Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) Parts Catalogue Manual

Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC EN...
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Refe...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038A 29 30 1 2 28 3 4 31 32 5 6 17 17 17 20 20 20 7 7 8 26 9 25 24 10 11 12 13 23 18 18 14 19 15 1...
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ENGINE INSTALLATION SISU Page01-0001 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 1S-P46L 15 29 11 10 23 24 19 30 30 8 8 9 20 21 22 27 35 16 36 34 17 18 33 2 31 38 40 32 14 6 5 5 4 41 3...
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical ...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038B 3 2 2 2 4 1 1 5 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 27 13 28 14 26 16 17 15 25 24 18 23 22 21 20 Ref E060Z039-...
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 AIR CLEANER Page01-0002 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Spe...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6207533M91 2 3 4 1 Ref E060Z033-1 Page 01-0003
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 AIR CLEANER Page01-0003 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 6207533M91 ...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 14505706-J-4 5 5 6 6 6 7 7 3 3 3 4 2 2 2 1 1 1 8 9 10 11 12 13 Ref ED08Z026-1 Page 01-0004
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Tec...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6316725M91 Ref ED08Z030-1 Page 01-0005
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Tec...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038C 3 2 1 4 4 4 5 8 9 10 6 27 29 7 13 26 30 25 14 24 15 23 16 22 21 20 17 18 28 19 11 12 Ref EJ33...
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 COOLING SYSTEM RADIATOR Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments T...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038D 1 2 3 4 5 6 9 7 8 8 12 10 11 Ref E063Z036-1 Page 01-0007
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 FUEL TANK Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Speci...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6281153M91 4 3 2 1 Ref E063Z074-1 Page 01-0008
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 FUEL TANK Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 053240R1 1 DR...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6215274M91 3 1 1 4 5 2 6 7 Ref 0394Z001-1 Page 01-0009
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 PRE-FUEL FILTER Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 D452016...
MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 062240T1 Ref 0392Z001-1 Page 01-0010
Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC PLATFORM 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC CHASSIS 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC WHEELS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC FEEDING SYSTEM 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC THRESHING SYSTEM 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC CLEANING SYSTEM 11-000-TOC 12-000-TOC GRAIN BIN AND ELEVATOR SYSTEM 12-000-TOC 13-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 13-000-TOC
  2. 2. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0001 ENGINE INSTALLATION SISU N650Z005-1 01-0002 AIR CLEANER E060Z039-1 01-0003 AIR CLEANER E060Z033-1 01-0004 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE ED08Z026-1 01-0005 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE ED08Z030-1 01-0006 COOLING SYSTEM RADIATOR EJ33Z009-1 01-0007 FUEL TANK E063Z036-1 01-0008 FUEL TANK E063Z074-1 01-0009 PRE-FUEL FILTER 0394Z001-1 01-0010 FUEL FILTER 0392Z001-1 01-0011 ROTARY SCREEN EN19Z009-1 01-0012 ASSEMBLY TURNBUCKLE 4072Z002-1 01-0013 SUCTION CHANNEL AND HYDRAULIC COOLER ES22Z004-1 01-0014 CYLINDER BLOCK XA10Z011-1 01-0015 DISTRIBUTION COVER EK49Z009-1 01-0016 FLYWHEEL AND FLYWHEEL HOUSING N369Z002-1 01-0017 CRANKSHAFT IS15Z020-1 01-0018 ROCKER ARM 0070Z004-1 01-0019 CYLINDER HEAD XA12Z022-1 01-0020 INDUCTION MANIFOLD AND EXHAUST N104Z008-1 01-0021 TURBOCHARGER FEEDER 0425Z001-1 01-0022 OIL SUMP EO63Z026-1 01-0023 OIL FILTER EO26Z021-1 01-0024 COOLING SYSTEM E065Z010-1 01-0025 FUEL OIL LIFT PUMP N100Z024-1 01-0026 FUEL FILTER HB18Z007-1 01-0027 ALTERNATOR Q051Z001-1 01-0028 ALTERNATOR Q051V016-1 01-0029 ENGINE OVERHAUL KITS 0573Z001-1 01-0030 STARTER MOTOR E055Z011-1 01-0031 GASKET SET S1 N736Z004-1 01-0032 GASKET SET S1 + S2 V290Z001-1 01-0033 ENGINE REPAIR PARTS N692Z011-1 01-0034 ENGINE ACCESSORIES 0020Z004-1
  3. 3. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038A 29 30 1 2 28 3 4 31 32 5 6 17 17 17 20 20 20 7 7 8 26 9 25 24 10 11 12 13 23 18 18 14 19 15 16 21 22 Ref N650Z005-1 Page 01-0001
  4. 4. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ENGINE INSTALLATION SISU Page01-0001 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 339804X1 4 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M6 X 25 (1.0) ISO 8.8 ZN 2 353441X1 X LOCK WASHER 1/4" ZN 3 390971X1 X FLAT WASHER M6 ZN 4 339030X1 X HEX NUT M6 (1.0) ISO 8 ZN 5 6216131M91 1 LADDER 6 6229440M91 1 BRACKET KIT 7 D41112500 20 SPRING WASHER ?8,2-16 X 0,6 MM 8 D40407800 12 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 30 ISO 8.8 ZN 9 339081X1 12 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 20 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 10 6222206M1 1 CONNECTOR M22X3/4" 11 6215846M91 1 HOSE 12 1442924X1 4 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M16 X 140 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 13 D20400433 4 WASHER ?17,5-33 X 3 MM 14 6205443M1 4 SPACER 15 D46406600 4 DAMPER 16 D28781297 4 SPACER ?18-70 X 6 MM 17 339761X1 34 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 25 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 18 339374X1 X LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 19 339169X1 38 HEX NUT M8 (1.25) ISO 8 ZN 20 D20400506 X FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN 21 D41087900 4 LOCKNUT M16 ISO 8 ZN 24x18x13,8 22 6209149M91 1 CHASSIS 23 6209775M91 1 KIT, ROD RIGHT HAND 6209776M91 1 KIT, ROD LEFT HAND 24 6219923M1 6 V BELT L=1800MM PK8 25 6219940M91 1 ALTERNATOR 14V - 150A 26 6207900M91 1 KIT, MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0014 28 6212640M1 1 CABLE HOLDER 29 339666X1 5 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M6 X 20 (1.0) ISO 8.8 ZN 30 339030X1 X HEX NUT M6 (1.0) ISO 8 ZN 31 390971X1 X FLAT WASHER M6 ZN 32 6209158M1 1 BRACKET 33 D44717700 2 HOSE FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 34 D45726800 1 CLAMP FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494
  5. 5. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 1S-P46L 15 29 11 10 23 24 19 30 30 8 8 9 20 21 22 27 35 16 36 34 17 18 33 2 31 38 40 32 14 6 5 5 4 41 3 3 7 25 42 1 1 28 Ref XA10Z011-1 Page 01-0014
  6. 6. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836866110 1 CYLINDER BLOCK UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91683 V837084169 1 CYLINDER BLOCK FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER GMD265030 VGR0261 2 PLUG M10 X 1 DIN910 5.8 FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER GMD265030 V837070103 1 CYLINDER BLOCK FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91684 UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER GMD265029 2 V836866069 1 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH V836866036 1 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH 3 V836324757 6 BEARING COVER UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91684 V836855212 6 ENGINE SUPPORT UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91685 4 V836214478 12 GUIDE SLEEVE 5 V836324756 1 BEARING COVER UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91684 V836855211 1 BEARING GUIDE FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER EU91685 6 V836214478 2 GUIDE SLEEVE 7 V835329030 14 HEX CAP SCREW 8 V836852460 2 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH 9 V836852459 1 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH 10 V836852461 1 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH 11 V836673191 6 LINER 9,03mm 14 V640016016 4 PLUG B16 S2 15 V836852744 1 PLUG 16 V640016040 1 PLUG 17 VGR0261 4 PLUG M10 X 1 DIN910 5.8 18 V615571014 3 SEALING WASHER A10X13,5 S2 20 VHA6323 6 SCREW M8 X 20 CL8.8 21 V836846444 1 COVER 22 V836322852 1 GASKET 25 V837074224 6 PISTON COOLING JET 27 V640305012 1 PLUG M12X1,5 28 V640016018 1 PLUG 29 V640325018 1 PLUG 30 VKH3617 2 GASKET A 18 X 22 X 1.5 DIN7603 CU 31 V836019756 1 PLUG M18X1,5 32 V640016012 1 PLUG 33 VKH3617 1 GASKET A 18 X 22 X 1.5 DIN7603 CU 34 V82615500 1 ADJUSTABLE T-THREADED CONNECTION 35 V89625200 1 PIPE 36 V83608700 1 OIL PRESSURE SENSOR 38 V615881216 1 SEALING WASHER A12X1,5 S2 41 V83606800 1 BRACKET 42 V83607000 1 BRACKET V83685100 1 ADAPTER
  7. 7. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038B 3 2 2 2 4 1 1 5 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 27 13 28 14 26 16 17 15 25 24 18 23 22 21 20 Ref E060Z039-1 Page 01-0002
  8. 8. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 AIR CLEANER Page01-0002 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 6235896M91 1 KIT, GUARD UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AC1002AFS001232 SEE PAGE 01-0004 6316725M91 1 BAFFLE PLATE FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AC1002AFS001233 SEE PAGE 01-0005 2 339374X1 X LOCKWASHER M8 ZN UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 8S000268 3 339124X1 4 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 16 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 8S000268 4 6234778M1 1 TAIL PIPE 5 6209156M91 1 EXHAUST PIPE 6 339337X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 30 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 7 6209790M1 1 CLAMP 8 339377X1 1 LOCKWASHER M16 ZN 9 339613X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M16 X 25 (2.0) ISO 8.8 ZN 10 339299X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M12 X 30 (1.75) ISO 8.8 ZN 11 339369X1 1 LOCKWASHER M12 ZN 12 6209787M91 1 EXHAUST PIPE 13 065995T1 1 PREFILTER 14 6229432M91 1 BRACKET 15 339401X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 25 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN M10x1,5x25 16 339451X1 16 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 30 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 17 339376X1 35 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 18 6224389M91 1 FILTER SUPPORT 20 6207533M91 1 AIR FILTER SEE PAGE 01-0003 21 6219245M1 3 CLAMP 152-171 22 6220858M1 1 HOSE 23 6220857M91 1 TUBE ASSY 24 054767T1 1 SENDER 25 6214726M1 1 HOSE 26 6229433M1 1 HOSE 27 D40405000 X HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 25 ISO 8.8 ZN 28 D20400506 X FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN
  9. 9. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6207533M91 2 3 4 1 Ref E060Z033-1 Page 01-0003
  10. 10. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 AIR CLEANER Page01-0003 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 6207533M91 1 AIR FILTER 2 6213198M1 1 PRIMARY AIR FILTER ELEMENT [A] 3 6213199M1 1 SECONDARY AIR FILTER ELEMENT [B] 4 026053R1 1 VALVE [A] PRINCIPAL [B] SECONDARY
  11. 11. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 14505706-J-4 5 5 6 6 6 7 7 3 3 3 4 2 2 2 1 1 1 8 9 10 11 12 13 Ref ED08Z026-1 Page 01-0004
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 D20400506 3 FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN 2 339124X1 3 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 16 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 3 339374X1 3 LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 4 6233274M1 1 PLATE 5 339124X1 6 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 16 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 6 339374X1 9 LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 7 D20400506 6 FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN 8 6233486M91 1 BRACKET KIT 9 339169X1 3 HEX NUT M8 (1.25) ISO 8 ZN 10 6233421M91 1 BRACKET KIT 11 339402X1 1 HEX NUT M10 (1.5) ISO 8 ZN 12 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 13 6233429M91 1 BRACKET KIT
  13. 13. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6316725M91 Ref ED08Z030-1 Page 01-0005
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 ROLL- OVER PROTECTIVE Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 6316467M1 1 SHEET 2 339124X1 9 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 16 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 3 339374X1 12 LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 4 D20400506 9 FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN 5 6233486M91 1 BRACKET KIT 6 6233429M91 1 BRACKET KIT 7 339402X1 1 HEX NUT M10 (1.5) ISO 8 ZN 8 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 9 339169X1 3 HEX NUT M8 (1.25) ISO 8 ZN 10 6233421M91 1 BRACKET KIT
  21. 21. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038C 3 2 1 4 4 4 5 8 9 10 6 27 29 7 13 26 30 25 14 24 15 23 16 22 21 20 17 18 28 19 11 12 Ref EJ33Z009-1 Page 01-0006
  22. 22. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 COOLING SYSTEM RADIATOR Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 061951T1 1 RADIATOR 2 6209303M1 1 DEFLECTOR 3 6209780M1 1 HOSE 4 1440859X1 6 HOSE CLIP ?51-72 MM ZN 5 6209782M1 1 HOSE 6 6282080M91 1 TUBE ASSY 7 6282079M1 1 HOSE 8 339560X1 8 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M6 X 16 (1.0) ISO 8.8 ZN 9 D20400404 8 FLAT WASHER ?6,5-16 X 1 MM 10 D41087400 8 LOCKNUT M6 ISO 8 ZN 11 D45082400 1 SENSOR UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000493 6225867M91 1 LEVEL GAUGE FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 12 044953R1 1 COVER 13 6204729M91 1 TANK 14 D40405000 X HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 25 ISO 8.8 ZN 15 339374X1 X LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 16 D20400506 X FLAT WASHER ?8,5-20 X 2,5 MM ZN 17 D28786142 1 ADAPTER 18 338614X1 2 HOSE CLIP ?20-32 X 12 MM ZN 19 6215747M1 1 HOSE 20 6203122M1 2 SUPPORT 21 339374X1 X LOCKWASHER M8 ZN 22 339123X1 4 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 20 (1.25) ISO 8.8 ZN 23 D28785115 2 CONNECTOR 24 2 CLAMP 25 6215179M1 1 HOSE 26 6215180M1 1 HOSE 27 6239156M91 1 VALVE 28 6217677M1 1 HOSE 29 D28784365 4 RUBBER 30 6202539M1 2 SEALING RUBBER
  23. 23. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C0120038D 1 2 3 4 5 6 9 7 8 8 12 10 11 Ref E063Z036-1 Page 01-0007
  24. 24. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 FUEL TANK Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 022673N1 1 FILTER 2 033854S1 1 BRACKET 3 353441X1 X LOCK WASHER 1/4" ZN 1/2 4 353667X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 1/4-20 X 0.75-SAE 5-ZN 5 6202989M91 1 TANK UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000493 6281153M91 1 FUEL TANK FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 SEE PAGE 01-0008 6243448M91 1 RETURN PIPE FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 3001163X1 10 PAN HEAD SCREW M5 X 16 (0.8) ISO 4.8 ZN FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 6222336M1 1 GASKET FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 6 6215748M1 1 HOSE 7 6215182M1 1 HOSE 8 6215181M1 1 HOSE 9 D45000102 1 GAUGE UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000493 6225791M1 1 SENDER FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER 9S000494 10 6215274M91 1 PREFILTER SEE PAGE 01-0009 11 3000483X1 X HOSE CLIP ?13-19 MM ZN 12 6215273M1 1 HOSE
  25. 25. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6281153M91 4 3 2 1 Ref E063Z074-1 Page 01-0008
  26. 26. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 FUEL TANK Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 053240R1 1 DRAIN PLUG 6316194M91 1 DRAIN PLUG FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AAC1002AFS001233 6316195M1 1 NIPPLE 6316196M1 1 PACKING RING 2 6243452M91 1 FUEL TANK 3 6209575M1 1 FILTER ELEMENT 4 073217N1 1 FUEL TANK CAP
  27. 27. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 6215274M91 3 1 1 4 5 2 6 7 Ref 0394Z001-1 Page 01-0009
  29. 29. Massey Ferguson MF 32 COMBINE (BR) C003201 PRE-FUEL FILTER Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 D45201600 2 PACKING 2 D46446200 1 SEAL 3 062240T1 1 PREFILTER SEE PAGE 01-0010 4 065019P1 1 PLUG SOCKET 5 069712P1 1 CONNECTION 6 6220195M1 1 VALVE 7 B3MT01X131 7 CONNECTION
  30. 30. MF 32 COMBINE (BR) 062240T1 Ref 0392Z001-1 Page 01-0010

