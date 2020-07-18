Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
        
01 Frame and Counterweight 3 Frame The welded steel frame is of unit construction and has a bolt-on cast iron counterweigh...
CAUTION: Before jacking up the truck : Apply the parking brake ! To carry out certain maintenance tasks the truck must be ...
02 Steer axle 1 Contents Page Technical Data for 1 Maintenance Service Mechanical configuration of Steer axle Steer axle r...
02 Technical Data for Maintenance Service 3 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79 20puorGlanoitcnuF elxareetS elgna...
3 3 4 4 2 2 5 1 5 02 Steer axle 4 Configuration of steer axle The articulating steer axle suspended from the counterweight...
1 2 3 4 6 5 9 10 7 8 11 12 02 Steer axle 5 Wheel hub - Removal and Dismantling 1 axle beam 2 stub axle 3 radial sealing ri...
Linkskurve = 82° +0/-2 Lenkeinschlag Rechtskurve 1 Checking the steering angles The steering angle a must amount to 80° - ...
4 5 6 7 8 9 11 10 12 1 2 3 13 14 15 16 02 Steer axle 7 Stub axle - Removal and Dismantling 1 nut 2 washer 3 king pin 4 plu...
1 2 3 12 14 5 4 8 7 6 10 11 13 9 Stub axle - Reassembling and Installation 1 nut 2 washer 3 king pin 4 plug 5 stub axle 6 ...
34 4 5 02 Steer axle 9 Track rod removal The steer axle is fitted with two track rods arranged between the steering cylind...
Steering cylinder removal – Remove track rods. – Disconnect hydraulic connections after having marked them for identificat...
03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 1 Contents Page Technical Data for Maintenance Service 1 Power Axle / Description 3 Pow...
03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Technical Data for Maintenance Service 3 30puorGlanoitcnuF elxArewoP gnidaoleuqroT mN59...
03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 5 Description The power axle consists of a double reduction spur-type gearbo...
1 2 2 3 3 4567895 6 10 03 Power Axle 7 Power axle removal – Turn the keyswitch ‘OFF’ – Disconnect the battery plug – Remov...
03 Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 8 Double reduction gear and differential Fitted with a max. of 50% grease at assembly
03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 9 1–2 = gear case with integral axle housing 3 = cylindrical pin 4 = Allen h...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Axle housing installation Clean contact areas of gear case and axle housing. Provide ‘O’ ring seal (2) with a smear of gre...
03WWorkshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 11 Half-shaft removal – Jack up truck securely from one side, otherwise dra...
Still diesel fork truck forklift r70 20 compact series service repair manual
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Still diesel fork truck forklift r70 20 compact series service repair manual

25 views

Published on

service repair manual

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Still diesel fork truck forklift r70 20 compact series service repair manual

  1. 1.         
  2. 2. 01 Frame and Counterweight 3 Frame The welded steel frame is of unit construction and has a bolt-on cast iron counterweight. The hydraulic oil tank serves as a frame cross- member located underneath the floor plate. Counterweight The removable rear counterweight is secured to the frame by three bolts (see sketch). 1 = hex hd bolt M 24 x 85 / 8.8 2 = spherical washer 3 = ball cup The three counterweight bolts (item 1) should be torqued to 660 Nm. Weight of the counterweights : 7052 / 7054 —> 940 kgs 7056 / 7058 —> 1080 kgs Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  3. 3. CAUTION: Before jacking up the truck : Apply the parking brake ! To carry out certain maintenance tasks the truck must be jacked up and securely chocked into position. Always make sure only jacks of suitable capacity are used. Before jacking up the truck, position it on level ground and secure against slipping or rolling. Jack up the truck by placing a jack at locations shown in the figures, i.e. beneath the mast right or left and beneath the frame at the front or at the rear. Never jack up the truck at rear counterweight ! When jacking up the truck observe safety rules covering maintenance and service jobs on the mast. 01 Jacking up the truck 4 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  4. 4. 02 Steer axle 1 Contents Page Technical Data for 1 Maintenance Service Mechanical configuration of Steer axle Steer axle removal 2 Steer axle installation 2 Wheel hub - Removal and 3 Dismantling Wheel hub - Reassembling and 3 Installation Wheel angle stop adjustment 4 Checking the steering angles 4 Stub axle - Removal and 5 Dismantling Stub axle - Reassembling and 6 Installation Lubricating the steer axle with 6 grease Track rod removal 7 Track rod installation 7 Steer cylinder removal 8 Steer cylinder installation 8 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  5. 5. 02 Technical Data for Maintenance Service 3 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79 20puorGlanoitcnuF elxareetS elgnakcolleehW °28-08 ni-eoT mm1±0 rebmacleehW °0 liarT °0 gnidaoleuqroT buhleehW mN541=AM stunleehW mN012=AM sgniraebelxA mN591=AM gnixifrednilycreetS mN012=AM nipgniknotuN mN092=AM stnacirbuL sgniraebbuhleehW muihtil02-K2PK-52815NIDotFesaerG desabpaos muihtil,03-K2PK-52815NIDotFesaerG desabpaos sgniraebelxabutS ,02-N2FPK-52815NIDotLFesaerG desabpaosmuihtil 956841.oNtnedILLITS
  6. 6. 3 3 4 4 2 2 5 1 5 02 Steer axle 4 Configuration of steer axle The articulating steer axle suspended from the counterweight is mounted in 2 neoprene blocks. The stub axles are supported in the axle beam on tapered roller bearings. Steering is limited by stop screws on the stub axles. 1 axle beam 2 fixing plates 3 hex. hd. bolt 4 spring washer 5 neoprene blocks Steer axle removal CAUTION: Remove steer axle only with mast in position on the truck! Risk of tipping! - Apply the parking brake. -Securely chock the front wheels to prevent rolling of the truck. - Slacken steer wheel nuts. - Jack up rear of the truck at counterweight (x) and place wooden blocks under the counter- weight in front of the axle. - Remove wheels. - Disconnect the hydraulic connections at steer cylinder. CAUTION: Prepare for oil spillage when disconnecting the hydraulic connections! Catch oil in a pan of adequate capacity and dispose of the used oil in accordance with laws and regulations. - Remove the 4 socket head screws which re- tain the steer axle in place. - Slide a hand pallet truck under the steer axle with wooden blocks placed on the fork ends of the hand pallet truck. - Using a lever, drive steer axle out of roll pins and lower the axle onto the hand pallet truck. Steer axle installation - Reverse the removal procedure. - The slots of the roll pins must face the direc- tion of forward travel. -Torque the 4 socket heads to: MA = 195 Nm CAUTION: Do not swap hydraulic connec- tions left and right! Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  7. 7. 1 2 3 4 6 5 9 10 7 8 11 12 02 Steer axle 5 Wheel hub - Removal and Dismantling 1 axle beam 2 stub axle 3 radial sealing ring 4 tapered roller bearing 5 wheel hub 6 roll pin 7 hub cap 8 nut 9 washer 10 tapered roller bearing 11 wheel bolt 12 ball seat nut - Slacken ball seat nuts (12) and remove wheel. - Pull hub cap (7) from wheel. - Slacken nut (8) - Remove washer (9) with roll pin (6). - Withdraw the hub. - Remove radial sealing ring (3) then remove tapered roller bearings (4) and (10) from hub. - If necessary, drive out of wheel hub outer races of tapered roller bearings (4) and (10). Wheel hub - Reassembling and Installation - Apply a smear of grease to the sealing lips of the radial sealing ring. - Before re-assembling the hub, repack with grease F: cavity between inner race and bearing cage of tapered roller bearings, and the bearing spaces identified by an ‘x’ on the drawing. - To reassemble the hubs, reverse theprocedure. - Tighten nut (8) while rotating the wheel hub. Torque loading: MA = 145 Nm Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  8. 8. Linkskurve = 82° +0/-2 Lenkeinschlag Rechtskurve 1 Checking the steering angles The steering angle a must amount to 80° - 82°. To facilitate the measurement use the complementary angle b for the setting. It should amount to 98° - 100°. IMPORTANT: Ensure that the wheel lock is limited by the stop screws (1) and not by the cylinder stroke. Wheel angle stop adjustment The wheel stop angle is limited by the stop screws (1). - By operating on stop screws (1), set both steering angles to 80° - 82°. - Check opposite angles. - Checkfor adequate clearance between wheels and truck frame. - Check that the wheel lock is not limited by the cylinder stroke. 02 Steer axle 6 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  9. 9. 4 5 6 7 8 9 11 10 12 1 2 3 13 14 15 16 02 Steer axle 7 Stub axle - Removal and Dismantling 1 nut 2 washer 3 king pin 4 plug 5 stub axle 6 hex. hd. screw 7 nut 8 spacing washer 9 wiper ring 10 tapered roller bearing 11 spacer 12 grease nipple 13 tapered roller bearing 14 wiper ring 15 O-Ring 16 spacing washer - Remove the wheel. - Press out the pin located between track rod and stub axle. - Slacken nut (1). - Remove washer (2). - Press the king pin (3) down through the stub axle and remove the king pin. - Remove the stub axle from the axle. - Remove from the stub axle: spacing washers, ‘O’ ring, wiper rings, tapered roller bearings and spacer (items 8-16). Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  10. 10. 1 2 3 12 14 5 4 8 7 6 10 11 13 9 Stub axle - Reassembling and Installation 1 nut 2 washer 3 king pin 4 plug 5 stub axle 6 spacing washer 7 wiper ring 8 tapered roller bearing 9 spacer 10 tapered roller bearing 11 wiper ring 12 O-Ring 13 spacing washer 14 pin - Insert spacer (9) into the stub axle. - Install both tapered roller bearings (8 & 10) after having first repacked them with a sufficient amount of FL grade grease! - Apply a smear of FL grade grease to the sealing lips of the wiper rings (7 & 11). - Install wiper rings (7 & 11), ‘O’ ring (11) as well as both spacing washers (items 13 & 6). - Install the stub axle into the axle beam. - Drive in the king pin (3) from below after having first applied a light smear of oil to it. - Fit the washer (2) into position on the king pin. - Install a new nut (1) and tighten to a torque of: MA = 290 Nm - Press the pin (14) into the track rod and secure with roll pins. - Install wheel. - Lubricate the steer axle with FL grade grease. Lubricating the steer axle - Operate the linkage during steering. - Using a grease gun, lubricate with FL grade grease the fittings with which the steer axle is equipped until a small amount of fresh grease oozes out at the lubricating points. 02 Steer axle 8 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  11. 11. 34 4 5 02 Steer axle 9 Track rod removal The steer axle is fitted with two track rods arranged between the steering cylinder and the two stub axles. 1 stub axle 2 piston rod 3 sealing rings 4 roll pins 5 pin 6 track rod 7 ball joint - Remove the roll pins (4). - Using a press, press out the pins (5). Track rod installation - Reverse the removal procedure. Install pins cylinder end with a maximum press force of max. 21 kN and pins stub axle end with a maximum press force of max. 26 kN Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  12. 12. Steering cylinder removal – Remove track rods. – Disconnect hydraulic connections after having marked them for identification. WARNING: Hydraulic oil may spill when disconnecting lines; be prepared for oil spillage! – Slacken the four fixing screws (1). . Steering cylinder installation – Retighten the fixing screws (1). Torque loading: MA = 210 Nm – Reconnect hydraulic connections. CAUTION: Do not swap hydraulic connections! – Install track rods. NOTE: For steering cylinder dismantling and reassembling refer to F.G. 06. Lubricating the steer axle with grease – Operate the linkage during greasing while the steer axle is off load. – Using a grease gun, lubricate with FL grade grease the 8 fittings with which the steer axle is equipped until a small amount of fresh grease oozes out at the lubricating points. NOTE: When lubricating the upper bearing, the grease need not ooze out of the upper sealing ring, it may also escape from the bottom. 02 Steer axle 10 Workshop Manual 7052/56/74-76, 7054/58/77-79
  13. 13. 03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 1 Contents Page Technical Data for Maintenance Service 1 Power Axle / Description 3 PowerAxle removal 5 Power Axle installation 5 Double reduction gear and differential / Sectional view 6 Exploded view 7 Axle housing installation 8 Half-shaft (axle shaft) removal 9 Half-shaft (axle shaft) installation 9 Wheel hub removal 10 Wheel hub installation 11
  14. 14. 03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Technical Data for Maintenance Service 3 30puorGlanoitcnuF elxArewoP gnidaoleuqroT mN591:stlobgnitnuomelxarewoP gnidaoleuqroT mN021:stlobgnitnuomgnisuohelxA ecnaraelclaixA mumixamehttamm50.0±:tfahswolloH ecnaraelclaixA daol-erpmm70.0:buhleehW ecnaraelclaixA ssenkcalsmm12.0:buhleehW esaergfoedarG esaergdesabpaosmuihtil gnidaoleuqroT mN02+081:tundettols/buhleehW lioxobraeG sertil2.xorppa:yticapaC 08–EASedarG 5012-L-LIM 4LG–IPA
  15. 15. 03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 5 Description The power axle consists of a double reduction spur-type gearbox (1) comprising differential assembly with two-bearing driving pinion, to which a D.C. electric motor (2) is flange mounted, as well as of a long axle housing (3) and an axle housing which is an integral part of the gear case (1). The long axle housing (3) with the double reduction spur-type gearbox (1) are rigidly bolted to the frame as a complete unit.
  16. 16. 1 2 2 3 3 4567895 6 10 03 Power Axle 7 Power axle removal – Turn the keyswitch ‘OFF’ – Disconnect the battery plug – Remove mast assembly – Chock truck securely to prevent rolling – Drain gearbox oil at drain plug (catch oil in a pan of suitable capacity (approx. 2 litres) – Remove wheels – Disconnect motor cables – Disconnect brake pipe at master cylinder – Disconnect brake cables at the parking brake lever – With sling around power axle attach chain to overhead hoist – Remove mounting bolts right and left – Carefully manoeuvre the power axle clear of truck Power axle installation – Using the overhead hoist and sling manoeu- vre power axle into frame Gearbox end: adjust to correct position, loo- sely install 6 bolts Insert 3rd bolt from from below after having applied Loctite 243 to its threads Axle housing end: adjust to correct position,loosely install 6 bolts Insert 3rd bolt from below after having applied Loctite 243 to its threads Axle housing end: Temporarily tighten 6 bolts in the order: from top to bottom Gearbox end: Temporarily tighten 6 bolts in the order: from top to bottom – Tighten all mounting bolts (3) to a torque wrench setting of 195 Nm 1 = gearbox and differential assembly 2 = tension washer 3 = hex head fixing bolt 4 = half shaft 5 = wheel stud 6 = brake drum 7 = oil drain plug 8 = oil filler plug with dipstick 9 = half shaft housing 10 = DC electric motor Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58
  17. 17. 03 Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 8 Double reduction gear and differential Fitted with a max. of 50% grease at assembly
  18. 18. 03Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 9 1–2 = gear case with integral axle housing 3 = cylindrical pin 4 = Allen head screw 5 = sealing ring 6 = screw plug (oil drain plug) 7 = grooved ball bearing 8 = differential 9 = gear 10 = hex hd screw 11 = roll pin 12 = taper roller bearing 13 = gear shaft 14 = shim 0.1 – 0.3 – 0.5 – 1 mm 15 = circlip 16 = cover 17 = driving dog 18 = chevron seal 19 = taper roller bearing 20 = toothed hollow shaft 21 = ‘O’ ring seal 22 = shim 0.1 – 0.3 – 0.5 – 1 mm 23 = ring 24 = ‘O’ ring seal 25 = chevron seal 26 = cover 27 = Allen head screw 28 = Allen head screw
  19. 19. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  20. 20. Axle housing installation Clean contact areas of gear case and axle housing. Provide ‘O’ ring seal (2) with a smear of grease and place it on the recess of the axle housing (3). Next, assemble the axle housing with the gear case. Apply Loctite grade 270 to the 12 screws (4) and torque to 120 Nm. 03 Workshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 10
  21. 21. 03WWorkshop Manual 7052/56, 7054/58 Power Axle 11 Half-shaft removal – Jack up truck securely from one side, otherwise drain gearbox oil – Remove wheel nuts – Remove drive wheel – Remove screws (10) securing shaft (7) to hub. Using two of the screws drive out the half shaft (7). Two appropriate tapholes exist in the shaft flange – Remove shaft (7) Note: When carrying out repairs or maintenance operations on the half shafts remove only one at a time. Reason: Should both half-shafts (long and short shafts) be removed at the same time, the position of the half-shaft location inside the differential will be modified, making half-shaft installation impossible. Half-shaft installation – Clean sealing surface of half-shaft (7) and apply Loctite grade 573 to sealing surface – Install shaft (7) – Torque shaft mounting screws to 35 Nm – Replace drive wheel. Watch for correct alignment of holes for wheel brake adjust- ment – Torque wheel nuts to 195 N – Jack down the truck – Check half-shaft for leaks

×