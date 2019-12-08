Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. E-book How College Affects Students: Volume 3 - Findings from the 21st Century Paperback Download Here https://accessbook1010.blogspot.com/?book=1118462688 "How College Affects Students, Volume 3" carries on the tradition of the past volumes (which covered research years 1967-2001) as a critical review, synthesis, and analysis of the research on college impact that has accumulated between 2002 and 2012. Such synthesis and analysis helps the the field to understand how students are influenced by various facets of undergraduate education and provides empirical evidence on which to base future policies and practices. The book will synthesize approximately 2500+ individual research investigations, and the authors will compare the conclusions from the research conducted between 2002 and 2012 with those based on the work conducted between 1991 and 2001 - which constituted the research base for the second volume of "How College Affects Students."Table of Contents:1. Studying College Outcomes in the New Century: Overview and Organization of the Research2. Theoretical Models of College Impact3. Development of Verbal, Quantitative, and Subject Matter Competence4. Cognitive Skills and Intellectual Growth5. Psychosocial Change6. Attitudes and Values7. Moral/Ethical Development8. Educational Attainment and Persistence9. Career and Economic Impacts of College10. Quality of Life after College11. How College Affects Students: A Summary12. Implications for Research Policy and Practice13. Technical Appendix: Methodological Advances in Estimating the Impact of CollegeThe research reviewed in Chapters 3 - 10 will, where appropriate, be organized around the following structure (which was used in the preceding two volumes):Change during CollegeNet Effects (Value Added) of CollegeBetween-College EffectsWithin-College EffectsConditional Effects of College (are effects different for different kinds of students?)Enduring Effects of CollegeEach chapter also summarizes the findings from the previous decade's research so that the reader will be able to see the extent of agreement, disagreement, and change with the research findings from 2002-2012.   2. 2. q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Matthew J. Mayhew Pages : 824 pages Publisher : Jossey-Bass Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1118462688 ISBN-13 : 9781118462683
