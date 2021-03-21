YouTube ライブ配信するようになった話

Successfully reported this slideshow.
動画配信について
今日する話 • 軽く自己紹介 • どうして動画配信に手を出したか • 動画をどう使いたいか
自己紹介 本名「岩永信之」で活動しているものの 「++C++; の中の人」の方が通じる
++C++; • https://ufcpp.net • 自分では「ぷらぷらしーぷらぷら」と読んでる • もしくは素直に「ゆーえふしーぴーぴー」 • UFO型C++的な意味
++C++; • ++C++ = 実質C# • C#自体 • (C++)++ … +1をさらに+1 = より良くしたい • ♯(音楽記号) … 半音上昇(+½) = 余計なものを削りたい
++C++; • よくやる自己紹介「C#でぐぐれ」 • そしたらこのサイトが出てくる • C#を触ったことある人ならほぼ見たことあるかと • 一応、C#以外の話もなくはないけど • トラフィックの9割がC#がらみのページ
どうしてこんなサイトができたか • ちょうどC#のプレビュー版が出たころに • 大学の課題で「ホームページを作れ」 2000年11月21日の日記: .NET SDKを研究室のPCにインストールしてみる 2000年12月28日の日記: 今日は課題...
つまり？ • たまたま • たまたまこの手の文章を書ける人間が • たまたまいいタイミングで出会い • たまたま何か書けと言われてテーマに選んだ • 奇跡的な「たまたま」 • C#みたいなものが世に出る頻度は激レア • 当時、自分のサイトを持っ...
それが今や… • ほぼ同世代の人が「芸歴19年」って言ってる…
動画配信に至るまで
去年、ブランクができた • 2019年、私的な事情で全然活動できず • 勉強会主催0件 • 登壇3件 • 1年もブランクあったら開催方法忘れた • やれば思い出すんだろうけど、それなりに高コスト • どうせ頑張るんなら新しいことに手を出そうかと...
ただでさえオフラインに厳しい時代 • どんどん会場借りにくくなってる • 逆に、オンライン環境はどんどん良くなってる • そこに来て今年の外出自粛要請
勉強会開かなくなって思うこと • インタラクションがなくなった 昔それなりにあったサイクル これがなくなったのが意外と痛い 懇親会とかで 質問を受ける 面白そうなので 登壇ネタに使う 改めてufcpp.net に記事化
インタラクションの中で • 自分1人ではネタにならないものがある • 流し読みなもの • 聞かれないと思い出しもしない • 聞かれれば思い当たることあって調べられる • 自分にとっては当然になってるもの • 聞かれなければ価値がある情報と思って...
流し読み • 最近はGitHubのdotnetリポジトリをウォッチ GitHubの通知欄 毎朝これが200～300になってる そんなものは…
流し読み • 最近はGitHubのdotnetリポジトリをウォッチ GitHubの通知欄 毎朝これが200～300になってる これをこうして…
流し読み • 最近はGitHubのdotnetリポジトリをウォッチ GitHubの通知欄 毎朝これが200～300になってる こうじゃ
流し読み(言われて初めて思い出す)の例 • 受けた質問 .NET Core 2.2 でビルドしたバイナリが .NET Core 3.0 で動かない
流し読み(言われて初めて思い出す)の例 • 自分の記憶 破壊的変更大してないはずだけど .NETが互換性に気を使わないはずがない 確かにサポートはどこかで切りたそうだけど 仮にデフォルトで動かなくても、動くオプションがあるはず そういえば何かそ...
流し読み(言われて初めて思い出す)の例 • 結論 (検索してみつつ…) あっ、RollForwardだ※ ※ https://github.com/dotnet/docs/issues/12237 既定ではマイナー バージョンまで一致してないと...
当然(情報の価値に気付いてない)な例 • トリビア nameof()はswitchのcaseラベルに使える 直接「nameofはcaseに使えますか？」とか聞かれない それを聞けるんだったら自分で試して終わり
当然(情報の価値に気付いてない)な例 • 実際に起きてたこと Redisの値を読めない WriteとReadでキーを間違えてた
当然(情報の価値に気付いてない)な例 • レビューの過程 なんでキーを間違うの？ const stringにはしなかったの？ プロパティ名をキーにしてた Writeにはnameof(Property)を使ってた Read後にswitchしてて、...
当然(情報の価値に気付いてない)な例 • レビュー結果 case nameof(Property) 冒頭のトリビアになる 正確には • nameofの結果はただのリテラル • "" リテラルを掛ける場所ならどこにでもnameofを書ける • c...
インタラクション求む • 職場とか限られた場・限られた人としか インタラクション起きないのがもったいない • そして在宅勤務なご時世になってなお厳しい • ただでさえ19年もやってるとモチベーションが
ただでさえ19年もやってると • 昔の心境 Must Will Can やりたいこと 好きなこと やるべきこと 需要があること できること・得意なこと • この辺りで仕事に恵まれてる • 恵まれた者として社会還元し たい (noblesse o...
ただでさえ19年もやってると • おっさんの心境 Must Will Can やりたいこと 好きなこと やるべきこと 需要があること できること・得意なこと • 目先でできることに寄る • 好きなことより、できること • noblesse(高貴...
動画配信やってみよう • 配信に至る心境 Must Will Can やりたいこと 好きなこと やるべきこと 需要があること できること・得意なこと • インタラクションが欲しい • 新しいことやってみたい • また好きにやってみたい
動画配信で考えていること
概ね求めてること • オンライン化 • インタラクション • モチベーション復活
オンラインでインタラクション • 昔のサイクルの復活 • なので、ライブ時にチャットが付くと喜びます • 動画が主軸にはなりません (文章メディアはなくならない) 懇親会とかで 質問を受ける 面白そうなので 登壇ネタに使う 改めてufcpp.n...
昔、勉強会とかでやってたこと • 普通にプレゼン • 例: de:code 2017 「C# の現状と今後を徹底解説!」 • 何かテーマを決めて談話 • 例: BUILDとか.NET Confとかの振り返り • 主催 • 例: .NET Con...
物理制約がないので • 何時間でもしゃべれるようなネタあったり • 資料を作るのも聞いてる側もしんどい • せっかく会場都合考えなくていいんだから、 細かく10分くらいずつのシリーズにしたい
またちょっと好きにやってみたい • ちょっと気を抜いた感じでやっていきたい • 思いついた時に思いついたネタで • もうちょっと趣味に走っても • 昔はもうちょっと漫画とかゲームの話多かった • 10年前何やってたかって言うと…
まとめ • 配信に求めてるのはチャット・コメント • 文章メディアからの乗り換えではない (むしろ相乗効果期待したい) • ゆるくやる • 趣味にも走りたい
質問等あれば コメント欄にお願いします
よろしければ チャンネル登録・高評価 をよろしくお願いします
YouTube ライブ配信するようになった話

11 views

Published on

++C++; (https://ufcpp.net/)の中の人が YouTube チャンネル(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-z_9mau6X-Vr4gk2aWtMQ)でライブ配信をやってる話。

Published in: Technology
YouTube ライブ配信するようになった話

