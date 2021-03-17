KOBELCO 70SR-2 Acera Hydraulic Excavator Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICE MANUAL KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY AMERICA, LLC. 245 E NORTH AVENUE CAROL STREAM, IL 60188 U.S.A. English Part ...
SERVICE MANUAL model INDEX HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR SPECIFICATIONS MAINTENANCE SYSTEM DISASSEMBLING TROUBLESHOOTING E / G OPT. ...
0-2 GENERAL SAFETY INFORMATION Do not operate or perform any maintenance on this machine until all instructions found in t...
0-3 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS The proper and safe lubrication and maintenance for this machine, recommended by Manufacturer, are ...
0-4 (13)Always use the proper tools that are in good condi- tion and that are suited for the job at hand. Be sure you unde...
0-5 33 34 51 47 26 11 21 46 31 32 25 1 2 3 12 13 22 23 24 Index No. Title Book Code No. Distribution Year–Month S5YT0210E0...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-90 33.2.3 PILOT VALVE (FOR ATT) 33.2.3.1 CROSS-SECTIONAL VIEW Pilot valve (For ATT) Apply L...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-91 33 33.2.3.2 DISASSEMBLY (1) Plug each port of pilot valve, and clean it with kerosine. P...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-92 When the force of return springs (221) is strong, never loosen joint (301). If loosened,...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-93 33 Record combination of port holes on casing and the pulled out parts. The stroke diffe...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-94 The parts marked * might not be equipped depending on valve type. 33.2.3.3 CLEANING PART...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-95 33 33.2.3.4 ASSEMBLING Never push down spring seat (216-1) in 7mm (0.276in) or more. (Fo...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-96 (4) Fit O-ring (214) and seal (213) into plug (211). -Apply hydraulic oil on surface of ...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-97 33 -Screw it in until it comes in contact with 4 push rods (212) equally. -The exceeding...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-98 (10)Apply heat-resisting grease to joint (301) rotating section and the top of push rod ...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-110 33.2.5.2 DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY OF SWING MOTOR (1) Disassembly Install it in the orig...
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-111 33 5. Lift up and remove cover (39). Removing cover 6. Remove snap ring (5) with plier....
33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-112 Fit spring in the original position. The O-ring (7) (8) make it difficult to slide the ...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theKOBELCO 70SR-2 ACERA HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.KOBELCO 70SR-2 ACERA HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Specifications
Maintenance
System
Disassembly
Troubleshooting
Engine
Procedure of Installing Options
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

All pages are is great to haveKOBELCO 70SR-2 ACERA HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

  1. 1. SERVICE MANUAL KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY AMERICA, LLC. 245 E NORTH AVENUE CAROL STREAM, IL 60188 U.S.A. English Part Number S5YT0010E01 Printed in U.S.A. • Rac S5YT0010E01 Issued November 2010 APPLICABLE: 70SR-2 Acera . . . . . . . . . . . . . YT06-18001 and higher Hydraulic Excavator 70SR-2 Acera
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL model INDEX HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR SPECIFICATIONS MAINTENANCE SYSTEM DISASSEMBLING TROUBLESHOOTING E / G OPT. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 SPECIFICATIONS SECTION MAINTENANCE SECTION SYSTEM SECTION DISASSEMBLY SECTION TROUBLESHOOTING ENGINE SECTION PROCEDURE OF INSTALLING OPTIONS SECTION Book Code No.S5YT0010E01 0-1 70SR-2 ACERA
  3. 3. 0-2 GENERAL SAFETY INFORMATION Do not operate or perform any maintenance on this machine until all instructions found in the OPERA- TOR’S MANUAL and this MANUAL have been thor- oughly read and understood. Improper operation or maintenance of this machine may cause accidents and could result in serious in- jury or death. Always keep the manual in storage. If it is missing or damaged, place an order with an authorized our Distributor for a replacement. If you have any questions, please consult an autho- rized our Distributor. (1) Most accidents, which occur during operation, are due to neglect of precautionary measures and safe- ty rules. Sufficient care should be taken to avoid these accidents. Erroneous operation, lubrication or maintenance services are very dangerous and may cause injury or death of personnel. Therefore all precautionary measures, NOTES, DANGERS, WARNINGS and CAUTIONS contained in the man- ual and on the machine should be read and under- stood by all personnel before starting any work with or on the machine. (2) Operation, inspection, and maintenance should be carefully carried out, and safety must be given the first priority. Messages of safety are indicated with marks. The safety information contained in the manual is intended only to supplement safety codes, insurance requirements, local laws, rules and regulations. (3) Messages of safety appear in the manual and on the machine : All messages of safety are identified by either word of "DANGER", "WARNING" and "CAUTION". 1) DANGER- Indicates an imminently hazardous situation which, if not avoided, will result in death or serious injury and is represented as follows: 2) WARNING- Indicates a potentially hazardous situation which, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury and is represented as follows: 3) CAUTION- Indicates a potentially hazardous situation which, if not avoided, may result in mi- nor or moderate injury. It may also be used to alert against possible damage to the machine and its components and is represented as fol- lows: (4) It is very difficult to forecast every danger that may occur during operation. However, safety can be en- sured by fully understanding proper operating pro- cedures for this machine according to methods recommended by Manufacturer. (5) While operating the machine, be sure to perform work with great care, so as not to damage the ma- chine, or allow accidents to occur. (6) Continue studying the manual until all Safety, Oper- ation and Maintenance procedures are completely understood by all persons working with the ma- chine.
  4. 4. 0-3 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS The proper and safe lubrication and maintenance for this machine, recommended by Manufacturer, are outlined in the OPERATOR’S MANUAL for the machine. Improper performance of lubrication or mainte- nance procedures are dangerous and could result in injury or death. Read and understand the MAN- UAL before performing any lubrication or mainte- nance. The serviceman or mechanic may be unfamiliar with many of the systems on this machine. This makes it important to use caution when performing service work. A knowledge of the system and or components is im- portant before the removal or disassembly of any com- ponent. Because of the size of some of the machine compo- nents, the serviceman or mechanic should check the weights noted in this manual. Use proper lifting proce- dures when removing any components. Weight of com- ponents table is shown in the section ; SPECIFICATIONS. The following is a list of basic precautions that must al- ways be observed. (1) Read and understand all Warning plates and decal on the machine before Operating, Maintaining or Repairing this machine. (2) Always wear protective glasses and protective shoes when working around machines. In particu- lar, wear protective glasses when using hammers, punches or drifts on any part of the machine or at- tachments. Use welders gloves, hood/goggles, apron and the protective clothing appropriate to the welding job being performed. Do not wear loose fit- ting or torn clothing. Remove all rings from fingers, loose jewelry, confine long hair and loose clothing before working on this machinery. (3) Disconnect the battery and hang a "Do Not Oper- ate" tag in the Operator’s Compartment. Remove ignition keys. (4) If possible, make all repairs with the machine parked on a firm, level surface. Block the machine so it does not roll while working on or under it. Hang a "Do Not Operate" tag in the Operators Compart- ment. (5) Do not work on any machine that is supported only by lift, jacks or a hoist. Always use blocks or jack stands, capable of supporting the machine, before performing any disassembly. Do not operate this machine unless you have read and understand the instructions in the OP- ERATOR’S MANUAL. Improper machine opera- tion is dangerous and could result in injury or death. (6) Relieve all pressure in air, oil or water systems be- fore any lines, fittings or related items are discon- nected or removed. Always make sure all raised components are blocked correctly and be alert for possible pressure when disconnecting any device from a system that utilizes pressure. (7) Lower the bucket, dozer, or other attachments to the ground before performing any work on the ma- chine. If this cannot be done, make sure the bucket, dozer, ripper or other attachment is blocked correct- ly to prevent it from dropping unexpectedly. (8) Use steps and grab handles when mounting or dis- mounting a machine. Clean any mud or debris from steps, walkways or work platforms before using. Always face to the machine when using steps, lad- ders and walkways. When it is not possible to use the designed access system, provide ladders, scaf- folds, or work platforms to perform safe repair oper- ations. (9) To avoid back injury, use a hoist when lifting com- ponents which weigh 20kg (45lbs) or more. Make sure all chains, hooks, slings, etc., are in good con- dition and are the correct capacity. Be sure hooks are positioned correctly. Lifting eyes are not to be side loaded during a lifting operation. (10)To avoid burns, be alert for hot parts on machines which have just been stopped and hot fluids in lines, tubes and compartments. (11)Be careful when removing cover plates. Gradually back off the last two capscrews or nuts located at opposite ends of the cover or device and carefully pry cover loose to relieve any spring or other pres- sure, before removing the last two capscrews or nuts completely. (12)Be careful when removing filler caps, breathers and plugs on the machine. Hold a rag over the cap or plug to prevent being sprayed or splashed by liq- uids under pressure. The danger is even greater if the machine has just been stopped because fluids can be hot.
  5. 5. 0-4 (13)Always use the proper tools that are in good condi- tion and that are suited for the job at hand. Be sure you understand how to use them before performing any service work. (14)Reinstall all fasteners with the same part number. Do not use a lesser quality fastener if replacements are necessary. (15)Repairs which require welding should be per- formed only with the benefit of the appropriate ref- erence information and by personnel adequately trained and knowledgeable in welding procedures. Determine type of metal being welded and select correct welding procedure and electrodes, rods or wire to provide a weld metal strength equivalent at least to that of the parent metal. Make sure to dis- connect battery before any welding procedures are attempted. (16)Do not damage wiring during removal operations. Reinstall the wiring so it is not damaged nor will be damaged in operation of the machine by contacting sharp corners, or by rubbing against some object or hot surface. Do not connect wiring to a line contain- ing fluid. (17)Be sure all protective devices including guards and shields are properly installed and functioning cor- rectly before starting a repair. If a guard or shield must be removed to perform the repair work, use extra caution and replace the guard or shield after repair is completed. (18)The maintenance and repair work while holding the bucket raised is dangerous due to the possibility of a falling attachment. Don’t fail to lower the attach- ment and place the bucket to the ground before starting the work. (19)Loose or damaged fuel, lubricant and hydraulic lines, tubes and hoses can cause fires. Do not bend or strike high pressure lines or install ones which have been bent or damaged. Inspect lines, tubes and hoses carefully. Do not check for leaks with your hands. Very small (pinhole) leaks can result in a high velocity oil stream that will be invisible close to the hose. This oil can penetrate the skin and cause personal injury. Use card-board or paper to locate pinhole leaks. (20)Tighten connections to the correct torque. Make sure that all heat shields, clamps and guards are in- stalled correctly to avoid excessive heat, vibration or rubbing against other parts during operation. Shields that protect against oil spray onto hot ex- haust components in event of a line, tube or seal failure must be installed correctly. (21)Do not operate a machine if any rotating part is damaged or contacts any other part during opera- tion. Any high speed rotating component that has been damaged or altered should be checked for balance before reusing. (22)Be careful when servicing or separating the tracks (crawlers). Chips can fly when removing or install- ing a track (crawlers) pin. Wear safety glasses and long sleeve protective clothing. Tracks (crawlers) can unroll very quickly when separated. Keep away from front and rear of machine. The machine can move unexpectedly when both tracks (crawlers) are disengaged from the sprockets. Block the ma- chine to prevent it from moving.
  6. 6. 0-5 33 34 51 47 26 11 21 46 31 32 25 1 2 3 12 13 22 23 24 Index No. Title Book Code No. Distribution Year–Month S5YT0210E01 2010-06 S5YN0129E01 2010-06 S5YT0310E01 2010-06 S5YT1112E01 2010-06 S5YT1210E01 2010-06 S5YT1310E01 2010-06 S5LF2112E01 2010-06 S5YT2210E01 2010-06 S5YT2310E01 2010-06 S5YT2410E01 2010-06 S5LF2511E01 2010-06 S5YN3129E01 2010-06 _ _ S5YT3210E01 2010-06 S5YT3310E01 2010-06 S5YT2610E01 2010-06 S5LF4712E01 2010-06 _ _ S5YT5112E01 2010-06 _ YT06-18001~ S5YT3410E01 2010-06 S5YT4609E01 2010-06 STANDARD MAINTENANCE TIME SCHEDULE MAINTENANCE STANDARD AND TEST PROCEDURE MECHATRO CONTROLLER DISASSEMBLING & ASSEMBLING CAB INTERFERENCE PREVENTION SYSTEM 2 1 3 11 12 13 21 22 23 24 25 31 32 33 34 46 47 51 OUTLINE SPECIFICATIONS ATTACHMENT DIMENSIONS TOOLS HYDRAULIC SYSTEM ELECTRIC SYSTEM COMPONENTS SYSTEM AIR-CONDITIONER SYSTEM ATTACHMENT UPPER STRUCTURE TRAVEL SYSTEM BY ERROR CODES BY TROUBLE ENGINE APPLICABLE MACHINES SPECIFICATIONS MAINTENANCE SYSTEM DISASSEMBLING TROUBLESHOOTING E / G INDEX 70SR-2 NA 26
  7. 7. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-90 33.2.3 PILOT VALVE (FOR ATT) 33.2.3.1 CROSS-SECTIONAL VIEW Pilot valve (For ATT) Apply Loctite #277 to areas marked ** Note) The parts marked * might not be equipped depending on valve type. Tightening torque N-m (lbf-ft) No. Parts Q'ty Tightening torque N-m (lbf-ft) No. Parts Q'ty 101 151 201-1 201-2 211 Casing Plate Spool Spool Plug 1 1 2 2 4 *218-1 *218-2 221 241-1 241-2 Seat Seat Spring Spring Spring 2 2 4 2 2 212 213 214 216-1 216-2 Push rod Seal O-ring; 1B P20 Spring seat Spring seat 4 4 4 2 2 47.1 (35) 68.6 (51)** *246 301 302 312 501 Spring Joint: M14 Circular plate Adjust nut: M14 Boots 4 1 1 1 1 217 Washer 2 (Shim) 4
  8. 8. ! # $ # %! $! ! # %! $! ! ! ' (
  9. 9. )
  10. 10. *
  11. 11. + , -$
  12. 12. .
  13. 13. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-91 33 33.2.3.2 DISASSEMBLY (1) Plug each port of pilot valve, and clean it with kerosine. P port: PF1/4 1 to 4 and T port: PF3/8 (2) Fix pilot valve with vise via a protective plate (Alminum plate etc.), and remove boots (501). Removing boot (501) (3) Remove adjusting nut (312) applying spanners to adjusting nut (312) and circular plate (302). Tools: Spanner: 22 mm, 32 mm Removing adjusting nut (312) (4) Remove circular plate (302) Tools: Spanner: 32 mm Removing circular plate (302) Circular plate is removed Installing Jig A 501 501 312 302 312 302 302 302
  14. 14. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-92 When the force of return springs (221) is strong, never loosen joint (301). If loosened, it might result in jumping out of plate (151), plug (211) and push rod (212). Remove joint (301) pressing plate (151) downward with two fingers. To prevent personal injury, plug (211) must be removed slowly and evenly until the return spring (221) force is completely released. (5) Turn joint (301) in counterclockwise with Jig A to remove. Jig A: See page 33.2.3.7(1). Tools: Spanner: 24 mm Removing joint (301) (6) Remove plate (151) -When the force of return springs (221) are strong, press plate to let it come up slowly. Removing plate (151) -When the force of return springs (221) are weak, plug is left in casing (101) due to sliding resistance of O-ring (214). Tools: Pull plug (211) out with a flat-blade screw driver. Removing plug (211) 301 301 151 151 211 211
  15. 15. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-93 33 Record combination of port holes on casing and the pulled out parts. The stroke differs according to direction. Never push down spring seat (216-1) in 7 mm (0.276 in) or more. (For port 1,3) Never push down spring seat (216-2) in 9.4 mm (0.370 in) or more. (For port 2,4) (7) Remove push rod (212), plug (211), pressure reducing valve assembly (spool), return springs (221) from casing (101). Removing push rod, plug, pressure reducing valve and spring (8) Push springs (241-1), (241-2) in the range of 7mm (0.276in) that the movement of spring seats (216- 1), (216-2) and shift the seats (216) in a side direction, and remove spools (201-1), (201-2) through the larger hole of seat. Removing spool (201) (9) Remove spool (201-1), (201-2), spring seats (216- 1), (216-2), spring (241-1), (241-2) and washer (217). Disassembling pressure reducing valve 221 101 212 211 221 101 212 211 201-1 201-2 201-1 201-2 216-1 216-2 216-1 216-2 201-1 201-2 201-1 201-2 241-1 241-2 241-1 241-2 216-1 216-2 216-1 216-2 217 217
  16. 16. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-94 The parts marked * might not be equipped depending on valve type. 33.2.3.3 CLEANING PARTS (1) Clean parts with wash oil roughly. (2) Clean parts with wash oil completely. (3) Dry parts by swabbing clean rag. (4) Apply rust preventives on parts. (10)Remove spring (*246), spring seat (*218-1), (*218- 2) from push rod (212). Disassembling push rod (11)Pull out push rod (212) from plug (211). (12)Remove O-ring (214) from plug (211). Removing push rod (212) Remove inside seal (213) from plug (211) with small driver. Removing seal (213) 211 212 214 *246 211 212 214 *246 *218-1 *218-2 *218-1 *218-2 212 212 213 213
  17. 17. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-95 33 33.2.3.4 ASSEMBLING Never push down spring seat (216-1) in 7mm (0.276in) or more. (For port 1,3) Never push down spring seat (216-2) in 9.4mm (0.370in) or more. (For port 2,4) Install the removed respective assembly into respective holes. (1) Fit washer 2 (217), springs (241-1), (241-2), spring seats (216-1), (216-2) to spool (201-1), (201-2). Assembling pressure reducing valve (2) Push spring (241-1), (241-2) in the range of that the movement of spring seats (216-1), (216-2) in a side direction, and install spools (201-1) through the larger hole of spring seat. Installing spools (201-1), (201-2) (3) Place spring (221) into ports 1,3 of casing (101), and then install pressure reducing valve assembly in it. Place springs (221) into ports 2,4 and install it. Installing pressure reducing valve assembly 217 217 201-1 201-1 201-2 201-2 201-1 201-2 241-1 241-2 241-1 241-2 216-1 216-2 216-1 216-2 216-1 216-2 216-1 216-2 201-1 201-2 201-1 201-2 101 221 101 221 PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE ASSY PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE ASSY
  18. 18. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-96 (4) Fit O-ring (214) and seal (213) into plug (211). -Apply hydraulic oil on surface of push rod. The parts marked * might not be equipped depending on valve type. (6) Fit plug (211) assembly to casing (101). Installing O-ring (214) and seal (213) (5) Insert push rod (212) in plug (211) and install spring (*246) and spring seat (*218-1) to push rod (212) on port 1,3 side. And install spring seat (*218-2) to push rod on port 2,4 side. Assembling push rod, spring (246) and seat (218) 1. When the force of spring (211) is weak, it stops at the position where it is pushed in by the sliding resistance of O-ring (214). Installing plug assembly For the assembling direction of seal (213). SEAL (213) PUSH ROD (212) PLUG (211) -RING (214) Apply hydraulic oil 213 211 214 213 211 214 212 211 246 218-1 212 211 246 218-1 101 211 101 211
  19. 19. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-97 33 -Screw it in until it comes in contact with 4 push rods (212) equally. -The exceeding of screw in may cause malfunction of machine. 2. When the force of spring (221) is strong, attach plate (151) and press 4 push rods by hand at the same time, and tighten joint (301) temporarily. -Install spool (201) straight and evenly into the hole of casing (101). -Take care so that plug (211) and plate (151) do not jump out of casing (101). Installing plug assembly and plate (151) (7) Install joint (301) on casing (101) with jig A securely. Jig A : See 33.2.3.7 JIG. Tightening torque : 47.1N-m (32.8 to 37.2 lbf-ft) Installing joint (301) (8) Install circular plate (302) to joint (301) (9) Screw adjusting nut (312) in until it touches circular plate (302), and tighten it applying spanner to stop circular plate returning. Tools: Spanner: 32mm Tools: Socket: 22mm -Apply Loctite #277 to threads of joint. Tightening torque: 68.6N-m (51 lbf-ft) Installing circular plate (302) 151 301 151 301 101 A A 101 302 312 302 312
  20. 20. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-98 (10)Apply heat-resisting grease to joint (301) rotating section and the top of push rod (212). (11)Cover it with boots. (12)Spray rust preventives through each port and attach plug respectively. Applying grease to joint section and push rod 301 212 GREASE GREASE 301 212
  21. 21. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-110 33.2.5.2 DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY OF SWING MOTOR (1) Disassembly Install it in the original position. 1. Remove the relief assembly (70). Tools: Socket: 27 mm 2. Remove the by-pass valve (100). Tools: Allen wrench: 8 mm Removing relief valve assembly and by-pass valve 3. Apply match mark on cover (39) and housing (26). Maching marks on cover and housing 4. Remove socket bolt (38). Tools: Allen wrench: 10 mm Removing cover mounting bolts 70 100 39 MATCHING MARK 26 39 26 38
  22. 22. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-111 33 5. Lift up and remove cover (39). Removing cover 6. Remove snap ring (5) with plier. 7. Remove inner race of needle bearing (6). Removing bearing (6) inner race 8. Remove the O-ring (9). Removing O-ring (9) 9. Remove the balance plate (10). Removing balance plate 39 6 9 10
  23. 23. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-112 Fit spring in the original position. The O-ring (7) (8) make it difficult to slide the piston (18) easily from the housing (26). For this reason, use tapped hole (M6) provided in the piston (18) to remove it, as shown in the above Fig. 10.Remove the bushing (14) with a teflon ring (16) on it, and the scroll wave (15). Removing bushing (14) and scrollwave (15) 11.Remove spring (17) from brake piston (18). Removing spring (17) 12.Remove brake piston (18). Removing brake piston (18) 14 17 18 18
  24. 24. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-113 33 -Oil seal (28) and outer race of taper roller bearing (1) are left in housing. -Take care not to damage the sliding surface on upper section of cylinder housing. -Assemble piston bore of cylinder (19) and piston assembly (21) in the same original combination. 13.Remove the separator plate (4) and friction plate (3). Removing separator plate (4) and friction plate (3) 14.Remove cylinder assembly (19) from housing (26). Removing cylinder assembly (19) 15.Remove the outer race of tapered roller bearing (1) from the housing. Removing outer race of tapered roller bearing (1) 4 3 19 26 1
  26. 26. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-114 16.Remove oil seal (28) from housing (26) with driver and hammer. -The reuse of the removed oil seal is not allowed. Removing oil seal (28) 17.Removing the cylinder assembly. a. Attach an gear puller to two positions of the inner race of the tapered roller bearing (1) and to the splined end of the cylinder (19), and pull out the inner race along with the collar (27). Pulling inner race of tapered roller bearing (1) b. Remove the cam plate (23), piston assembly (21) and return plate (22) together from the cylinder (19). Removing cam plate (23), piston assembly (21) and return plate (22) c. Remove cam plate (23) from the piston assembly (21) as is by sliding it on sliding surface of piston assembly (21). Removing cam plate (23) 28 26 27 1 23 22 21 21 23
  27. 27. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-115 33 Handle cam plate with care so as not to damage its sliding surface. d. Remove retaining spring (20) from cylinder (19). Removing retaining spring (20) 19 20
  28. 28. 33. UPPER SLEWING STRUCTURE 33-116 (2) Installation Install swing motor unit in the reverse procedure of disassembling. 1. Jigs Jig used for installing is not provided with part number. 2. Assembling relief assembly Fit relief assembly (70) to cover (39). Tools: Socket: 27 mm Tightening torque : 39 N-m (29 lbf-ft) Assembling relief assembly (70) 3. Confirming correct assembly Open the brake release port, apply a pilot pressure of 1.96 MPa (280 psi) to the P port and confirm that the output shaft rotates more than 1 turn smoothly by 19.6~29.4 N-m (14~22 lbf-ft) torque. In case the output shaft does not rotate, disassemble it again and readjust. Confirming correct assembly Press-fitting jig for inner race of tapered roller bearing (1) Press-fitting jig for collar (27) Press-fitting jig for oil seal (28) Seal protector Dimensions Jigs Dimensions Jigs (2.4350 ) (1.1909±0.0039) 30.25±0.1 35 (1.38) 27 (1.06) 17.5 (0.689) (0.8720) 22.15 (1.0039±0.0039) 25.5±0.1 (1.9488±0.0039) 49.5±0.1 (1.1417 ±0.0039) 29±0.2 30.3 (1.19) 3 (0.008) 60 (2.36) 75 (2.95) +0 -0.15 +0 -0.00591 +0.1 -0 +0.1 -0 +0.0039 -0 7 (0.276) 50 (1.97) 60 (2.36) (0.08) 2 10.5 (0.413) 155 (6.10) 13.5 25.2 61.85 25 (0.984) 45 (1.77) R3 (0.118) C1 +0.0059 -0 +0.15 -0 ( ) (0.5315 ) +0.0039 -0 (0.9921 ) (0.04) 70 39 Rotate spline by 19.6 to 29.4 N·m (14 to 22 lbf·ft) with torque wrench. A,B release (inlet / outlet ports) Apply pressure 1.96 MPa (280 psi) to brake release port (PF 1/4)

