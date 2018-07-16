Download Download The Complete Human Body: The Definitive Visual Guide | PDF books PDF Free

How well do you really know yourself? Discover things you didn t know about your own body with this brilliantly insightful and stunningly illustrated view into the human anatomy. Explore a breathtaking portrait of the human body as it s never been seen before, created using incredibly detailed new imaging techniques. The Complete Human Body uses state-of-the-art 3D computer-generated artworks to bring the body to life in a whole new way, covering everything from bones, muscles, and joints to mental health disorders. Take a detailed look at how your respiratory system works, discover the anatomy up-close and learn about over 200 diseases and how they afflict the human body. This new edition includes extra detail on the hands, feet, and major joints. Perfect for students, families and anyone who wants to understand how the body works."This book - which is a bit like a user s manual - should be of interest to anyone, young or old, who inhabits a human body." - Professor Alice Roberts. This hardback book has 528 pages and measures 25.8 x 3.6 x 29.9cm

