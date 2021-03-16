Toyota BT LPE220 Electric Pallet Truck Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Repair manual 7572514 en LPE200 LPE220 LPE250 LPE340BE
List of models: Model T-Code Valid from serial number LPE200 1010 6304531- LPE220 1010 6304531- LPE250 1010 6304531- LPE34...
Table of contents Repair manual 7572514 en General introduction 1 General safety rules 2 Operating principle 3 Parameters ...
1 General introduction Images and other information 1 - 1 Repair manual 7572514 en 1 General introduction 1 General introd...
1 General introduction Abbreviations Repair manual 7572514 en 1 - 2 Additional information under the pictogram can, for ex...
1 General introduction Abbreviations 1 - 3 Repair manual 7572514 en Abbrevi- ation Meaning Explanation SCU Secondary Contr...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 1 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 Transmission/Drive gear C...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 2 10.1.1.2 Overview 10.1.1.2 O...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 3 Repair manual 7572514 en Description Value Oil type S...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 4 10.1.1.6 Checking for noise ...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 5 Repair manual 7572514 en 3. Undo and remove the screw...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 6 10.1.1.7.2 Installing the dr...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 7 Repair manual 7572514 en Resetting Installing the dri...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 8 2. Remove the seal using a s...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 9 Repair manual 7572514 en 2. Fit the cover ring. Tap i...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 10 10.1.1.9.1 Empty the drive ...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 11 Repair manual 7572514 en 10.1.1.9.2 Empty the drive ...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 12 10.1.1.9.3 Filling oil in t...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 13 Repair manual 7572514 en 10.1.1.9.4 Filling oil in t...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 14 1. Undo and remove the scre...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 15 Repair manual 7572514 en 2. Lift away the steering b...
10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 16 10.1.1.10.4 Installing the ...
  1. 1. Repair manual 7572514 en LPE200 LPE220 LPE250 LPE340BE
  2. 2. List of models: Model T-Code Valid from serial number LPE200 1010 6304531- LPE220 1010 6304531- LPE250 1010 6304531- LPE340BE 1010 6593220 Change history: Date Change Change description 2017-11-01 Various updates 2018-01-01 Periodic maintenance, page 6 - 5 Updated maintenance list. 2018-03-01 General, page 13 - 23 Changed to block 1 as standard. List of error codes, page 7 - 11 Clarified truck behaviour, 3:587 updated Emergency release of the parking brake, page 11 - 6 Updated the transport screws. Overview, page 11 - 2 New dust seal Programming PIN codes, page 13 - 24 PIN code defaults, page 13 - 26 PIN code at delivery, page 13 - 25 [New information] PreOpCheck, page 17 - 4 [New information] Parameter list, page 4 - 2 1142 added, 311/ 329 new value Weighing system, page 13 - 28 New setting 2018-05-25 Parameter list, page 4 - 2 Added configurable optional functions Overview steering servo, page 12 - 45 New bracket Technical data, page 8 - 43 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 43 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 42 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 42 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 43 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 42 Suspension/PT cylinder Technical data, page 8 - 44 Suspension/PT cylinder Truck data Added LPE340BE Translation of the original instruction
  3. 3. Table of contents Repair manual 7572514 en General introduction 1 General safety rules 2 Operating principle 3 Parameters 4 Installation 5 Maintenance 6 Troubleshooting 7 Chassis C0000 8 Motors C1000 9 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 10 Brake/wheel/track system C3000 11 Steering system C4000 12 Electrical system C5000 13 Hydraulics/Pneumatics C6000 14 Work function - lifting masts C7000 15 Auxiliary equipment, installation equipment C8000 16 Optional equipment/Extra equipment C9000 17 Instructions for disposal 18 Wiring diagram 19 Hydraulics schematics 20 Tools 21 Service data and grease specifications 22 Technical data 23 Index 24
  4. 4. 1 General introduction Images and other information 1 - 1 Repair manual 7572514 en 1 General introduction 1 General introduction 1.1 Images and other information 1.1 Images and other information Images and other information used in this manual may differ from your truck depending on model or optional equipment. 1.2 Warning levels and symbols 1.2 Warning levels and symbols The following warning levels and symbols are used in the repair manual: DANGER Indicates a dangerous situation that – if not avoided – will cause death or serious bodily injury. WARNING Indicates a dangerous situation that – if not avoided – could possibly cause death or serious bodily injury. CAUTION Indicates a dangerous situation that – if not avoided – will cause a slight or minor bodily injury. NOTICE Used in connection with actions that can cause material damage but not bodily injury. Used to attract attention and to give information about various actions. 1.3 Pictograms 1.3 Pictograms Symbol Procedure Symbol Procedure Visual inspection of condition, wear and loose connections. Component replacement. Cleaning Measurement Checks for leaks. Check that screws, nuts, etc. are tightened to torque. Listening for noise. Lubrication, application. Check of functions. Calibration Adjustment Welding Disassembly/removal Assembly/installation Open Close Refilling Emptying Update Charging Lift Lower An example of another type of pictogram is “Cut cable ties”: 1
  5. 5. 1 General introduction Abbreviations Repair manual 7572514 en 1 - 2 Additional information under the pictogram can, for example, indicate the number of cable ties to be cut. 1.4 Abbreviations 1.4 Abbreviations Abbrevi- ation Meaning Explanation ACC Alternate Current Combi Motor control, hydraulics and drive. ACH Alternate Current Hydraulic Motor control, hydraulics. ACT Alternate Current Traction Motor control, drive. ADU Automation Display Unit Display used for automated applications for control inputs and visual feedback from the automatic system. ACU Automation Camera Unit Camera equipment used for automatic applications in order to identify empty places in racking, etc. ACP Automation Control Panel Control panel used for automated applications for control inputs and visual feedback from the automatic system. AUX Auxiliary Outside equipment BCU Onboard system BDI Battery Discharge Indicator Unit indicating the state of battery charge. BMS Battery Management System A interface for battery to truck communication. CAN Controller Area Network A standardised interface that enable communication between different electrical units. CID Central Information Display Display with menu-based information system that is used as the primary communication tool between operator and truck. DHU Data Handling Unit DX Duplex Mast with two sections. EPS Electronic Power Steering Complete steering servo with its own motor control. ESO Emergency Switch Off Emergency stop switch. FCM Fuse Central Module Fuse panel. FCU Fork Control Unit Unit for fork functions. GFU General Function Unit Unit for general functions. HPS Height Pre-Select Height pre-selection ICH Integrated Control Handle IPM Intelligent Power Module Power control unit LID Load Information Display Display that provides the operator information such as lift height, load weight and height preselection. LGU Laser Guidance Unit Laser guidance unit LSU Laser Scanner Unit Laser scanner that detects objects. MC Main Contactor Main contactor MCU Main Control Unit Main control unit. MLD Multi Load Detection Sensor for automatic detection of loads, etc. PDA Personal Digital Assistant A compact, portable handheld computer. PPS Personal Protection System Personal protection system. PTC Positive Temperature Coefficient Electrical property that causes resistance to increase with temperature. SAU Secondary Automation Unit Device used for automatic control in order to have enough I/O.
  6. 6. 1 General introduction Abbreviations 1 - 3 Repair manual 7572514 en Abbrevi- ation Meaning Explanation SCU Secondary Control Unit Secondary control unit SEU Spider Expansion Unit Expansion unit SF Shuttle Forks Telescoping fork unit. SR Safety Relay Relay to disconnect power to certain components in order to stop all movements. SPLC Safety PLC Device used in automation applications for control with SR and UAC. SSU Shock Sensor Unit Shock sensor that registers any collision. TBD To Be Defined Means that the instruction/chapter will be added at a later date. TCS Truck Control System The truck control system that communicates with units. TH Turret Head Turret head fork unit I-Site Toyota Wireless Information Sys- tem Wireless communication. TX Triplex Mast with three sections. UAC Unit for Automation Control Device used for automated control of an operator-less truck. UAC will build an extra CAN and a power system for automation by itself VNA Very Narrow Aisle Narrow aisles VRE Very narrow aisle Rider Electric 1
  7. 7. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 1 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 10.1 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10.1 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10.1.1 Drive unit/gear C2550 10.1.1 Drive unit/gear C2550 10.1.1.1 Overview 10.1.1.1 Overview Part number: 7540136 7525837 7530286 a b c d e Pos. Designation a Transmission housing b Motor bearing and packing box c Steering bearings d Seal and cover ring e Stud M12X1.5 10
  8. 8. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 2 10.1.1.2 Overview 10.1.1.2 Overview Part number: 7525839 7540133 a b c d e Pos. Designation a Seal and cover ring b Transmission housing c Motor bearing and packing box d Steering bearings e Stud M14X1.5 10.1.1.3 Description 10.1.1.3 Description 10.1.1.3.1 Design 10.1.1.3.1 Design The drive gear is a two-stage angle gear that is integrated with the motor and brake assembly in a complete drive unit. The drive gear is bolted to the chassis. At the top edge of the gear, the steering bearing and a gear ring for the steering motor (option) are fitted. A complete reconditioning of the drive gear must be performed in the workshop by trained technicians. 10.1.1.3.2 Technical data 10.1.1.3.2 Technical data Part number: 7525839 7540133 Description Value Type Two-stage angle gear Gear ratio 16.96 Oil quality 1.05 litres Drive wheel Ø 250
  9. 9. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 3 Repair manual 7572514 en Description Value Oil type See Lubricants specification, page 22 - 2 10.1.1.3.3 Technical data 10.1.1.3.3 Technical data Part number: 7540136 7525837 7530286 Description Value Type Two-stage angle gear Gear ratio 18.39 Oil quality 0.9 litres Drive wheel Ø 230 Oil type See Lubricants specification, page 22 - 2 10.1.1.4 Check the drive gear's attachment 10.1.1.4 Check the drive gear's attachment 1. Check the drive gear's attachment. Tighten the screws if ne- cessary. 23 N·m 10.1.1.5 Checking for leaks in the drive gear 10.1.1.5 Checking for leaks in the drive gear 1. Check the drive gear for leaks. If there are any leaks, change the oil seal, see Replacing the wheel hub seal , page 10 - 7. 10
  10. 10. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 4 10.1.1.6 Checking for noise in the drive gear 10.1.1.6 Checking for noise in the drive gear 1. Listen for any abnormal noise in the drive gear bearings In case of noise: Check if the oil level is up to the bottom edge of the filler hole, see Lubricants specification, page 22 - 2. Replace the steering bearing. Replacing the drive gear steering bearing , page 10 - 13 10.1.1.7 Replacing the drive gear 10.1.1.7 Replacing the drive gear 10.1.1.7.1 Removing the drive gear 10.1.1.7.1 Removing the drive gear Preparations Removing the platform, page 8 - 78 Removing the platform [Fixed side guards], page 8 - 81 1. Turn the drive wheel as much as possible in one direction. 2. Switch off the truck and disconnect the battery connector. WARNING Risk of personal injury and material and prop- erty damage For trucks with power steering, the truck battery must be dis- connected when working on the drive gear/drive wheel. ► The drive wheel will automatically return to the original position when the truck is started. Removing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 19, Removing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 21, Removing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 23
  11. 11. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 5 Repair manual 7572514 en 3. Undo and remove the screws to the drive gear. 4. Lift the truck 100 mm and support it on trestles. WARNING Risk of crushing under the truck Risk of crushing since a poorly supported truck could fall down. ► Secure the truck in a safe manner. 5. Remove the gear from the truck. 6. Mark the position of the steering bearing. 10
  12. 12. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 6 10.1.1.7.2 Installing the drive gear 10.1.1.7.2 Installing the drive gear 1. Lift the drive gear in place. Turn the wheel towards you (rearwards) to facilitate the lift. 2. Rotate the steering bearing to the right position; see marking. 3. Lower the truck and position the gear in place. 4. Fit the drive gear. Remember to tighten the screws crosswise
  13. 13. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 7 Repair manual 7572514 en Resetting Installing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 25 Installing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 27 Installing the drive motor [M1], page 9 - 29 Installing the platform, page 8 - 81 Fitting the platform [Fixed side guards], page 8 - 83 10.1.1.8 Replacing the wheel hub seal 10.1.1.8 Replacing the wheel hub seal 10.1.1.8.1 Removing the wheel hub seal 10.1.1.8.1 Removing the wheel hub seal Disassembling the drive wheel, page 11 - 17 1. Remove the cover ring using a screwdriver or similar to remove the seal. 10
  14. 14. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 8 2. Remove the seal using a screwdriver or similar to remove the seal. 10.1.1.8.2 Installing the wheel hub seal 10.1.1.8.2 Installing the wheel hub seal 1. Fit the seal. Tap lightly to get it into the right position.
  15. 15. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 9 Repair manual 7572514 en 2. Fit the cover ring. Tap it lightly into place. Installing a drive wheel, page 11 - 18 10.1.1.9 Drive gear oil change 10.1.1.9 Drive gear oil change 1. Empty the oil from the drive gear. Empty the drive gear oil, page 10 - 10, Empty the drive gear oil, page 10 - 11 2. Fill oil into the drive gear. Filling oil in the drive gear, page 10 - 12, Filling oil in the drive gear, page 10 - 13 10
  16. 16. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 10 10.1.1.9.1 Empty the drive gear oil 10.1.1.9.1 Empty the drive gear oil 1. Undo and remove the oil plug on the lower part of the gear housing. 2. Drain all old oil into a suitable receptacle. 3. Clean away dirt and metal shavings from the oil plug. 4. Install the oil plug, tighten to 20 N·m.
  17. 17. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 11 Repair manual 7572514 en 10.1.1.9.2 Empty the drive gear oil 10.1.1.9.2 Empty the drive gear oil 1. Undo and remove the oil plug on the lower part of the gear housing. 2. Drain all old oil into a suitable receptacle. 3. Clean the oil plug of any dirt and shavings. Refit the oil plug, tighten to 20 N·m. 10
  18. 18. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 12 10.1.1.9.3 Filling oil in the drive gear 10.1.1.9.3 Filling oil in the drive gear 1. Remove the oil filler plug on the upper part of the gear housing. 2. Top up with oil up to the lower edge of the hole to reach the correct level, Lubricants specification, page 22 - 2. 3. Screw in the plug.
  19. 19. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 13 Repair manual 7572514 en 10.1.1.9.4 Filling oil in the drive gear 10.1.1.9.4 Filling oil in the drive gear 1. Remove the oil filler plug on the upper part of the gear housing. 2. Top up with oil up to the lower edge of the hole to reach the correct level, Lubricants specification, page 22 - 2. 3. Screw in the plug. 10.1.1.10 Replacing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10 Replacing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10.1 Removing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10.1 Removing the drive gear steering bearing Part number: 7525839 7540133 Removing the drive gear, page 10 - 4 10
  21. 21. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 14 1. Undo and remove the screws to the steering bearing. 2. Lift away the steering bearing. 10.1.1.10.2 Removing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10.2 Removing the drive gear steering bearing Part number: 7540136 7525837 Removing the drive gear, page 10 - 4 1. Undo and remove the screws to the steering bearing.
  22. 22. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 10 - 15 Repair manual 7572514 en 2. Lift away the steering bearing. 10.1.1.10.3 Installing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10.3 Installing the drive gear steering bearing Part number: 7525839 7540133 1. Install the steering bearing. Check that the bearing rotates before fitting it in the truck. Installing the drive gear, page 10 - 6 10
  23. 23. 10 Transmission/Drive gear C2000 Drive unit, final gear C2500 Repair manual 7572514 en 10 - 16 10.1.1.10.4 Installing the drive gear steering bearing 10.1.1.10.4 Installing the drive gear steering bearing Part number: 7540136 7525837 1. Install the steering bearing. Check that the bearing rotates before fitting it in the truck. Installing the drive gear, page 10 - 6 10.1.1.11 Stud replacement 10.1.1.11 Stud replacement 10.1.1.11.1 Removing a stud 10.1.1.11.1 Removing a stud Disassembling the drive wheel, page 11 - 17

