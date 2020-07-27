Daewoo doosan dx255 lc excavator service repair manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
K1016585E Shop Manual Copyright 2006 DOOSAN DOOSAN reserves the right to improve our products in a continuing process to p...
Table of Contents Page I 1Table of Contents Safety Track Excavator Safety....................................................
Table of Contents Page II Swing Motor........................................................................................
SP001020Swing Motor Page 24 REASSEMBLY General Cautions 1. Wash and clean each part. Then dry them with compressed air. Th...
SP001020 Page 25 Swing Motor 2. Assemble heated roll bearing (3) and bushing (39). Use retaining ring pliers to assemble i...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 26 5. Install shaft in body (1) using bar hammer. 6. Secure shaft with retaining ring (4) using r...
SP001020 Page 27 Swing Motor 7. Coat shoe plate (8) with grease, and assemble it into body. Assembly of Cylinder Block Ass...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 28 9. Insert ball guide (1-B-11) in cylinder block (9). 10. Assemble friction plate (14) and plat...
SP001020 Page 29 Swing Motor 11. Insert piston assembly (1-C-13) in set plate (1-B-12) and assemble it into cylinder block...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 30 12. Assemble cylinder block into body (1). 13. Insert O-ring (38) in body (1). 14. Assemble O-...
SP001020 Page 31 Swing Motor 15. Insert brake piston assembly in body and secure it using jig. 16. Insert eighteen springs...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 32 2. Assemble O-ring (17) into rear cover (19). 3. Assemble check valve. Install O-ring (27) usi...
SP001020 Page 33 Swing Motor 4. Insert poppet (24), spring (25), and plug (26) in rear cover (19). Tighten plug with L wre...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 34 6. Assemble anti-inversion valve set. Assemble anti-inversion valve set and plug assembly (29)...
SP001020 Page 35 Swing Motor 8. Assemble two relief valve assemblies into rear cover (19) with torque wrench. (Left and ri...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 36 10. Position rear cover assembly on body (1) and tighten hex socket head bolt (23). 11. Instal...
SP001020 Page 37 Swing Motor Air Pressure Test Apply air pressure into assembled motor, dip it in treated oil for one minu...
SP001020Swing Motor Page 38 FG000756 Figure 93 FG000757 Figure 94
  1. 1. K1016585E Shop Manual Copyright 2006 DOOSAN DOOSAN reserves the right to improve our products in a continuing process to provide the best possible product to the market place. These improvements can be implemented at any time with no obligation to change materials on previously sold products. It is recommended that consumers periodically contact their distributors for recent documentation on purchased equipment. This documentation may include attachments and optional equipment that is not available in your machine's package. Please call your distributor for additional items that you may require. Illustrations used throughout this manual are used only as a representation of the actual piece of equipment, and may vary from the actual item. Shop Manual K1016585E Serial Number 5001 and Up DX255LC
  2. 2. Table of Contents Page I 1Table of Contents Safety Track Excavator Safety......................................................................... SP000014 Specifications Specification for DX255LC.................................................................... SP001009 General Maintenance General Maintenance Procedures........................................................ SP000016 Standard Torques................................................................................. SP000813 Upper Structure Cabin .................................................................................................... SP000943 Counterweight....................................................................................... SP000940 Fuel Tank.............................................................................................. SP001012 Fuel Transfer Pump.............................................................................. SP000021 Swing Bearing....................................................................................... SP001068 Swing Reduction Gear.......................................................................... SP001015 Lower Structure and Chassis Track Assembly .................................................................................... SP001016 Engine and Drive Train Drive Coupling (Main Pump)................................................................. SP001069 Hydraulics Hydraulic System Troubleshooting, Testing and Adjustment ............... SP001017 Accumulator.......................................................................................... SP000028 Center Joint (Swivel)............................................................................. SP000029 Cylinders............................................................................................... SP000030
  3. 3. Table of Contents Page II Swing Motor.......................................................................................... SP001020 Travel Motor.......................................................................................... SP001021 Gear Pump ........................................................................................... SP000931 Main Control Valve ............................................................................... SP000034 Axial Piston Pump................................................................................. SP001022 PTO Server........................................................................................... SP000933 Remote Control Valve (Work Lever / Joystick)..................................... SP000069 Travel Control Valve (with Damper)...................................................... SP000070 Solenoid Valve Assembly ..................................................................... SP000445 Breaker EPPR Valve (Opt) ................................................................... SP000192 Hydraulic Schematic (DX255LC).......................................................... SP001023 Electrical System Electrical System .................................................................................. SP001025 Electrical Schematic (DX180LC/DX225LC/225NLC/255LC)................ SP000936 Attachments Boom and Arm...................................................................................... SP001026 Bucket................................................................................................... SP000939
  4. 4. SP001020Swing Motor Page 24 REASSEMBLY General Cautions 1. Wash and clean each part. Then dry them with compressed air. The friction plate, however, should not be washed with treated oil. 2. Each connecting parts should be tightened according to its assigned torque. 3. Only use a plastic soft-faced hammer. Assembly 1. Put roll bearing (3) and bushing (39) on a heater and apply heat to their inner race (inlet temperature: 290�C for 2 minutes). !' ! FG001328 Bushing X 1ea (SUJ) Roll Bearing X 1ea (NUP2209) Figure 40 FG000715 Figure 41
  5. 5. SP001020 Page 25 Swing Motor 2. Assemble heated roll bearing (3) and bushing (39). Use retaining ring pliers to assemble install retaining ring (7). 3. Put body (1) on assembly jig and secure it so it cannot move. 4. Assemble oil seal (2) in body (1) using bar hammer. FG000716 Figure 42 FG000717 Figure 43 FG000718 Figure 44 FG000719 Figure 45
  6. 6. SP001020Swing Motor Page 26 5. Install shaft in body (1) using bar hammer. 6. Secure shaft with retaining ring (4) using retaining ring pliers. FG000720 Figure 46 FG000717 Figure 47 FG000721 Figure 48 FG000722 Figure 49
  7. 7. SP001020 Page 27 Swing Motor 7. Coat shoe plate (8) with grease, and assemble it into body. Assembly of Cylinder Block Assembly Subassembly 8. Insert nine sets of springs (1 thru 9) in cylinder block (9). FG000723 Figure 50 FG000724 Figure 51 FG000725 Figure 52 FG000726 Figure 53
  8. 8. SP001020Swing Motor Page 28 9. Insert ball guide (1-B-11) in cylinder block (9). 10. Assemble friction plate (14) and plate (15) into cylinder block (9) FG000727 Figure 54 FG000728 Figure 55 FG000729 Figure 56 FG000759 Figure 57
  9. 9. SP001020 Page 29 Swing Motor 11. Insert piston assembly (1-C-13) in set plate (1-B-12) and assemble it into cylinder block (9). NOTE: Coat piston with clean hydraulic oil. FG000730 Figure 58 FG000731 Figure 59 FG000696 Figure 60 FG000732 Figure 61
  10. 10. SP001020Swing Motor Page 30 12. Assemble cylinder block into body (1). 13. Insert O-ring (38) in body (1). 14. Assemble O-ring (17) into brake piston (16). FG000733 Figure 62 FG000734 Figure 63 FG000704 Figure 64 FG000687 Figure 65
  11. 11. SP001020 Page 31 Swing Motor 15. Insert brake piston assembly in body and secure it using jig. 16. Insert eighteen springs (18) into brake piston (16). Assembly of Rear Cover Assembly Subassembly 1. Insert pins (6 and 21) in rear cover (19) with bar hammer and assemble needle bearing (20) using jig. FG000735 Figure 66 FG000736 Figure 67 FG000737 Figure 68 FG000738 Figure 69
  12. 12. SP001020Swing Motor Page 32 2. Assemble O-ring (17) into rear cover (19). 3. Assemble check valve. Install O-ring (27) using jig. FG000739 Figure 70 FG000740 Figure 71 FG000741 Figure 72 FG000742 Figure 73
  13. 13. SP001020 Page 33 Swing Motor 4. Insert poppet (24), spring (25), and plug (26) in rear cover (19). Tighten plug with L wrench. (Left and right symmetrically.) 5. Assemble anti-inversion valve. Assemble body, spring seat, spring, poppet, poppet seat, stopper, and spring. Then assemble O-ring (31), backup ring (32), and O-ring (30). FG000743 Figure 74 FG000708 Figure 75 FG000744 Figure 76 FG000745 Figure 77
  14. 14. SP001020Swing Motor Page 34 6. Assemble anti-inversion valve set. Assemble anti-inversion valve set and plug assembly (29) into rear cover (19) and tighten them with L wrench. 7. Assemble plug assembly (36) into rear cover (19) with L wrench. FG000711 Figure 78 FG000710 Figure 79 FG000746 Figure 80 FG000747 Figure 81
  15. 15. SP001020 Page 35 Swing Motor 8. Assemble two relief valve assemblies into rear cover (19) with torque wrench. (Left and right symmetrically.) 9. Coat valve plate (1-A-22) with grease and attach it to rear cover (19). FG000748 Figure 82 FG000706 Figure 83 FG000749 Figure 84 FG000701 Figure 85
  17. 17. SP001020Swing Motor Page 36 10. Position rear cover assembly on body (1) and tighten hex socket head bolt (23). 11. Install time delay valve assembly onto rear cover (19) with hex socket head bolts (35). FG000750 Figure 86 FG000751 Figure 87 FG000752 Figure 88 FG000682 Figure 89
  18. 18. SP001020 Page 37 Swing Motor Air Pressure Test Apply air pressure into assembled motor, dip it in treated oil for one minute and check any leakage from it. Oil Leakage Check Wash motor with Color Check No.1, spray No.3, and check for any oil leakage. FG000753 Figure 90 FG000754 Figure 91 FG000755 Figure 92
  19. 19. SP001020Swing Motor Page 38 FG000756 Figure 93 FG000757 Figure 94

