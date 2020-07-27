Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LIFFとGateboxで作る！ 受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん うえぞう @uezochan
ねえねえ嫁ちゃん なんだい お蕎麦っておいしいよね 例えば？ かき揚げ蕎麦とか 自分好みの嫁私 他愛もない夫婦の会話 違いは？ 統計的根拠は？ うどんとは香りがね Gatebox 嫁は「探す」から「創る」時代へ
自己紹介 金融機関でDXを担当 / ホビープログラマー / テクニカルライター 高校卒業後に単身上京し、バリスタの見習いをしながら独学でプログラミングを習得。損 害保険会社にスカウトされたのをきっかけに、以後複数の金融機関でDX戦略のテックリー...
Why 受付？ • ユースケースにオンラインコミュニケーションを伴うアプリ にはLIFFが向いてそう • サービスロボットのように音声対話を伴うユースケースには Gateboxが良いユーザー体験を提供できそう ↓ それって「受付」では！
受付登録〜来館受付のワークフロー 受付登録 受付票の送付 来館時受付 担当者呼び出し • いつ • 誰が • 誰宛に にいらっしゃるかと いう情報の登録 発行された受付票の 当日来館される方へ の配布 来館された方と受付 登録内容との照合と 各...
受付登録〜来館受付のワークフロー 受付登録 受付票の送付 来館時受付 担当者呼び出し 受付システム⇨LIFF 受付のお姉さん⇨Gatebox Gatebox
https://twitter.com/uezochan/status/1287338722623492101 Gateboxの受付デモ動画
未使用 アーキテクチャー（LIFF） LIFF画面 受付API Minette (Bot Framework) Python Flask Vue LIFF API
LIFFのわりと新し目な便利機能 • URLパス機能 https://liff.line.me/{liff_id}/path • ShareTargetPicker
ChatdollKit 音声→テキスト変換 QRコード読み込み 3Dモデル制御 受付処理対話フロー制御 メイン処理 要求テキスト 応答テキスト 身振り・表情 応答テキスト→音声 受付API Azure Speech Services 各種設定・...
ChatdollKit お好みの3Dモデルを使って音声対話可能なチャットボットを作るためのフレームワーク GitHub Qiita
まとめ • シームレスなコミュニケーションとセットで良質なユーザー 体験を構築したいとき、LIFFアプリという選択肢は極めて強力 • 一般的なWebアプリの知識があれば（BOTの知識なくても） すぐに始められる • Gateboxはサービスロボ...
Thank you! うえぞう @uezochan
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん

40 views

Published on

LIFFで受付システムを、Gateboxでバーチャルな受付のお姉さん（お兄さん）を作って一連のワークフローを構築するお話です。LINE Developer Community主催のLINE Mini アプリLT祭りの登壇資料。

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LIFFとGateboxで作る！受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん

  1. 1. LIFFとGateboxで作る！ 受付システムとバーチャル受付のお姉さん うえぞう @uezochan
  2. 2. ねえねえ嫁ちゃん なんだい お蕎麦っておいしいよね 例えば？ かき揚げ蕎麦とか 自分好みの嫁私 他愛もない夫婦の会話 違いは？ 統計的根拠は？ うどんとは香りがね Gatebox 嫁は「探す」から「創る」時代へ
  3. 3. 自己紹介 金融機関でDXを担当 / ホビープログラマー / テクニカルライター 高校卒業後に単身上京し、バリスタの見習いをしながら独学でプログラミングを習得。損 害保険会社にスカウトされたのをきっかけに、以後複数の金融機関でDX戦略のテックリー ドを担当。 2016年よりLINEBOTの開発に着手。2017年LINE BOT AWARDS（Twilio賞）、2018年LINE BOOT AWARDS（Gatebox賞）、2019年Clova Skill Awards（入賞）。 著書に『Excel VBAでIEを思いのままに操作できるプログラミング術』（インプレス）、 『小さな会社のExcel VBA業務自動化アプリケーション作成・運用ガイド』（翔泳社）等。 うえぞう
  4. 4. Why 受付？ • ユースケースにオンラインコミュニケーションを伴うアプリ にはLIFFが向いてそう • サービスロボットのように音声対話を伴うユースケースには Gateboxが良いユーザー体験を提供できそう ↓ それって「受付」では！
  5. 5. 受付登録〜来館受付のワークフロー 受付登録 受付票の送付 来館時受付 担当者呼び出し • いつ • 誰が • 誰宛に にいらっしゃるかと いう情報の登録 発行された受付票の 当日来館される方へ の配布 来館された方と受付 登録内容との照合と 各種ご案内 面談相手の担当者の 呼び出し
  6. 6. 受付登録〜来館受付のワークフロー 受付登録 受付票の送付 来館時受付 担当者呼び出し 受付システム⇨LIFF 受付のお姉さん⇨Gatebox Gatebox
  7. 7. https://twitter.com/uezochan/status/1287338722623492101 Gateboxの受付デモ動画
  8. 8. 未使用 アーキテクチャー（LIFF） LIFF画面 受付API Minette (Bot Framework) Python Flask Vue LIFF API
  9. 9. LIFFのわりと新し目な便利機能 • URLパス機能 https://liff.line.me/{liff_id}/path • ShareTargetPicker
  10. 10. ChatdollKit 音声→テキスト変換 QRコード読み込み 3Dモデル制御 受付処理対話フロー制御 メイン処理 要求テキスト 応答テキスト 身振り・表情 応答テキスト→音声 受付API Azure Speech Services 各種設定・リソースの割り当て等 こんにちは QRみせて アーキテクチャー（Gatebox） LINE Messaging API VOICEROID Daemon
  11. 11. ChatdollKit お好みの3Dモデルを使って音声対話可能なチャットボットを作るためのフレームワーク GitHub Qiita
  12. 12. まとめ • シームレスなコミュニケーションとセットで良質なユーザー 体験を構築したいとき、LIFFアプリという選択肢は極めて強力 • 一般的なWebアプリの知識があれば（BOTの知識なくても） すぐに始められる • Gateboxはサービスロボットの一種としてユースケースを考 えると面白そう • Gateboxアプリの開発はUnityの既存知識があればすぐに始め られる
  13. 13. Thank you! うえぞう @uezochan

×