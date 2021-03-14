Successfully reported this slideshow.
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 TABLE OF CONTENT Page0...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 054563T1 1 Ref AA06Z003-1 Page 01-0007
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE AND EQUIPMENT P...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE AND EQUIPMENT P...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0109 1 2 3 4 5 6 19 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 ...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0309 1 2 3 3 4 5 6 7 Ref IS15Z001-1 Page ...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0009...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0409 1 2 5 6 4 8 7 3 Ref EK48Z010-1 Page ...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 PISTONS AND CONNECTING...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1409 1 2 3 4 Ref EO65Z021-1 Page 01-0011
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Pa...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-2909 2 2 3 1 Ref EO76Z011-1 Page 01-0012
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE BREATHER Page01...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0709 1 2 3 4 5 5 5 5 6 7 10 11 12 13 14 1...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFT...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0609 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Ref XA12Z003-1 Pag...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1609 3 3 4 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 Ref EQ52Z002-1 P...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 HANDLE / CYLINDER HEAD...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0209 23 22 21 20 19 18 16 17 14 15 13 12 ...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 TIMING CASE Page01-001...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0909 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Ref EO61Z010-1 Page 01...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CAMSHAFT Page01-0017 I...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1009 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO62Z007-1 Page 01-0018
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 IDLER GEARS Page01-001...
MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1309 4 3 1 2 6 5 Ref EP43Z003-1 Page 01-0...
Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC PLATFORM 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC CHASSIS 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC WHEELS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC IMPLEMENT DRIVE SYSTEM 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC LINKAGE 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 11-000-TOC
  2. 2. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 054563T1 1 Ref AA06Z003-1 Page 01-0007
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE AND EQUIPMENT Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 054563T1 1 ENGINE 82CV 8C84 283 - 290 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0055 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0056 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0057 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0058 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0059 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0060 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0061 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0062 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0063 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0064 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0065 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0066 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0067 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0068 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0069 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0070 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0071 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0072 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0073 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0074 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0075 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0076 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0077
  4. 4. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE AND EQUIPMENT Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0078 1 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0079 1 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0080 1 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0081 1 STARTER SEE PAGE 01-0082
  5. 5. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0109 1 2 3 4 5 6 19 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Ref EJ93Z023-1 Page 01-0008
  6. 6. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 P4016 1 KIT, PISTON/RING [A] 2 70530022 4 LINER (9) 3 70650083 1 PLUG (9) 4 70650076 4 PLUG (9) 5 70650077 4 PLUG (9) 6 70998033 1 BUSH (9) 7 32166329 10 HEX CAP SCREW (9) 8 33142111 10 BUSH (9) 9 P4036 1 CYLINDER-BLOCK 10 2172530 2 HEX CAP SCREW 11 3627P011 1 BRIDGE PIECE 12 70490279 1 GASKET 13 70920065 1 WASHER (9) 14 0650582 1 PLUG (9) 15 70650109 1 PLUG 16 70650068 1 PLUG (9) 17 70650075 8 PLUG (9) 18 P4025 1 SHORT ENGINE 8B08 19 70650079 1 PLUG (9) [A] KIT LINER, PISTON AND RINGS
  7. 7. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0309 1 2 3 3 4 5 6 7 Ref IS15Z001-1 Page 01-0009
  8. 8. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 S4004 1 CRANKSHAFT 2 423670 1 BEARING INSERT (1) STD 423670A 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.010" 423670B 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.020" 423670C 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.030" 3 424808 1 KIT, WASHER (1) STD 424808A X KIT, WASHER (+).0075" THICKNESS +.0075" 4 70998009 1 CRANKSHAFT (1) 5 423669 1 BEARING INSERT (1) STD 423669A X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.010" 423669B X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.020" 423669C X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.030" 6 31171681 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 7 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY
  9. 9. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0409 1 2 5 6 4 8 7 3 Ref EK48Z010-1 Page 01-0010
  10. 10. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS Page01-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 VP4015 4 PISTON 2 70170026 8 CIRCLIP (1) 3 P4017 4 KIT, RING 4 424804 4 CONROD 5 70998085 4 BUSH 6 32762116 8 BOLT (4) 7 70570094 8 NUT (4) 8 423670 1 BEARING INSERT STD 423670A 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS + .010" 423670B 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS + .020" 423670C 1 BEARING INSERT THICKNESS + .030"
  11. 11. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1409 1 2 3 4 Ref EO65Z021-1 Page 01-0011
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0011 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 70570087 4 NUT 7/16 UNF 2 33817132 4 SEAL 3 70992764 1 COVER 4 70490258 1 GASKET
  13. 13. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-2909 2 2 3 1 Ref EO76Z011-1 Page 01-0012
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 ENGINE BREATHER Page01-0012 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 35731144 1 PIPE,BREATHER 2 70180153 2 CLAMP 3 70620711 1 HOSE
  15. 15. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0709 1 2 3 4 5 5 5 5 6 7 10 11 12 13 14 14 15 16 17 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20 20 20 21 22 27 26 26 23 25 24 8 9 Ref EO58Z010-1 Page 01-0013
  16. 16. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS Page01-0013 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 424807 1 SHAFT (11) 2 0650507 2 PLUG (1) 3 0576052 8 NUT 4 0720579 8 SCREW 5 70992757 4 ROCKER ARM RH / LD (11) RIGHT HAND 6 2511425 4 BUSH (5) 7 0170151 2 CIRCLIP (11) 8 33117415 2 WASHER (11) 9 70998041 8 ROD 10 70870001 8 TAPPET 11 424823 1 ROCKER SHAFT 12 70998082 4 INLET VALVE 13 70998019 4 EXHAUST VALVE 14 70730051 8 SEAL 15 70998136 8 SPRING 16 70150047 8 CAP 17 70230010 16 LOCK 18 31744123 2 SPRING (11) 19 70100716 4 BRACKET (11) 20 70992758 4 ROCKER ARM LH / LE (11) LEFT HAND 21 33811113 1 OLIVE 22 35511111 1 PIPE (11) 23 0726504 1 SETSCREW (11) 24 70820105 4 STUD BOLT 25 70570075 4 NUT 7/16 UNF 26 31743108 2 SPRING (11) 27 2511425 4 BUSH (20)
  17. 17. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0609 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Ref XA12Z003-1 Page 01-0014
  18. 18. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 70740340 2 BOLT 2 70740342 8 BOLT 3 VP4021 1 PISTON KIT 4 3681E034 1 GASKET 5 70470104 4 EXHAUST VALVE SEAT (3) 6 4 (3) INLET 7 70420019 8 GUIDE (3) 8 70650075 1 PLUG (3) 9 70740341 12 BOLT
  19. 19. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1609 3 3 4 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 Ref EQ52Z002-1 Page 01-0015
  20. 20. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 HANDLE / CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 36177111 1 PLATE 2 70490379 1 GASKET 3 0746453 4 SETSCREW 4 0920054 4 WASHER 5 0940913 1 LIFTING DEVICE 6 36212152 1 COVER 7 0920053 6 WASHER 8 0746255 6 SETSCREW
  21. 21. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0209 23 22 21 20 19 18 16 17 14 15 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 1 Ref EO55Z008-1 Page 01-0016
  22. 22. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 TIMING CASE Page01-0016 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0920053 9 WASHER 2 0746211 7 BOLT 3 0746255 2 SETSCREW 4 4236256 1 HOUSING 5 70490311 1 GASKET 6 0920108 4 WASHER 7 0096238 3 BOLT 8 70330050 1 SPACER 9 0096239 1 BOLT 10 36825107 1 JOINT 11 37556117 1 COVER 12 0920108 4 WASHER 13 70740128 4 BOLT 14 0746211 14 BOLT 15 0920053 14 WASHER 16 70992825 1 COVER 17 70730043 1 SEAL (16) 18 70490369 1 GASKET 19 70490320 1 GASKET 20 70991630 1 FILLER 21 70150038 1 COVER (20) 22 0920108 2 WASHER 23 0746254 2 SETSCREW
  23. 23. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-0909 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Ref EO61Z010-1 Page 01-0017
  24. 24. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 CAMSHAFT Page01-0017 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 31415371 1 CAMSHAFT 2 33153121 1 PLATE 3 31171931 1 GEAR 4 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY 5 70920103 1 WASHER 6 70740323 1 BOLT 7 0610844 1 DOWEL
  25. 25. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1009 1 2 3 4 5 Ref EO62Z007-1 Page 01-0018
  27. 27. Massey Ferguson MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) CPE440 IDLER GEARS Page01-0018 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 41115018 1 GEAR 2 0050345 2 BUSH (1) 3 70940151 1 PLATE 4 70740189 3 BOLT 3/8 UNF X 2 1/2 5 70450035 1 HUB
  28. 28. MF 440 TRACTOR 2WD (0000000001 - 440-236369) / 4WD (0000000001 - 440-236556) 275-1309 4 3 1 2 6 5 Ref EP43Z003-1 Page 01-0019

