Joaninha Grassi Fagundes

Bibliografia Professora Joaninha Grassi Fagundes.

  1. 1. Joanninha Grassi Fagundes Em Rio Claro, cidade do Estado de São Paulo, nascia a 27 de maio de 1877, Joana Grassi, filha legítima de João Batista Grassi e de sua esposa D. Carolina Rodrigues de Almeida Grassi. D. Marcolina havia feito uma promessa a São João, padroeiro da Igreja Matriz da localidade, de dar à criança que estava para vir ao mundo o nome de João se fosse menino ou Joanna se fosse menina. Assim, a filhinha recebeu na pia batismal o nome de Joanna, mas depois todos a chamavam de Joanninha. Pouco tempo passou a família em Rio Claro, transferindo-se a seguir para Belém do Descalvado onde passou os melhores anos de sua meninice alegre e feliz a graciosa Joanninha, e de onde guardava profundas saudades. D. Marcolina, senhora de temperamento enérgico e retíssimo, após revezes de fortuna sofrido pelo casal, assumiu a liderança de casa e, a força de penosas lutas e exaustivos trabalhos, conseguiu educar e encaminhar seus cinco filhos, Luiz, Flávia, Maria, Joanna e Marina (todos falecidos). Joanninha, muito alegre, vivia sempre cantando, sorrindo,brincando e fazendo travessuras. De uma feita improvisando um circo no quintal de sua casa, sofreu sério acidente, fraturando a clavícula, mas, para não ser castigada, gemeu e chorou em silêncio, tendo a solidificação se processado espontaneamente pois a assistência médica somente foi possível quando as dores se tornaram insuportáveis. Em Descalvado, juntamente com sua irmã Maria de quem nunca se separava, frequentou a Escola Primária dirigida pelo emérito educador Olympio Catão e por sua esposa Dona Maria Catão. Nesse tempo ainda se usava a palmatória, e as alunas se esforçavam em acumular cartõezinhos de “perdão”, com as quais se livravam, por ocasião das faltas cometidas do terrível castigo. A menina então começou a manifestar suas tendências artísticas. Tinha um desejo ardente de estudar piano, mas como era difícil obter esse instrumento, sua mãe entendeu-se com o professor de música da localidade, Maestro Severiano João da Cruz que iniciou-se no aprendizado de rudimentos, solfejo, piano e harmonia. Algum tempo depois, com a aquisição de um piano, o aproveitamento se evidenciou surpreendente. Tomou parte em concertos, foi organista, e como cantora integrou o coro da igreja. Seus estudos musicais prosseguiram, quando a família se transferiu para São Paulo, sucessivamente sob a orientação do maestro João Gomes Júnior e do maestro José Josué Francisco Basile.
  2. 2. Foi após o falecimento de sua filha Lariquinha que D. Marcolina resolveu mudar-se para São Paulo. Fixando-se no bairro do Cambuci, moraram também na rua da Esperança, centro da cidade, e por fim, com a aquisição de uma casa na rua da Tabatinguera, nela passaram a residir. Joanninha estudou no Externato de São José, onde teve como mestra a Irmã Maria Simpliciana. Aperfeiçoou-se então em trabalhos manuais, francês, além das matérias necessárias para concorrer aos exames de admissão na Escola Normal. Fez sua consagração como “filha de Maria”, respeitando por toda a vida as regras marianas, com observância e dedicação rigorosas. Ingressando na Escola Normal, recebeu seu diploma de professora a 16 de dezembro de 1895. Antes de prestar o último exame, o Dr. Gabriel Prestes, diretor da Escola, que havia regressado da Europa, onde fôra estudar o método “Froebel” para criancinhas, começou a observá-la. Bonita, mocinha, artista, alegre, comunicativa, delicada e mimosa, pareceu-lhe a pessoa indicada para ser a primeira “jardineira” paulista. Entretanto, em casa as coisas não andavam a contendo.Aproximando-se a formatura, Dona Marcolina já elaborara o seu plano de mandar a filha para Descalvado, onde lhe parecia mais fácil arranjar colocação, e também porque lá estaria ela em companhia de sua avó Dona Gertrudes. Quando D. Joanninha soube da combinação, ficou desolada e disse: - Eu choro, bato o pé e não vou. D. Marcolina sentenciou: - Pois você chora, bate o pé e vai… Porque é preciso. Mas a mocinha estava predestinada a ser feliz no magistério. Um grande amigo da casa, que acompanhava os esforços de D. Marcolina, servindo-a inclusive quando necessário com empréstimos resgatados a juros módicos, espontaneamente movimentou-se, falou com Dona Lisa de Macedo, Diretora do Grupo Escolar “Maria José” e trouxe a alvissareira notícia de que havia conseguido a nomeação de sua filha. Ao mesmo tempo, Miss Browne, diretora da Escola Modelo da Luz, onde lecionaram a professora Flávia Grassi, irmã de Joanninha, pôs a sua disposição um lugar em sua escola. Mas num dia, entre todos gloriosos para a jovem normalista, foi ela chamada à diretoria da Escola Normal, e, entre temerosa e surpreendida, recebeu o convite formidável, feito pelo professor Dr. Gabriel Prestes.
  3. 3. - “Dona Joanna, mandei chamá-la pois desejaria saber se a senhora gostaria de ser jardineira”. Agradecendo timidamente a entrevistada pediu que lhe fosse concedido um tempo para a resposta, pois nada poderia resolver sem antes consultar sua mãe. Dona Joanninha repetia em êxtase todas as vezes que narrava esse episódio. - Eu tinha a impressão de estar sonhando e de que tudo que ouvira não era verdade. Pelas ruas, quase corria, na ânsia de chegar em casa. Entrei gritando, rindo, dançando, abraçando a mamãe e dizendo: “mamãe, eu vou ser jardineira, mamãe eu vou ser jardineira…” Dona Marcolina atônita, nem sabia o que responder… respeitando afinal, tamanha felicidade. E o dia da formatura já se aproximava, então, Dona Joanninha, exuberante como era, feliz como estava e faceira por natureza, resolveu valorizar esse ato tão importante em sua vida. Por conta do futuro primeiro ordenado que iria receber, resolveu levantar empréstimo, e mandou confeccionar um vestido de faze cor de rosa, sapatos de cetim da mesma cor, luvas de pelica e adquiriu um leque de plumas incrustadas de madrepérola. No grande dia, depois de vestida e preparada, sua mãe sorridente, e naturalmente também muito feliz, lhe disse: - “Muito bem, agora com uma “toilette” dessas, para você ir a essa festa é indispensável mandar chamar um “Landeau” (Landeau era o carro usado na época e puxado por uma parelha de cavalos)”. Dias de rara felicidade seguiram-se então. Reunidas numa sala da Escola Normal, sob a supervisão de Dona Rosina Nogueira Soares que conhecia bem o idioma alemão, as professoras, acompanhadas pela diretora Dona Maria Ernestina Varella (Dona Mimi), estudavam, traduziam livros, copiavam músicas, tomavam conhecimento e analisavam os jogos importados dos Estados Unidos, enfim se preparavam para enfrentar a grande obra educacional da formação do primeiro Jardim da Infância de São Paulo, e que foi inaugurado a 18 de maio de 1896, numa casa alugada, ao lado da Escola Normal. Em 1897 passou a funcionar no edifício construído especialmente para abrigar aluninhos da nova organização, até que por imperativos urbanísticos, bem mais tarde houve a demolição do prédio. Dona Joanninha foi jardineira ideal, amava as criancinhas, com elas se identificava, por elas estudava, se esforçava e de si tudo dava.
  4. 4. A 16 de dezembro de 1899, contraiu matrimônio com o Major João d’Oliveira Fagundes, tendo nascido dessa união duas filhas, Heloisa e Maria de Lourdes. Sua vida conjugal, apesar do afeto que lhe dedicava o esposo, não foi das mais felizes. Enviuvando seis anos após, ficou ainda moça, sem recursos, responsável por grandes compromissos financeiros, e com duas crianças de seis e quatro anos aproximadamente, para cuidar e educar. A grande luta começou, e é quase inacreditável que uma criatura tão delicada pudesse vencê-la com o destemor, a coragem, a sobranceria e dignidade que demonstrou. Sua linha de conduta sob todos os aspectos, manteve-se irrepreensível. Mais do que grande educadora, ou filha e irmã devotada, foi mãe amantíssima e maravilhosa, não medindo sacrifícios os mais penosos para a educação de suas filhas e para proporcionar assistência médica necessária a sua filha menor que sofrendo de um mal rebelde, incurável e prolongado, tornou-se uma cruz pesadíssima que carregou sem um lamento. Como professora competente e inteligente, tornou-se querida pelas colegas que se transformaram em grandes amigas para sempre. Sociável por excelência, a todas retribuia o afeto com igual carinho. Todavia algumas foram especialmente estimadas e admiradas e é justo que seus nomes sejam citados, pois como pessoas de grande valor, devem ser lembradas. São elas: Dona Mimi Varella, Dona Ana Elisa de Andrada Machado, Dona Maria Júlia Marcondes Machado, Dona Isabel Prado de Camargo, Dona Matilde Fretin, Dona Luiza Brant de Carvalho, Dona Margarida Aval Pereira, Dona Eponina Veiga de Azevedo, Doutora Carlota Pereira de Queiroz, Dona Alice Meirelles Reis, Dona Marina de Cerqueira Cesar, Dona Alice S. Thiago e Dona Lavínia Vicente de Azevedo. De sua primeira turma de aluninhos, em número de 35, guardava Dona Joanninha uma doce recordação e em seus guardados foi encontrada uma folha de papel, amarelecida pelo tempo, com os nomes dessas crianças, muitas delas hoje ilustres personalidades, altamente representativas na sociedade. São elas: Aurea de Lima, Aluiziana Berlinolr, Afonso da Rocha, Alcides de Campos, Antonio Mesquita, Bento Lonhart, Carlota Pereira de Queiroz, Cecília Aguiar, Carlos Buller, Christofilo dos Santos, Elpidio Maia, Francisca G. Barbosa, Francisco de Paula Vicente de Azevedo, Francisco Salles Vicente de Azevedo, Francisca da Silva, Gillete de Oliveira, Herminda D. Pacheco, Ignacia de Vasconcellos, João P. Jordão, Júlio Mesquita Júnior, Luiz Queiroz, Mario Cardoso, Moayr Chagas, Maria José Ribas, Paulo Ribas, Romeu França, Sylvia Pereira, Tacido de Toledo Lara, Anna Nogueira, Gilberta Lefevre, Oswaldo Arruda, Eugnio Rogério e Nuno Bellagarde.
  5. 5. Depois da primeira turma outras se sucederam e tendo sempre a seu cargo o 1º período, foi a primeira professora da célebre e internacionalmente consagrada pianista Guiomar Novaes, que nessa ocasião compôs a valsa Jardim da Infância, e que sua mestre cuidadosamente escreveu. Grande foi o número de crianças matriculadas no jardim da infância que passaram pela classe de Dona Joanninha. Serão citados a esmo, apenas alguns nomes: D. Olga Cirati Gomes e seus irmãos Dr. Edmundo e D. Mercedes, Dr. Carlos de Moraes Andrade, D. Sylvia Simões Magro, D. Heloisa Veiga Munhoz e Dr. Joaquim Dutra. Em 1908, a diretora do Jardim da Infância, D. Mimi Varella, atacada por gravíssima e insidiosa moléstia, necessitou afastar-se de seu cargo sendo D. Joanninha nomeada para substituí-la, por ato de 20 de fevereiro de 1909 e, 27 de junho no mesmo ano, com o falecimento dessa professora passou a dirigir o Jardim da Infância. Por largos anos exercendo esse cargo com proficiência, segurança, bondade e delicadeza. Era uma verdadeira dama, e a fidalguia de suas atitudes sempre foram seus tratos, a doçura e a humildade de suas atitudes sempre foram igualmente dispensados ao Rei Alberto da Bélgica, Anatole Franco, ao Dr. Renotti del Ricochia (que encantado lhe dedicou um artigo), a todos os importantes visitantes do Jardim da Infância, como as mais humildes pessoas que a ela se dirigiam. Sua casa parecia uma sucursal da Escola e, a qualquer hora, a todos recebia com solícita atenção e hospitaleira acolhida. Em tempos de matrícula, então, não raro ficava sem se alimentar e, exausta, acomodava-se bem tarde da noite. Entusiasta e alegre, organizou festivais belíssimos, lembrados com saudades pelos pais e alunos dessa época, notadamente o comemorativo do 1º centenário da Independência do Brasil em 1922, no Teatro Municipal, que teve grande repercussão e que, ao lado da brilhante participação dos alunos da Escola Normal, o Jardim conseguiu êxito à parte, pelos magníficos números apresentados. Nessa festa, salientou-se uma alminha muito querida por todas as professoras, e que, dotada de excelente voz, fez um solo tão magnífico cantando com orquestra, que muita gente chorou. Essa criança é hoje uma professora famosa, diretora de um colégio. Seu nome é Larieta Ferraz Luz (a mimosa Larietinha) Quando em 1924 São Paulo suportou os horrores de uma revolução, e, como cidade aberta viu-se invadida e desprotegida, e a população tomada de pânico fugia de suas residências abandonando tudo tudo o que possuía, as autoridades apressadamente procuraram instalar abrigos de emergência. Foram convidados o professor Dr. Américo de Moura, a professora D. Branca do Couto e Mello e D. Joanna Grassi Fagundes para superintenderem os trabalhos de auxílio às pessoas abrigadas no edifício da Escola Normal.
  6. 6. Eram em grande número e D. Joanninha, que tinha também toda a sua família alojada em sua casa, além de atender às exigências do lar, dirigia-se bem cedo para o abrigo, às vezes expondo sua própria vida ao atravessar ruas onde as balas ricocheteavam, e lá ao lado de outros voluntários trabalhava o dia todo fiscalizando a limpeza, e os preparados grandes caldeirões de alimento e providenciando outros cuidados especiais que se faziam necessários. Ao término da revolução recebeu um ofício de agradecimento, que aqui é transcrito. S. Paulo, 9 de outubro de 1924 Senhora Conforme determinação do Exmo Sr. Dr. Secretário do Interior, venho cumprir o honroso encargo de, em nome do Governo do Estado, agradecer-vos os valiosos e inestimáveis serviços prestados a este estabelecimento de ensino por ocasião dos acontecimentos de Julho último, em que o edifício da Escola foi transformado em abrigo. Atenciosas saudações O diretor (Assinado) Arnaldo de Oliveira Barreto A Sra. D. Joanninha Grassi Fagundes D. D. Inspetora de Jardim da Infância, Anexo à Escola Normal A 18 de junho de 1925, por decreto assinado pelo Dr. Carlos de Campos, então presidente do Estado, e pelo Dr. José Manoel Lobo, secretário da Educação, D. Joanninha Grassi Fagundes foi nomeada inspetora especial de Creches e Escolas Maternais. Com grande relutância e mágoa, D. Joanninha viu-se obrigada a aceitar essa nova tarefa. Apaixonada pelo Jardim de Infância parecia-lhe inconcebível abandoná-lo. Contudo, cedente ao convite imperioso, muito triste mas sem recriminações, lançou-se ao novo trabalho, deliberada a executá-lo com a maior perfeição possível. Ao deixar o Jardim da Infância recebeu um ofício do diretor da Escola Normal, redigido nestes termos: S. Paulo, 3 de julho de 1925 Exma Sra. Ao deixardes o cargo de inspetora do Jardim da Infância, que com a maior competência e dedicação, exercentes por longos anos, sempre com os aplausos dos pais que vos confiaram a primeira educação de seus filhos, cabe-me como Diretor dessa Escola Normal, agradecer-vos a colaboração inteligente e valiosa que naquele cargo me prestastes.
  7. 7. No novo cargo, para o qual fostes merecidamente promovida, estou certo que continuareis a merecer iguais aplausos pela vossa inteligência e preparo profissional, pelo que antecipadamente vos felicito. O Diretor (Assinado) Arnaldo de Oliveira Barroto Assim, em Sorocaba organizou e orientou as Escolas Maternais de Votorantim e de Sta Rosália. Em São Paulo reorganizou e orientou a creche dirigida por Monsenhor Gastão Liberal Pinto, as Escolas Maternais da Cruz Azul que funcionavam no Barro Branco, entrou em entendimentos com o industrial Jorge Street, elaborando planos para a instalação de uma Escola Maternal em sua fábrica. Com a extinção dos cargos de inspetores gerais e especiais, ficou D. Joanninha adida à Secretaria da Educação, porém em atividade, pois nesse período, designada pelo professor Sud Menucci fez os estudos necessários à criação de classes de Jardim de Infância anexos aos Grupos Escolares. Essas classes passaram a ser por ela instaladas e dirigidas. Também orientou os programas da Rádio Educadora, elaborados para serem aproveitados e executados nos Grupos Escolares, nas horas de recreação, trabalho esse que a obrigaria a grandes caminhadas e enorme dispêndio de energia. A 13 de abril de 1932, falecia sua idolatrada filha Maria de Lourdes, mas apesar do enorme sofrimento, nesse mesmo ano procurou servir a causa constitucionalista confeccionando roupas para a Associação Sta Rita de Cássia que funcionava no Grupo Escolar Miss Browne Regularmente, por muitos anos, no dia do aniversário natalício de sua filhinha falecida, entregava para a criancinha recém-nascida de uma parturiente pobre, um enxoval completo, por ela mesma caprichosamente executado. Foi sócia fundadora do Centro Professorados Paulista e nele se conservou até o fim de sua existência. Em diversos volumes da Revista de Ensino, Órgão da Associação Beneficente do professorado público de São Paulo, colaborou publicando trabalho sobre o Jardim da Infância. Após 38 anos de serviços ininterruptos, consagrados à causa da educação, requerem sua aposentadoria. Por iniciativa e indicação do Diretor do Serviço Dentário Escolar, o deputado Dr. Guilherme de Oliveira Gomes, recebeu a honrosa homenagem da indicação do seu nome para figurar como patrono do
  8. 8. gabinete dentário-mirim inaugurado no Jardim da Infância anexo ao Instituto de Educação “Caetano de Campos”. Nas comemorações do 70º aniversário do Jardim da Infância no Teatro Municipal de São Paulo, a notável educadora D. Carolina Ribeiro, além das citações elogiosas dirigidas a antigos professores e alunos, de tal maneira exaltou a personalidade de D. Joanninha tecendo-lhe tantos anômios, que sua oração constitui-se numa apoteose à memória da meiga e bondosa Jardineira. “uma gota de mel”, no dizer da conferencista. Em sua vida particular sempre mostrou-se compassiva e acolhedora. Todas as pessoas que dela se aproximavam, eram confortadas pelas suas palavras serenas, doces e judiciosas. Para cada uma tinha o conselho certo, a palavra esperada, o gesto amigo. Era caridosa e esmoler, mas veladamente, sem alarde. Recebia o sofrimento com resignação perfeita e nunca se revoltou ou se exasperou. Tinha o dom de perdoar as ofensas recebidas, o que o fazia de maneira completa e edificante. Por isso teve tantos amigos. Mártir, suportou seus sofrimentos em silencioso recolhimento. Confortada pelos sacramentos da Igreja, o falecimento de D. Joanninha ocorreu numa Quinta-feira Santa às 11:25 horas de dia 26 de março de 1959. Foi um exemplo vivo e edificante no cumprimento do dever profissional, familiar, social e religioso.

