviced,order REF.26 28 1447690M1 1 Seal (26) 29 3638643M1 1 Joint 30 1476283M1 2 Stud 31 3637137M1 2 Nut 32 3637011M1 1 Screw 33 4222836M1 6 Screw 34 3637011M1 2 Screw [A] 35 4222836M1 1 Screw [A] 36 748203M1 1 Inspection Cover 37 3640679M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637086M1 38 3637087M1 4 Screw 39 3637102M1 6 Screw 40 376606X1 1 Plug Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638546M1 41 3637094M1 1 Plug 42 3638985M1 1 Plug Up to Serial or Engine Number U591115Y 43 3637053M1 1 Screw [C] 3637139M1 1 Screw [D] 44 4222176M1 1 Plate [B] 45 4222433M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637196M1 46 3637092M1 5 Screw [C] 3640782M1 5 Screw [D] FOOTNOTE [A] ALSO SECURES ALTERNATOR BRACKET FOOTNOTE [B] WAS 748217M1 USE 4222176M1 WITH 3641755M1(5) / 36 37139M1 FOOTNOTE [C] USED ONLY WITH 748217M1 FOOTNOTE [D] USED ONLY WITH 4222176M1
  18. 18. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0587-604-E 35 1322 24 24 12 26 26 11 1034 23 33 27 28 4218 419 25 40 2917 8 31 21 1 48 3015 49 47 4446 4514 16 19 43 20 5 21 39 374 38 3 32 7 6 36 Ref 05871604-1 Page 010-0080
  19. 19. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Fuel Injection Equipment (Diesel) - T6.60 Engine Page010-0080 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3640532M91 1 Injection Pump 2 3640680M91 1 Kit, Solenoid (1) 3 4222040M1 1 O Ring (1) 4 3637136M1 1 Gear 5 6200200M1 1 Joint 6 4222709M1 3 Stud 7 3637137M1 3 Nut 8 3641164M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.1 CYL. 9 3641165M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.2 CYL. 10 3641166M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.3 CYL. 11 3641167M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.4 CYL. 12 3641168M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.5 CYL. 13 3641169M1 1 Injection Pipe NO.6 CYL. 14 3640671M91 6 Atomiser 15 3640668M1 1 Holder (14) 16 3640673M1 1 Nozzle (14) 17 3638367M1 6 Clamp 18 3637048M1 12 Screw 19 376091X1 6 Washer 20 747139M1 6 Spacer 21 747140M1 6 Seal 22 3637150M91 1 Pipe 23 731567M1 5 Bolt 24 376518X1 8 Washer 25 731568M1 1 Union 26 376518X1 4 Washer 27 3640687M1 1 Clip 28 3640689M1 1 Circlip 29 3640690M1 1 Clamp 30 3640691M1 1 Circlip 31 3640866M1 1 Tube 32 3637171M1 1 Clip (31) 33 375738X1 1 Nut 34 827276M1 1 Olive 35 731250M1 1 Connection 36 3637044M1 1 Screw 37 3640692M1 1 Hose 38 3640693M1 1 Clip 39 3640693M1 1 Clip 40 3641281M1 1 Sleeve Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641026M1 41 734674M1 1 Seal 42 734675M1 1 Wire 43 3637159M1 1 Bracket 44 3640688M1 1 Screw 45 3641298M1 2 Screw (1) 46 3641299M1 2 Washer (1) 47 3641300M1 1 Support (1) 48 3641301M1 1 Nut (1) 49 3641302M1 1 Filter (1)
  20. 20. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0615-600-D 12 11 13 15 7 7 14 4 8 2 3 1 9 6 5 10 Ref 06151600-1 Page 010-0085
  21. 21. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filler And Breather - T6.60 Engine Page010-0085 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3641060M1 1 Filler Up to Serial or Engine Number U624045X 2 3641889M1 1 Cap (1) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641229M1 3 3641231M1 1 O Ring (1) 4 735870M1 1 Plug 5 3637013M1 1 O Ring 6 3637011M1 2 Screw 7 3641284M1 1 Joint 8 3637010M1 1 Adaptor 9 3637046M1 1 Screw 10 3637048M1 1 Screw 11 4222041M1 1 Filler From Serial or Engine Number U624046X 12 3641889M1 1 Cap (11) 13 3641231M1 1 O Ring (11) 14 3637011M1 2 Screw 15 4222713M1 1 O Ring (11) Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 4222042M1
  22. 22. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0608-604-B 29 30 28 40 39 38 32 22 2527 26 21 24 23 11 12 10 1 4 7 5 3 2 6 20 18 8 9 43 41 42 17 33 31 16 1337 15 47 45 44 46 19 34 35 36 14 Ref 06081604-1 Page 010-0090
  23. 23. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Sump - T6.60 Engine Page010-0090 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3641885M91 1 Sump Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3641170M91 2 376501X1 1 Plug 3 1476281X1 1 Washer 4 3637207M1 4 Screw 5 3637207M1 2 Screw 6 3637048M1 17 Screw 7 4222836M1 3 Screw 8 4222712M1 1 Stud 9 3637137M1 2 Nut 10 3638562M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637233M1 11 3638329M1 1 Plug 12 739562M1 1 Olive 13 3641863M1 1 Bridge Piece 14 4222712M1 2 Stud 15 3637137M1 2 Nut 16 3637236M1 2 Screw 17 3641818M1 1 Dipstick [D] 18 3641779M91 1 Tube Assy [C] 19 3637247M1 2 Screw 20 739562M1 1 Olive 21 3637240M91 1 Pipe 22 748244M1 1 Clip [B] (21) 23 3637044M1 1 Screw 24 3637044M1 1 Screw 25 3637137M1 1 Nut 26 3641294M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 748242M1 27 3637011M1 2 Screw 28 3641171M91 1 Oil Pump 29 3637011M1 2 Screw 30 3637044M1 1 Screw 31 3637242M91 1 Valve 32 1 Body (31) Not serviced,order REF.31 33 744397M1 1 Plunger (31) 34 742692M1 1 Spring (31) 35 744534M1 1 Seat (31) 36 3637243M1 1 Circlip (31) 37 3637095M1 2 Screw 38 3640876M91 1 Pipe 39 3637048M1 2 Screw 40 3637011M1 2 Screw 41 6 Jet [A] 42 6 Valve [A] 43 6 Dowel [A] 44 4222099M1 1 Pipe,Oil Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637245M91 45 3641292M1 1 Joint 46 3637246M1 2 Screw M6X30 4222100M1 2 Screw M6X16 47 3641291M1 1 Joint FOOTNOTE [A] SEE CYLINDER BLOCK SECTION FOOTNOTE [B] WELDED FOOTNOTE [C] WAS 3637238M91 USE 3641779M91 WITH 3641818M1 FOOTNOTE [D] WAS 3638508M1 USE 3641818M1 WITH 3641779M91
  24. 24. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0620-604-B 1 5 4 8 8 9 12 14 3 11 2 10 15 6 18 13 7 17 16 32 19 30 29 31 27 2226 24 20 28 23 21 25 Ref 06201604-1 Page 010-0095
  25. 25. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filter And Integral Cooler - Up to Serial or Engine Number U645562B Page010-0095 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3638531M91 1 Cooler 2 3638532M1 1 O Ring 3 3637198M1 4 O Ring 4 3641084M1 1 Housing 5 3641440M1 1 Joint 6 3637011M1 9 Screw 7 3637199M1 1 Screw 8 1476283M1 2 Stud 9 3637137M1 2 Nut 10 3637137M1 4 Nut 11 3637202M91 1 Valve 12 3637203M1 1 Cap (11) 13 3637204M1 1 Screw (11) 14 742692M1 1 Spring (11) 15 748056M1 1 Plunger (11) 16 3637205M1 1 Washer 17 3640564M1 1 Pipe,Oil 18 3641287M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 748337M1 19 3637046M1 3 Screw 20 3641287M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 748337M1 21 3637011M1 1 Screw 22 3637011M1 2 Screw 23 4222234M1 1 Housing Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3637211M1 24 3641286M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 748304M1 25 3637051M1 5 Screw 26 3641207M1 1 Filter Head 27 3641208M1 2 Adaptor (26) 28 3638708M1 1 Joint Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 3638708M1 29 1447048M1 2 Oil Filter 30 3637053M1 4 Screw 31 4224584M1 1 Plug Replace and repair. Old interchangeable with new 1476192X1 32 3640387M1 1 Pipe
  26. 26. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  27. 27. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0620-613-A 10 11 12 13 14 15 9 258 2617 1619 18 7 3 20 2 1 4 21 5 24 6 22 23 Ref 06201613-1 Page 010-0100
  28. 28. Massey Ferguson 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1637283 Lubricating Oil Filter And Integral Cooler - From Serial or Engine Number U645563B Page010-0100 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3641207M1 1 Filter Head 2 3641208M1 2 Adaptor (1) 3 1447048M1 2 Oil Filter 4 3638708M1 1 Joint 5 4224584M1 1 Plug Replace and repair. Old interchangeable with new 1476192X1 6 3637053M1 4 Screw 7 4222702M1 1 Loctite Replace and repair. Old not interchangeable with new 4223361M1 8 4222507M1 2 Gasket 9 4223912M91 1 Cooler 10 1476283M1 3 Stud 11 4222551M91 1 Housing 12 3637044M1 12 Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number U647520C 3637044M1 11 Screw From Serial or Engine Number U647521C 13 4222547M1 2 Seal 14 4222550M1 4 Flange 15 4222549M1 1 Pipe Up to Serial or Engine Number U647520C 4222561M1 1 Pipe From Serial or Engine Number U647521C 16 3637137M1 3 Nut 17 735220M1 3 Spacer 18 4222548M1 1 Pipe Up to Serial or Engine Number U647520C 4222560M1 1 Pipe From Serial or Engine Number U647521C 19 3637137M1 4 Nut 20 3637011M1 3 Screw 21 3641287M1 1 Joint 22 4222234M1 1 Housing 23 3637051M1 5 Screw 24 3641286M1 1 Joint 25 3637008M1 1 Screw From Serial or Engine Number U647521C 26 735220M1 1 Spacer From Serial or Engine Number U647521C
  29. 29. MF 8130 TRACTOR - 1637283 1-0630-604-B 30 26 27 3125 24 28 29 21 20 22 19 16 1712 15 11 18 8 14 2313 7 6 9 5 1 4 3 210 Ref 06301604-1 Page 010-0105

×