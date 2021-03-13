Successfully reported this slideshow.
00-1 PC20MRX-1 © 2000 1 All Rights Reserved Printed in Japan 09-00(02) SEBM016602 MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NUMBER PC20MRX-1 10...
00-2 PC20MRX-1 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL ..........................................................................................
SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE Proper service and repair is extremely important for saf...
SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE PRECAUTIONS DURING WORK 11 12. 13. When removing the oil filler cap, drain plug or hydraulic pressure...
FOREWORD GENERAL FOREWORD GENERAL This shop manual has been prepared as an aid to improve the quality of repairs by giving...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY STARTING MOTOR REMOVAL OF STARTING MOTOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ALTERNATOR REMOVAL OF ALTERNATOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP REMOVAL OF FUEL INJECTION PUMP ASSEMBLY A Stop the machine on a flat ground, ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP 11. Remove the fuel injection pump assembly (IO). INSTALLATION OF FUEL INJECT...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY NOZZLE HOLDER REMOVAL OF NOZZLE HOLDER ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the wo...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY WATER PUMP REMOVAL OF WATER PUMP ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY THERMOSTAT REMOVAL OF THERMOSTAT ASSEMBLY g Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE FRONT SEAL REMOVAL OF ENGINE FRONT SEAL a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the wor...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE REAR SEAL REMOVAL OF ENGINE REAR SEAL 1. Remove the damper assembly. For details, see REMO...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE REAR SEAL INSTALLATION OF ENGINE REAR SEAL . When installation the engine rear seal, rever...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY CYLINDER HEAD REMOVAL OF CYLINDER HEAD ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a fiat ground, lower the wo...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY CYLINDER HEAD 14. 15. Pull out 6 pieces of the push rod (17). Remove the cylinder head assembly t...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY RADIATOR REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipme...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP REMOVAL OF ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a f...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP 11. Sling the canopy assembly, remove the mount- ing bolt and lift the ...
DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP 19. Disconnect the injection pump control cable (19). 20. Remove the en...
  1. 1. 00-1 PC20MRX-1 © 2000 1 All Rights Reserved Printed in Japan 09-00(02) SEBM016602 MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NUMBER PC20MRX-1 10001 and up • This shop manual may contain attachments and optional equipment that are not available in your area. Please consult your local Komatsu distributor for those items you may require. Materials and specifications are subject to change without notice. • PC20MRX-1 mount the 3D74E-N3A engine. For details of the engine, see the 68E-88E Series Engine Shop Manual. 2
  2. 2. 00-2 PC20MRX-1 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL ............................................................................................................ 01-1 10 STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION ........................................................... 10-1 20 TESTING AND ADJUSTING ................................................................. 20-1 30 DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ..................................................... 30-1 40 MAINTENANCE STANDARD ............................................................... 40-1 90 OTHERS ............................................................................................................... 90-1 No. of page 1
  3. 3. SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE Proper service and repair is extremely important for safe machine operation. The service and repair techniques recommended by Komatsu and described in this manual are both effective and safe. Some of these techniques require the use of tools specially designed by Komatsu for the specific purpose. . To prevent injury to workers, the symbol A is used to mark safety precautions in this manual. The cautions accompanying these symbols should always be followed care- fully. If any dangerous situation arises or may possibly arise, first consider safety, and take the necessary actions to deal with the situation. GENERAL PRECAUTIONS Mistakes in operation are extremely dangerous. Read the Operation and Maintenance Manual carefully BEFORE operating the machine. 1. Before carrying out any greasing or repairs, read all the precautions given on the decals which are fixed to the machine. 6. Decide a place in the repair workshop to keep tools and removed parts. Always keep the tools and parts in their correct places. Always keep the work area clean and make sure that there is no dirt or oil on the floor. Smoke only in the areas provided for smok- ing. Never smoke while working. 2. When carrying out any operation, always PREPARATIONS FOR WORK wear safety shoes and helmet. Do not wear loose work clothes, or clothes with buttons missing. . Always wear safety glasses when hitting parts with a hammer. 7. . Always wear safety glasses when grind- ing parts with a grinder, etc. 8. 3. If welding repairs are needed, always have a trained, experienced welder carry out the work. When carrying out welding work, al- ways wear welding gloves, apron, hand shield, cap and other clothes suited for weld- Before adding oil or making any repairs, park the machine on hard, level ground, and block the wheels or tracks to prevent the machine from moving. Before starting work, lower blade, ripper, bucket or any other work equipment to the ground. If this is not possible, insert the safety pin or use blocks to prevent the work equipment from falling. In addition, be sure to lock all the control levers and hang warn- ing signs on them. ing work. 9. When disassembling or assembling, support 4. When carrying out any operation with two or more workers, always agree on the oper- ating procedure before starting. Always in- form your fellow workers before starting any step of the operation. Before starting work, hang UNDER REPAIR signs on the controls in the operator’s compartment. 10. 5. Keep all tools in good condition and learn the correct way to use them. the machine with blocks, jacks or stands before starting work. Remove all mud and oil from the steps or other places used to get on and off the ma- chine. Always use the handrails, ladders or steps when getting on or off the machine. Never jump on or off the machine. If it is impossible to use the handrails, ladders or steps, use a stand to provide safe footing. 00-3
  4. 4. SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE PRECAUTIONS DURING WORK 11 12. 13. When removing the oil filler cap, drain plug or hydraulic pressure measuring plugs, loosen them slowly to prevent the oil from spurting out. Before disconnecting or removing compo- nents of the oil, water or air circuits, first remove the pressure completely from the circuit. The water and oil in the circuits are hot when the engine is stopped, so be careful not to get burned. Wait for the oil and water to cool before carrying out any work on the oil or water circuits. Before starting work, remove the leads from the battery. Always remove the lead from the negative (-) terminal first. 14. When raising heavy components, use a hoist or crane. Check that the wire rope, chains and hooks are free from damage. Always use lifting equipment which has ample capacity. Install the lifting equipment at the correct places. Use a hoist or crane and operate slowly to prevent the component from hit- ting any other part. Do not work with any part still raised by the hoist or crane. 15. When removing covers which are under in- ternal pressure or under pressure from a spring, always leave two bolts in position on opposite sides. Slowly release the pres- sure, then slowly loosen the bolts to remove. 16. When removing components, be careful not 17. 18. to break or damage the wiring. Damaged wiring may cause electrical fires. When removing piping, stop the fuel or oil from spilling out. If any fuel or oil drips onto the floor, wipe it up immediately. Fuel or oil on the floor can cause you to slip, or can even start fires. As a general rule, do not use gasoline to wash parts. In particular, use only the mini- mum of gasoline when washing electrical parts. 19. 20. 21 22. 23. 24. Be sure to assemble all parts again in their original places. Replace any damaged parts with new parts. . When installing hoses and wires, be sure that they will not be damaged by contact with other parts when the machine is be- ing operated. When installing high pressure hoses, make sure that they are not twisted. Damaged tubes are dangerous, so be extremely care- ful when installing tubes for high pressure circuits. Also, check that connecting parts are correctly installed. When assembling or installing parts, always use the specified tightening torques. When installing protective parts such as guards, or parts which vibrate violently or rotate at high speed, be particularly careful to check that they are installed correctly. When aligning two holes, never insert your fingers or hand. Be careful not to get your fingers caught in a hole. When measuring hydraulic pressure, check that the measuring tool is correctly assem- bled before taking any measurements. Take care when removing or installing the tracks of track-type machines. When removing the track, the track sepa- rates suddenly, so never let anyone stand at either end of the track. 00-4
  5. 5. FOREWORD GENERAL FOREWORD GENERAL This shop manual has been prepared as an aid to improve the quality of repairs by giving the serviceman an accurate understanding of the product and by showing him the correct way to perform repairs and make judgements. Make sure you understand the contents of this manual and use it to full effect at every opportunity. This shop manual mainly contains the necessary technical information for operations performed in a service workshop. For ease of understanding, the manual is divided into the following chapters; these chapters are further divided into the each main group of components. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION This section explains the structure and function of each component. It serves not only to give an understanding of the structure, but also serves as reference material for troubleshooting. TESTING AND ADJUSTING This section explains checks to be made before and after performing repairs, as well as adjustments to be made at completion of the checks and repairs. Troubleshooting charts correlating ‘Problems” to “Causes” are also included in this section. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY This section explains the order to be followed when removing, installing, disassembling or assembling each component, as well as precautions to be taken for these operations. MAINTENANCE STANDARD This section gives the judgement standards when inspecting disassembled parts. NOTICE The specifications contained in this shop manual are subject to change at any time and without any advance notice. Use the specifications given in the book with the latest date. 00-5
  6. 6. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY STARTING MOTOR REMOVAL OF STARTING MOTOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-) terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Remove the handrail (1). 2. Remove the seat bracket (2) together with the op- erator seat (3). 3. Disconnect the cable between the wiring connec- tor (4) (E2) and the battery. 4. Remove the mounting bolt and then the starting motor assembly (6). INSTALLATION OF STARTING MOTOR ASSEMBLY l When installation the starter assembly, reverse the removal procedures. 30-8 0 PC20MRX- 1
  7. 7. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ALTERNATOR REMOVAL OF ALTERNATOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-1 terminal of the bat- tery. 1. 2. 3. 4. Remove the mounting bolt and lower the console box (I) to the front side. Loosen the lock bolt (21, the adjustment plate lock bolt (3) and the mounting bolt (4) and remove the drive belt (5). a Remove the wiring connector (6) (E2). Remove the bolts (2), (3) and (4) and them the alternator assembly. INSTALLATION OF ALTERNATOR ASSEMBLY . When installation the alternator assembly, reverse the removal procedures. * Adjust the fan belt tension. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, tesiting and ad- justing fan belt tension. PC20MRX- 1 30-9 0
  8. 8. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP REMOVAL OF FUEL INJECTION PUMP ASSEMBLY A Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-) terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Remove the radiator assembly. For details, see REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY. 2. 3. Disconnect the fuel control cable (I). m Remove the engine stop solenoid wiring connec- tor (2) (E3). 4. Disconnect 3 pieces of the fuel injection tube (3). m 5. 6. 7. Disconnect the spill hoses (4) and (5). Disconnect the hose (6) from the filter. Remove 3 pieces of the fuel injection pump mounting nut (7). m 8. Remove the cover (8). 9. Remove the gear lock nut (9). * Use care not to drop the nut and the washer inside the case. IO. Separate the fuel injection pump drive gear and the pump shaft from the machine using the puller 0. t Before separating them, put counter marks on the drive gear and the idler gear. 30-l 0 0 PCILOMRX-1
  9. 9. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY FUEL INJECTION PUMP 11. Remove the fuel injection pump assembly (IO). INSTALLATION OF FUEL INJECTION PUMP ASSEMBLY l When installation the fuel injection pump assem- bly, reverse the removal procedures. * Adjust the fuel control linkage. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, adjusting fuel control lever. m Fuel injection tube sleeve nut : 31.85f2.45 Nm I3.25kO.25 kgm} * Adjust the fuel injection timing. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, tesiting and adjusting fuel injection timing. PC20MRX- 1 30-11 0
  10. 10. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY NOZZLE HOLDER REMOVAL OF NOZZLE HOLDER ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-1 terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Disconnect the air intake hose (I) from the air cleaner. 2. Loosen the clamp (2) and remove the air cleaner assembly (3). 3. Remove the air cleaner bracket (4). 4. Disconnect 3 pieces of the fuel injection tube (5). m 5. Disconnect 3 pieces of the spill hose (6). 6. Loosen the nozzle assembly (7) using a wrench and remove it. m INSTALLATION OF NOZZLE HOLDER ASSEMBLY . When installation the nozzle holder assembly, re- verse the removal procedures. m Fuel injection tube sleeve nut : 31.85k2.45 Nm (3.25kO.25 kgm} m Nozzle holder : 50.96f1.96 Nm {5.2+0.21 kgm} 30-l 2 a PC20MRX- 1
  11. 11. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY WATER PUMP REMOVAL OF WATER PUMP ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and discon- nect the negative (-1 terminal of the battery. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Remove the radiator assembly. For details, see REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY. Loosen the alternator belt tension adjustment bolt (1) and the mounting bolt (2), bring down the al- ternator (3) toward the engine side and remove the drive belt (4). m Remove the mounting bolt and then the fan (5). * Remove the fan together with the fan pulley. Disconnect the suction hose (6). Separate the alternator adjustment plate (7) from the engine together with the mounting bolts. * Bring down the alternator toward the cover side beforehand. Remove the watertemperature sensorwiring con- nector (8) (E7). Remove the mounting bolt and then the water pump assembly (9). INSTALLATION OF WATER PUMP ASSEMBLY . When installation the water pump assembly, re- verse the removal procedures. m * Adjust fan belt tension. For details, see TEST- ING AND ADJUSTING, tesiting and adjusting fan belt tension. . Refilling with water Supply water up to the mouth of the radiator, start the engine to raise the water temperature and check the water level in the reservoir tank. PC2OMRX- 1 30-13 0
  12. 12. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY THERMOSTAT REMOVAL OF THERMOSTAT ASSEMBLY g Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-1 terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Drain cooling water. 2. Disconnect the upper hose (I). 3. Remove the cover (2). 4. Remove the thermostat assembly (3). INSTALLATION OF THERMOSTAT ASSEMBLY . When installation the thermostat assembly, re- verse the removal procedures. . Refilling with water Supply water up to the mouth of the radiator, start the engine to raise the water temperature and check the water level in the reservoir tank. Ii3 Cooling water : 5.3 Q 30-14 0 PC20MRX- 1
  13. 13. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE FRONT SEAL REMOVAL OF ENGINE FRONT SEAL a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-1 terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Remove the radiator assembly. For details, see REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY. 2. Loosen the alternator belt tension adjustment bolt (I) and the mounting bolt (2), bring down the al- ternator (3) toward the engine side and remove the drive belt (41. m 3. Remove the mounting bolt and then the fan (5). * Remove the fan together with the fan pulley. 4. Remove the crank pulley mounting bolt (6). I%7l 5. Remove the crank pulley using the puller 0. m 6. Remove the engine front seal (8). (5”, INSTALLATION OF ENGINE FRONT SEAL . When installation the engine front seal, reverse the removal procedures. u * Adjust fan belt tension. For details, see TEST- ING AND ADJUSTING, adjusting fan belt ten- sion. w Crank pulley mounting bolt : 117.6k4.9 Nm (12iO.5 kgm} * Install the crank pulley together with the dowel pin of the crankshaft. & Oil seal lip : Engine oil (E030-CD) PC20MRX- 1 30-15 0
  14. 14. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE REAR SEAL REMOVAL OF ENGINE REAR SEAL 1. Remove the damper assembly. For details, see REMOVAL OF DAMPER ASSEMBLY. 2. Remove the flywheel (1). m 3. Remove the seal case (2). a * Since the seal case has notches on the both ends, prize the case with screwdriver to re- move it. 4. Remove the engine rear seal (3) from the seal case. m CWPO6920 CLPO2630 30-l 6 0 PC20MRX- 1
  15. 15. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE REAR SEAL INSTALLATION OF ENGINE REAR SEAL . When installation the engine rear seal, reverse the removal procedures. & Seal mounting face of seal case and oil seal lip : Engine oil (EOSO-CD) * Press fit the oil seal until it comes to the same level as the seal case. & Seal case mounting face : Gasket sealant (LG-7) a * Tighten the flywheel mounting bolts in the or- der shown in the drawing on the right. w Flywheel mounting bolt : 85.7522.45 Nm 18.75f0.25 kgm1 After mounting the flywheel, measure facial runout and radial runout of the flywheel using with dial gauge 0. l Facial runout : max 0.20mm. l Radial runout: max 0.20mm. CWPO6922 CKP02631 PC20MRX- 1 30-17 0
  16. 16. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY CYLINDER HEAD REMOVAL OF CYLINDER HEAD ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a fiat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-) terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Remove the water pump assembly. For details, see REMOVAL OF WATER PUMP ASSEMBLY. 2. 3. Disconnect the air intake hoses (I) and (2). Remove the ear cleaner assembly (3) and then the bracket (4). 4. Remove the mounting bolts (5) and (6) and then the bracket (7). 5. 6. Remove the muffler (8). Remove the fuel filter (9) and place it near the outside. 7. Disconnect 3 pieces of the fuel injection tube (IO). 8. 9. 10. Disconnect the spill hose (I I). Remove the head cover (12). Disconnect the heater cable (13) from three heater plugs. 11. 12. 13. Remove the air intake manifold (14). Remove the locker arm assembly (15). m * Loosen the lock nut first and turn the adjust- ment screw 2 or 3 times to loosen it. Pull out the sleeve (16). 30-18 a PC20MRX- 1
  17. 17. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY CYLINDER HEAD 14. 15. Pull out 6 pieces of the push rod (17). Remove the cylinder head assembly together with the exhaust manifold. m INSTALLATION OF CYLINDER HEAD ASSEMBLY . When installation the cylinder head assembly, re- verse the removal procedures. m Fuel injection tube sleeve nut : 31.85k2.45 Nm I3.25kO.25 kgm} Tighten the mounting bolts in the order of in- ner and outer ones alternately. Make sure that the adjustment screw ball is certainly set in the push rod socket. Adjust the valve clearance. For details, see TESTING AND ADJUSTING, adjusting valve clearance. Tighten the cylinder head assembly mount- ing bolts in the order shown in the drawing on the right. 9 m Cylinder head assembly mounting bolt : 68.6d.96 Nm I7.ofO.2 kgm} Intake side Exhaust side DWP00973 PC20MRX-1 30-I 9 0
  18. 18. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY RADIATOR REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-) terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Remove the machine cover and the counter weight. For details, see REMOVAL OF ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP ASSEMBLY. 2. Drain cooling water. : - Cooling water : 5.3 fi 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Separate the drain hose (I) from the drain valve. Disconnect the reservoir tank inlet hose (2). Remove the cover(3). Disconnect the lower hose (4). Disconnect the upper hose (5). Remove the fan guard (6). Disconnect the air cleaner air intake hose (7). Remove the radiator assembly (8). Sr Pull out the assembly so that it does not in- terfere with the fan. INSTALLATION OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY . When installation the radiator assembly, reverse the removal procedures. . Refilling with water Supply water up to the mouth of the radiator, start the engine to raise the water temperature and check the water level in the reservoir tank. Q Cooling water : 5.3 e 30-20 a PC20MRX- 1
  19. 19. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP REMOVAL OF ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP ASSEMBLY a Stop the machine on a flat ground, lower the work equipment completely to the ground and disconnect the negative (-1 terminal of the bat- tery. 1. Drain hydraulic oil. A Hydraulic oil : 25 4? 2. Drain cooling water. : - Cooling water : 5.3 e It Remove the machine cover and swing the ma- chine so that hydraulic oil and cooling water can be easily drained. 3. Remove the covers (I) and (2) on the left side. 4. Remove the engine hood (3). 5. Remove the cover (4) 6. Remove the side covers (5) and (6). 7. Sling the counterweight (7), remove three mount- ing bolts and lift the counterweight to remove it. &Ikg Counterweight assembly : 207kg k Be careful to the exhaust tube when lifting the counte~leight. 8. Remove the cover (8). 9. Remove 2 pieces of the floor plate (9). 10. Remove three mounting bolts and then the con- sole box (IO). * Pull the cables and wires to the front side and do not disconnect them. PC20MRX- 1 30-21 ii?
  20. 20. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  21. 21. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP 11. Sling the canopy assembly, remove the mount- ing bolt and lift the assembly to remove it. & kg Canopy assembly: 23kg 12. Sling the sheet bracket assembly (12), remove the mounting bolt and lift the assembly to remove it. r+kg Sheet bracket assembly : 59kg 13. Remove the hydraulic oil cooler assembly (13). For details, see REMOVAL OF HYDRAULIC OIL COOLER ASSEMBLY. 14. Remove the radiator assembly (14). For details, see REMOVAL OF RADIATOR ASSEMBLY. 15. 16. 17. 18. Disconnect the starter cable (15). Remove the starter wiring connector (16) (E2). Remove the alternatorwiring connector (17) (El ). Remove the water temperature sensor wiring cor- rector (18) (E7). 30-22 a PC20MRX- 1
  22. 22. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY ENGINE AND HYDRAULIC PUMP 19. Disconnect the injection pump control cable (19). 20. Remove the engine stop solenoid valve wiring connector (20) (E3). 21. Disconnect the earth cable (21) between the en- gine and the body. 22. Disconnect the engine oil pressure switch wire (22) (E6). 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. Remove the field pump wiring connector (23) (E4). Remove the air heater wiring connector (24) (E5). Disconnect the hose (25) between the fuel tanks. Disconnect the hose (26) between the feed pumps. Remove the feed pump and place it close to the frame. 28. 29. Disconnect the suction hose (28). Disconnect the hose (29) between the solenoid valves. 30. Disconnect the hose (30) between the control valves (LS ports). 31. Disconnect the hose (31) between the control valve (main ports). 32. Remove 4 pieces of the engine mounts (32). m 33. Liftthe engine and hydraulic pump assembly (33) and remove it. Ir Check if all pipes and wire are disconnected, and remove the assembly carefully so that it does not interfere with any other parts. r+kg Engine and hydraulic pump assembly :144kg PC20MRX- 1 30-23 a

