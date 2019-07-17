Successfully reported this slideshow.
2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date by Tracy L Schmidt
Book details Title: 2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date Author: Tracy L Schmidt Pages: 1488 Format: PDF / EPUB...
Description 2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date by Tracy L Schmidt Capturing the Modern World of Coins! Creati...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date by Tracy L Schmidt Capturing the Modern World of Coins! Creativity blends ...
Book details



Title: 2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date
Author: Tracy L Schmidt
Pages: 1488
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781440248672
Publisher: F+W Media




Description

2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date by Tracy L Schmidt Capturing the Modern World of Coins!

Creativity blends with tradition in today&#039;s modern collectible coin market, bringing enthusiasts beautiful coins offering popular themes. This marriage of new and old is captured in total in the 2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date, 13th edition.

Utilizing a network of 150 worldwide experts, World Mints and Central Banks, the catalog presents an excellent reference to the modern collectible coin market. Arranged in alphabetical order by country and with groupings for political structure, coinage type and denomination, this impressive catalog offers and easy-to-follow flow of data to coins representing the most innovative and ingenious design and execution in numismatic history.

Extensive yet easily managed, the catalog offers: Current secondary market values for coins organized by country and listed by denomination and issue date Globally accepted KM reference numbers Detailed descriptions, weights and measures More than 25,000 illustrations Updated MS66, PF67 and PF69 values for Peoples Republic of China More than 1,000 new type listings for 2016 and 2017 32 pages of new information and images






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK







2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date by Tracy L Schmidt Capturing the Modern World of Coins!

Creativity blends with tradition in today&#039;s modern collectible coin market, bringing enthusiasts beautiful coins offering popular themes. This marriage of new and old is captured in total in the 2019 Standard Catalog of World Coins, 2001-Date, 13th edition.

Utilizing a network of 150 worldwide experts, World Mints and Central Banks, the catalog presents an excellent reference to the modern collectible coin market. Arranged in alphabetical order by country and with groupings for political structure, coinage type and denomination, this impressive catalog offers and easy-to-follow flow of data to coins representing the most innovative and ingenious design and execution

